Opportunities and awards

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

2023 Russell Prize for Humour Writing

The $10,000 prize is open to published works of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and short story collections by Australian writers. The Humour Writing for Young People Award commends works aimed at primary school readers.

Entries close 3 February; learn more and enter.

NAIDOC Week poster design

A $10,000 cash prize is on offer for First Nations artists, aged 16 and over, who come up with the winning design for the 2023 NAIDOC Week poster. All artwork submitted must reflect the 2023 NAIDOC Week theme – For Our Elders – and, for the first time, group entries are permitted.

Entries close 6 February; learn more and enter.

Remagine Art Prize

Hosted by Hornsby Shire Council in partnership with the Hornsby Art Society since 2009, the Remagine Art Prize challenges artists to create works in response to the crisis we are all facing, with waste and overconsumption. This year’s theme is ‘Wasteland or wonderland’ referring to the decisions we make each day about how much waste we create.

Entries close 26 April; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

Four-Year Investment for Organisations

Australia Council’s Four-Year Investment provides multi-year investment for arts and cultural organisations between $100,000 and $520,000. Organisations must demonstrate a high degree of artistic achievement, along with a compelling four-year vision for the period 2025-2028. To be competitive, organisations will also need to show they are well-governed, effectively managed and generate diverse income streams. An information sessions will be held online 24 January, 1-2pm AEDT; to register.

EOIs close 14 February; learn more and apply.

Contemporary Touring Initiative

The Contemporary Touring Initiative provides up to three years of funding for the development and/or national touring of significant contemporary visual arts and craft exhibitions.

Applications close 7 March for projects starting after 1 June; learn more and apply.

Playing Australia Project Investment

Playing Australia Project Investment supports performing arts tours to reach regional and remote communities across Australia. The program supports net touring costs and other designated costs associated with tours. There is no limit on the amount that can be requested.

Applications close 7 March for projects starting after 1 June; learn more and apply.

Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups

This program funds a range of activities that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public, including national and international audiences and communities. Grants are available from $10,000 to $50,000. Supported activities must not last longer than two years from the proposed start date.

Applications close 7 March for projects starting after 1 June; applications close 5 September for projects starting after 1 december. Learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Speculative Fiction Festival 2023

Writing NSW’s Speculative Fiction Festival returns 24 June and is calling for submissions from both established and new voices who are keen to share insights and discuss all aspects of the genre. Submissions should include details of publication experience, any upcoming releases around the time of the festival and suggested panel topics or specific areas of expertise.

Submissions close 13 February; learn more and submit.

ATYP Youth Advisory Body

Australia Theatre for Young People (ATYP) is inviting 50 young people aged 13 to 26 from all over Australia to join its advisory body, YABbies. In 2023, the YABbies will get to review professional and indie theatre productions, provide input and suggestions around ATYP’s programs and offerings, learn about the governance of ATYP, attend Q&A sessions with creative teams and more.

Applications close 20 February; learn more and apply.

PHOTO 2024

Photo Australia is welcoming artists and photographers worldwide to participate in the PHOTO 2024 International Festival of Photography, Melbourne. Proposals are invited to reflect on possible and parallel futures across the thematic strands of Social Futures, Environmental Futures, Indigenous Futures and Technological Futures. The applications will be assessed by an international jury including photography and visual art curators from institutions including MoMA (New York), The Photographers’ Gallery (London) and the National Gallery of Victoria (Melbourne).

Applications close 21 February; learn more and apply.

Adelaide Festival Centre Walk of Fame Stars

South Australians are encouraged to vote for the next artists to have their name set in lights on Adelaide Festival Centre’s star-studded Walk of Fame. The shortlist includes 12 of the finest performers, musicians, producers, choreographers and directors who appeared at Adelaide Festival Centre in 2022, including Stephen Page AO, Jessica Mauboy, Joe Camilleri, Fiona Choi, Casey Donovan and more.

Online voting now open.

Professional development:

Choreolab 2023

Hosted annually by established guest artists from the Asia Pacific region, Choreolab is Chunky Move’s professional development workshop program. This year’s Choreolab, presented as part of Change from Aotearoa (Δ), features three of Aotearoa’s (New Zealand) leading dance innovators grounded in Vogue, Waving, Creature Movement work and World-Building: Jahra Wasasala, Ooshcon and Jaycee Iman. The free workshop series takes place 22-24 March during the inaugural FRAME: A Biennial of Dance.

EOIs close 29 January; learn more and enter.

black&write! Writing Fellowships

Each year the State Library of Queensland’s black&write! offers two fellowships for unpublished manuscripts by Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander writers. The winning Fellows will receive $10,000 prize money, as well as manuscript development with black&write! and publication opportunity with Hachette.

Applications close 31 January; learn more and apply.

The Unconformity Aboriginal Artist in Residence (Tas)

Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander artists or cultural practitioners based in lutruwita/Tasmania are invited to apply for the opportunity to conduct a residency in Queenstown. The program enables recipients to engage with the West Coast landscape and local community, and focus on their artistic and cultural practice outside their normal environment.

Applications close 8 February; learn more and apply.

galang residency

Powerhouse Parramatta and the Cité internationale des arts have launched the galang residency program, which will support Australia-based First Nations artists and creatives to undertake residencies in Paris, at the Cité internationale des arts. The galang residency is an initiative of Powerhouse Artistic Associate, Wiradjuri artist, writer and curator Dr Brook Garru Andrew and was inspired by the Powerhouse-galang, an international collective of First Nations artists, academics and curators. Two three-month fully supported residencies will be offered between 4 May – 28 July and 3 July – 27 September.

Applications close 9 February; learn more and apply.

2023 APRA Professional Development Awards

The annual Professional Development Awards hosted by APRA AMCOS returns to create serious opportunities for emerging songwriters and composers. In 2023, 12 individual winners will each take home $10,000 cash and a prize courtesy of Australis Music.

Applications close 28 February; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

West Space has announced Vietnamese-Australian artist Melissa Nguyễn as the VCA graduate recipient for its 2023 Mentorship Program. Nguyễn will receive mentorship and guidance from West Space Curator Sebastian Henry-Jones, culminating in a West Space Window exhibition.

In announcing its 2023 program, Ngununggula, the Southern Highland’s regional art gallery, unveiled its inaugural outdoor sculpture commission. Louise Zhang’s Scholar Rock Portals is a vibrant large-scale work paying homage to the market gardens of Bowral, which early Chinese migrants established in the Southern Highlands. Merging Chinese-Australian perspectives, past and present, the work draws influence from different architectural elements of traditional Chinese Gardens including Moon Gates, Lattice Windows and Scholar Rocks. It is positioned in the outdoor grounds of Ngununggula and invites audiences to experience the landscape in new ways.

Brunswick Street Gallery has announced the winners of the 2023 Small Works Art Prize. Taking out First Prize is Melissa Jean Harvey with Form and Colour, which is made from recycled materials found and gifted from the artist’s local community in inner west Sydney. Kasey Scott’s XVI The Tower took out Second Prize. Referencing the tarot card, The Tower this piece draws upon a significant moment in the artist’s life. The Brunswick Street Gallery Prize was awarded to Peter Tankey’s Untitled Study (Phone Call), for ‘its enigmatic use of life and composition’. Chira Grasby’s Come In, We’re Open took out the Wall Prize, and two Object Prizes went to Aileen Corbett for Sodalite and Hannah McKellar for Puddles.

The winners of the Small Works Art Prize 2023 have been announced. Image: Courtesy of Brunswick Street Gallery.

Performing arts:

ATYP has announced Hayden Tonazzi as its Artistic Associate in 2023. The Artistic Associate position is an artist-in-residence program designed to support an exceptional creative to develop the range of skills required in leading a professional theatre company, with a specific focus on delivering programs in regional communities. ATYP Artistic Director Fraser Corfield said in the media release: ‘Hayden Tonazzi is an emerging creative leader who is demonstrating he has the talent, aptitude and work ethic required to sustain a career in theatre leadership. He is a gifted director who understands the importance of work that connects professional artists with young people, regionally, in schools and in disadvantaged communities.’

Writing and publishing:

Watch This Space (WTS) and the Northern Territory Writers Centre (NTWC) have announced the recipient of the inaugural WTS x NTWC Emerging Writers Residency, Victoria Alondra. Alondra is a multidisciplinary artist whose work explores the intersections of joy and resistance, identity, displacement, violence and the cosmos. Born in Anáhuac (México), she draws strength and inspiration from her family roots as she turns her focus towards the possibility of new worlds. Her application centred on powerful critiques of colonialism that are relevant to Mparntwe and included engaging public offerings. Alondra will complete a one-month residency in March 2023.

All:

Australia Council has delivered more than $9.5 million in arts project investment, featuring strong First Nations and disability-led projects, and creative experiences for young people. The latest round includes $450,000 through the International Engagement Fund. Highlights include The Space Company’s The Blow-Ins, a new theatre work inspired by the efforts of Tasmanian locals to save 500 pilot whales in 2020; Sunshine Coast Chamber Music Festival featuring Kabi Kabi places, language and cultural history; disability-led arts organisation Schizy Inc to streamline its community arts projects into one yearly program; and Sài Gòn đẹp lắm (Saigon is beautiful) – a new bilingual play in English and Vietnamese about women being unafraid to make bold choices and breaking with convention. Among the other recipients are Polyglot Theatre, Australian composer Anthony Pateras, Gondwana Choirs, Story Factory, musician and disability advocate Eliza Hull and the Wheeler Centre’s The Next Chapter program. For the full list of recipients.

In similar news, 10 new arts projects have been funded by the NSW Government’s annual Country Arts Support Program (CASP). From hands-on workshops to live music performances, and Indigenous stories told with drone lighting to playful interpretations of museum collections, the projects will share $17,000 in funding after a record number of local applications. The funded projects will employ 74 professional arts practitioners and utilise more than 55 volunteers, contributing over 700 volunteer hours. The projects themselves represent $195,000 of regional economic activity. View the full list of CASP 2023 funded projects.

Shortlisted and finalists

Nine Australian writers have been shortlisted for the 2023 Hazel Rowley Literary Fellowship, worth $20,000. They are:

Belinda Probert (Vic), for her proposal Secrets and War: Ambition and identity in 20th century Britain, a book about her father Bill Probert.



Aunty Elly Chatfield (NSW), a Gamilaroi woman, writing her memoir and about the broader impact of the Stolen Generations experience.



Charlie Ward (NT), writing about Jean Zakaria/Culley and her Australian-Indonesian family.



Gabrielle Carey (NSW), for a biography of her father Alex Carey, an academic and political activist.



Jo Oliver (NSW), for a biography of Yvonne Boyd, artist and wife of Arthur Boyd.



Diane Bell (ACT), for her proposal The Queen and the Protector, about Ngarrindjeri woman Louisa Karpany and South Australian Sub-Protector of Aborigines, George Mason.



Jane McCredie (NSW), for a biography of Jane Eastment, one of the so-called ‘incorrigible prostitutes’ sent to Tasmania in 1832.



Carolyn Dowley (WA), for a biography of Sadie Canning, a Wongutha woman, a member of the Stolen Generations and Western Australia’s first Aboriginal nurse.



Susan Wyndham (NSW), for a biography of Australian writer Elizabeth Harrower.

