On the move: latest sector appointments

Corrugated Iron appoints new Board Member and Acting General Manager

Corrugated Iron, the Northern Territory’s flagship youth performing arts company, has announced two new appointments.

Katrina Fong Lim AM has joined the Board of Directors, bringing extensive experience in government and the not-for-profit sector, and Sean Pardy has been appointed as Acting General Manager.

Fong Lim is a well-known community leader, who brings an impressive list of accomplishments to Corrugated Iron, including serving as Lord Mayor of Darwin from April 2012 to August 2017, and General Manager of Variety NT. Prior to her election, Fong Lim spent 20 years working in the not-for-profit sector, including at the YWCA, NT Crafts Council, NT Centenary of Federation and as the Executive Director of the Australia Day Council NT.

Chair Megan Lawton GAICD said, ‘We are thrilled to welcome Katrina to the Board. Her experience and leadership will be invaluable in guiding Corrugated Iron’s future growth and development.’

Pardy is a theatre maker and arts administrator with over 25 years of experience in the sector across a variety of roles. He is passionate about nurturing creative communities and developing opportunities for independent artists. Pardy was the Artistic Director of Brown’s Mart from 2013 to 2021 and witnessed the growth and development of the performing arts in the top end of the NT. His work at Brown’s Mart led to multiple award-winning plays being produced and published, including Broken by Mary Anne Butler, Bastard Territory by Stephen Carleton, Hush by Ciella Williams and Daly River Girl by Tessa Rose.

Along with Glenn Terry, Pardy established Critical Stages (now Critical Stages Touring), generating increased employment opportunities for independent artists and making outstanding live theatre accessible to audiences throughout Australia.

As a freelancer, Pardy has worked as a director, actor, lighting designer, facilitator, and production manager for scores of companies across Australia. He is a recipient of the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Award (Facilitator) and an Alumni of the Australia Council Leadership Program (2016).

Executive Producer/CEO Zoe Scrogings said, ‘We are delighted to have Sean join our team as Acting General Manager. His passion for nurturing creative communities and developing opportunities for independent artists aligns perfectly with our values and renewed artistic vision to support emerging artists in the development of new circus and physical theatre works.’

Pardy’s appointment comes as Kelly Blumberg, General Manager, goes on maternity leave.

ARTRAGE CEO announces resignation

CEO Sharon Burgess has announced her resignation from ARTRAGE, the non-for-profit cultural charity organisation that is recognised as the third largest arts organisation in Western Australia and is the presenter of major events including FRINGE WORLD Festival.

Commencing in 2019 at the cusp of COVID-19, Burgess was instrumental in successfully navigating the organisation through the significant challenges of the pandemic, leading ARTRAGE to a position of strength where it is poised for ongoing success.

Burgess said that her proudest achievements were expanding the scope of ARTRAGE as a robust, year-round arts producer, along with artist initiatives to help artists through the difficult COVID period such as deferring artist fees, implementing an artist gifting tool for customers and the Keep on Fringing grant. During her term with ARTRAGE, more than $26 million has been paid to artists and arts companies participating in ARTRAGE and FRINGE WORLD events.

‘These past few years have been immensely challenging for ARTRAGE and the wider arts sector, and I am proud to have led ARTRAGE through these years, proving our resilience and value. The pandemic years have taught us many lessons, and for me personally they have taught me that as much as I have cherished my work, my love for my home and family are even more important. I am excited to be heading home to Scotland, leaving ARTRAGE in a strong position, and having made life-long friends and incredible memories during my time in this brilliant and beautiful state,’ Burgess said.

Sharon Burgess is returning to Scotland. Photo: Jessica Wyld Photography.

Other key initiatives spearheaded by Burgess include the FRINGE Sunday Funday supported by Lotterywest, a key event to support and promote FRINGE WORLD artists, and expanding ARTRAGE’s reach through year-round activity presented under the ARTRAGE Projects banner and a new ARTRAGE Philanthropy program.

ARTRAGE Projects has resulted in a 24-show regional tour of The Rocky Horror Picture Show Immersive Spectacular, a free winter event with the City of Perth, and more creative works are currently in development. ARTRAGE Philanthropy launched in 2022 with the first fundraiser already bearing fruit, with the contemporary dance work Madre Muerte with OFF-base Dance currently under development.

ARTRAGE Chairperson Kyle Jeavons thanked Burgess for her leadership, which has primed ARTRAGE for continued growth to be delivered by a high-performing core team.

‘Sharon has put ARTRAGE front and centre, positioning the organisation as a champion of independent arts for mainstream audiences. We thank Sharon for her passion and her dedication, and we wish her many happy times ahead,’ Jeavons said.

Founded in 1983, ARTRAGE is one of the oldest arts organisations in the state, the largest for operating revenue, and the third largest for total patronage (behind WA Museum Boola Bardip, and State Library of WA). FRINGE WORLD Festival is recognised as the third largest Fringe in the world, and the recent 2023 Festival achieved more than $8.7 million spent at the box office, a 31% increase from the previous year and only 17% difference from the pre-COVID results of the 2020 event.

ARTRAGE annually employs more than 250 people and its direct economic impact in 2021-22 was more than $33 million.

State Library Victoria appoints Director, Collections

State Library Victoria has announced the appointment of a new Director, Collections.

Monika Szunejko will join the Library’s executive team in April and play a pivotal role in leading the iconic cultural institution through its next ambitious transformation.

State Library Victoria CEO Paul Duldig said Szunejko was selected from a very strong field and is the right fit for the role.

‘As one of the world’s first free public libraries nearly 170 years ago, State Library Victoria has always been progressive and this remains the case today. We have a bold strategy to be globally recognised as a major destination for stimulating cultural experiences, a trusted custodian of the State Collection, a place for contemporary debates and community-driven collecting, and a gateway to leading edge digital experiences,’ he said.

‘Monika is one of Australia’s top library practitioners with deep experience in digital transformation in cultural heritage institutions. She is the ideal candidate to drive the evolution of the Library’s Collection and create world-class access and experiences,’ Duldig said.

Szunejko comes from Monash University where she was Director, Collections and Technology for five years. She said she is excited to embark on a new chapter of her career at State Library Victoria.

‘State Library Victoria forms part of the fabric of Melbourne’s thriving arts and culture scene, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to such a cornerstone of the community,’ she said.

‘Working at Monash University has been a rich experience and I come to State Library Victoria armed with skills and expertise in building library collections that reflect, engage and connect diverse communities, as well as opening up those collections to share with the broader community.’

Prior to her role at Monash University, Szunejko was Director, Libraries Australia at the National Library of Australia, where she led the national digital service for 1200 member libraries Australia-wide. Szunejko has been on the Bibliography Standing Committee for the International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA) and was formerly a Board Director on the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA).

The Library has seen record high visitation over the past quarter and is on track to welcome more than two million people through its doors this year.

The Director, Collections is one of five executive positions in the Library’s new-look executive team tasked with delivering the 2023-2026 Strategy.

Castlemaine State Festival announces Director/CEO’s impending departure

Glyn Roberts, current Director and CEO of the Castlemaine State Festival (CSF) has announced that the 2023 festival will be his last in the director’s chair. After six years in the role, he will be stepping down in April 2023.

Glyn Roberts is heading north after the conclusion of this year’s Castlemaine State Festival. Image: Supplied.

Known for his work across the Australian and international creative industries, Roberts joined CSF in 2017 and has led two hugely successful editions of the biennial event: the 2019 edition was the most attended festival in its history, and his third and final edition, opening in late March, looks to be the biggest yet. Also, to Roberts’ credit is leading a highly successful multi-stage capital expenditure project through the development of the Castlemaine Goods Shed site as a multi-use arts and cultural space and HQ for the organisation.

Roberts’ passion, drive and commitment to supporting the many disciplines under the arts umbrella made his time at CSF one of growth. Under his guidance, the evergreen arts event became one of the first at-scale productions in early 2021 to successfully emerge from the challenges of COVID and associated restrictions.

‘It has been a great privilege to lead the Castlemaine State Festival for these past six years. I feel very lucky to have been able to call Castlemaine my home and to have had the opportunity to work alongside the amazing team and board here at CSF, the artists, audiences, stakeholders and community members,’ Roberts said.

‘Since day one my task has been to ensure the renown of the Castlemaine State Festival as the leading arts festival of regional Victoria and Australia. I am particularly proud of securing $6 million to invest in the future development of the Castlemaine Goods Shed and with the team leading the organisation through the pandemic crisis period.

‘The future is bright for CSF and I am thrilled for whoever fills the role of Festival Director and CEO next. I hope to see you all at the 2023 Castlemaine State Festival,’ he said.

CSF Chair, Dennis Goldner AM, expressed the Board’s gratitude for Roberts’ achievements during his time as director: ‘Glyn will be leaving the Festival in great shape, having injected the necessary sparkle into it to ensure its vitality, while navigating us through the pandemic and getting the Goods Shed going as our home and future cultural hub for Castlemaine. He is a young and talented arts leader whom we knew would be moving up to an exciting new role at the right time. That’s precisely what’s happening and the Board, team and I wish him every good thing for what’s next and say a big thank you.’

After the 2023 CSF, Roberts plans to take on a position in North Queensland driving projects to support the thriving arts community in Townsville.

The 2023 event runs from 24 March to 9 April in Castlemaine, Victoria.

New Board member joins CinefestOZ

Educator, producer, and photographer Susie Annus has been appointed to the Board of Western Australia’s CinefestOZ.

‘I am delighted that Susie is joining the CinefestOZ Board in this our 16th year,’ said CinefestOZ Chair Margaret Buswell.

‘A long-term Board member of the internationally recognised WAAPA (Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts), Susie brings to the CinefestOZ Board more than 20 years’ experience working in education and television – producing children’s television programs, morning television shows and one-off special projects.

‘She has also worked closely with arts organisations in the US and Australia in her capacity as wife of WA Governor and Ambassador to the United States, Kim Beazley,’ Buswell said.

Annus said she was ‘honoured’ to join the CinefestOZ Board: ‘I have always had a belief in the importance of the arts in defining the community and national culture.

‘Essential to the vibrancy of our communities, the arts also contribute to our understanding of each other and – with a long background in supporting various arts institutions – I look forward to now working with the talented team at CinefestOZ who have created a unique festival that champions emerging and established talent in the Australian film industry.

‘I’m very much looking forward to my first official role attending CinefestOZ Albany (27-30 April), followed by flagship event CinefestOZ Busselton (29 August – 3 September) and CinefestOZ Broome, WA’s First Nations Film Festival presented with Goolarri Media (26-29 October),’ she said.

Annus will serve alongside other dedicated members of the CinefestOZ board, including Chair Margaret Buswell, Deputy Chair Emma Scotney, Deputy Chair Duncan Ord, Treasurer Pauline Vukelic, Secretary Dot West, Jub Clerc and Diana Wearing Smith.

Buswell added: ‘CinefestOZ would like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing Board members Deputy Chair and Treasurer Gary Evershed and Festival co-founder Helen Shervington OAM, for their significant contribution and dedication to CinefestOZ and the Australian film industry.

‘Helen has been a driving force behind the hugely successful festival, with an incredible 15 years’ service, which saw CinefestOZ grow into a nationally and internationally respected film festival that also delivers a film education program for regional schoolchildren and a well-regarded First Nations program, IndigifestOZ.

‘Personally, Helen has been a true friend and mentor to me during my time at the Festival and I thank her for her unwavering support and wish her all the best in future endeavours,’ Buswell concluded.

Red Hot Arts Central Australia welcomes new Producer

Red Hot Arts Central Australia has welcomed Rosie Denton as the Producer of Desert Festival and Project Seed 2023.

Denton specialises in events and project managment and has extensive experience working across a range of Mparntwe/Alice Springs events including Blacken Open Air, Wide Open Space Festival, Parrtjima – A Festival in Light and Bush Bands Bash.

Entering her fourth year with the Desert Festival team, Denton brings a wealth of knowledge to the Producer role, having previously worked as the stage manager, box office and hub manager, and as the operations and program coordinator for the Festival.

‘Rosie has been busy over the summer working for Woodford Folk Festival and now at Adelaide Fringe Festival, and she is excited to return to town with fresh ideas, skills and enthusiasm for this year’s Festival and Project Seed program,’ said a Red Hot Arts Central Australia spokesperson.

MTC appoints new advisory council and New Work Associate

Anne-Louise Sarks, Artistic Director and Co-CEO of the Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) has announced a raft of new voices joining the Company, including the establishment of an advisory council, which will bring the voice of artists into everyday decision-making.

Joining the Company are 12 Artistic Associates representing a broad range of practices, experience levels and backgrounds from across the Australian performing arts industry. Engaged on two-year terms, the Artistic Associates council will consult on all aspects of the Company’s activity, including programming, processes and policies.

The Artistic Associates are:

Amy Sole, a proud Wiradjuri/Worimi playwright, director, actor, dramaturg, producer and advocate

Corey Saylor-Brunskill, a Merium/Torres Straits performer and Melbourne Theatre Company First Nations Scholarship recipient

Kate Hood, actor, writer and director in the disability arts sector

Margot Morales, writer, performer, director and comedian, award-winning playwright, novelist and film writer

Patricia Cornelius, playwright, novelist, film writer and founder member of Melbourne Workers Theatre

Paul Jackson, multi award-winning lighting and set designer, and dramaturg

Roshelle Fong, award-winning Hong Kong-Australian multidisciplinary artist and MTC Women in Theatre alumna

Sonya Suares, multidisciplinary performer and arts activist

Stephen Nicolazzo, theatre maker, director

Tony Briggs, Yorta Yorta/Wurundjeri (Woiwurrung) theatre and film practitioner, writer and creator

Zindzi Okenyo, director, writer and actor, and

Zoë Coombs Marr, artist and comedian.

Celebrated playwright, dramaturg and educator Zoey Dawson has also joined the MTC as New Work Associate, further strengthening the Company’s New Work department. Dawson has worked in professional script development for over 15 years, and will play a key role in developing writers and plays for the Company’s stages, as well as supporting initiatives such as the Cybec Electric play readings and First Stage Writers’ Program.

L-R: Margot Morales, Zoey Dawson, Tony Briggs and Anne-Louise Sarks. Photo: James Henry.

Sarks said of the Artistic Associates council: ‘By establishing a dialogue with the wider industry, Melbourne Theatre Company breaks down barriers and brings future leaders and established artists into conversation with the Company as a whole. The scale and breadth of experience our Artistic Associates bring to the Company is second to none, and I look forward to working with them to shape the future of Australian theatre.’

New Work Associate Zoey Dawson said, ‘I’m thrilled to be joining Melbourne Theatre Company at such an auspicious time of growth in the Company. Alongside Head of New Work Jennifer Medway we will ensure the forward-thinking New Work department can continue to champion and support the most vital voices in Australian playwriting.’

Melbourne Theatre Company’s Season 2023 is Sarks’ inaugural season as Artistic Director, with Bernhardt/Hamlet (4 March – 15 April) marking her directorial debut in this role.

Carriageworks CEO is moving on

Multi-arts space Carriageworks has announced the departure of CEO Blair French.

French, who is leaving to seek new opportunities, joined Carriageworks in the role of CEO in September 2019 and led the organisation through a difficult period including the COVID-19 lockdown closures of 2020 and 2021. Carriageworks emerged from this period in a robust and healthy form with French, the Board and management focused on building capacity and sustainability into the organisation.

Following a significant NSW Government-enabled facility maintenance and upgrade project in the first half of 2022, the organisation’s exhibitions, events and audiences have grown back to pre-pandemic levels. French departs at a time of highly successful summer exhibition and performance programs developed and presented in partnership with Sydney Festival and Sydney WorldPride.

In addition to the growth of major event and program partnerships through his tenure and close support of Carriageworks’ Resident Company programs, key program initiatives overseen by French include long-running projects The National: Australian Art Now and the Keir Choreographic Award; No Show, the 2021 NSW artist collectives project, and the artist led Cut N Polish: Artists Car Boot Sale; new First Nations program initiatives, including the inaugural Carriageworks First Nations Artist Fellowship; the performance work Sleeplessness by Kaz Therese; a writer’s residency program in 2021 to complement the Clothing Store Artist Studio program; the continued collaboration with Destination NSW with the VIVID music programming at Carriageworks; and a wide range of Australian artist projects through a time when support for artists has never been more critical.

On leaving Carriageworks, French said: ‘It has been a privilege to lead Carriageworks and to work with extraordinary people both inside and outside the organisation, and with our many wonderful resident and partner companies. It is a remarkable organisation with all sorts of possibilities lying ahead of it. But it is time for me to pursue a new direction and for others to step forward and grasp the opportunities here. I am hugely excited by the program in place for 2023 and, as a local resident, look forward to continuing to be a frequent visitor to this special place.’

Carriageworks Chair, Cass O’Connor, said ‘The Board and I thank Blair for the heart and soul he put into Carriageworks. Blair was tirelessly committed to Carriageworks, its artistic vision and the artists themselves. The Board wishes Blair the very best for the future.’

Recruitment firm Russell Reynolds has been selected to conduct a search for a permanent CEO. In the interim, Jonty Claypole MBE has been appointed Acting CEO.

Rock Art Australia farewells CEO

Cas Bennetto, the CEO of not for profit organisation Rock Art Australia Limited (RAA) has announced her intention to retire from the role effective 30 June 2023.

Bennetto, a highly regarded fundraiser and communications professional is moving on after 13 years.

‘Cas has served our Board and three Chairs for 13 years with distinction,’ said Laurie Brereton, RAA Chairman.

During this period RAA has established two fully endowed Chairs – the Rock Art Australia Ian Potter Kimberley Chair at the University of Western Australia and the Rock Art Australia Minderoo Chair in Archaeological Science at the University of Melbourne – as well as two Fellowships also based at The University of Melbourne. Relationships with multiple universities and multidisciplinary researchers extend across a $14 million research portfolio of archaeology, paleoenvironmental and archaeological science.

Rock Art Australia has funded a rock art dating project for the past 10 years in partnership with Balanggarra Aboriginal Corporation in the Kimberley, which is widely regarded in Australia and internationally as the most scientifically innovative enterprise of its kind.

The organisation changed its name to Rock Art Australia in 2020, and now extends RAA-funded research into Arnhem Land and other rock art provinces in Australia. Greater emphasis is placed on Indigenous partnership and engagement, and this year RAA will support the first Indigenous-led rock art forum at Home Valley in collaboration with Balanggarra Aboriginal Corporation.

An annual lecture has become a five-city series and the annual RAA science workshop now supports up to 40 researchers coming together to share their findings with colleagues.

Rock Art Australia celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Bennetto credits much of the organisation’s success to the support and loyalty from its patrons and donors.

‘I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to all our supporters, and to our wonderful and dedicated staff. Rock Art Australia is at an exciting stage in its evolution right now. It’s not easy to leave, but it’s the right time to hand over to a new CEO,’ she said.

The Board of RAA has commenced a search for Bennetto’s replacement.

ActNow Theatre appoints Development Coordinator

South Australia’s socially conscious theatre company ActNow has appointed Nescha Jelk to the role of Development Coordinator, with a focus on grant writing for the company.

Nescha Jelk. Image: Supplied.

Jelk graduated from the Flinders University Drama Centre in 2010. She is a co-founder and member of RUMPUS and one half of theatre company Tiny Bricks, and has directed a number of works for the State Theatre Company of South Australia, including Single Asian Female, Euphoria (a co-production with Country Arts SA), Jasper Jones and Switzerland. Other directing credits include How to Kill Your Husband (State Opera South Australia), Meet Me At Dawn (Gavin Roach Productions), Yerma (Foul Play), Sepia (RiAus/Emily Steel), Hamlet (Actors Folio) and Deluge (Tiny Bricks in association with Brink for the 2016 Adelaide Festival).

Jelk works part-time for the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra as an Artistic Coordinator. She also freelances as a dramaturg and grant writer for independent artists and arts organisations.

Of her new role at ActNow Theatre, Jelk said, ‘I have to confess that it’s pretty easy to write grants for an organisation that you really believe in like ActNow. I’ve always been a big admirer of ActNow Theatre and the amazing work done by their artists. The team at ActNow are quite the dream team, with the amazing Yasmin [Gurreeboo] and Blake[Taylor] at the helm – so I’m feeling very lucky to join the crew!’

