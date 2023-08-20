On the move: Latest sector appointments

Curator announced for 2024 Melbourne Art Fair

Melbourne Art Fair has announced the appointment of Shelley McSpedden as Curator of ‘BEYOND’ in 2024.

Harnessing the monumental exhibition spaces within the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, BEYOND will present four large-scale installations and spatial interventions that respond to the Fair’s thematic, 𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘣𝘢. The Fair aims to extend opportunities beyond the confines of the traditional art fair booth, offering artists the chance to showcase their work in an immersive environment.

Shelley McSpedden is Senior Curator at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA), Melbourne. Prior to joining ACCA, she was Senior Curator and Acting Artistic Director at Shepperton Art Museum (SAM), where she oversaw the development of the inaugural exhibition program and major commissions for the launch of the new purpose-built, landmark museum in 2021. McSpedden has also held curatorial roles at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI), Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) and National Exhibitions Touring Support (NETS), as well as academic appointments at Monash University and RMIT. She has written extensively on contemporary art and edited several art publications. McSpedden holds a PhD from the Art History and Theory program at Monash University.

Melbourne Art Fair will run 22-25 February 2024 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Galleries announced and tickets on sale early October.

Western Edge CEO moves on

After eight years, Western Edge CEO Penny Harpham is leaving the youth arts organisation (based in Melbourne’s western suburbs) and relocating to South Africa.

Chair Veronica Pardo said in a statement: ‘Penny’s journey with Western Edge has seen her move from the positions of Lead Artist and Artistic Associate, to co-Artistic Director/CEO with the wonderful Tariro Mavondo, and finally CEO, growing with the organisation to become its fearless and visionary champion, a true ally to the young people of our company and a force for greater equity and justice in the arts sector.

‘Penny has advocated powerfully for devolved models of power in the arts, creating models of power-sharing that have supported the creation of many leadership roles within the company to strengthen pathways and opportunities for diverse creatives and cultural leaders of colour. She has championed youth-centred practice through her words and her deeds, spreading the importance of creative and cultural agency for young people as a mechanism to address social and civic challenges in the arts and beyond, empowering young people to be the architects of their own futures.

‘Penny’s advocacy has been both internal and external, applying a critical internal lens on organisational systems in need of transformation, a capacity for deep self-reflexive leadership and example to others in the sector of purpose, dedication and accountability for change. She has also worked tirelessly during these years to grow the company, building stability through new funding and partnerships that have increased our capacity and visibility… We wish her all the happiness and success she so richly deserves.

‘As we look to the future, we are emboldened by all the work that Penny has led, in partnership with many incredible colleagues, past and present, and we dedicate ourselves to continuing the journey of becoming – a catalyst for careers for young creatives in the west, a force for change in the arts sector, and a worthy home for our collective aspiration to tell our stories, our way,’ Pardo said.

Penny Harpham (right) and Western Edge members. Photo: Supplied.

Harpham herself added: ‘It is impossible for me to express how much Western Edge means to me – the hope it represents, the world it shows is possible, the change it strives to make on a daily basis, the joy it brings to so many, the endless possibilities it holds up to the light to say again and again that this story matters, and this one, and this one, too. To all the people involved in this beautiful organisation – guest artists and technicians, arts workers and board members, parents and teachers, guardians and grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins, friends, siblings, caterers, contractors, donors, funders, sector colleagues, public servants, local business partners – it takes a village to raise a small to medium not-for-profit arts organisation and I am very grateful to each and every person who has opened their heart to this community.

Read: The power of youth arts

‘Most of all, I’d like to thank the young people and our community of artists from Melbourne’s West – from whom I have learned more than I could ever hope to have shared. My job was really very simple: to listen and ensure your voices and ideas were central to every decision the company makes. I am most proud of how we have all been there for one another through thick and thin, online and IRL (in real life), to create a culture of love, care, courage and trust. I will miss witnessing everyone’s growth, happy failures, lessons learned and sense of achievement at doing the impossible – putting on a show! – but will be cheering everyone on from South Africa with full trust and support for the next chapter of Western Edge’s evolution,’ she said.

Harpham will be finishing up with Western Edge at the end of October. Recruitment for a new Executive Director/CEO will commence in the coming weeks.

