Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Dark Poets Prize (International)

Dark Poets Club is a global collective for all inspiring, emerging and established poets whose written expressions lean towards ‘darker’ themes, or ‘real-world rawness’. Winner of the International Dark Poets Prize receives £500 (AU$973), a certificate of the win and Dark Poets Club merchandise.

Submissions close 25 October; learn more and submit.

Commissions

Laak Boorndap Public Art Commission and Wurundjeri Waterway Design Commission (Vic)

Two commission opportunities are open to First Nations artists as part of the Melbourne Arts Precinct transformation project. The Laak Boorndap Public Art Commission invites Victoria-based First Peoples artists to create a public artwork that responds to the curatorial vision of a collective future grounded in First Peoples’ knowledge, to be situated within Laak Boorndap, a new 18,000-square metre public garden due to open in 2028. The Wurundjeri Waterway Design Commission is open to Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung artists who are based in Victoria for an integrated design commission opportunity with a water feature.

Both EOIs close 24 October; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

First Peoples Creative Industry Forum (Vic)

The First Peoples Creative Industries Forum (9 to 10 October) will be presented by the Creative Victoria First Peoples Direction Circle and First Peoples Team, and delivered by Typecast Entertainment. This event is for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people only, and will be an opportunity to come together to share ideas about the future of First Peoples creative industries in Victoria.

Registrations are now open; learn more and register.

Bus Projects 2025 Artistic Program (Vic)

Bus Projects invites Australian artists, curators and creatives who are working across critical, conceptual and interdisciplinary practices to submit their ideas for exhibitions and public programs that push boundaries and engage with contemporary art discourse. For 2025, the artist-run organisation is looking to program eight exhibitions and two public programs across the calendar year, with longer six-week exhibition periods and greater time for install and de-install. All program artists will be paid a project fee.

Applications close 18 October; learn more and apply.

NorthSite Art Market (Qld)

All Far North Queensland artists are invited to submit ready-to-hang, small-scale artworks in the upcoming NorthSite Art Market – 30 x 30 Edition. Works in the exhibition will be displayed in the Foyer Wall and available to purchase from 1 November to 24 December 2024.

Submissions close 24 October; learn more and submit.

Thread – tangles / detangles (Vic)

Naarm Textile Collective invites entries to its 2025 contemporary textile exhibition Thread – tangles / detangles. The exhibition will bring together work by artists from the Naarm Textile Collective who are exploring the possibilities of thread in their work. Each artist is invited to use their unique perspective and textile discipline to follow a different thread, wherever it may lead them.

Entries close 11 February 2025; learn more and enter.

Professional development

King Island Artist Residency (Tas)

The King Island Artist Residency offers Tasmanian and National professional artists working in any art form, between two and five weeks of creative time on King Island, Lutruwita/Tasmania. The residency is available to artists at any career stage in any art form and offers an opportunity for them to further develop their practice while experiencing the unique environment, history and lifestyle of King Island. An exhibition of artworks from current artists’ residencies, Time Place Space, is on view at the King Island Gallery until 13 October.

Applications close 1 October; learn more and apply.

CAT Studio Residency (Tas)

Three supported, non-residential studios are available by application at Contemporary Art Tasmania’s (CAT) offices in North Hobart. CAT Studio Residents also receive access to the CAT project space for presentation of new work or work in progress; profile and development opportunities through CAT’s public and digital programs; engaged feedback with visiting professionals.

Applications close 8 October; learn more and apply.

CACD for Emerging Producers in Western Sydney (NSW)

Capabilities and Leadership Skills in Community Arts and Cultural Development (CACD) for Emerging Producers in Western Sydney is a program that aims to build the professional skills and capacities of early career community arts/artists and cultural workers as future CACD producers. The Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE) initiative is calling for people who are passionate about working with communities in the arts to apply with a statement on relevant experience and why they want to be part of this program.

EOIs close 9 October; learn more and apply.

Shifting the Balance Leadership Program (NSW)

Mid-career managers, producers, curators, programmers, publishers, artistic directors or CEOs from a culturally diverse background are invited to apply for a fully-funded, semi-flexible initiative designed to empower Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CaLD) individuals in NSW’s creative industries.

Applications close 10 October; learn more and apply.

Opera Australia Young Artist Program

Six young artists, including four singers, one repetiteur and one director, will be selected to participate in the paid, full-time program, with advanced opportunities for professional career development at Opera Australia. The 18-month training includes on-site development at The Opera Centre in Sydney, a residency at an international opera house, mentorship, advanced study, professional integration and more. Applicants will complete three rounds of selection including a video/audio submission, an in-person interview and audition, and a three-day workshop at The Opera Centre in Sydney.

Applications close 21 October; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Mitchell Davis has been awarded the 2024 Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize worth $20,000 for orange and blue (tent study) at The Art Space, a new public gallery located in Macquarie’s headquarters in Sydney. Davis lives and works on Gandangara country in the NSW Southern Highlands. In his textile and assemblage-based work he explores cycles of damage and repair, repurposing sentimental materials to redefine their associations and explore ideas of masculinity and identity. The winning work was selected by artists Claire Healy and Sean Cordeiro, and enters the Macquarie Group Collection. Highly Commended went to Lee Coulthard, and Rhy Dyball was recognised as the Nick Waterlow OAM Highly Commended Award recipient. The Emerging Artist Prize exhibition is on view until 10 January 2025 and online.

Creative Australia has announced 15 artists who will receive investment through the the Visual Arts, Craft and Design Framework (VADF, formerly VACS) Major Commissioning Projects program, which supports the creation of new large-scale ambitious works for national and international audiences. Among the outcomes, it will support Trawlwoolway and Laremairremener artist Mandy Quadrio for a significant solo show at the Institute of Modern Art and Megan Cope, a Quandamooka artist, who will present at the Sharjah Biennial 2025 in the United Arab Emirates. The latest recipients also include Shireen Taweel, Man Cheung, Abdul-Rahman Abdullah, Kent Morris and Fotini Stefanou.

Architecture and design

A robotic surgical system, First Nations fashion and a platform to spread awareness on the impact of a brain cancer diagnosis have taken out wins at the 2024 Australian Good Design Awards. Intuitive Surgical won the Australian Good Design Award of the Year for the latest generation of its da Vinci Surgical Robot that can produce improved surgical outcomes. The inaugural Design Impact Award was won by Bega Circular Valley, a project that aims to transform the entire Bega Valley as the region transitions to a circular economy. The other new Award category was Policy Design, which went to the Tomorrow Party, an initiative of the WonderLab at Monash University. A collaborative method for policy-making and systems change, the Tomorrow Party brings people together for an event that uses their first-hand experiences to develop policy insights by tapping into their hopes and dreams for the future. Other winners include Caroline Butler-Bowdon, State Librarian at the State Library of New South Wales, for the Women in Design Award, and Cobalt Design, a Melbourne-based industrial design and product development agency that was named the Australian Good Design Team of the Year. View the full list of winners.

Writing and publishing

Poet Christopher (Kit) Kelen has taken home the first prize of the 2024 Newcastle Poetry Prize, valued at $15,000. The 2024 Judges, Caitlin Maling and Peter Boyle said about the winning poem, “One of the difficult aspects of choosing winners was the comparison of very different kinds of poems. We wanted to judge each poem on its own terms and not apply any singular aesthetic too rigorously. The winning poem, ‘Domboìvaìr’ … skilfully integrates thoughtful reflection on important issues, humour, inventiveness and an engaging partly colloquial tone.” Kelen said of winning the prize, “It’s my work today to be annoyingly joyous. I feel like I’m living in a time I could only have imagined until now. All these years, I’ve been circling this thing like a hawk. And now this, friends, is the victory of persistence over complacence, of faith in one’s own judgement over faith in some Platonist perfectionist nonsense about an idea in the in the head of some ideal judge.” All shortlisted poems will be published in the 2024 Newcastle Poetry Prize Anthology, Domboìvaìr.

In the UK, Australian author Francesca De Tores has won the 2024 Wilbur Smith Adventure Writing Prize for Best Published Novel for her novel Saltblood (Bloomsbury). The story follows the life of Mary Read, one of the few recorded female pirates from the 1700s, the ‘Golden Age of Piracy’. Prize founder Niso Smith said, “De Tores has created a protagonist defiant of convention – a woman who, despite her start in life, transforms and learns to truly know herself. Saltblood is a triumph of imagination – breathtaking and boundless.”

Film

The Young Australian Film Festival (YAFF) is designed to empower the next generation of storytellers through providing a platform for young Australian filmmakers, and it kicked off its inaugural event with an awards ceremony celebrating promising talent. Aspiring stop-motion filmmaker Ben Nixon took out two wins for Best Short Film and Exceptional Directing with his work, CHOMP, while Axel Dahan also received two top gongs with On the Paths Awakened in the Outstanding Cinematography and Extraordinary International/Foreign Language Film categories. Incredible Actor and Incredible Actress went to James Cameron (Ablaze) and Lauren Koopowitz (Aced It!) respectively, while the Excellence in Writing award went to Clare Toonen for Bird Drone. Caelan Morris took out Immaculate Work of Under 18s with A Quiet Embrace, while Susanna Van Aswegen was recognised for achievement in Groundbreaking Women in Film. Check out the full list of 2024 Selected Films for the Young Australian Film Festival.

Shortlisted and finalists

Seven playwrights and their unproduced plays have been shortlisted for the Shane & Cathryn Brennan Prize, which sets out to discover the best new scripts among Australian playwrights. In Theatre for Young Audiences category, Brendan Hogan, Donna Hughes, Dylan Van Den Berg and Keziah Warner are in the running for the top award with story settings as wide-ranging as a dying outback town to a mobile phones’ recycle bin. Kit Brookman, Kathryn Marquet, Steve Rodgers and Keziah Warner are shortlisted in the Stage category for a three-part dark comedy, a script that delves into conspiracy theories, and more. Find out more.

The shortlist for the Chief Ministers Book Awards in the NT has been announced, with nine shortlisted authors across the three categories of Fiction, Non-Fiction and Children/Young Adult. Titles include futurespective by Sophie Benkemoun (Travel Maker Press), To Kill a Crested Bellbird and Other Stories by David Jagger (Bad Apple Press) and You Are Here: An Exhibition by Therese Ritchie (Charles Darwin University Art Gallery). This year’s shortlisted Fiction entrants touch on themes such as parenting, motherhood, joy, law and healing through transformation. Selected non-fiction works focus on historic archives to bring stories of the territory to life; stories of travel, religion and spiritual alignment; and unflinching examinations of how the Northern Territory got to where it is now. Winners will be announced on 17 October.

The annual Fisher’s Ghost Art Award, valued at over $60,000, has announced its 2024 finalists, including Club Até, Abdul-Rahman Abdullah, Tim Almonte, Mostafa Azimitabar, Diana Baker Smith, Lee Bethel, Sean Crowley, Daniel Wood, Jen Hsieh, N Malla, Pak Lam Poon and more. Altogether, the Award received over 1300 entries and an exhibition will open at Campbelltown Arts Centre from 26 October showcasing some of the finalists’ works. View the full list of finalists.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.