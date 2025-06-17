Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Byron Writers Festival Student Writing Prizes (NSW)

These awards celebrate young creative voices of the Northern Rivers, with entries eligible from students in school years 4-12 across three categories. Winners receive cash prizes, Byron Writers Festival passes and publishing opportunities.

Applications close 30 June; learn more and apply.

National Arts and Disability Awards

The Creative Australia National Arts and Disability Awards celebrate the work and achievements of d/Deaf artists and artists with disability. The Awards acknowledge the contribution these artists have made to the creative arts and cultural life of the nation. Two awards will be given out: the $50,000 award for established artists and the $20,000 award for early career artists.

Nominations close 8 July; learn more and nominate.

Portside Review Human Rights Essay Competition

Portside Review is a literary journal from and for the Indian Ocean region, welcoming submissions for this year’s competition. Whether through memoir, critical analysis or experimental prose, the competition seeks essays that explore activism, migration, indigenous rights, LGBTQIA+ experiences, conflict, resistance and environmental justice. The winner will be awarded $10,000 and a trip to lecture in Perth, with a second place prize of $5000, followed by 10 shortlisted essay prizes of $300.

Submissions close 8 July; learn more and submit.

2025 Wollondilly Waste to Art Prize (NSW)

The annual Wollondilly Waste to Art Prize is an opportunity for creative community members and professional artists from the Southern Tablelands Arts region to exhibit work made from materials that otherwise may end up in landfill. $2600 worth of prizes are on offer and the 2025 theme is ‘textile waste’.

Entries close 11 July; learn more and enter.

Museum of Art and Culture (MAC) yapang Art Prize (NSW)

Worth $40,000, this prize is open to artists working across any medium in Australia. The major $30,000 acquisitive prize is on offer, alongside a $5000 yapang Award for an artwork by an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander artist, and a $5000 Lake Mac Award for local artists.

Entries close 30 July; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Legacy: First Nations Multi-Year Project Fund

Providing $150,00 over three years to support First Nations communities, Elders and established artists and practitioners in identifying areas in which younger people may be skilled through models that are appropriate to their community and project.

Applications close 8 July; learn more and apply.

Playing Australia Audience Development Multi-Year Investment Program 2026-2028

This program focuses on audience development in regional and remote communities aligned with national touring activity. Applicants may apply for up to $300,000 per year, to support two or three years of activity. The program will facilitate audience development and engagement activities, which may be driven by producers, tour coordinators, presenters, community or other relevant sector organisations.

Applications close 5 August; learn more and apply.

Callouts

2025 ATOM Vic State Conference

Proposals are open for the 2025 Australian Teachers of Media (ATOM) Vic State Conference presented at the Australian Centre for Moving Image (ACMI) on 31 October. Presentations about media in the classroom, as well as in industry and as a growing field, are welcomed.

Submissions close 25 June; learn more and submit.

Little Gallery Emerging Artist Program 2026 (Tas)

Devonport Regional Gallery has announced the return of its annual program for early career and emerging artists from across Tasmania. Selected artists will have the opportunity to present a solo or small group exhibition in The Little Gallery, alongside professional development. All mediums are welcomed.

Applications close 25 August; learn more and apply.

Professional development

MILKE Producer Mentoring Program

This paid, 12-month program is built for emerging to mid-career producers working in theatre, comedy, cabaret or circus – and ready to take the next bold step in their producing careers. The program includes $4000 towards producer fees or professional development time, 10 monthly group sessions with MILKE (Laura Milke Garner), 10 deep-dive workshops led by industry experts and more.

Applications close 23 June; learn more and apply.

The Sidney Myer Creative Fellowships

The Sidney Myer Fund is offering $200,000 worth of tax-free unrestricted grants over a two-year period to individual Australian artists, creatives and cultural leaders. These fellowships are intended for individuals nationwide who will primarily reside in Australia for the duration of their two-year Fellowship. Nominees must have a minimum of seven years of experience in their creative practice.

Applications open from 1 July to 17 August; learn more.

Tasmanian Residencies

Tasmanian artists are invited to undertake residencies at locations across Tasmania with each residency being four weeks in length. Applicants can apply for $5000 for one artist, or $8000 for two artists.

Applications close 8 September; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

People’s Choice winner of the 24th Dobell Drawing Prize is Margaret Ambridge for her work, Cheek by jowl (2024), created using charcoal and rainwater on paper. Ambridge, whose primary practice is drawing, says this recognition touches something deep in her heart. “For many years I have struggled with drawing’s place in my art practice. To me there always seems to be an external pressure suggesting that drawing is a pathway to something ‘bigger’ like a painting or a sculpture. The longevity and gravitas of the Dobell demands that drawing be seen as the final work in its own right,” says Ambridge. The finalists’ exhibition is on view at National Art School (NAS) Gallery until 21 June.

Charcoal on paper, 9 panels 168cm x 218cm (HxW).

Performing arts

Four emerging theatre designers have been given the opportunity to embark on paid placements to work as assistant designers alongside senior theatre designers on mainstage productions thanks to the Melbourne Theatre Company Future Creatives Program. The 2025 Future Creatives participants include: recent Melbourne Conservatorium of Music graduate John Sharp who will work across sound and composition, Victorian College of the Arts graduates Ishan Vivekanantham and Silvia Shao who will both contribute to set and costume design and Victorian Trainee of the Year for 2024, Emma Holgate, who will work across sound and lighting design.

Writing and publishing

Mary Colussi has taken out the Penguin Literary Prize 2025 with Touch Grass, ‘a story about AI, sisterhood, memory and sheep’. Touch Grass features a depressed deletion specialist as she starts to leave her body at unexpected moments and finds herself at the surreal centre of a global panic. Colussi takes home $20,000 with the opportunity to publish the manuscript with Penguin Random House Australia. Judge and bookseller, Jack Harkin described Colussi’s manuscript as “a riot of brilliant, incisive writing about social media, body politics and the effects of worshiping false gods”. Learn more.

All

Berrima Public School in the NSW Southern Highlands has been selected as this year’s winner of the Sydney Opera House Play Award for outstanding contribution to play-based learning. The winning school receives a $10,000 grant towards promoting play-based learning. At Berrima Public School, play is woven into many lessons such as treasure hunts for solving math problems, science labs with hands-on activities, and using dramatic play to bring history to life. The school is imbued with its ‘Playgrounded’ philosophy. Highly Commended were Banksia Park Primary School (SA) and Preshil, The Margaret Lyttle Memorial School (Vic).

The winners have been announced for Australia’s longest-running short film festival, the St Kilda Film Festival (SKFF), which finished at the weekend. Taking home the Best Short Film Award and a $10,000 cash prize was The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie and Celeste, an excellent exploration of children’s imaginations, how the adults have no idea what they’re up to and the importance of handsome scarecrows – featuring two excellent performers from director Pernell Marsden’s young cast. Other winners included A Thousand Odd Days (Best Director for Riley Blakeway), I’m Not Your Heroine (Best Documentary and Best Animation) and Motherhood in the Colony (Best Achievement in Indigenous Filmmaking). For all the winners

Shortlisted and finalists

The Karajia and Environment Awards for Children’s Literature has announced its 2025 shortlist, revealing titles that foster a curiosity about the natural world, a love of nature and a hopeful spirit of collaboration to overcome environmental challenges. Shortlisted titles for the Environment Award include Ella and the Amazing Frog Orchestra by Cassy Pollimeni, Jiggliest Jellyfish by Tim Flannery and Emma Flannery, and General Waste by Michel Streich. Authors of the Jiggliest Jellyfish hope the book “inspires kids to get lost in the wonder of the natural world and that this sense of awe plants the seeds of curiosity and care”. Shortlisted titles for the Karajia Award for First Nations authors and illustrators include When the World Was Soft by Juluwarlu Group Aboriginal Corporation, Ask Aunty: Bush Survival Skills by Aunty Munya Andrews and For 60,000 Years by Marlee Silva. Winners will be announced during The Wilderness Society’s Nature Book Week 11-19 October.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.