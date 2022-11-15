Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

Penguin Literary Prize 2023

The Penguin Literary Prize is open for submissions. The prize was established in 2017 to find, nurture and develop new Australian authors of literary fiction. Previous winners include Hitch by Kathryn Hind, published June 2019 and awarded the Betty Trask Award in 2020, The Spill by Imbi Neeme, published June 2020 with rights sold in Germany and Estonia, The Rabbits by Sophie Overett, published July 2021 with rights sold in the UK, Denizen by James McKenzie Watson, published July 2022 and On a Bright Hillside in Paradise by Annette Higgs to be published July 2023.

Submissions close 12 December; learn more and submit.

Kathleen Mitchell Award

The Kathleen Mitchell Award is presented biennially to the author, aged 30 or under, of an outstanding novel or novella to encourage advancement in their literary career. Only one entry can be submitted per applicant and the novel or novella must have been published or accepted for publication within two years prior to the Award closing date. The successful applicant receives $15,000.

Applications close 7 February 2023; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Open Call Exhibition (Melbourne)

99% Gallery’s end-of-year exhibition, The General Public, invites anyone to submit an artwork for exhibition. The show runs from 25 November – 10 December at 99%, located in Melbourne’s Nicholas Building. Only two entry conditions apply: one artwork per person can be submitted and the artwork must fit under one’s arm.

Works can be delivered between 10am and 7pm, 17 – 19 November; learn more.

Koorie Heritage Trust Blak Design, VIC

Koorie Heritage Trust is calling for artists to participate in the next Blak Design program with a focus in 2023 on First Nations ceramic design practices. Now in its third year, the four-month Blak Design program will provide mentoring in design, production and small business skills to nurture long-term sustainable design practices.

Applications close 23 November; learn more and apply.

Queer Collective 2022, WA

All members of WA’s LGBTQIA+/Queer community are invited to submit photographic work into the Queer Collective 2022 as part of PrideFEST 2022. The Perth Centre for Photography will showcase a selection of digital images on the Northbridge Piazza Screen during PrideFEST celebrations and on the Perth Centre for Photography Nightworks screen. Themes related to protest, visibility/love, exclusion/discrimination, gender/trans rights, and personal topics relating to the individual’s identity and life as LGBTQIA+/Queer person are welcome.

Submissions close 23 November; learn more and submit.

New festival call-out, City of Melbourne

City of Melbourne is launching a new annual technology, innovation and arts festival. The forthcoming festival welcomes creators and future thinkers to submit their ideas and concepts for the inaugural 2023 program. Funding of up to $50,000 is available to support the creative development and presentation of projects that forge connections between technology and art. The program call-out is open for those in the creative, music, knowledge and arts sectors for performances, collaborations, talks, workshops, light installations and commissions. Applications should respond to the 2023 festival theme, ‘Now or Never’.

Submissions close 7 December; learn more and submit.

Music Video Blind Date, Melbourne

Fantastic Film Festival Australia presents the second edition of Music Video Blind Date, a collaborative community initiative connecting the best of Melbourne’s music scene with local filmmaking talent. Local musicians can nominate an original track (or two) for collaboration and the filmmakers select a track and create an original film clip for it. The music videos will premiere at a special gala event at the 2023 Fantastic Film Festival Australia, in cinemas April/May 2023.

Submissions for musicians are open; submissions for filmmakers close 11 March 2023.

Visual arts:

Victorian College of the Arts graduate Mira Gojak is the recipient of the 2022 $50,000 Selzer Fellowship. Together with fellow visual art alumni Nusra Qureshi, Trent Crawford, Kay Abude and Lisa Waup, Gojak’s work will be exhibited in the 2023 Selzer Exhibition at the Fiona and Sidney Myer Gallery from 30 June to 22 July 2023. Adelaide-born and Melbourne-based, Gojak works with drawings and sculptures that explore gravity, weight, suspension and resistance. Her works have been included in The National 4: Australian Art Now at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, and held in the collections of the National Gallery of Australia, Art Gallery of South Australia, the Monash University Collection and more.

Mira Gojak, ‘Exhaled Weight’, 2019. Image: Courtesy of the artist and Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Lismore Regional Gallery and The CORRIDOR project (TCP) are partnering to offer a residency to three Northern Rivers artists impacted by the Lismore floods in early 2022. Luke Atkinson, Antoinette O’Brien and Wally McGregor will participate in a creative residency on a beautiful rural property in Wiradjuri Country, along the Galari/Lachlan River where the CORRIDOR project is based. The 10-day residency (17-26 November 2022) will give the artists space to devote time and care to their practices. Infrastructure on this property has been architecturally adapted for artist residencies, providing living and studio spaces. The artists will also spend time at Rebecca Dowling’s ceramic studio, located close to The CORRIDOR project, to explore their shared interests in clay. Lismore Regional Gallery will provide the artists with fees and an opportunity to exhibit in 2024.

Self-taught watercolour artist Leah Ramage from Newport has won the 2022 Bluethumb People’s Choice Award with her painting Newport Pool – a work she spent an estimated 80 hours over just 10 days painting during COVID lockdowns. Ramage explains: ‘With watercolour, there is a lot of layering involved and you have to wait for one layer to dry before starting another.’ Voted as the audience’s standout piece from over 440 finalist works across 10 categories, Ramage takes home $10,000 of the total pool of $250,000 awarded for all 2022 Bluethumb Art Prizes.

The Fisher’s Ghost Art Award opened at Campbelltown Arts Centre with the announcement of this year’s winners. Michael Cook took out the Open Award, which is an acquisitive prize valued at $60,000 with the artist’s work to enter the Campbelltown City Council collection. Sam Doctor took out the top prize in the Contemporary category, and Raneth Pich won in the Traditional category. The South West Sydney Award went to Courtney Coller, the Macarthur Award went to Pamela U’Ren French, the Aboriginal Art Award went to Maddison Gibbs, and the Macability Award went to Michelle Hamer. Find out more.

Fifty-three artists and collectives have been announced for the fourth edition for The National, to run from March to July 2023 across Sydney’s leading visual arts institutions. The National 4: Australian Art Now is curated by Beatrice Gralton at the Art Gallery of NSW, Emily Rolfe at Campbelltown Arts Centre, Freja Carmichael and Aarna Fitzgerald Hanley at Carriageworks, and Jane Devery at MCA Australia. Fourteen artists will be on display at the Art Gallery of NSW, and for the first time at the Brett Whiteley Studio in Surry Hills (Natasha Walsh), including Abdul Abdullah, Brenda L Croft, Nabilah Nordin, Thea Anamara Perkins, Reko Rennie and more. Campbelltown Arts Centre and Carriageworks will both showcase 11 artists, and MCA Australia features 13 artists and two collectives. View the full list of participating artists.

Performing arts:

Missy Higgins has been crowned winner of the $60,000 Melbourne Prize for Music 2022, selected by a panel of judges comprising soprano and composer Professor Deborah Cheetham AO (2019 winner), Co-Founder of Bakehouse Studios and SLAM Helen Marcou AM and conductor Benjamin Northey. Higgins said in her blog: ‘In my 20s I had a complete existential crisis moment where I lost sight of why I was still a songwriter … Years went by without a song, then one day I found myself reluctantly playing a festival in America. And finally, it was there on that stage that I saw it for the first time. The difference I was making. The difference that music makes. There were people in that audience that had been following my entire career and were ecstatic that I was finally out of hiatus. They’d been playing my albums over again like a spirit guide easing them through the grinding sharp, confusing bits of life. They held on to those lyrics like it was one of the few things that understood them and articulated the things they couldn’t.’

In addition, Annie Hui-Hsin Hsieh is the winner of the $20,000 Beleura Emerging Composer Award 2022 and Jessica Hitchcock is the winner of the $10,000 (plus $1000 Qantas voucher) Professional Development Award 2022. Fellow finalists Liza Lim (also winner of $2000 Civic Choice Awards 2022), Mindy Meng-Wang and Jim White also each receives $1000, courtesy of Fed Square.

2022 FBi Sydney Music, Arts and Culture (SMAC) Awards have been announced. Malyangapa and Barkindji artist BARKAA was announced as an FBi SMAC Award-winner for her third consecutive year, taking out the coveted award for Record of the Year with her album Blak Matriarchy, as well as the award for Best Video with a film clip of the same name. Song of the Year was awarded to Chanel Loren for her debut UKG-inflected bop ‘Playlist’, while 19-year-old rapper/singer VV Pete’s unique fusion of sharp rap hooks, heavy club beats and global dance music scored her the 2022 FBi SMAC Award for Next Big Thing. Parramatta-based contemporary arts organisation, Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE), took out the 2022 SMAC of the Year. Find out more about the winners.

Composers Paul Dean and Elliott Gyger have been announced as the recipients of the 2022 Paul Lowin Prize, presented in conjunction with the annual Peggy Glanville-Hicks Address in Sydney. Brisbane-based composer and clarinetist Paul Dean was awarded the Paul Lowin Orchestral Prize – valued at $25,000 – for his first symphonic work, Symphony No 1, Black Summer. The work was written at the conclusion of the Australian bushfires of 2019-20 and the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The symphony was commissioned by Alex Briger at the Australian World Orchestra and premiered at its 10th anniversary celebrations in 2021. Melbourne-based composer Elliott Gyger was awarded the Paul Lowin Song Cycle Prize – valued at $15,000 – for his work for Autobiochemistry for mezzo-soprano and cello. For this work, Gyger set music to a 22-poem sequence of the same title by Sydney poet Tricia Dearborn. Autobiochemistry was commissioned by Gyger’s long-time collaborators, vocal ensemble Halcyon, who will present its world premiere in Sydney in December.

Writing and publishing:

Mildura Writers Festival Director, Paul Kane, has been named an honorary member of the Order of Australia for significant services to literature, particularly through the promotion of Australian arts, poetry and emerging talent. Kane is a founding member of the American Association of Australasian Literature Studies, where he served as President from 1991 – 1996, and his deep knowledge and passion for Australian literature has driven his desire to encourage and promote budding Australian writers to international audiences.

Nobel Prize in Literature recipient John Maxwell Coetzee described Kane’s 1996 publication Australian Poetry: Romanticism and Negativity as ‘the best study we have of poetry in Australia’. In 2013, Kane’s achievements were recognised by La Trobe University with an Honorary Doctorate. Kane said: ‘I can’t help but look upon this award as a recognition of the accomplishments of the Mildura Writers Festival … [The] Festival wouldn’t be the success it is without the support of the local community, so the award really belongs, in part, to the people of Mildura, who I have found to be unfailingly kind and generous over the past 25 years.’

Susannah Begbie has been announced as the recipient of the Richell Prize for Emerging Writers 2022. Begbie grew up in rural New South Wales on a sheep farm and is now a GP who has worked all over Australia. In 2006, Begbie started a Graduate Diploma in Professional Writing at Canberra University and was awarded the Editor’s Pick for her short story Fly to Meet You in the University’s First Anthology. Her work When Trees Fall Without Warning is a piece of fiction 10 years in the making and rich with complex characters, focusing on the Edwards family. Begbie receives $10,000 in prize money with a year of mentoring with a publisher at Hachette Australia. The Prize is delivered in partnership with the Emerging Writers’ Festival and Pedestrian TV.

All:

The winners of the 2022 Melbourne Awards have been announced. Djirri Djirri, the only Wurundjeri female dance group, claimed the 2022 Aboriginal Melbourne – Ganbu Gulin Award. The Djirri Djirri dancers are all connected by blood through one woman, Borate, William Barak’s sister. They are cousins, nieces, aunties, mothers and daughters, all dancing together to honour Liwik (Ancestors), Kerr-up-non (Family), Biik (Country) and animals. PHOTO 2022 International Festival of Photography, which collaborated with over 50 cultural institutions to bring 123 local and international artists’ works to Melbourne, took out the major 2022 Arts and Events Award.

Three finalists have been selected from over 60 submissions across the country for Canberra Youth Theatre’s prestigious Emerging Playwright Commission. They are: Rebecca Duke (ACT), Jamie Hornsby (SA) and Honor Webster-Mannison (Vic). The commission will be granted to one emerging playwright who will receive a $16,500 commissioning fee and professional support to create a new play that is suitable to be performed by actors aged between 7 and 25. The other two finalists will also receive $1500 each to support their writing practice. The winner will be announced at Canberra Youth Theatre’s 2023 Season Launch at Canberra Theatre Centre on 7 December.

Voting is open across 12 public categories for the Music Victoria Awards. Nominees include Baker Boy, Harvey Sutherland, Kerryn Fields, thndo, JAZZPARTY, Mo’Ju, Camp Cope, Dorsal Fins, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, and more. All Victorians are encouraged to cast their vote before voting closes at 5pm on 21 November. Head to the Music Victoria Awards website.

Nominees for the 2022 Casting Guild of Australia Awards have been announced. The awards celebrate the critical role casting directors play in bringing together great casting opportunities – both on a national and international stage. CGA President Thea McLeod said: ‘Casting Directors are very important players in the magical jigsaw puzzle of creating a show, be it TV, film, theatre or commercials. Putting together the best cast, full of flavour, diversity, rapport and chemistry, can ultimately make the show shine and stand out from the crowd – their knowledge of the acting world is paramount to every production.’

Nominees include Anousha Zarkesh for feature film The Stranger, Amanda Mitchell for TV series Heartbreak High, Marline Zaibak for theatre production Looking for Alibrandi and Lisa Campbell for Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Winners will be announced at the official ceremony at Holding Redlich Melbourne on 2 December. Check out the full list of nominees.

The Ruby Awards 2022 shortlist has been unveiled, featuring 24 artist and arts organisation nominees across seven award categories, acknowledging contributions to South Australia’s creative and cultural life. Multiple category nominees include Writers SA, The PaperBoats, and programs at the Art Gallery of South Australia and Adelaide Festival. Winners will be announced at an invitation-only event on 25 November. View the full list of nominees.

