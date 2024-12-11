Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Dal Stivens Award

The Dal Stivens Award is presented biennially to an author, aged 30 or under, for a short story or essay of the highest literary merit. The recipient will receive $15,000 and up to two entries can be submitted.

Entries close 4 February 2025; learn more and enter.

2025 Local Contemporary Art Prize (Qld)

Sunshine Coast artists are invited to enter the 2025 Local Contemporary Art Prize with a $10,000 top accolade up for grabs. The Best in Show artwork will be acquired into the Sunshine Coast Art Collection, while all finalist works will be available for sale.

Entries close 9 February 2025; learn more and enter.

World Illustration Awards 2025 (International)

The World Illustration Awards (WIA) showcase great work being made by illustrators all over the world today. WIA focuses on supporting and celebrating creativity, connecting illustrators to their peers and the industry. This year, the Awards return with 10 categories including Publishing, Book Covers and Editorial.

Entries close 11 February 2025; learn more and enter.

Australian Quilt Show Challenge 2025

With a prize pool of over $37,000 and categories to suit all styles and skill levels, the Australian Quilt Show Challenge is for all quilters across the country to gain recognition and connect with the quilting community. The competition welcomes submissions created between December 2023 and February 2025.

Entries close 20 February 2025; learn more and enter.

The Best Australian Science Writing 2025 and the UNSW Press Bragg Prize for Science Writing 2025

In 2025, science journalist and broadcaster Tegan Taylor and journalist and science author Zoe Kean will take on the reins as co-editors of the anthology, Best Australian Science Writing. The two will be looking for writing across genres, from poetry to essays, features to news articles, opinion pieces and science stories that defy definition. They encourage submissions from established and emerging voices from a range of professions. Pieces must have been published in print and/or online in Australia or globally between 1 January 2024 and 31 March 2025.

Entries close 31 March 2025; learn more and apply.

MAKE Award 2025

Entries for the 2025 MAKE Award: Biennial Prize for Innovation in Australian Craft and Design, a national award for Australian designer/makers, is now open. The winner of the MAKE AWARD will receive a cash prize of $35,000 with a second prize of $10,000, making it the richest non-acquisitive prize for craft and design in Australia. The MAKE Award is open to designer/makers working across all related disciplines including ceramics, glass, furniture/woodwork, metalwork, textiles and fibre, and jewellery.

Entries close 5 May 2025; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Powerhouse Photography Commissions

Powerhouse invites photographers to submit Expressions of Interest for the First Nations Right of Reply Photography Commission and the Powerhouse Photography Architectural Commission. The First Nations Right of Reply Commission invites Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander photographers to respond to and engage with the Powerhouse Collection. The successful applicants will receive a $20,000 artist fee, with travel and accommodation costs covered by Powerhouse. The Powerhouse Photography Architectural Commission aims to develop new perspectives on Australian architecture and the built environment and seeks applications from photographers with experience producing architectural photographs and/or lens-based architectural projects with a focus on construction, urban development, housing, infrastructure and sustainability. Successful applicants will receive $20,000 for the delivery of the commission.

EOIs close 17 January; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

2025 Art Music Fund

The Art Music Fund provides $7500 funding each for 11 established composers – nine from Australia and two from Aotearoa New Zealand – to create commissioned work with the intention of ensuring a long artistic life for the work and its composer. A wide range of music styles are supported by the Fund including notated composition; electroacoustic music; improvised music; jazz; sound art; installation sound; multimedia, web and film sound and music; and theatrical, operatic and choreographed music.

Applications close 16 February 2025; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

SWELL Sculpture Festival 2025

SWELL Sculpture Festival is inviting submissions from artists, art collectives and collaborators to exhibit in the 23rd annual show (12-21 September 2025) set along Currumbin Beach, Queensland. Artists from across Australia and the world working in all mediums are invited to submit. SWELL embraces those eager to push the boundaries of sculpture presentation and installation art. Works can be site-specific, display ephemeral qualities and invite dialogue and instigate inspiring conversations. Artists will vie for awards totaling $30,000 with the major SWELL Sculpture Award worth $15,000 and the Highly Commended Neumann Family Award $5000.

Applications close 31 January; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Centre for Project Art Artist in Residency (Vic)

The Centre for Projection Art’s Residency Program expressions of interest are open for the February to August 2025 program. The residency supports emerging to mid-career contemporary visual artists, who wish to further explore and develop projection through their art practice.

EOIs close 10 January; learn more and apply.

2025 ABR Science Fellowship

The ABR Science Fellowship is intended to advance the careers of science writers and to augment ABR’s coverage of science and the history of science. The chosen Fellow will be able communicate sophisticated ideas in lucid and engaging language for a general audience. The Fellow will receive $5000 and contribute three reviews essays or commentaries over 12 months in the field of science and/or the history of science.

Applications close 20 January; learn more and apply.

Performance Space Artist Development Programs 2025 (NSW)

Three opportunities are on offer at Performance Space: Experimental Choreographic Program, Queer Development Program and the Experimental Performance Fellowship. Performance Space is a space created by artists for artists in response to a need to explore and investigate new forms of art.

EOIs open 13 January to 6 February for the development programs and from 6 March to 10 April for the fellowship; learn more.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Australian photographic artist Bill Henson AO has been commissioned by Arts Centre Melbourne as part of a new program for the Australian Performing Arts Collection. Henson’s new work features David Hallberg, The Australian Ballet Artistic Director and is inspired by the deconstruction of the State Theatre as part of the Reimagining project. Hallberg is seen as the archetypal artist, superimposed over an interior of the State Theatre taken by leading architectural photographer John Gollings during the early days of renewal works. The work will be on public display in the Theatres Building at Arts Centre Melbourne when the State Theatre reopens after refurbishment.

The 2025 cohort of the Gertrude Studio Program artists has been announced. They are: Alexandra Peters, David Egan, Gabi Briggs (recipient of Gertrude’s 2025 First Nations Studio), Erin Hallyburton, Nadia Hernández, Renee Cosgrave and Roberta Joy Rich. These artists were chosen with the aim of supporting innovative artists at key moments in the development of their practices, and representing a broad expanse of creative practices. Find out more.

Cassie Rowe has taken out the People’s Choice Award at the 2024 Lester Prize with a 80 by 60-centimetre oil on linen portrait titled Shirley. Rowe says, “Shirley and I have known each other a number of years and developed a strong bond. When creating a piece, the aspiration is to help us feel connected when we see something that speaks to our own story, in some way. I painted Shirley’s portrait hoping to capture the strength of her character through the hardships she’s faced and I’m extremely grateful her story has resonated with so many.”

2024 Lester Prize People’s Choice winner, Cassie Rowe next to ‘Shirley’. Photo: Supplied.

Launceston-based artist Dave Carswell has been awarded the $20,000 tidal.24: City of Devonport Tasmanian Art Award for Flocculation #15, a piece that “conveyed a sense of fragility and randomness of what survives the past,” says judge Malcom Bywaters. He continues, “The process of immersing the negatives in the tidal flow leaves traces on the surface, complicating the image and inviting slow contemplation of our relationship to these contested zones. It is a profound dialogue between place and medium, where decisions around what was presented, and how, are convincing and compelling. While it is politically charged given the environmental status of Kanamaluka, it also conveys a sense of history.” The exhibition is on view at Devonport Regional Gallery until 8 February 2025.

Richard Young has won the Creative Victoria Award for Excellence in any Media for his painting Gunditjmarra Marking at Koorie Art Show 12. In his artist statement, Young says, “My piece is to be referred to as Gunditjmarra art, not Aboriginal art. I reject the imposed colonial artistic narratives and the self-serving authority of those who claim expertise over our culture without respect and depth of understanding. Gunditjmarra markings are much older than the dot art forms on canvas, which have long been dictated as what is ‘authentic’ through a white-dominated lens. The 1872 Gunditjmarra possum skin is an expression of Gunditjmarra data sovereignty. I’ve recreated one marking on this canvas, but its meaning belongs to the wearer, reflecting just one story in our cultural tapestry.” Young receives a cash prize of $10,000, alongside eight additional award-winners: Josh Deane, Steven Rhall, Sean Miller, Lyn Thorpe, Fiona Burns, Sarah Cvk and Lucinda Johnson-Comes. Koorie Art Show 12 runs until 23 February at Koorie Heritage Trust.

Sally Smart has been awarded the Mordant Family and Creative Australia Affliated Fellowship at the American Academy in Rome, which offers the opportunity to pursue her creative practice in an inspiring, collaborative and supportive environment, with accommodation and studio space. Smart seeks to “research early modernist avant-garde art in Italy, including artists and designers [Giacomo Balla, Fortunato Depero and Elsa Schiaparelli] at the intersection of art and performance practice, their use of costume and textiles, along with the related historical legacies of Ancient Roman Theatre, the Commedia dell’arte and Italian puppetry traditions”.

The University of Melbourne’s Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) have launched the Lionel Gell Foundation Art in Science Initiative, an innovative residency program binding art and science. The Lionel Gell Art in Science Initiative will support five residencies from 2025 to 2028, each awarded to an established, VCA-trained visual artist. Selected artists will receive $50,000 each to develop new works inspired by their immersive experience at the Doherty Institute. The first artists selected for the inaugural nine-month residency are Nusra Latif Qureshi, a painter known for her reflective, cross-cultural works, and John Meade, a sculptor interested in the transformation of ideas into material form. Find out more.

Performing arts

Music Australia has announced the latest recipients of investment through its Export Development Fund, which saw over $900,000 invested in 72 projects. The Export Development Fund is a matched funding initiative, designed to elevate emerging, breakthrough and established acts into the international market, whilst fostering sustainable and thriving careers. Highlighted recipients include Larry Gurruwiwi, raw black metal band KILAT, Ninajirachi, Hands Like Houses, Soli, Ned Houston, Ecca Vandal, Kankawa Nagarra and The Freestyle Orchestra. Applications for the next round of the Export Development Fund open 3 February 2025. To find the full list of recipients, visit Awarded Grants page.

Read: Circa’s Yaron Lifschitz receives ISPA Distinguished Artist Award

Writing and publishing

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award was instigated by the Swedish Government and given annually to a person or organisation for their outstanding contribution to children’s and young adult literature. This time, Sydney-born writer Ursula Dubosarsky, a past Australian Children’s Laureate (2020-21), has taken out the award. Dreaming of being a writer from the age of six, Dubosarsky is now author of over 60 books for children and young adults. Also announced is the recipient of the Lifetime Social Justice Literature Award, Susanne Gervay OAM, recognised for her work in engaging readers in complex issues from multiculturalism to disability to peace, aimed at pre-school children to young adults.

All

South Australia’s Ruby Awards celebrated achievements in the arts, culture and creative sectors this year. Winners include events and organisations such as Papercuts Comics Festival 2023 and Adelaide Youth Orchestras, alongside highly accomplished individuals like Claire Wildish and Gina Rings. Saltbush Country, presented by Country Arts SA and Art Gallery of South Australia, won Outstanding Regional Event or Project, and Blak Futures by Australian Dance Theatre, BlakDance and Adelaide Festival took out Outstanding Collaboration. The Premier’s Award for Lifetime Achievement went to James Currie, a multi award-winning sound designer, recordist and mixer who played a significant role in SA’s screen industry.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.