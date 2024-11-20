Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Parkes Elvis Festival Poetry Competition

Each year, the Parkes Elvis Festival, invites all aspiring and published authors of poetry to submit their best and greatest unpublished poems inspired by this year’s festival theme of ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’ with at least one mention of Elvis, the Parkes Elvis Festival or a Parkes Elvis Festival event. This competition is open to all Australian citizens or permanent residents, 18 years and over, with novice, open and people’s choice categories.

Entries close 30 November; learn more and enter.

The Nest (Tas)

Tasmanian artists are invited to create an entryway artwork for the newly opened Sorell Child and Family Learning Centre (The Nest). The artwork should reflect Tasmania’s natural environment and responds to a central theme of ‘The Nest’. There is an artwork budget of $36,000 plus GST.

Applications close 25 November; learn more and apply.

2024 Newcastle Short Story Awards

Writers are invited to enter the Newcastle Short Story Award with Pitaya Chin and Catherine McNamara joining as this year’s judges. Shortlisted stories are published in the annual Newcastle Short Story Award anthology, with a first prize worth $3000. Works of fiction up to 2000 words are accepted.

Entries close 22 December; learn more and enter.

Muswellbrook Art Prize

Muswellbrook Art Prize has offered a rich platform for painting in regional Australia since 1958. Finalists for the Prize vie for a total of $70,000 prize money across three categories: Painting, Works on Paper, and Ceramics.

Entries close 7 February 2025; learn more and enter.

2025 Telstra NATSIAA

The 2025 Telstra NATSIAA (National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards) is calling for entries, with a major $100,000 award up for grabs, alongside six $15,000 category awards. Open to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, Telstra NATSIAA is a non-acquisitive award that is free to enter and encourages artists to submit an artwork of their choice in one of the Award Categories with no set theme.

Entries close 2 March 2025; learn more and enter.

Exeter High School (Tas)

The school is seeking submissions from Tasmanian artists to create external artworks that will be welcoming, accessible and relevant to high school students. Two possible locations have been identified at Exeter High School: an internal courtyard and the front façade of the building at the front entrance to the school and administration office. The artwork budget will be $72,000 plus GST.

Applications close 25 November, learn more and apply.

Wellington Court Mural Commission and Wellington Court Mentorship Opportunity (for emerging mural artists) (Tas)

The City of Hobart wishes to engage an artist or creative team to create an artwork for a wall in Wellington Court, and to provide mentoring to a young artist throughout the development of the artwork. The successful artist will receive a fee of $500 to produce a design. Once the design is approved the artist will receive an artist fee of $10 000, and $1500 for materials. The City of Hobart will work with the artist to arrange access (such as safety equipment, exclusion zones and lifter hire, and will cover these costs as well as the cost of anti-graffiti coating).

EOIs close 25 November; learn more and apply.

InsideOUT (Tas)

In this program, artworks are invited to be contained within the Creative Hobart’s new public art platform, InsideOUT, comprising two portable ‘cube’ galleries, offering a clean, weatherproof, locked space to display creative work of all suitable kinds. The cubes are solar powered and can also be mains powered (15Amp plug), dependent on site. There are options for hanging works and the lighting track offers the option to rearrange lighting in the space. Each of the three windows is openable to support both hanging and temporary performances. InsideOUT will stay in place for approximately two months and suitable sites are being sought across Hobart.

EOIs close for 29 November; learn more and apply.

Art Sites: Creative Hoarding Program (Tas)

Creative Hobart is running a two-year trial program to present art and design concepts as printed artwork on commercial and civil construction hoardings in Hobart. Tasmanian artists, designers and creative collectives are invited to propose engaging artworks to enliven the streets on a large scale. The first expression of interest process held in May 2023 received 80 submissions. Four artists were selected for this trial to each produce a design. Four artists and/or collectives will be selected for the second round of this trial, each receiving a fee of $6000 to produce a design.

EOIs close 2 December; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Young and Emerging Artist Professional Development Program (Tas)

Arts Tasmania’s Young and Emerging Artist Professional Development Program will offer funding of $160,000 over two years. Each round will offer five grants of $16,000 for artists and art workers who are either aged 25 or under or are in their first five years of professional practice at the time applications close.

Applications close 17 March 2025, learn more and apply.

Strategic Initiatives and Service Organisations Program (Tas)

Also launched by Arts Tasmania, the Strategic Initiatives and Service Organisations Program will provide funding to support four organisations to deliver strategic initiatives or services in the art form areas of music, regional arts, writing and theatre.

Applications close 9 December; learn more and apply.

Limelight (WA)

Emerging WA musicians are invited to apply for Limelight, a music support fund presented by RAC Arena and supported by West Australian Music. Limelight aims to nurture homegrown talent and provide financial, performance and promotional opportunities to a chosen West Australian act over a 12-month period. The main prize is worth over $20,000, including $5000 in financial assistance, radio campaign, music equipment, recording studio time and more.

Applications close 25 November; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

WAAPA Intern 2025 (WA)

The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) is inviting arts and cultural organisations to host Work Integrated Learning (WIL) placements for Semester 1 2025. WIL placements provide students with valuable experience working in an arts organisation, supporting the development of future leaders in arts and cultural management. The process is easy for hosts, with very little paperwork.

Applications now open; book a session with Dr Christine Scoggin, WIL Coordinator to learn more.

A1 Darebin Art Salon (Vic)

Artists who live, work, study or base their creative practice in the City of Darebin are invited to exhibit a piece of wall-based artwork at Bundoora Homestead as part of the A1 Darebin Art Salon. Artists are welcome to submit artwork in any media, including painting, tapestry, mosaic, works on paper and more. All submissions will be exhibited up to and including the 150th entry.

Submissions close 11 December; learn more and submit.

2025–26 Budget Community Consultation (Tas)

The 2025–26 State Budget Community Consultation process is now open. Every year the Tasmanian Government consults widely with the community as part of developing the Budget for the following year.

Submissions close 22 December; learn more and submit.

Professional development

Collide Copenhagen residency award (International)

Artists and collectives from any country are invited to submit proposals for a fully-funded, two-month residency split between CERN and Copenhagen Contemporary in 2025. Collide is an annual residency program for artists with a distinct interest in science and technology, and who have a strong motivation to engage in dialogue with scientists and engineers. Arts at CERN and Copenhagen Contemporary invite proposals that reflect on the role of advanced technologies and scientific research in contemporary culture and their impact on society.

Applications close 13 December; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Brisbane-based artist and Meriam and Yupungathi man Christopher Bassi will embark on his first animated project thanks to the TCL Kevin Taylor Legacy residency program. Bassi received $15,000 for up to six months of residency, and will work closely with the TCL architecture practice to develop the project. The residency was initiated in 2014, designed to blur the lines between built environment professionals and creatives. Bassi says, “Interesting things happen when artists interact with creatives from other fields… To have this support from TCL, and access to thinkers who ideologically share my interest in landscape and place, opens up powerful new ways to learn and strengthen my work.”

Performing arts

The 2025 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director’s Award (SBDA) has been awarded to Anna Houston and Tiffany Wong, who will work on two plays throughout 2025. Actor and director Wong says, “Receiving the Sandra Bates Directors Award feels particularly meaningful as someone who grew up on Cammeraygal land. The Ensemble has been a constant presence in my life – I’ve passed by the theatre countless times over the years, and their productions have consistently shown me new ways of looking at theatre, from fresh takes on classics to introducing me to works I’d never encountered before. Every assistant directing role brings different insights and challenges, which is what makes this craft so exciting. I’m thrilled about the possibilities ahead and the chance to work with new directors in a space that’s been part of my local landscape for so long. There’s something special about getting this opportunity in the area where I grew up and still call home.” Houston adds, “The Sandra Bates Award is an invaluable career and development opportunity, and I can’t wait to jump on board and assist two brilliant directors across the 2025 season.” Houston’s directing credits include The Lonesome West and Cyprus Avenue for The Old Fitz Theatre, Arlington at the Seymour Centre, No Need to Hide a Light When It Shines Like Hers for Griffin Theatre Company’s Lysicrates Prize and more.

Read: Casting Guild Awards 2024: Windcatcher and Boy Swallows Universe

Writing and publishing

Alexis Wright has won the $60,000 Melbourne Prize for Literature, “for her body of published work and an outstanding contribution to Australian literature and to cultural and intellectual life”, adding to the swarm of accolades she has already received this year for her latest novel Praiseworthy, including the 2024 Miles Franklin Literary Award and Stella Prize, both also worth $60,000. Carrie Tiffany was named winner of the $10,000 Writers Prize in Melbourne this year for the essay ‘Seven snakes’, which will be published in Meanjin 83.4 Summer 2024. Angus Cerini and Claire Thomas have won the inaugural 2024 Falls Creek Writers Residencies, with each awarded a cash prize of $1000 and a three-week residency at Falls Creek Alpine Resort. Judith Bishop has won the $1500 Civic Choice Award, a prize awarded to a finalist of the Writers Prize. All non-winning finalists will be awarded $1000.

All

Kyneton-based organisation, Threshold, has been awarded a 2024 Innovate with nbn grant in the Arts category for its work in creating innovative theatre experiences. Threshold specialises in digital interactive and hybrid works that celebrate the poetic and the playful. Co-founders Tahli Corin and Sarah Lockwood collaborate with a team of artists and tech wizards to create artworks that sit at the intersection of visual arts, digital experience and immersive theatre. The organisation’s latest project, Best. Party. Ever., is an innovative Zoom show that connects grandparents and grandchildren globally, offering a creative and playful intergenerational experience. Corin says, “We started Threshold because we faced challenges accessing cultural experiences for our children, and we knew we weren’t alone. Our goal was to create work that strengthens connections between people, no matter where they live. Best. Party. Ever. brings grandparents and grandchildren together, using technology to foster joy and belonging across distances.” Each category winner receives $15,000, selected from more than 150 entries nationally.

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust has awarded 106 of Australia’s most passionate and determined individuals as part of its fellowship program. The arts/music research fellows selected in 2024 include Sam Whiting, Sarah Penicka-Smith, Jonathan Brand, Neil Wilson, Leah Shelton, Cameron Appleton-Seymour, Elise Fenn and Luke Kerridge. The Churchill Fellowship offers recipients up to eight weeks to immerse themselves in international best practices, gathering first-hand experiences and knowledge from around the globe. Find out more.

The Tasmanian Government has announced the successful applicants for the 2024–25 Arts organisations – annual programs funding. This investment in 10 organisations will support paid employment and professional development opportunities for over 365 artists and arts workers. Supported organisations for the current round include: Van Diemen’s Band, which will receive $160,000 for delivery of its 2025 program, Mudlark Theatre in Launceston, which will receive $200,000 towards the delivery of a contemporary Tasmanian theatre program, and Hobart-based youth dance organisation, DRILL Performance Company, which will receive $100,000 to create socially relevant dance performances for young people. Find out more.

Shortlisted and finalists

Nominees have been revealed for the 5th annual WA Screen Culture Awards, featuring a mix of new, established and emerging screen practices. Films like I Hope This Will Fix Me, Stubbornly Here, Runt, Kid Snow and Genocide in the Wildflower State have been nominated in the Innovation Awards category. Before Dawn has five nominations across the Outstanding Achievement Awards, followed by They Were Wage Slaves with three nominations. Art films such as Yhonnie Scarce: The Light of Day and Time-Rone also received nominations. View the full list of nominees. The Awards ceremony will be held on 1 December at Luna Cinemas.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.