Opportunities and awards

Awards and competitions

2025 Emerging Writers’ Awards

The Emerging Writers’ Awards are open to screen and stage writers with an unproduced script of any genre across film, television, theatre, audio and interactive. Dedicated to uncovering the hottest new scripts and writing talent across Australia, these awards are a purpose-built and industry-recognised opportunity for AWG Associate and Student members to have their work showcased directly to industry decision-makers.

Entries close 31 March; learn more and enter.

Fogarty Literary Award (WA)

Western Australian writers aged 18-35 are invited to submit their unpublished work of fiction, narrative non-fiction, young adult fiction or a verse novel to be in the running to win $20,000, a publishing contract with Fremantle Press and a fellowship with the Centre for Stories.

Entries close 18 April; learn more and enter.

Paul Lowin Orchestral and Song Cycle Prizes 2025

In celebration of the Australian Music Centre’s 50th anniversary year, the 2025 Prizes will offer an increased total prize pool of $47,500. In 2025, the Paul Lowin Orchestral Prize will award an Australian composer $30,000 in merit of excellence in an orchestral work written within the last three years. The Song Cycle Prize will award an Australian composer $15,500 in merit of excellence in a song cycle written within the last three years.

Entries close 10 June; learn more and enter.

Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize 2025

The Australian Photographic Society’s Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize is a national $30,000 acquisitive prize that seeks to find Australia’s best conceptual photographic works. Finalists are exhibited annually at Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre with the prize-winning work joining the Muswellbrook Shire Art Collection, and a collection of contemporary photographic works acquired through the Muswellbrook Photographic Award (1987 – 2014).

Entries close 13 June; learn more and enter.

Sony Alpha Awards

The 2025 Sony Alpha Awards marks the 10th year of the photo competition showcasing outstanding photography captured on Sony cameras and lenses from photographers across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. Entrants can submit their work across 13 categories, including Astrophotography, Bird Life, City/Street, Creative, Editorial, Landscape, Portrait, Seascape, Sea Life, Sports, Wedding, Wildlife and Youth. $62,000 worth of Sony camera gear is available for the winners of the 2025 Alpha Awards.

Entries close 30 June; learn more and enter.

Commissions

$50,000 Australian Design Commission

Powerhouse and David Jones have partnered to establish a new Australian Design Commission that will invest in the next generation of Australian designers, providing them with the opportunity to design a prototype of a new product for the contemporary Australian home. The designer will receive $50,000 to develop and deliver a prototype over a nine-month period starting in August. They will also benefit from the support of Powerhouse and David Jones including curatorial expertise, mentorship, access to the Powerhouse Collection and workshop space.

Applications close 4 May; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Richard Foreman Experimental Theatre Grant

Patrick Kennedy Theatre Machine has launched the inaugural Richard Foreman Experimental Theatre Grant to support bold, avant-garde Australian artists. The grant is open to individual artists and small producing companies based in Australia. The funding can be used for the development of new work or the production of existing work, supporting costs such as creative development, rehearsal space, design research and artist fees.

Applications close 30 April; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Early Creative Careers Review and the Carclew Funding Program Review (SA)

Carclew is accepting Expressions of Interest from practitioners who wish to contribute to the future of youth arts funding in South Australia. The initiatives will help reshape Carclew’s approach to supporting early-career artists. The Early Creative Careers Review will assess what’s working, identify gaps and propose new strategies to elevate and amplify opportunities for young creatives across South Australia. The Carclew Grant Program Review will investigate how our funding can be even more inclusive, innovative and impactful.

EOIs close 28 March; learn more and apply.

Dance (Lens) Official Selection

Australian screen dance makers are invited to submit recent works for official selection as part of Dance (Lens) Festival from 9-13 July 2025. The biennial Dance (Lens) Festival in winter 2025 combines an opening week of in-person screenings, workshops, talks and special events to celebrate recent screen dance works locally and internationally

EOIs close 1 April; learn more and apply.

Dancehouse Seasons 2026

Australian independent dance artists are invited to propose projects for Dancehouse’s 2026 seasons (and beyond). This invitation is for live performance projects that are ready for a professional presentation outcome to an audience or community.

EOIs close 14 April; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Second Echo Ensemble Studio Residencies 2025 (Tas)

Independent artists and groups from Lutruwita/Tasmania are invited to apply for three residencies during the school holidays in 2025, while Second Echo Ensemble (SEE) is on break. Successful applicants receive one or two weeks of 24-hour access to the SEE studio, use of the SEE sound system and lighting equipment, and eight hours of producing/mentoring.

Applications now open; learn more and apply.

boorda yeyi Intensive Mentorship (WA)

boorda yeyi, meaning ‘future now’ in the Whadjuk Noongar language, is a new initiative from the Perth Institute of Contemproary Arts (PICA) for immersive arts experiences. Applications are now open for WA artists to participate in a three-month Intensive Mentorship from May to July 2025. Successful artists will be mentored in teams with the technical expertise to turn their ideas into immersive artwork prototypes for presentation at WA Games Week in September.

EOIs close 28 March; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Tasmania-based artist Aisha Sherman-Noth has taken home the $80,000 Glover Prize 2025 for her entry, Weeping birches on the avenue. The piece is inspired by weeping birches beside the Brooker highway outside of Sherman-Noth’s window, which she describes as “a place where nature and human activity blend, where the character of these trees is displaced and reinvented as they sit welcoming those that enter the city and bidding farewell to those that leave”. Highly Commended went to David Marsden and an artist known as What. As part of the Glover Prize 2025, two additional awards are up for grabs – the People’s Choice and Children’s Choice Awards. These awards were to be decided on the last day of the exhibition, 17 March.

Aisha Sherman-Noth next to her Glover Prize-winning work, ‘Weeping birches on the avenue’. Photo: Supplied.

Winning works at Randwick City Council’s 2025 Women’s Art Prize include a colourful painting of cockatoos, an introspective written piece and sculptures that reflect connection and community. Eleanor Godley won this year’s Open category for her oil pastel painting, Cockatoo Circus, inspired by a flock of cocktatoos that took turns to do somersaults on an electric wire. The top 50 artworks of the prize will be on display at the Lionel Bowen Library Gallery, from 18 March to 13 April during library opening hours.

Recipients of Powerhouse’s two major photography commissions – the First Nations Right of Reply Photography Commission and the Powerhouse Photography Architectural Commission – have been announced. Guwa-Koa, Gunggarri and Kuku Yalanji photographer Jo-Anne Driessens and Architecture photographer Tasha Tylee have each been awarded a $20,000 photography commission, which will see them collaborate with Powerhouse over the next 12 months to develop major new works. Driessens has developed her photography practice documenting community and place in urban, remote and regional Aboriginal communities over the past 30 years, and will use the commission to create an experimental pinhole camera with natural materials. Tylee will focus on themes of sustainability and climate to document innovation in architecture and the Australian built environment. Learn more.

The 2025 Siliceous Award for Ceramic Excellence has been awarded to Tamasin Pepper for Wrapped Rust and Flight, two cone-shaped clay vessels that “explore the ancient quality of landscape from the microscopic to the aerial, grand scale”. Pepper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in ceramics from The Australian National University in 1994, and since has been both a practising ceramic artist and ceramics teacher. Winner of the Gwyn Hanssen Pigott Wood Fired Ceramics Award is Tasmanian artist Ben Richardson for Foliage Vase – Cairn Series. Lean more.

Performing arts

Australian musician Shannon Busch (aka WILSN) has won first prize at the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition. Busch’s ‘Give You Love’ is performed by Jessica Mauboy and Jason Derulo, and is about the struggle to make it in the music industry. Busch says of the win, “It was a real ‘if my 10-year-old self could see me now’ moment. It’s surreal that my biggest musical success so far has come from a song about struggling to succeed in music.” The second prize of $10,000 went to Louis Schoorl for ‘12 Minute Walk’, performed by British singer Bow Anderson. Cam Nacson took out the $5000 third prize with ‘Forever Thing’ and the Unpublished Australasian Songwriter Award went to Charley for ‘Timebomb’. Ten emerging songwriters were recognised with an Emerging Songwriter Prize. They include: Kita Alexander, Lotte Gallagher, Karina Savage, Lucy Sugerman, tiffi, Daniella Marchio and Nathan May.

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra has announced 12 young musicians who will join the Sydney Symphony Fellowship Program in 2025. The year-long program offers Fellows the opportunity to gain crucial skills and knowledge to pursue a professional career in music. Each fellow will build performance experience through chamber and orchestral performances, with the chance to perform at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall as well as in regional tour programs. The participants are: Liam Pilgrim, Dana Alison, Natalie Mavridis, Amy Clough, Ariel Postmus, Oliver Crofts, Noah Lawrence, Bailey Ireland, Isabella Thomas, Bryn Arnold, Harry Young and Jeremy Mazurek. Auditions for the 2026 Fellowship program are now open.

All

Sandra Morales, who founded Heartdancers, an organisation focused on artists from First Nations and culturally diverse backgrounds in the Central Coast and Hunter areas, has been awarded the Arts and Culture Medal at the NSW Premier’s Harmony Dinner. The Multicultural Community Medals recognised a total of 13 individuals and organisations for their role in strengthening NSW’s diverse and inclusive society. Morales says, “I’m so proud of the work we do. We’re the only organisation in the Central Coast, Hunter and Newcastle areas that solely focuses on collaborating with artists from First Nations and culturally diverse backgrounds.” Morales grew up in Columbia around a mix of cultures, and has seen first-hand how culture and creativity can build connections and help communities heal. Heartdancers offers three flagship programs: Artistry on Wheels, the Cultural Agency and Rhythm is Life outreach program.

Shortlisted and finalists

The first annual Countrytown Awards presented by Rum Co of Fiji received over 30,000 votes cast across 10 categories, celebrating Aussie country music over the past year. The final five contenders in each category have been revealed, with winners due to be unveiled on 20 March. Leading the charge with four finalist nods each are The Wolfe Brothers, Casey Barnes and Kaylee Bell, while James Johnston and Taylor Mossare are following behind with three. Barnes, Johnston, Bell, The Wolfe Brothers and Keith Urban are contending for the RATU Signature Entertainer of the Year. Meanwhile, John Williamson has been presented with Countrytown’s inaugural Legend Award, celebrating his 55-year career.

2025 Queensland Music Awards has also announced its finalists, including Beddy Rays, Thelma Plum, JUNGAJI, Tenzin Choegyal, Denvah, Beckah Amani, Greta Stanley and LT, with nominees spanning an impressive range of genres from pop and hip-hop to rock and jazz. Voting is officially open for the People’s Choice Awards, where music lovers can cast their votes for Album of the Year and more. Festivals including, Big Pineapple Festival and Gympie Music Muster, and venues, including The Fortitude Music Hall, The Tivoli, Norton Music Factory and Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, have also received nominations. View the full list of finalists.

Six titles have been shortlisted for the 2025 Penguin Literary Prize:

Bad Medicine by Emma Clancey: a literary thriller set in the hyper-competitive bubble of a prestigious Australian medical school

Salt by Siobhan Dermody: a story of survival told through the teenage eyes of two Indigenous brothers

Touch Grass by Mary Colussi: a depressed deletion specialist starts to leave her body at unexpected moments and finds herself at the surreal centre of a global panic

The Fear of Empty Spaces by Rachel Bowman: a search for truth and a great unravelling in a remote and hostile environment

Where The Lotus Rises by Samara Lo: a mythology infused standalone, Chinese-inspired fantasy, and

So, the Words by Denise Raward: an exploration of love, loss, family and the haunting grip of secrets

The winner will be announced on 12 June.

