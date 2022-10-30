On the move: Latest sector appointments

Polyglot appoints new Artistic Director/co-CEO

Polyglot Theatre has announced the appointment of respected director and creative play expert Cat Sewell as Artistic Director and co-CEO, following an extensive international search for the company’s next creative leader.

Board Chair Sarah Hunt said: ‘Cat will be an exemplary leader for the next phase of Polyglot’s life; creative, deeply connected to Polyglot’s child-centred vision and collaborative way of working, and an empathetic and astute leader. Cat’s track record of developing and delivering exciting play-based arts, health and education projects, and commitment to sector development will ensure Polyglot continues to be an international leader of theatre for young people.’

Sewell brings extensive experience in participatory theatre, working as a director, play specialist, facilitator and educator, and as co-creative director of The Ball Room Projects, an independent theatre company that specialises in interactive performance and installations for children and families.

She has led award-winning projects in a range of contexts including health and child development, community collaboration, public design, education, and local government. These include her work with City of Darebin to create play maps which won a Victorian Early Years Award, and her collaboration with the Raising Children Network supported by the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne and the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute. Sewell’s experience positions her to lead an expansion of Polyglot’s areas of creative exploration, multi-sector partnerships and building diverse audiences, nationally and internationally.

‘What an honour it is to be welcomed into this beautiful company,’ Sewell said. ‘It is more important than ever for children and families to experience and explore the creative wonder of play in the arts. I will step with care, consideration (and some jumps for joy) in the footprints that Sue Giles has laid; a mentor and inspiration to me and so many others.’

Polyglot’s new AD/Co-CEO Cat Sewell. Photo: Bryony Jackson

Sewell builds on the extensive achievements of outgoing Artistic Director Sue Giles AM, who pioneered new forms of immersive theatre for children that led the company to international acclaim during her 22-year tenure. Giles announced her intention to step down to focus on her role as President of ASSITEJ International, the association of theatre and performance for children and young people, in July, and will finish with the company in December.

Giles said: ‘Polyglot’s next evolution is in great hands with Cat Sewell, who is a colleague and leader in the young audiences’ arts sector; deeply immersed in research, in how sectors intersect, and in making works that stretch what we know about participation and play. I know that Cat, working alongside the wonderful Kath Fyffe, will take the company into new territory, new partnerships and new depth. Cat is a connector and a collaborative maker and I know that Polyglot’s people will thrive with this new energy and vision.’

Co-CEO and Executive Director Kath Fyffe said: ‘This evolution of Polyglot creates exciting opportunities to embrace the change taking place across our sector, and around the world as the creative and wellbeing needs of children and young people coming out of the pandemic become clear. I’m overjoyed to be working with someone of Cat’s reputation and commitment to child-centred work. I acknowledge the extraordinary contribution Sue has made to the company, it’s audiences, artists and staff over the years, and am grateful to enter this next phase holding that depth of knowledge and expertise close.’

Sewell will commence as Polyglot’s Artistic Director and co-CEO in January 2023. Next year also sees Polyglot embark on a welcome return to international touring, furthering its reputation for world class theatre for children and families, and sharing innovative new works created during the pandemic years to audiences far and wide.

PICA welcomes new CEO

The Board of Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) has appointed Hannah Mathews as its new CEO.

Mathews is a nationally respected curator, writer, and academic with an international profile. She joins PICA from Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA), where she has been Senior Curator since 2016, and will commence her new role as CEO in December 2022.

Previously, Mathews held key curatorial positions at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, Biennale of Sydney, and Next Wave Festival.

Mathews knows PICA well, having served as Curator from 2005–08. She has sat on several boards, including the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA); undertaken international curatorial residencies in New York, Berlin, and Tokyo; and taught at Melbourne University, Monash University, and RMIT University.

Mathews takes the helm following the departure of Amy Barrett-Lennard, who led PICA for 16 years, and will commence as CEO on Monday 5 December 2022.

Read: Exit Interview: Amy Barrett Lennard, PICA

Of the appointment, PICA Chair Mark Clapham said: ‘We’re thrilled to have Hannah join us from MUMA. Hannah’s well known for her interest in cross-disciplinary practice, working inside and outside of gallery and museum spaces, and impressive track record of delivering ambitious projects.

‘We’re all very excited by Hannah’s energy and the new ideas that she proposes to inject into PICA’s visual and performing arts programs,’ she continued.

‘As PICA moves into its new stage of growth and expansion, Hannah will be well-placed to bring her national and international experience to elevate PICA’s position in the local, national, and global arts landscape.

New PICA CEO Hannah Mathews. Image supplied.

‘WA has a growing appetite for culture – our state ranks third in Australia for cultural event attendance – making Perth a clear contender to become one of the nation’s cultural capitals, and PICA is set to be part of this,’ said Clapham.

On joining PICA, Mathews said: ‘I am very excited to be returning to Perth after 15 years to take up the role of PICA’s CEO. PICA is a unique Australian organisation that has much to offer artists and audiences, both in WA and across the country.

‘Importantly, Perth is undergoing a critical period of cultural diversification and change. It’s a great privilege to lead the organisation through this next chapter, which will be shaped by connection, collaboration, and PICA’s enduring spirit of experimentation,’ she said.

As WA’s independent home of contemporary arts, PICA presents a broad interdisciplinary program of exhibitions, performances, and public programs. Working at the forefront of culture and ideas, PICA drives critical conversations with free thinkers and fresh voices. PICA is committed to contributing to a sustainable, equitable future by creating inspiring, thought-provoking experiences that enrich broad and diverse communities.

Feast Festival announces new Chair

Feast Festival, Adelaide’s not-for-profit queer arts and cultural festival, has announced the appointment of Adam Gardnir as the festival’s new Chair. Gardnir takes over from the previous Feast Festival Chair, Adam Gibbons (Publicity, Marketing and Program Director Channel Nine, Adelaide) who served Feast Festival for just over two years.

Gardnir brings a wealth of knowledge, passion and integrity to the role, having previously served as a Board Member of Midsummer Festival, Melbourne. He has also been the Festival Director of MELT Festival, Brisbane. Gardnir’s artistic accomplishments also include working as a producer for Gaybies (Midsumma), Midwinta Ball (Midsumma), Portrait Prize (MELT) and Beauty Pageant (MELT).

‘It is a humbling honour to take on this role at Feast, a festival built on decades of progressive leadership and dedicated advocacy. As a former artist, I am so proud to helm an organisation which supports artists in their mission to bring about change. With over 100 acts this year, there are so many important messages we need to hear from these artists. We are facing a global conservatism like never before so festivals like Feast are as important as ever,’ Gardnir said.

Feast’s new Chair, Adam Gardnir. Photo: Greg Balcombe.

‘When it comes to gender and sexuality, well over half of the world still suffers legalised discrimination, including over two-thirds of the Commonwealth nations. I believe this makes our mission urgent. I look forward to exemplifying to the world how an enlightened, democratic, diverse society can exist,’ he said.

Gardnir looks forward collaborating with the team headed by Helen Sheldon, CEO of Feast Festival.

‘Both Helen and I have taken a strategic review of last year’s festival in the hope to include a wider cultural ecosystem of Adelaide, both in broad festival terms and specifically where our beloved queer communities are heading. How we represent our community will be central to our thinking in 2023 and I welcome members from across the community to consider joining the board,’ he added.

Feast Festival CEO, Helen Sheldon said, ‘We are excited to have Adam on board as Chair. He has a fresh set of eyes and a different perspective with his wealth of experience from interstate queer arts festivals and he has already shown a great level of energy. I am looking forward to his valuable input.’

ActNow Theatre appoints Marketing and Development Coordinator

South Australian company ActNow Theatre has appointed Ayesha Aggarwal to the role of Marketing and Development Coordinator. Marketing at the company was previously coordinated by Hadeel Younus and Mikayla Rudd.

Aggarwal is an Indian-Australian arts worker and potter who has worked in the Adelaide arts sector for seven years, with previous roles at Wakefield Press and Guildhouse.

‘I’ve been working with South Australian writers and artists for the entirety of my marketing career but what excites me about ActNow is our focus on marginalised communities and social justice. I am passionate about an arts landscape that is diverse and inclusive and it’s so brilliant to be part of a team that is driven by the same values,’ Aggarwal said.

Penrith Youth Orchestra announces inaugural patron

Famed Australian conductor, pianist and widower of soprano Dame Joan Sutherland, Richard Bonynge AC CBE, has agreed to become patron of the Penrith Youth Orchestra (PYO).

PYO is the professional orchestral training program for young musicians in the heart of Western Sydney, and is designed to help them build their ensemble skills in a dynamic and supportive environment. Led by tutors from Penrith Symphony Orchestra (PSO), Penrith Conservatorium of Music at Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, and the world-renowned Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO), PYO rehearses and performs four times per year under the guidance of PSO’s Artistic Director, Dr Paul Terracini. On occasion, the orchestra also performs in public concerts alongside Penrith Symphony Orchestra.

Richard Bonynge AC CBE said: ‘I am really delighted to become the inaugural Patron of the Penrith Youth Orchestra. I believe that Australia is a country full of musical talent and I am sure that the Penrith Youth Orchestra will give a great start to many young careers.’

Bonynge conducted nearly all of Sutherland’s operatic performances from 1962 until her retirement in 1990 and was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to music in 1977. In 1983, he was made Officer of the Order of Australia, and in 1989 a Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. In 2009, he was awarded the Sir Bernard Heinze Memorial Award and on 26 January 2012, he was promoted within the Order of Australia to Companion.

Bonynge lives in Les Avants, Switzerland but also maintains a home in Sydney and will be in attendance on 13 November for the Penrith Youth Orchestra Concert at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre.

Institute of Professional Editors appoints new Membership Director

The Institute of Professional Editors (IPEd) has appointed new Membership Director Vanaja Thomas, effective 4 October 2022, following a highly competitive selection process.

‘Vanaja Thomas is an excellent choice and brings with her more than 15 years’ experience with membership and not-for-profit organisations,’ Davies said. ‘Her focus and dedication to the member experience, from attraction to retention and engagement, was what made her stand out.’

Thomas is currently the Membership Manager at the Society of Hospital Pharmacists Australia, and has worked for a range of peak organisations for various professions including for veterinarians, master plumbers, small business owners and company directors. She has previously worked as an account manager for a publishing house and possesses insights into the editing and publishing professions.

Thomas said she was excited about her role as membership director at IPEd. ‘I’m looking forward to helping IPEd strategically evolve and grow as an organisation, to explore and add value to the member experience and to find ways to communicate that value and the opportunities as best as possible so that our editors can make the most out of their memberships.

IPEd is the professional membership association for editors in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, with around 1400 members. It supports a thriving membership by offering professional development opportunities, valuable member benefits and advocacy for the profession.

Creative and event leaders join Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Trust

Two of Victoria’s most influential leaders in the events and creative sectors, Peter Jones AM and Virginia Lovett, have been appointed to the Trust that manages the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC).

Minister for Tourism, Sport, Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos announced the appointments, noting the expertise of both new trustees will further bolster the already considerable experience of the Trust.

‘The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre is a key part of Victoria’s major and business events sector. Peter and Virginia will enhance the Trust and ensure the venue continues to thrive well into the future,’ Dimopoulos said.

Peter Jones is one of Australia’s leading event producers, having more than 30 years’ experience delivering major events across the country.

He is Managing Director of Peter Jones Special Events and has been recognised with accolades for his service to the visitor economy, including being appointed a Member of the Order of Australia, a Lord Mayor’s Commendation and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Event Awards.

Virginia Lovett is the outgoing Executive Director and Co-CEO of the Melbourne Theatre Company, President of Arts Projects Australia, member of the City of Melbourne’s Night Time Advisory Committee, an Executive Councillor for Live Performance Australia and was awarded a Churchill Fellowship in 2006.

Lovett is a highly regarded leader in the cultural space, having previously led the Melbourne International Comedy Festival as well as holding senior marketing, communication and audience development positions across Zoos Victoria, Sydney Festival, the Art Gallery of New South Wales and Sydney Theatre Company. She leaves the MTC in late December to take up a newly created role as inaugural director of performing arts at University of Melbourne.

Lovett’s and Jones’ appointments fill two vacant positions, following the departures of Marie Jackson and Sandra Anderson from the Trust, having completed their terms following outstanding contributions over the course of their tenures.

The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Trust are responsible for the management of MCEC and were recently announced as the future operators of the yet-to-be built Geelong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Business events contribute significant economic impact to the state, as well as leaving lasting legacies through knowledge exchange and reinforcing Melbourne’s global reputation as an innovation capital.

