Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Australian Podcast Awards

There are a few days left to submit entries for the Australian Podcast Awards, now in its eighth year. The Awards aims to shine a light on the very best the world of podcasting has to offer across a wide range of topics and formats. Whether you’re part of a major organisation or a solo podcaster going it alone, the Australian Podcast Awards is your chance to showcase your skills.

Entries close 1 August; learn more and enter.

Regional Landscape Prize

The biannual Corner Store Gallery Regional Landscape Prize aims to foster established and emerging creative talent in regional Australia, and will showcase regional, rural and outback Australia in all its glory. Artists are invited to submit one landscape artwork of any medium (video excluded) to be judged by a panel of experts. This competition is open to emerging and established artists living in regional, rural and outback Australia. Artworks submitted may depict any type of landscape; for example, traditional, rural, abstract, suburban, imagined etc. There is a size limit of 80 centimetres in any direction. A major $5000 cash prize is up for grabs.

Entries close 4 August; learn more and enter.

Dobell Drawing Prize

The biennial Dobell Drawing Prize celebrates technique, innovation and expanded drawing practices. The $30,000 acquisitive prize is presented by the National Art School in partnership with the Sir William Dobell Art Foundation and explores the enduring importance of drawing within contemporary art practice. The winning work will enter the National Art School’s collection.

Entries close 16 September; learn more and enter.

Latera the Art Farm (International)

Latera the Art Farm is calling for international artists to apply for an artist residency in Italy, in the medieval village of Latera, a picturesque municipality on the border between Tuscany and Lazio. The project originates within the framework of a broader design aimed at redeveloping the village of Latera through high-quality artistic works, which are to form the heart of a new tourist and cultural attraction for the area. The 30-day artist residency will be held between March and May 2025 and artists will be requested to create a work (sculpture or installation) to be included in the Latera exhibition. The successful applicant will receive EU€10,000 (AU$16,520) to create the work.

Applications close 4 October; learn more and apply.

Foundwork Artist Prize 2024 (International)

Foundwork is an annual juried award for emerging and mid-career artists working in any media. Now in its sixth year, the award includes an unrestricted US$10,000 (AU$15,280) grant and studio visits with each of this year’s esteemed jurors. In addition, the honoree and three shortlisted artists will be invited to participate in long-form interviews as part of the Foundwork Dialogues program, to further public engagement with their practices. To be considered, artists will need to register and maintain a profile on the Foundwork website, with at least six artworks and an artist statement published on their profile page, throughout the 2024 selection period: 26 September to 31 December 2024.

Learn more and apply.

Call-outs

The Ballet Boys Project (Qld)

Queensland Ballet has launched The Ballet Boys Project to address the global decline of boys in ballet and dance. The program offers free weekly classes to boys aged 11-14 at the homes of Queensland Ballet and Queensland Ballet Academy from July to September (Term 3) and September to December (Term 4). There are no auditions or uniforms required to participate.

Registrations now open; learn more and register.

The Artistic Intelligence Symposium (Vic)

The BIPoC Creative Access Collective presents The Artistic Intelligence Symposium (13 October) as part of Alter State 2024, supported by Arts Centre Melbourne, City of Yarra and Multicultural Arts Victoria. D/deaf and D/disabled BIPoC creatives are invited to co-design Creative Access, an emerging ecology that melds creativity, accessibility, personal authenticity and wellness approaches. Participants will have the opportunity to share their skills and harness symbolic moments, independently or in shared alliance with other BIPoC D/deaf and D/disabled artists.

EOIs close 13 September; learn more and apply.

2025 Adelaide Fringe venue registrations (SA)

Adelaide Fringe is inviting venues to be part of the annual festival to gain exposure, attract new audiences and help artists with their creative ambitions. The open access nature of Fringe means that participation is flexible – whether your venue is big or small, temporary or permanent, Fringe magic can happen anywhere. Registration is free and Adelaide Fringe offers grants to support operational costs, improve accessibility and encourage regional touring.

Registrations now open; learn more and register.

The Winner Takes It All by The Huxleys for Melbourne Fringe (Vic)

The Huxleys are inviting ordinary citizens from the LGBTQIA_+ community and their allies to take part in the interactive art event. Dressed head to toe in high-camp regalia, anyone who’s ever felt excluded from sport – whether because of gender, sexuality, culture, background or disability – will get to live out epic sport fantasies, captured in a series of joyous and surreal photographs. Participants will also receive their very own limited edition print. The shoots will take place over two days on 6 and 12 October 2024.

Registrations now open; learn more and apply.

Create Space Arts Initiative (Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane)

The A List has received a major grant to foster the participation of Autistic individuals in arts and cultural events, helping establish the first Create Space Arts Initiative. The initiative will assist major arts and cultural venues in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to become more accessible and inclusive. The A List is calling out for arts and cultural venues, and Autistic artists or volunteers to register their expressions of interest in participating.

To enquire.

Professional development

Acme London Residency

Through Creative Australia’s partnership with Acme, visual arts professionals (including artists, curators and arts writers) are offered a six-month residency at Acme’s East London Fire Station residency space. Founded in 1972, Acme Studios is a London-based charity that provides affordable studio space and residencies and awards for non-commercial fine artists. The recipient is awarded $30,000 for the six-month residency running from 7 April to 27 September 2025.

Applications close 6 August; learn more and apply.

Blindside Emerging Curator Mentorship 2024 (Vic)

Blindside invites emerging curators to apply and receive mentorship from Laura McLean, Associate Curator at Liquid Architecture, Naarm/Melbourne, under the Emerging Curator Mentorship program. The successful applicant will receive a $3000 funded on-site exhibition and radio program at Blindside, and is expected to conceive and develop a critical group exhibition in one of Blindside’s galleries, opening on November 2024. This opportunity would be well-suited to sound artists, who are interested in developing curatorial skills.

Applications close 16 August; learn more and apply.

ThisGen Fellowship (WA)

A partnership between Encounter and WhyNot Theatre (Canada), the ThisGen Fellowship offers six successful applicants the opportunity to undertake an immersive program of paid training, hands-on residencies and labs, and peer-to-peer connection, under the mentorship of industry leading producers and directors. Applications are open to all WA-based early career producers and directors from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CaLD), First Nation or Torres Strait Islander backgrounds.

Applications close 17 August; learn more and apply.

Arts Leadership Program (SA)

Developed in conjunction with Flinders University and the Leaders Institute of South Australia, the Adelaide Festival Centre’s Arts Leadership Program, instigated by Richard Ryan AO, is designed to support arts industry workers across Australia, New Zealand and Asia – who see themselves as future leaders – in gaining the tools to take their career to the leadership level. The four-day leadership intensive runs from 5-8 November and is fully funded.

Applications open 5 August to 9 September; learn more.

Desert Pea Media (DPM) Futures Creative Mentoring (NSW)

This Creative Mentoring Program offers up to five emerging First Nations creatives based in NSW the opportunity to work alongside the DPM team over a six-month period from October 2024. The program is custom-designed for each successful applicant and they will receive the wages equivalent of five paid hours per week to achieve tasks and work on projects. The program will also include a three-day intensive, invitation-only Camp on Bundjalung Country.

EOIs are now open; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Flinders Lane Gallery has announced the winner of this year’s Exploration Award, Sid Pattni, who will be presenting a solo exhibition with the Gallery in 2025. Pattni utilises oil painting and traditional craftsmanship to depict stories from his Indian, Kenyan and Australian identities. The artist says resilience is at the centre of his work, ‘a theme that resonates within the context of my upbringing and cultural heritage’. The Exploration 24 exhibition is on view until 3 August with voting for the People’s Choice Award closing on 2 August.

Winners of the 2024 Young Archie competition have been announced, celebrating young artists between the ages of five and 18 in conjunction with the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2024 exhibition now on display at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Many of the young winners painted portraits of their friends and family or teacher, with the competition receiving record entries this year. The winners are Ella Lee Fowler (6), Hollie Au (10), Leon Do (14) and Leah Blatchford (18). Check out their work.

Artist and wildlife illustrator Peter Schouten AM FRSN will undertake a residency at Megafauna Central in Alice Springs, NT, supported by the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT). The artistic residency, scheduled for 10 days from 6-16 August 2024, will provide Schouten with a unique opportunity to immerse himself in the environment of Megafauna Central and create an artistic interpretation of the Late Miocene (10.4 to five million years ago) environment of Alcoota. The mural spanning over two metres wide will showcase several prominent species from the Alcoota fossil assemblage. Schouten will present a talk discussing his research and discoveries with MAGNT’s Natural Science Collection at Megafauna Central on 10 August.

Wildlife illustration by Peter Schouten AM FRSN. Image: Supplied.

Performing arts

Jules Orcullo has been awarded the 2024 Griffin Award for her play, My Dad Never Saw The Beatles. Described as ‘a musical, mythic retelling of an untrue event set in the Philippines in 1966’, My Dad Never Saw The Beatles is about a daughter’s desperate attempt to fulfil her dad’s dreams. Orcullo was awarded a full play commission worth $17,400, as well as support from Griffin Theatre Company to develop the work in-house. Highly Commended entries were Daley Rangi for The Mountain Remembers and Erica Brennan for Jurassic Bark. Orcullo currently works as Dramaturg at Sydney Theatre Company where she co-facilitates the Watershed Writers program. She also works as Dramaturg for ILBIJERRI Theatre Company’s BlackWrights program. Her debut musical Forgetting Tim Minchin premiered in Belvoir’s 25A Season in 2023 and has been nominated for Best Musical in the Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards 2024. She is a proud founding member of Kallective, developing theatrical works for the Filipinx diaspora.

Playwright Jordan Shea has been announced as the winner of Queensland Premier’s Drama Award 2025 for his tender dramedy that pits love against obligation, Malacañang Made Us set against the background of 1986 Philippines. Premier of Queensland, Steven Miles, says, ‘Congratulations to Jordan Shea on his exceptional work, which tells a brave and powerful tale, touching on themes of politics, identity, culture and resilience… It’s a story inspired by Jordan’s own multicultural journey and one that many Queenslanders will be able to relate to, given the diversity of our community.’ Shea’s winning work will receive ongoing mentorship from some of the state’s most renowned theatre makers, a $30,000 cash prize from Prize Sponsor, Griffith University and a $16,000 fee to develop the play ahead of its world premiere production as part of Queensland Theatre’s 2025 Season.

Writing and publishing

Tasmanian novelist and poet Kathryn Lomer has won the 2024 Furphy Literary Award for her story, ‘Nothing ABout Kissing’. She was presented with a cheque for $15,000 by Furphy Literary Award Directors Sam and Adam Furphy. The winning story will be published in The Furphy Anthology 2024 (out in November), along with the other 15 shortlisted stories. Award judge Stephanie Holt says, ‘The winning story unfolds as layers of assured, erudite but often plainspoken reflection. Into these, the writer drops several crucial moments with such startling aplomb you want to stand and applaud. Different readers will respond to different elements: unvarnished insights into the provocations of the contemporary art scene; the entanglements of sex and sensuality, mind and body; the invisibility of work; or, as one judge described it, “a meet-cute story for grown-ups”.’

All

Award-winning writer Ceridwen Dovey, renowned Australian Chinese chef and restaurateur Kylie Kwong and artist and academic Ainslie Murray have joined the 2024 Powerhouse Associate Program. This initiative enables practitioners of the applied arts and sciences to enrich their practice through collaboration with Powerhouse curatorial, collections, digitisation, exhibitions and program teams. Dovey will develop and deliver stories of Powerhouse Parramatta’s establishment. Drawing on her experience as a science writer, Dovey’s key focus areas will include the opening program of Powerhouse Parramatta, its exhibitions as well as creative non-fiction writing that will connect the Powerhouse Collection to audiences in new ways. Kwong will develop and deliver three key projects across food, learning and residency programs. These projects will see Kwong explore the dynamic Chinese communities of Western Sydney, capture and celebrate the rich culinary traditions in the Indian community in and around Harris Park and develop a food education program for years seven to 12 students. Murray, who is based in the Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture at UNSW Sydney, will creatively visualise and document the public’s encounter with the new architecture at Powerhouse Castle Hill. Murray will capture multiple voices and perspectives while highlighting the less visible aspects of architectural space. The three new associates will join existing Powerhouse Associates Julie Gibbs, Agatha Gothe-Snape and Zan Wimberley.

Thirty-five artists and creative workers will take part in Creative Australia’s new Creative Leadership Program through in-person and online workshops, peer-to-peer mentoring, keynote presentations and resources to support self-directed training and development. Participants from across career stages and art forms will exchange expertise, explore new perspectives, spark ideas and create lasting networks. Guided by experienced facilitator Kath Melbourne, the group will spend time on Country learning from First Nations elders, and hear from speakers working across and beyond arts and culture. Participants include Alex Craig, Geoffrey Lim, Guy Ritani, kelli mccluskey, Sam Routledge and Zoë Atkinson among others. The first in-person workshop will be held in late August in Carins/Gimuy, Queensland. Meet the participants.

Time Out has announced the winners of its inaugural Time Out Arts & Culture Awards in Australia across seven critically reviewed categories, as well as six people’s choice categories. Performances and exhibitions in Sydney and Melbourne were celebrated at the awards night on 29 July. Winners include Zombie! The Musical, Groundhog Day the Musical, The Hate Race, 1001 Remarkable Objects (Powerhouse Museum) and the NGV Triennial 2023. Artspace, Sydney and Connection at the Lume, Melbourne took out the Impact Awards. Connection was also voted Best Art Exhibition in the People’s Choice category. Alannah Le Cross, Arts & Culture Editor at Time Out Sydney says, ‘I believe that the incredible art that surrounds us is the best reason to live in a city like Sydney, and I’m so proud of the quality of work we have the privilege of recognising in the Time Out Arts & Culture Awards, and the writers who have helped this come to life. This is just the beginning.’ View the full list of winners.

Shortlisted and finalists

Kasey Chambers, Deborah Conway, Mo’Ju, Alice Ivy, Tana Douglas, Mawunyo Gbogbo and Katie Noonan are among the list of finalists for this year’s Australia Women in Music Awards (AWMA). Now in its fifth year, AWMA attracted a record number of nominations across 19 award categories spanning all music genres and acknowledging the many behind-the-scenes roles vital to the Australian music industry. Douglas, Chambers and Conway are vying for the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Chambers, Mo’Ju and Noonan are also in competition for the Artistic Excellence Award. In the newly established Opera Australia Impact Award category, finalists include Sydney-based musical composer and vocalist Andrée Greenwell; Melbourne-born soprano, producer and stage director Linda Thompson, and Queensland singer/composer Jessica O’Donoghue. The Awards Ceremony will be held on 2 October; view the full list of finalists.

Sisters in Crime Australia has unveiled its long(ish) shortlist for the 24th Davitt Awards for best crime and mystery books. Judges’ coordinator Ruth Wykes says picking out the 19 titles from 153 in contention was ‘a Herculean task for the six judges’. She continues, ‘There are hugely different approaches to writing crime. Amanda Hampson’s The Tea Ladies is a cosy [story] set in Sydney factories in the sixties while Bronwyn Hall’s The Chasm breathes new life into the somewhat tired ‘rural noir’ trope – it starts with the vet heroine with her hands up the hindquarters of a cow and culminates in a pursuit on horseback across the mountains to rival The Man from Snowy River. Quite a few books also push crime writing to the edge. Several, such as Marija Pericic’s Exquisite Corpse and Monica Vuu’s When One of Us Hurts, are quite dark, perhaps even bordering on Gothic. Violence against women remains a prevalent subject,’ Wykes adds. ‘Suzie Miller’s novel, Prima Facie, based on her Olivier and Tony Award-winning play of the same name, is a confronting exploration of what happens when a criminal barrister renowned for getting rapists off is herself raped. Nicole Madigan’s Obsession is a first-hand account of being stalked – by a woman! Ahona Guha’s debut book, Reclaim: Understanding complex trauma and those who abuse, provides insights into the impact of childhood trauma on shaping criminal behaviour.’ View the full shortlist.

Six titles have made it into the shortlist for the 2024 ACT Book of the Year Award, with the winner to be announced on 6 August at the Tuggeranong Library. The shortlist includes:

The Measure of Sorrow: Stories by J Ashley-Smith

The Great Gallipoli Escape by Jackie French

The Seven by Chris Hammer

Sleeplessness by Paul Hetherington

Untethered by Ayesha Inoon

Tiwi Story: Turning history downside up by Mavis Kerinaiua and Laura Rademaker

