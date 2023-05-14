On the move: latest sector appointments

Carriageworks appoints new CEO

Respected arts administrator Fergus Linehan has been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer of Sydney’s multi-arts space, Carriageworks.

Linehan is known across the world for his success leading the Edinburgh International Festival, Sydney Festival, Vivid Live at the Sydney Opera House and the Dublin Theatre Festival.

He curated Carriageworks’ inaugural performance, Zero Degrees by Akram Khan and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, in January 2007, when he led the Sydney Festival.

‘We are thrilled to have attracted such a respected international figure to lead Carriageworks into its next chapter,’ Carriageworks chair, Cass O’Connor, said today.

‘We were determined to appoint such an accomplished leader because of the scale of our ambition. Carriageworks has both history and potential at a time our arts and cultural sectors spark back to life. Importantly, new state and federal governments have similar ambitions to strengthen Australia’s creative industries,’ she said.

New CEO Fergus Linehan and Chair Cass O’Connor at Carriageworks. Photo: Nic Walker.

Linehan said he was excited about the potential for Carriageworks to grow in a way that engages and serves the community.

‘In 2007 I stepped through the doors of Carriageworks as curator of the venue’s inaugural performance. The performance was a stunning convergency of cultures, art forms and perspectives that left me in awe. But it was the venue itself that left an indelible mark,’ Fergus said.

‘Here, on this site of culture, industry and activism, architects Tonkin Zulaikha Greer had shaped one of the greatest performing arts facilities in the world. In a city that treasured its eastern harbour views, here was an urban space that optimistically faced west and towards the future.

‘I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve the local and wider Sydney communities, but I am also acutely aware of the responsibility that comes with it. Carriageworks sits on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, in a place of profound cultural and historical significance.

‘I will do everything I can to contribute to this remarkable venue and the community it serves, alongside the passionate team at Carriageworks,’ he said.

Cass paid tribute to Jonty Claypole MBE, a former Director of Arts for the BBC, who was persuaded to serve for a finite time as interim CEO during the search process.

‘I would like to acknowledge Jonty Claypole’s outstanding leadership. We had worked with him in late 2022 before requesting that he join as Acting CEO early this year. He stepped out of other commitments at very short notice and provided thoughtful guidance and direction for the team,’ Cass said.

‘Jonty will continue to be in high demand across the sector, and we look forward to having a continuing association with him in the future,’ she concluded.

Linehan, who was born in Ireland, returned to Sydney last year where he now lives with his wife Sophie and two children. He will join Carriageworks on 1 June 2023.

Darwin Festival welcomes new Chair

Local business leader Chris Osborne has taken on the role of Darwin Festival Chair.

With over 30 years of experience as a legal practitioner and a lifelong involvement in theatre productions, Osborne is poised to provide valuable guidance and leadership to Darwin Festival as it continues to celebrate the region’s vibrant arts and cultural scene.

Osborne has dedicated three years as a Non-Executive Director on the Darwin Festival Board, and her enthusiasm for the arts, wealth of legal expertise and comprehensive understanding of the Northern Territory will greatly contribute to her new position as Chair.

She succeeds Ian Kew as Chair, who held the position from 2016 -2023. Kew will continue on the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

‘I am honoured to be appointed as the new Chair of Darwin Festival,’ Osborne said. ‘I believe life is made better with involvement in the arts. I am grateful to be involved with Darwin Festival where I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact that the Festival has on our community and its cultural landscape. I look forward to working with the Festival CEO James Gough and team to further strengthen and grow the Festival.

‘I would also like to express my gratitude to Ian Kew for his exceptional leadership and am delighted that he will remain an integral part of the Board. Together, we will continue to connect communities through the celebration of culture and the arts,’ she said.

Outgoing Board Chair Ian Kew said, ‘It’s been a pleasure to serve as Chair over the last six years and I look forward to continuing on the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

‘I am also looking forward to seeing Chris thrive in the role of Chair. Under her guidance and leadership, I am confident the Festival will continue to grow and thrive, and celebrate our region’s dynamic arts and cultural scene,’ he added.

Ian Kew was appointed as Chair in 2016 and has contributed to the unprecedented financial and artistic growth over six Darwin Festivals.

Darwin Festival CEO James Gough said, ‘We’re excited to have Chris Osborne as our new Chair. Her expertise and passion for the arts will be invaluable in advancing our strategic plan. We also extend our gratitude to Ian Kew for his past leadership and ongoing contributions as a Non-Executive Director.’

The Darwin Festival will return this year from 10 to 27 August 2023, with the full program of events to be announced in late May.

Executive Director steps down from Chamber of Arts and Culture WA

With the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA undertaking a thorough review of its operations in order to determine its future, Executive Director Kim Jameson has announced her decision to step down from the role. Her last day in the office will be Wednesday 17 May.

In a statement, a Chamber spokesperson said: ‘The Board has been diligent in its consideration of all aspects of the review and the potential path forward. It has been, and continues to be, a rigorous process. We are committed to business model innovation that allows the Chamber to succeed, so that we can support a thriving arts and culture sector in WA.

‘We will be able to share much greater detail on the future in the next two months.

‘Throughout this review, the Board and Executive Director Kim Jameson acknowledged that new and additional skills will be needed for the evolution of the Chamber. None of us wishes to hold on to our positions unless we are confident that it is absolutely in the organisation’s best interests. Kim has decided that she can make way for change by stepping away now, opening up the opportunity for new leadership to take the organisation forward.

‘Kim has led the Chamber through a particularly challenging time and I’m sure members are united with the Board in our admiration and appreciation of her efforts. Kim’s last day in the office will be Wednesday 17 May and we will celebrate her contribution when we can say more about the path forward.

‘While we complete the next phase of the transition planning and negotiations, former long-serving Chamber staffer Kelly Reid will be managing the Chamber’s administration with Business Administrator Natalie Norella. We ask you to be patient during this period as we will not be as readily available as usual. Our energies are focused on the business and preparing for the path forward. We will keep you regularly informed during the process,’ the spokesperson said.

