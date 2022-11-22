Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

2023 Ravenswood Australia Women’s Art Prize

Artists across Australia are invited to enter Australia’s highest-value art prize for women. All media is accepted with no set theme. Artists are asked to enter an artwork that best reflects their art practice. A $35,000 Professional Artist Prize is on offer, alongside a $5,000 Emerging Artist Prize, a $5,000 Indigenous Emerging Artist Prize and the $2,000 People’s Choice Award.

Entries close 15 February 2023; learn more and apply.

MAKE AWARD

A new major national award has been announced by the Australian Design Centre. MAKE AWARD: Biennial Prize for Innovation in Australian Craft and Design will offer a total of $45,000 to winners, making it the richest non-acquisitive prize for craft and design in Australia. The MAKE AWARD is open to creative practitioners (craftspeople and designers) working across all related disciplines including ceramics, glass, furniture/woodwork, metalwork, textiles and fibre, and jewellery.

Entries open February 2023 and close in May 2023; learn more.

Callouts:

Clothing Store Residencies

Established in 2017, The Clothing Store Artist Studio Program provides an annual residency for artists working in visual arts and related practices. Expressions of interest are now open for our 2023 residencies. Carriageworks encourages applications from First Nations artists, as well as artists from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Applications close 6 December; learn more and apply.

SAM Fresh: GV Top Art & Design 2023

Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) is calling for VCE students who completed Unit 4 in Arts, Studio Arts or Visual Communications in 2022 to submit their final folio works for display from 18 February to 23 April 2023. In 2021, over 40 local VCE students had their works on display in the SAM Community Gallery, which offered a valuable opportunity to establish an exhibition history for senior students wanting to pursue a career in the arts.

Folio submissions close 12 December; learn more and submit.

Montsalvat 2023 Exhibition Program

Montsalvat is now seeking expressions of interest from artists, curators and organisations wishing to exhibit work as part of their 2023 exhibition program. Montsalvat encourages applications from early-career practitioners, mid-career and established practitioners. Venues available for exhibitions include The Barn Gallery, The Long Gallery and The Resident’s Gallery.

Applications close 15 December; learn more and apply.

Call for First Nations tenant

The City of Sydney is seeking expressions of interest from an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander operator to manage a public plaza, multi-purpose space for a cultural display and café or retail area, at what will be Sydney’s tallest office tower – 180 George Street, near Circular Quay. The tenant of the 300-square-metre commercial space will also be responsible for curating and programming for the internal space plus the public plaza. A work by Daniel Boyd has been commissioned for the site in what is to be one of the largest Aboriginal artworks in Australia. Businesses and creative and cultural organisations are welcome to apply for a subsidised 5-year lease for this space under an accommodation grant from the City of Sydney.

Applications close 19 December; learn more and apply.

Country to Couture 2023

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation’s Indigenous Fashion Projects (IFP) are welcoming expressions of interest from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, designers and collaborators to have their collections be part of the 2023 showcase. Held alongside DAAF each year since 2016, the eighth Country to Couture is set to return to Darwin on Larrakia Country in August 2023.

EOIs close 30 January 2023; learn more and apply.

SAM Open 2023

Available to creatives aged 16 years and over at all experience levels or career stages, SAM Open celebrates the creativity of the Greater Shepparton, Goulburn Valley and Hume regions. The theme for the upcoming SAM Open is Home. The theme is open to broad artistic interpretation and may be approached from a personal, social, or cultural perspective. SAM Open will be on display from 29 April to 16 July 2023.

Applications close 6 February 2023; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call outs.

Visual arts:

Atong Atem has been announced as the winner of the Moreton Bay Regional Council’s acquisitive 15 Artists Award. Each year, 15 artists are invited by Moreton Bay Regional Council (QLD) to participate in the exhibition, with the winning artist awarded $20,000 and their work acquired into the Council’s Art Collection. The participating artists this year are: Atong Atem, Daniel McKewen, Dennis Golding, Elizabeth Duguid, Elizabeth Willing, Hannah Brontë, Joan Ross, Johnathon World Peace Bush, Justine Youssef, Michelle Hamer, Paul Yore, Susan Hawkins, Taloi Havini & Marilyn Havini, Teho Ropeyarn, and Tully Arnot.

Three works from the Castaways Sculpture Awards (WA) have been selected as the 2022 People’s Choice. In the main exhibition on the Rockingham Foreshore, the public chose Fractured Time by artist Kim

Perrier as the winner of the $1,000 Fremantle Ports People’s Choice Award. Perrier is a second-time consecutive winner of the People’s Choice award. Weedy Sea Dragon by Ruth Acton won the $500 Fremantle Ports People’s Choice Award – Maquette and Small Sculpture Exhibition, while Try Not to Fret It, Go and Express It by Sheoak Grove Primary School won the Fremantle Ports People’s Choice Award Trophy – Schools Competition.

Janelle Low, Untitled III (from the family archives), 2021 from the series Disintegrate pigment ink-jet print, 24k gold leaf 18.0 x 12.0 cm courtesy of the artist and THIS IS NO FANTASY (Melbourne). Image: Supplied.

Monash Gallery of Art (MGA) and the MGA Foundation announced that the Wai Tang Commissioning Award has been granted to artist Janelle Low to present an exhibition of work at MGA in 2023. Low states that her work in the Bowness Photography Prize ‘belongs to an ongoing series exploring familial ties, cultural loss and the nature of memory’. She continues: ‘Reworking archival family photographs, the processes oscillated between taking control and letting go of control to evoke a sense of intimacy while simultaneously embodying distance as well. Side by side the works create a “family album” of sorts, and reflect upon the space between my cultural heritage, Western upbringing and deeply rooted feelings of filial piety.’ In 2013 Low was the second female, and youngest winner of the National Photographic Portrait Prize presented by the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra, and was selected as a finalist in the Bowness Photography Prize in both 2017 and again in 2022. Low is represented by THIS IS NO FANTASY where she launched her second solo show in 2021. In addition, Andrea Francolini was awarded the 2022 Smith & Singer People’s Choice Award for his work Read my lips (2022).

Performing arts:

The 2022 Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards winners have been announced. Creating powerful cultural performances for a global audience for over 20 years, physical theatre company Marrugeku took out the $90,000 Group Award. Led by Co-Artistic Directors – choreographer/dancer Dalisa Pigram and director/dramaturg Rachael Swain – Marrugeku is dedicated to Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians working together to develop new dance languages that are, in their own words, ‘restless, transformative and unwavering’. Actor, theatre maker and arts leader Eryn Jean Norvill was named The $60,000 individual winner. While making her mark this year in Sydney Theatre Company’s production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, Norvill is also a co-founder of Safe Theatres Australia, an organisation committed to addressing systemic and structural inequity, and advocate for the mental, physical and emotional wellbeing of arts workers. The $25,000 Facilitator’s Prize went to Deirdre O’Brien for her work at Auspicious Arts, a not-for-profit creative community management organisation supporting independent artists.

Kalkadunga man and didgeridoo virtuoso, William Barton has been named the 2023 Queensland Australian of the Year. Born and raised just outside Mount Isa, Queensland, Barton took to the instrument as a child, coached by his uncle, Arthur Peterson, an elder of the Wannyi, Lardil and Kalkadunga people. By the age of 12, Barton was regarded as a prodigy and was working in Sydney, playing in a dance company. He was the youngest composer voted into the ABC Classic composer countdown and in 2012, Barton won an ARIA Award for his classical album Kalkadungu. In an earlier interview with ArtsHub, Barton said: ‘One of the most important things that’s happened to me as a musician over that time is developing the notation for the didgeridoo … Now I can see the whole canvas, as it were, the notes and the sounds written. I’ve learned how to write my voice, my particular articulation of sounds – things like bird calls, the sound of the wind, or the cry of an eagle.’

Read: Barton meets Beethoven in classical music’s greatest get-together

In similar news, William Barton also took out his first win at the 2022 Screen Music Awards. Also taking home a prize was Australian Chamber Orchestra Artistic Director, Richard Tognetti, who, along with Piers Burbrook de Vere took out Best Soundtrack Album for the motion picture River and Best Original Song Composed for the Screen with ‘Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters’ from the same film. Feature Film Score of the Year went to Salliana Seven Campbell for her original music for The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson. Caitlin Yeo scored two wins for her work on New Gold Mountain, taking out the awards for Best Television Theme and Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie. Among a plethora of other awards, the prize for Most Performed Screen Composer in Australia went to Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks, while Neil Sutherland is the Most Performed Screen Composer Overseas. Revered composer Nigel Westlake received the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award for his body of work across film and television. View the full list of 2022 Screen Music Awards winners.

Restless Dance Theatre, the South Australian company creating dance theatre for dancers with and without disability, was awarded the CINARS International Collaboration Award for the production Ècoute Pour Voir – Listen To See at the CINARS gala in Canada. Restless Artistic Director Michelle Ryan and Creative Producer Roz Hervey attended CINARS in 2018 (a trip funded by the James & Dianna Ramsey Foundation). While there they saw the work Ècoute Pour Voir – Listen to See by choreographer Emmanuel Jouthe performed by the Maï(g)wenn et les Orteils dancers. Moved by the performances, they connected with the producer and discussed the possibility of Restless working with the two companies, Danse Carpe Diem and Maï(g)wenn et les Orteils, and a collaboration was born. Initially the Australian seasons were to include four Canadian dancers from Maï(g)wenn et les Orteils and four Restless dancers, however, due to the Covid pandemic travel wasn’t allowed. The companies forged ahead working over Zoom with an all Australian cast of eight Restless dancers. The work features one dancer and one audience member sharing a three-minute choreographic exchange, both equipped with headphones and an MP3 player. Ryan said of the work in their artistic statement: ‘In this new incarnation of the work, Emmanuelle and Mai(g)wenn choreographed six new solos and one duet on eight of the Restless dancers. I am excited by the artistic exchange and bringing artists together who have lived experience of disability but who are not defined by their disability. Strong messages can be sent among the subtlety of this beautiful experience.’

Writing and publishing:

Emilie Collyer’s Do You Have Anything Less Domestic?, published by Vagabond Press, is the winner of the inaugural annual Five Islands Prize for 2022. Collyer will receive $2,500 and Vagabond Press will receive $1,000. This is the only literary prize in Australia that acknowledges the commitment of a publisher along with the work of the winning author. The judges said: ‘What sets the winning book apart is its depth of effects and the frequency of astonishing, breathtaking turns, insights, and denouements… Do You Have Anything Less Domestic? demonstrates that the best personal writing illuminates a more universal experience.’ Entries for the 2023 award are open until 15 July 2023. Find out more.

Read: A poem for a tree – POEM FOREST

WA filmmakers Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe’s emotional and insightful documentary Girl Like You has won the 2022 Major Award at the 55th Annual AWGIE Awards presented by the Australian Writers’ Guild. Originally conceived as a short film, the documentary evolved into an intimate portrait of the relationship between the filmmaker’s friends, Elloise Walsh and Lauren Black, as Elle transitioned genders, exploring the fluidity of gender and sexual identity, and the complexity of love and long-term relationships. Brisbane-based writer Maxine Mellor was awarded the David Williamson Prize for Excellence in Writing for Australian Theatre for her electrifying play Horizon, which also won the AWGIE in the Stage – Original category. Sharing the spotlight on Queensland theatre is Elaine Acworth, who received the AWGIE Award in the Stage – Adapted category for My Father’s Wars. Archibald prize winning artist Del Kathryn Barton’s first foray into film with screenwriter Huna Amweero took out AWGIE’s Feature Film – Original category with their debut feature Blaze. Screenwriter Keith Thompson was awarded the Feature Film – Adapted AWGIE for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, alongside co-writers Carroll Cartwright, Anthony Fabian and Olivia Hetreed. In the television categories, the writing team behind ABC’s gripping anthology series Fires (Tony Ayres, Belinda Chayko, Anya Beyersdorf, Mirrah Foulkes, Steven McGregor and Jacquelin Perske) received the AWGIE for best Limited Series. Michael Lucas and co-writer Kim Ho, who had their first television credit on The Newsreader, picked up an AWGIE for episode five of the critically acclaimed series. Find the full list of winners.

The West Australian, in partnership with Minderoo Foundation, has announced the new short literary work I Shoot Them Now by David Harris is the winner of The Best Australian Yarn short story competition. Harris tells an emotive story of a kangaroo shooter as he reflects on his family’s relationships when learning of the death of his mother who abandoned him as a boy. Harris is a former basketball coach from South Lake in Western Australia who entered the competition to reignite his passion for writing, and draws on inspiration from the vastness of the Australian continent. The WA winner is Lisa Briggs for Belonging, the Regional Australia winner is Brittany Riley for Chicken Salt, and Readers’ Choice winner Jo Brown for The Sunset. The Youth winners are Lara Samadh, Abigail Porter, and Hannah Muir who receive $650 each alongside a mentoring opportunity. Read the top 50 stories from The Best Australian Yarn short story competition.

The 2022 Deborah Cass Prize for Writing has been awarded to Anneliz Marie Erese for her story ‘International’. Erese is a writer of Filipino heritage, living in Naarn (Melbourne). She was chosen as the winner from a shortlist of 11 writers. Erese will receive $3,000, a mentorship to assist in further development of her work and then the completed manuscript will be considered by Black Inc publishers. Speaking on behalf of the judging panel (Lee Kofman, Sisonke Msimang and Paul Dalgarno), Paul Dalgarno said of Erese’s entry: ‘From the first word, the narrator has us enthralled. The lightness of the prose, the humour and the ease with which the narrator keeps us invested in this story is matched with wonderful observations about human nature and the narrator’s inner world.’ The two runners-up, Min Chow and Nilofar Zimmerman, will each receive a prize of $1,000. Nilofar Zimmerman is a writer of Indo-Fijian heritage and was the first runner-up, for her story ‘Kaa’. Min Chow was the second runner-up for her story ‘Melonshine’.

Anneliz Marie Erese, winner of the 2022 Deborah Cass Prize for Writing. Image: Supplied.

Screen:

This year’s Jury Awards have been announced for the 32nd Melbourne Queer Film Festival. The City of Melbourne Award for Best Australian Short Film valued at $5,000 went to Beautiful They, directed by Cloudy Rhodes. Dreamily shot in warm, vibrant colour, and sustained with an atmospheric score, Beautiful They is a queer surf romance that enamours with delicate intimacy. Beautiful They also walked away with the Black Magic Design Award for Cinematography, for cinematography by Jordan Maddocks, receiving a DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel. Other winners include Sparkles directed by Jacqueline Pelczar; director Jacquelynn Auger for Pause; documentary short film The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone; Joyland directed by Saim Sadiq; Uyra: The Rising Forest by Juliana Curi; and Warsha directed by Dania Bdeir. Some films from the Melbourne Queer Film Festival can be streamed on demand at MQFF+ until 27 November.

Shortlisted and finalists

City of Newcastle Drama Association Awards (CONDA) has announced a record-breaking 177 nominations for 2022. 71 productions were submitted for the awards program this year, celebrating the work by local theatre makers. CONDA recognises excellence by local theatre practitioners in 27 award categories, including technical and design elements, performers for both musicals and plays, as well as directors, choreographers and musical directors. Nominations for Best Ensemble – Play include Barefoot Theatre’s I Hope it’s not raining in London and Very Popular Theatre Company’s Puffs. Very Popular Theatre Company’s Jersey Boys was also nominated for Best Ensemble – Musical, alongside two productions by Metropolitan Players, Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical and Shrek the Musical. Carl Caulfield took out two nominations for Best New Play or Musical Written for a Newcastle Company with Creativity for Stray Dogs Theatre Company and Fine Art of Deception for Newcastle Theatre Company. View the full list of nominations.

64 finalists are in the running for the Dobell Drawing Prize #23 hosted by the National Art School (NAS) and to be exhibited in the NAS Gallery from 31 March to 10 June 2023. The winner of the $30,000 acquisitive Prize will be announced at the exhibition opening on Thursday 30 March. This year’s guest judge is acclaimed artist and NAS alumna Catherine O’Donnell, who is joined on the judging panel by Paula Latos-Valier (Art Director and Trustee, Sir William Dobell Art Foundation) and Katrina Cashman (NAS Gallery Manager and Senior Curator). NAS Director and CEO Steven Alderton said: ‘The Dobell Drawing Prize is such an important and fitting event for the National Art School, where all our students develop their drawing practice as a fundamental component of the degree. As a core artform, drawing crosses over with all other artistic disciplines to create some of the most exciting developments in contemporary art.’

Alison Mackay, The Artist’s House FNQ, 2022. Finalist in the Dobell Drawing Prize #23. Image: Supplied.

