Opportunities and awards

Awards and competitions

13th Prospect Portrait Prize (SA)

The longest running portrait prize in South Australia, the Prospect Portrait Prize is a non-acquisitive juried exhibition of contemporary portraits in any medium. First Prize-winner takes home $5000, with $1000 for People’s Choice and a $500 Payinthi Award.

Applications close 26 September; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Australia-Korea Foundation Grant

The Australia-Korea Foundation offers annual grant funding to organisations and individuals to support projects or activities that advance Australia’s engagement with Korea, including exchanges, partnerships and other collaborations in the general fields of business, education, academia, arts/culture and society. A total of $780,000 is available.

Applications close 30 April; learn more and apply.

Company Director Capability Fund

$3000 is offered for diverse artists and arts workers to prepare for a company role and $6000 is offered to arts and cultural organisations to enhance governance capabilities.

Applications close 13 May; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Art Bazaar (NSW)

Applications are open for stallholders for Art Bazaar hosted by Hunter Arts Network on 18 May. Art Bazaar will also be held on 31 August and 30 November.

Applications are now open; learn more and apply.

26th Prospect Community Art Show (SA)

The Prospect Community Art Show showcases artworks made by the people of Prospect or those with a strong connection to the city, now held annually and part of the South Australian Living Artist Festival (SALA). Applicants are invited to submit an artwork to be displayed at Newmarch Gallery.

Applications close 30 June; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Shifting the Balance of Leadership Masterclasses (NSW and online)

Diversity Arts Australia is delivering a series of online and in-person leadership masterclasses for culturally diverse arts workers and creatives. Week 1 will be presented by Dr Paula Abood (28 April and 5 May), with Week 2 presented by Dr Amrit Versha (1 May and 8 May). Free.

Registrations now open; learn more and register.

Parramatta Artists Studios (NSW)

Artists are invited to join Parramatta Artists Studio program at two of its facilities, PAS Granville and PAS Rydalmere. Applications are open to artists working in any discipline and at any stage of their career who seek to develop their practice in a collegiate, collaborative and rigorous environment in Western Sydney.

Applications close 21 May; learn more and apply.

The Creators Program

Now in its third year, The Creators is a career acceleration program for high-calibre, mid-career screenwriters to build toward the creation of their own shows. Up to six writers will be selected to participate in the program, which will be run in Sydney in October 2025.

Applications close 29 May; learn more and apply.

Annie Greig Dance Scholarship (Tas)

This program enables Tasmanian dancers aged 17-26 to pursue professional development through national or international travel for at least three months, thanks to a bequest of $300,000 from the late Annie Greig.

Applications close 2 June; learn more and apply.

Nicholas and Angela Curtis Cité Internationale des Arts Residency Fellowships

The Power Institute is offering a new suite of four Paris Art Residencies for 2026. Three categories are available for artists/craftspeople; art writers, art curators, art historians or art administrators; and University of Sydney staff members or PhD candidates. The Fellowship covers the rental fee for a studio at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris for three months. Residency winners will also receive $6000 towards travel and living expenses.

Applications close 25 July; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Writing and publishing

Winners of the 2025 Tasmanian Literary Awards have been announced. The Premier’s Prize for Fiction went to Heartsease by Kate Kruimink (Pan Macmillan), while Graft by Maggie MacKeller (Penguin Random House) won the top gong in Non-fiction. Pam Schindler took home the Tim Thorne Prize for Poetry with say, a river, and the University of Tasmania Prize went to Department of the Vanishing by Johanna Bell. Nunami Sculthorpe-Green was awarded the Aboriginal Writer’s Fellowship, and Lars Rogers picked up the Margaret Scott Tasmanian Young Writer’s Fellowship. Check out the full list of winners.

Fashion

The 2025 New Generation cohort of next-wave Australian designers has been revealed, featureing swim and resort wear Boteh, Aboriginal label Buluuy Mirrii, Haluminous, Miimi + Jiinda and Permanent Vacation. The New Generation showcase will take place on 16 May as part of Australian Fashion Week.

All

Diversity Arts Australia has announced that its CEO, Lena Nahlous, has been awarded a Churchill Fellowship. The recognition honours individuals who show exceptional vision and leadership in their field, supporting research that contributes to the enrichment, innovation and future resilience of Australian communities. Nahlous will be taking a period of leave to undertake the research opportunity and Paschal Daantos Berry will be Acting CEO during Nahlous’ absence.

Shortlisted and finalists

Finalists have been revealed for the 2025 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards. They include Tweed Regional Museum’s Omnia: All and Everything, the Royal Flying Doctor Outback Heritage Experience and Hill 60 Aboriginal Community Stories. This year includes a People’s Choice Award and public voting is open until 4 May. Learn more.

