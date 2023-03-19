On the move: latest sector appointments

Executive Director joins Bangarra

Bangarra Dance Theatre has announced the appointment of Mununjhali man, Ken Markwell, to the position of Executive Director of Australia’s premier Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company.

Markwell will join Artistic Director, Frances Rings in her first year leading the company into its next phase.

Ken Markwell. Photo: Supplied.

A proud Mununjhali man from the Yugambeh Language Group, Markwell’s people are from the Beaudesert area in South East Queensland. He also has cultural responsibilities for neighbouring Wangerriburra country and connections to the Gold Coast and Tweed.

Markwell is a respected Indigenous leader with a wealth of experience and brings a broad range of skills developed across corporate, public sector and community, and at all levels of government, to the role. He was Executive General Manager of Australian Unity’s Indigenous Services business, director and lead of Ernst and Young’s Indigenous Sector Practice, led Indigenous Business Australia’s Traditional Owner and Sustainability Unit, and guided multidisciplinary teams at Commonwealth and State Government levels. Most recently, he has beeb the owner and operator of Markwell and Associates, where he has focused on delivering outcomes in Indigenous heritage, tourism, economic, environmental and business sectors.

Bangarra Chair, Phillipa McDermott said, ‘It is an immense privilege to welcome our new Executive Director, Ken Markwell, to the Bangarra family. As the first Indigenous Executive Director in many years, Ken brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep connection to culture and heritage. The Bangarra board and I know that he is the right leader to work alongside Frances Rings to lead the company towards a bright new chapter as we continue to honour and celebrate the stories and culture of Indigenous Australia.

‘I’d also like to thank Louise Ingram for working so hard over the last several months as our Interim Executive Director. Louise is a considerate and insightful leader, and she remains an integral part of our company as Chief Financial Officer,’ McDermott said.

Bangarra Artistic Director Frances Rings said of the appointment, ‘Bangarra’s work is centred on culture and community, and draws on more than 65,000 years of stories. Ken shares this deep responsibility, making him the perfect selection to help guide this special company. I am thrilled to welcome Ken to the Bangarra Clan, and look forward to working alongside him to help guide this next phase of Bangarra’s Songline.’

Markwell said, ‘I’m delighted with the opportunity to work with Frances and the Board to shape the next chapter in Bangarra’s rich, diverse and enduring story. It is an absolute honour to be part of such an iconic organisation where our culture and mob are at the heart of everything they do.’

Markwell will commence in the role at Bangarra in April 2023.

Open House Melbourne appoints new Executive Director

Steering Open House Melbourne (OHM) into its 16th year is new Executive Director, Tania Davidge.

Davidge is a design advocate, architect, writer and co-founder of the architectural research practice OoPLA. She is passionate about communicating the importance of good design to public audiences in ways that encourage people to think more deeply about the issues that shape our cities.

Davidge has a long-standing involvement with OHM. With OoPLA, she delivered the OHM Weekend keynote program, Urban Tactility. In addition, Davidge curates the organisation’s Making Home series, which shines a light on the issues that drive homelessness and influence the provision of social and affordable housing in Victoria.

Davidge brings extensive experience across architecture, urban design and strategic design to the role. She has a PhD from the University of Melbourne focused on the development of creative strategies for engaging public audiences with architecture and the public realm, and a Masters in Advanced Architectural Design from Columbia University in New York. Most recently she has worked to help translate the cultural expression and values of First Peoples into large-scale architecture and urban design projects.

In addition, Davidge cares deeply about public spaces and places. She played an integral role in safeguarding Federation Square’s public space, helping to save the Yarra Building from demolition and being replaced by an Apple store. She believes public spaces play a key role in the city as they are the places that we all hold in common.

Tania Davidge. Image: Supplied.

‘As an architect with a strong interest in public engagement and participation, I’m excited to steer Open House Melbourne into its 16th year and to build on the legacy established by the previous Executive Directors. Open House Melbourne is one of the rare forums dedicated to building public conversation focused on the issues that impact the design of our cities, towns and public places. Its work is incredibly important. I look forward to opening up Victoria’s unique places and spaces, presenting built environment issues important to Victorians and showcasing the metropolitan and regional projects that are shaping the future of our state,’ Davidge said.

Open House Melbourne President, Stuart Harrison, said, ‘The Board of Open House Melbourne is terrifically excited to appoint Tania Davidge as our new Executive Director and Chief Curator. Tania comes with exceptional experience and academic rigour in the world of public design advocacy, having completed her PhD in this area. Her recent experience working in First Nations engagement will help develop further OHM’s First Nations First objective, and her focus on social housing in recent years, in programs undertaken with OHM, places her at the forefront of this critically important issue. We welcome Tania to lead Open House Melbourne and look forward to her leadership and advocacy in our year-round events and programs.’

The Open House Melbourne Weekend returns in 2023 on 28-29 July with a program of events built around the theme ‘Collective City’ and addressing the question: as Melbourne expands to reach a projected population of eight million by 2050, how will we reinvent, repurpose and adapt our city to live better together?

Festival of Jewish Arts and Music farewells co-directors

Lior Albeck-Ripka and Jesse Lubitz have decided it is time for them to step down as Festival of Jewish Arts and Music (FOJAM) directors after five years in the joint role.

‘Since taking the reins from the legendary Deborah Conway AM and Willy Zygier in 2018, Lior and Jesse have curated and created new work that engages with the intersectionality of the contemporary Jewish experience with local and international artists. Courageous and a little outrageous, Lior and Jesse collaborated and partnered with some of the most prestigious Melbourne arts and culture organisations, including the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Recital Centre and The National Theatre,’ the FOJAM Board said in a statement.

‘From all of us at FOJAM, we extend to Jesse and Lior a resounding thank you for emboldening us and our community to think big, create bigger and to remain curious.

‘We would like to also celebrate the outstanding contributions from Shelley Krape (Marketing and Partnerships Manager) and Esther Justin (Creative Director). Without their relentless efforts, FOJAM would not have been able to reach so many people and such heights.

‘In particular, our Board of Directors would like to thank and acknowledge the support of our donors, funders and friends. Thank you for your generosity, encouragement and trust in our journey, particularly in such unusual times,’ the Board said.

FOJAM’s last presentation with Albeck-Ripka and Lubitz as Festival Directors will be Carole King – Hits and Rarities from 22-24 March at Memo Music Hall and Palais-Hepburn Springs.

‘Lior and Jesse – you will be dearly missed. We wish you behatzlacha (good luck, literally, ‘in success’) for your future endeavours. We know you will bring to the next part of your professional journeys the same energy, charisma and vision you have brought to FOJAM over the past five years,’ the Board added.

Board changes at ANAT

The Australian Network for Art and Technology (ANAT) Board has farewelled two Board members, David Anders and Dr Megan Kelleher.

Anders has been the leader of ANAT’s Risk Subcommittee and a valued Board member over the past six years, bringing his expertise in international cyber risk and a steady and calm influence in governance and best practice.

ANAT also bids farewell to Dr Megan Kelleher who is focusing on a PhD at RMIT University and who will no doubt be back at ANAT in the future.

Simultaneously, the ANAT Board has welcomed three new members, Ana Tiquia, Melita Grant and Michèle Saint-Yves.

ANAT Board Chair, Michael Nelson, said, ‘We will keenly miss the expertise and guidance of David, whose contribution to the board over such a long period has been vital to the stability and growth of ANAT. Although Megan’s tenure on the board was short-lived, she demonstrated her capacity for meaningful contribution and I know the board looks forward to working with her again.

‘For an organisation as dynamic as ANAT, it is vital that this dynamism is mirrored at Board level. These new Board appointments give us a great opportunity to review what we do and how we do it, with fresh ideas, fresh voices and fresh perspectives. Under the leadership of our CEO Melissa DeLaney, ANAT continues its mission to create unique opportunities for collaboration between artists, scientists and technologists, and as Chair I am proud to be part of a board that supports the important work we do.’

For nearly 15 years, Ana Tiquia has worked as a strategist, cultural producer, curator and artist at the intersections of art, technology, design and futures research. Tiquia is founder of cultural and strategic consultancy All Tomorrow’s Futures, and has worked in the UK and Australia with organisations including Somerset House, the Barbican, Melbourne Museum and London’s Philharmonia Orchestra to produce exhibitions, installations and interactive projects using advanced technologies. As an artist, Tiquia explores how practices and infrastructures make worlds. Her work intervenes in everyday, workplace and institutional practices to seed diverse futures of data and technology, work and labour, as well as energy, material and multispecies relations.

Melita Grant is a Research Director at the Institute for Sustainable Futures at the University of Technology Sydney. She works with social justice and sustainability partners from the Asia-Pacific region, and specialises in integrated water resources management in international development with a focus on inclusion. With an academic background in international relations and environmental management, Grant has expertise in a range of sustainable development issues, and has worked for over 20 years in government, university and civil society sectors. Grant is exploring artistic connections with water management programs in the Pacific as part of her PhD in support of decolonising methodologies.

Michèle Saint-Yves primarily writes for performance – stage, screen and poetry. Her embedded access ground-breaking play Clock For No Time won the SA Ruby Award 2022 for ‘Outstanding Work: Collaboration’. She has four degrees, with the latest in 2020 as a medico-neuroscientist, winning UniSA Cancer Research Institute’s Cancer Biology Prize.

Prior to becoming disabled in 2001, Saint-Yves had a career centred on social capital development, strategic planning, organisational development and policy-performance evaluation. She also served on non-profit boards and statutory authorities. Since becoming disabled, she has served on access and inclusion advisory panels and undertakes consultancy work on arts access.

DeLaney, said she is looking forward to working closely with the new team. ‘This is an exciting time in the evolution of ANAT. Building on the strength of ANAT’s current Board, the new members offer a wealth of experience across arts practice, in sustainability and development, in partnerships and future making. To work with the Board and team on programs and collaborations that are genuinely transformative and life changing for research partners working with artists that generate different ways of thinking and outcomes is a great privilege.’

The Blue Room Theatre seeks new leadership

After three years in the role, Executive Director Katt Osborne will end her tenure with The Blue Room Theatre and return to her career as an independent director and performance maker.

Joining the organisation in April 2020, Osborne steered The Blue Room Theatre through a challenging period of disruptions, ensuring WA independent artists and arts workers were supported to continue to develop their practice and work.

The Blue Room Theatre Chair Monica Kane said, ‘These last few years, the whole sector has experienced immense challenges and change.

‘Katt has worked closely with our Board, staff and representatives of the independent performance community to not only steady the ship, but to embrace the opportunity to change and grow the organisation in new ways,’ she said.

Previous Deputy Chair and Belvoir St Theatre Senior Producer Zainab Syed specifically applauded Osborne’s leadership and commitment to anti-racism work at The Blue Room Theatre.

Katt Osborne. Image: Supplied.

‘Katt was instrumental in creating The Blue Room’s first Equity and Justice Action Plan from the very foundations – developing the framework with a commitment to rigorous community consultation, with honesty and integrity,’ Syed said.

Osborne’s drive to strengthen The Blue Room Theatre’s impact includes brokering significant new partnerships with Black Swan State Theatre Company to support pathways for early mid-career artists to remount their Blue Room work as part of their mainstage season, and with AWESOME Festival for Bright Young Things to create and present new independent work for children and families as part of AWESOME Festival.

In recognising the importance Osborne places on her independent artistic practice, The Blue Room Theatre Board supported her to work on three outstanding and diverse new performance works – The Summer of Our Lives (The Blue Room Theatre and Western Sky Projects), Unheimlich (Performing Lines WA and Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts) and Iolanta (WA Opera).

‘Independent artists and artistic practice is at the heart of what The Blue Room Theatre does,’ said Kane.

‘Katt is an incredible mid-career director and supporting her to continue her practice while leading The Blue Room Theatre has benefited the organisation. Katt has remained connected as an independent artist through her creative work, and this has positively influenced her leadership at The Blue Room Theatre.

‘While the Board will miss Katt’s exceptional leadership and strategic mind, we are confident in the operational and financial strength of The Blue Room Theatre. Katt is leaving the organisation in an exciting position for a new director to step into,’ Kane said.

Osborne said her time at The Blue Room Theatre has been both rewarding and challenging.

‘I have grown so much in my time leading The Blue Room and I’m so proud of the work that my team has achieved over the last three years, while navigating so much change and upheaval,’ she said.

‘I know that The Blue Room Theatre is in a strong position to continue its path to embed anti-racism and continue to reduce barriers for artists, audiences and communities from underrepresented backgrounds to feel fully welcomed and included at The Blue Room Theatre.

‘I look forward to supporting the next leader to transition into the role, bringing their unique energy to the organisation for its exciting next chapter,’ Osborne said.

Osborne will remain in the role as Executive Director until the end of July. The Board will advertise for the next Executive Director of The Blue Room Theatre in coming weeks.

New Chair appointed at Victorian Premier’s Design Awards

Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries, Steve Dimopoulos has announced Associate Professor Leah Heiss as the new Chair of the Victorian Premier’s Design Awards.

Heiss is the Eva and Marc Besen International Research Chair in Design at Monash Art, Design and Architecture (MADA), an award-winning designer and leading researcher at the nexus of design, health and technology. She is an Australian Good Design Ambassador and her design work has been recognised with six Australian Good Design Awards, the most recent in 2022 when she was awarded the Australian Women in Design Award.

Heiss also co-leads the interdisciplinary ‘Future Healthcare’ initiative, one of the most significant upcoming research projects for Monash University.

Supported by the Victorian Government, the Victorian Premier’s Design Awards recognise excellence in the practice and application of design, honouring both the designer and the client who commissioned the work.

The awards contribute to Victoria’s reputation as a centre for design excellence, and Heiss being appointed the Chair of the Awards is further recognition of her leadership in this field. She will oversee the Awards for the next three years as the designated term of the appointment.

Through collaborative projects Heiss has brought humanity-centred design to solutions for hearing loss, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mental health and loneliness. Her wearable technologies are part of the Museums Victoria and Powerhouse (MAAS) heritage collections and have been exhibited to global audiences exceeding 700,000 people. She is involved in co-designing new models and systems of care with partners including the World Health Organisation, Alfred Health and Turning Point.

‘Being selected as the Chair of the Premier’s Design Awards is a game changer for my career. I am committed to an expanded role for design in improving our systems, services and technologies. Design in Victoria is a sovereign capability, with our world-class designers. We find innovators may come to Victoria for manufacturing or pharmaceutical development, yet they will stay for design,’ Heiss said.

Two new appointments complete Asia TOPA leadership team

Arts Centre Melbourne has announced the appointments of Executive Producer Naomi Velaphi and Creative Associate Tam Nguyen to the new Asia TOPA: Asia-Pacific Triennial of Performing Arts leadership team. The pair join Creative Director Jeff Khan who was appointed in August last year.

‘I could not be more thrilled to announce the appointment of these two brilliant arts leaders to complete the leadership team of Asia TOPA,’ said Khan.

‘Naomi and Tam are exceptional practitioners who are widely respected across the sector: locally, nationally and internationally. They have both blazed a trail for contemporary Asia Pacific performance and have deep expertise that spans many different art forms and places.’

Naomi Velaphi (left) and Tam Nguyen join Asia TOPA. Images: Supplied.

Naomi Velaphi, an experienced arts producer, said her curatorial interests were drawn from her experiences as a woman of Asian and African identities and the communities she represented.

She has worked in the arts cultural sector for more than 10 years across producing, programming, strategy and artist development. She has held senior producing roles at organisations and festivals including Next Wave, APAM (Australian Performing Arts Market), Arts House and Abbotsford Convent. Focused on producing the work of contemporary, diverse and interdisciplinary artists, her experience spans working for and among festivals (Melbourne Festival, Perth Festival), galleries and performance spaces (Arts Centre Melbourne).

‘I’m delighted to join Jeff as a part of the leadership team of Asia TOPA. This role is a chance to support and grow opportunities for artists, and collaborate and amplify the rich stories, cultures and communities here in Naarm, nationally and across the Asia-Pacific region,’ Velaphi said.

Tam Nguyen, Co-Director of Turning World, a boutique cultural agency connecting contemporary cultures in Australia and the Asia Pacific, has established a distinctive multidisciplinary practice over 20 years, working across the performing arts, film and large-scale festivals in the UK, US and Australia.

Nguyen has worked in senior programming and producing roles for large festivals across art forms including Asia TOPA, MONA FOMA, Doc/Fest (UK), Australia Week Festival (US), International Society for the Performing Arts World Congress, Adelaide Festival and the Australian International Documentary Conference.

‘Asia TOPA has long been a festival close to my heart,’ said Nguyen. ‘I’m delighted to be returning to the festival to join Jeff Khan for this next chapter and look forward to collaborating with artists, our sector colleagues and the team at Arts Centre Melbourne to build the next festival.’

In the coming weeks the new leadership team will continue planning the development of the 2025 Asia TOPA festival, including a range of imminent projects and creative developments, which will be shared soon.

Asia TOPA: Asia-Pacific Triennial of Performing Arts – a joint initiative of the Sidney Myer Fund and Arts Centre Melbourne – is a major triennial festival of Asia Pacific performance. Created by Arts Centre Melbourne and presented in collaboration with Melbourne’s leading cultural institutions, small-to-medium organisations and independent artists, Asia TOPA features ground-breaking new works and provides captivating insights into the current art and thinking of our diverse and dynamic region. The next Asia TOPA festival will be held in February and March 2025.

Country Arts SA announces new Chair

Michael Lennon has been appointed Chair of the Board of Country Arts SA, one of South Australia’s largest arts organisations and one that creates art and cultural experiences across regional South Australia.

Lennon follows on from Michael Luchich, who has been in the position since 2016.

A committed supporter and advocate of the arts, Lennon was a founding Director of the Fleurieu Biennale and a Director of the award-winning Scottish Ballet. He is a leading figure in the Australian housing, urban planning and related sectors, with almost four decades of experience in executive management, governance and policy development, and his experience extends across both public and private sectors in Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

Lennon is also the Managing Director of Housing Choices Australia (HCA), one of Australia’s largest and most innovative not-for-profit community housing providers. Most recently he oversaw the introduction of South Australia’s new planning system as Chair of the State Planning Commission. He was also nominated by the Premier to become Deputy Chair of the new National Supply and Affordability Council in Canberra. As Chair of the Riverbank Precinct Advisory Committee (REPAC), he advised on the complex renewal of Festival Plaza and environs.

Scottish by birth, Lennon arrived in Australia as a teen and has spent most of his life in South Australia. He is optimistic about the future prosperity of SA’s regions, and of the creative industry’s expanding contribution to the depth and texture of life in the state.

‘My priority is to work with other directors, staff and artists, and, especially, regional communities to understand their aspirations for the organisation and its work,’ Lennon said.

‘In our 30th year we are proud to contribute to the reconciliation process with the public release of our third Reconciliation Action Plan.

‘It’s exciting to see the changing demography and growth economies of towns and regional centres retaining young people, attracting new investment and with such positive future aspirations. I look forward to contributing to Country Arts SA by working with Minister Michaels and the State Government and focusing on the crucial contribution of arts and culture in regional communities,’ he added.

South Australian Arts Minister Andrea Michaels said, ‘We congratulate Michael Lennon in his new role as Chair of the Board of Country Arts SA. Michael brings with him a wealth of knowledge in infrastructure and a love for the arts, which puts the future of the organisation in good stead in providing arts opportunities across regional South Australia.’

Country Arts SA Chief Executive Anthony Peluso added, ‘We thank Michael Luchich for his leadership since 2016 through some challenging years and look forward to working with Michael Lennon to ensure a sustainable future for regional artists and communities by growing employment for artists and diversifying programming for audiences.’

SA Museum appoints new Director

The South Australian Museum has announced the appointment of Dr David Gaimster as its new Director.

Gaimster is currently the Chief Executive of the Auckland Museum and has overseen its most recent program of transformation, including securing the largest research grant ever awarded to a museum in Aotearoa/New Zealand. He has significant international experience in heritage leadership roles, including Chief Executive of the Society of Antiquities of London, Director of The Hunterian at the University of Glasgow and senior roles at the British Museum. Gaimster was awarded a doctorate in Historical Archaeology from University College London and is an elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

Dr David Gaimster. Image: Supplied.

Kim Cheater, Chair of the Museum, said, ‘The Board is delighted to have secured someone of David’s immense experience and talent to lead the South Australian Museum into the future. The Museum is a fundamental part of the cultural and scientific fabric of our state, and we have ambitious plans to ensure its relevance and value for generations to come. David has a proven ability to lead the rejuvenation and transformation of natural science and human culture museums. He brings energy, a bold vision and a track record in driving innovation, which will be exciting and refreshing.’

Gaimster said of his appointment: ‘I am excited to be invited to lead the South Australian Museum, one of the premier encyclopedic museums of natural history and human cultures in Australasia. I hope to bring my commitment to innovation and my experience of leading institutions with long and distinguished records of collecting, research and public engagement to the critical next stage of the Museum’s development. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver the Museum’s ambition for creating unique experiences, enhancing knowledge and stimulating new ideas and debate, on-site, off-site and online.’

Andrea Michaels, Minister for the Arts, added: ‘Congratulations to Dr Gaimster on being appointed Director of the South Australian Museum. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role having worked in leadership roles in major museums all over the world.

I’m looking forward to seeing the expertise and innovation he brings to our Museum.’

Gaimster is moving to Adelaide with his family and is expected to commence his role in June of this year. Until then, Justine van Mourik will continue as Acting Director and the Board expressed their appreciation of her leadership of the Museum during this time of transition.

Monkey Baa Theatre farewells co-founder

Sandie Eldridge, one of the three founding members of Monkey Baa Theatre, has announced her intention to move on in order to pursue other creative adventures.

In 2020, Eldridge stepped away from her role as Creative Director to become an Artistic Associate with the company. She now moves into the next phase of her professional creative life after directing the remount of Possum Magic for Monkey Baa, which opens in April and tours nationally.

With the company thriving and creating new opportunities for artists despite the challenges of recent years, Eldridge felt now was the perfect time to make space and pursue other creative opportunities.

Libbie Doherty, Chair of Monkey Baa, said, ‘Sandie has been instrumental in the growth and success of Monkey Baa over the past 26 years. Her talent, creativity and commitment to excellence have helped shape the company into what it is today. The Board are grateful for all that she has brought to Monkey Baa and wish her the best in her next adventure.’

Monkey Baa will continue to extend and develop its creative process under the artistic guidance of another founder, Artistic Director, Eva Di Cesare, who continues to welcome emerging artistic leaders to work alongside the company in developing engaging new theatre for young audiences. She leads the company with Executive Director Kevin du Preez.

Di Cesare said, ‘I am deeply grateful for Sandie’s invaluable contributions to our company’s success. Her passion and unwavering dedication to excellence in theatre making has always inspired me. As we move forward, we will continue to build upon the legacy that my dear friend and long-time collaborator has created.’

New Board appointment at WASO

West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) has announced the appointment of Alex Willcocks to the Orchestra’s Board of Directors.

Willcocks is the Chief Financial Officer of Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers, Chair of Wespine Industries, a Director of the Group of 100 (the peak body for ASX CFOs) and Treasurer of 100 Women – a collaborative giving circle that inspires everyday people to create significant change for women and girls.

WASO Chair Richard Goyder said Willcocks was highly respected in the WA business sector, having been part of the leadership team of one of Australia’s largest and most diverse companies for a decade.

‘We are delighted to welcome Alex to the Board and are confident that her skills and extensive experience will be of great benefit to WASO,’ he said.

Willcocks said of her appointment: ‘I am delighted to be joining WA’s premier performing arts institution that provides the soundtrack to life in our state. I look forward to working with the team to ensure WASO continues to bring our community together through music, and contributes to a diverse and vibrant cultural life.’

Willcocks has held roles across the Wesfarmers Group since 2007, including Executive General Manager Group Accounting and Assurance and General Manager positions in investor relations and business development as well as Chief Financial Officer, Kmart. Before starting with Wesfarmers, she worked in the consulting and media sectors in both London and Australia including spending time with Deloitte and Sony Pictures. She holds a Masters degree in Chemistry from the University of Cambridge, is a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA) and Certified Practising Accounting (CPA) Australia, and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

Willcocks’ appointment sees the WASO board achieve gender equity for the first time since the company was incorporated in 1998, under the leadership of founding chair Janet Holmes à Court.

Head of Design departs Bangarra

Following a remarkable tenure of over a decade, Jacob Nash, the multi-award winning Head of Design, will depart Bangarra Dance Theatre the company has announced.

Nash’s mother’s Country is in the Daly River region, west of Darwin. He grew up in Brisbane and has spent the last 20 years living in Sydney on Eora land. Nash first worked with Bangarra in 2010, where he designed the set for of earth & sky, earning a Green Room Award for Best Design in Dance. He was appointed Artist-in-Residence at Bangarra the following year, and then Bangarra Head of Design.

Jacob Nash. Photo: Daniel Boud.

In his time at Bangarra Dance Theatre, Nash designed the sets for more than 20 productions, helping to craft the distinctive style of the world-renowned company. He has designed some of Bangarra’s most celebrated productions including Dark Emu, Terrain and Bennelong, which earned him a 2018 Helpmann Award for Best Scenic Design.

Bangarra Artistic Director, Frances Rings, said, ‘Jacob Nash’s captivating designs have been an integral part of Bangarra’s storytelling for many years. His talent and artistic vision have left an indelible mark on our productions, and we are grateful for the way he has contributed to our success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and know that his Cultural legacy will continue to inspire audiences for years to come.’

Nash said, ‘I have had an amazing 12 years at Bangarra Dance Theatre, and want to thank this remarkable company for helping shape and support me to become the artist I am today, particularly Stephen Page and Frances Rings.

‘I have been on some amazing journeys during my time with the company and I am so proud of the stories that we have created and shared with audiences together.

‘I have collaborated with some of the country’s most talented artists and theatre makers along the journey, and will always hold those friendships and memories close,’ he concluded.

New staff join Arts North West

New England-based arts and cultural development organisation Arts North West has welcomed two new team members.

Jenni Carlin is based in Gunnedah and has been the long-term President of the Gunnedah Club as well as the Vice Chair of the Northern Inland Community College. She has an extensive history of project management throughout the New England North West in community service, aged care and disability organisations.

Emily Page is based in Tamworth and has recently completed her Bachelor of Media at Southern Cross University. She has a strong background in film and media production as well as IT. Page brings a wealth of energy and customer service skills to the role and has an excellent grasp of social media and website functions.

