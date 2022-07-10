On the move: Latest sector appointments

Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres appoint new Director/CEO

The Arts Capital Board of Directors has appointed Carly Davenport Acker as its new CEO and Director of Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres.

Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres (A+G) is undergoing major transformations, embarking on a new strategic planning cycle including centenary renovations at both centres. A+G is situated in Braddon on Ngunnawal country, home to over 40 artists, creatives and arts organisations, and plays an important role in supporting, developing and presenting a diverse range of activities and programs.

Announcing the appointment, Mark Van Veen, Arts Capital Chair, said: ‘The Arts Capital board is excited to be working with Carly, who possesses decades worth of experience in the arts and culture sector. We feel she is a perfect fit for this exciting new chapter in the organisation’s future endeavours and what is an especially important stage in the evolution of our centres. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the interim CEO, Adelin Chin, for steering the organisation through this transition.’

Davenport Acker is committed to creating strong, transformative and sustainable pathways for arts makers, cultural practitioners, creative organisations and partners. Her focus as CEO of Arts Capital and Director of Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres will be to lead collaborative pathways. Davenport Acker will be drawing on her 25 years’ experience working in diverse creative and cultural organisations and locations across urban and remote Australia.

Davenport Acker has worked in senior positions at a national and international level with major arts institutions such as the National Museum of Australia and Australian Parliament House with significant experience in exhibition design, senior arts project management and governance. She was a Winston Churchill Fellow and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Arts History and Curatorship from ANU with a Graduate Diploma in Anthropology from University of Melbourne.

Davenport Acker said of her appointment: ‘I am truly excited to join the dynamic A+G team and to help galvanise the organisation’s core business and vision in strengthening Canberra’s vibrant arts sector. This opportunity allows me to draw upon my national and international experience. I believe that excellence begins “at home” and what we create here can be valued locally and globally.’

Powerhouse Museum appoints Vitocco Legacy Project Curator

Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum recently appointed Gillian Kayrooz as the Vitocco Legacy Project Curator.

Kayrooz will be responsible for establishing and leading the Vitocco Legacy Project, which is focused on the historical significance of Southwestern Sydney and will be developed and delivered through research, collection development, exhibitions and public and learning programs.

The Vitocco Legacy Project is a ten-year project that will establish the Southwestern Sydney Collection spanning entrepreneurship, agriculture, food, migration and the built environment, connecting the Southwestern Sydney community with their local history and Powerhouse Parramatta.

The Vitocco Legacy Project Curator will collect material and social histories across:

Entrepreneurship – industry, retail, technology,

Agriculture – practice equipment and innovation,

Food – contributions to the Culinary Archive,

Migration and cultural diversity, and

Changing land use – agriculture history and development of the built environment.

Gillian Kayrooz is an emerging artist from Western Sydney, whose practice reflects her personal experience and ongoing engagement with local communities. Kayrooz’s work is collaborative; she invites members of the community to contribute authentic impressions, in a bottom-up rather than top-down conception of history and place.

Kayrooz holds a Bachelor of Visual Arts with First Class Honours from Sydney College of the Arts, University of Sydney. In 2018 she was awarded the Create NSW Young Creative Leaders Fellowship which led her to exhibit internationally in the Asia-Pacific region. She most recently completed residencies at the Chengdu Academy of Fine Arts in China, the Sapporo Tenjingyama Artist Studio in Japan and the Tokyo ARTnSHELTER precinct in Japan.

In 2020 she presented her solo exhibition Argileh at Wedding Cake Rock at Firstdraft and was an artist tenant at the Parramatta Artists’ Studios. In 2021, Kayrooz became a co-director on the board of Firstdraft.

Opera Scholars Australia announces key appointments

Opera Scholars Australia, the nation’s leading not-for-profit organisation working to ensure the future of opera in Australia through the development of young classical artists, has announced the appointment of two key leadership roles.

Tiffany Lucas will commence in the role of General Manager from July 2022. Lucas’ career spans arts management, fundraising and legal practice at top firms in the US and Australia. She has worked as a consultant with not-for-profit arts and cultural organisations since 2017 and previously served as the Development Director at Melbourne Theatre Company and the Chief Development Officer at Chanticleer in San Francisco.

From August, tenor Alexander Lewis will take up the position of Program Director, responsible for delivering the organisation’s development program for young artists wishing to pursue a career in opera.

Lewis has more than 20 years’ experience as a performer, with a career spanning both opera and musical theatre in Australia and overseas. He is a graduate of the West Australian Academy of Performing Arts and was a finalist in the Australian Singing Competition before pursuing further training in the USA. Lewis has worked with some of the world’s leading artists, directors and coaches, and spent several years in the Metropolitan Opera’s prestigious Lindemann Young Artist Development Program and San Francisco’s Merola Opera Program.

Opera Scholars Australia was founded in 1998 by former Victorian State Opera principal artists Margot Cory-Wall OAM and Graeme Wall OAM. Now in its 25th year, more than 400 young artists aged 18-26 have participated in the program, with many going on to successful careers in major houses throughout Australia and around the world. The organisation is supported by the generosity of philanthropic foundations, private donors, and artistic supporters including renowned Australian soprano Yvonne Kenny AM (OSA Director and Patron-in-Chief).

‘I am thrilled to join OSA at this exciting time,’ said incoming General Manager Tiffany Lucas. ‘I look forward to working with Alexander and the passionate OSA Board to help build the future of opera in Australia.’

Alexander Lewis, incoming Program Director, said: ‘I was fortunate to have some wonderful mentors during my formative years as a performer and know how important the sharing of knowledge is. I’m excited and honoured that OSA has afforded me the opportunity to commence my journey as a mentor to the next generation of Australian opera singers.’

Ian Johnston, OSA Chairperson, added: ‘The events of recent years have created a seismic shift in the Australian arts and cultural sector, disrupting opportunities for young people. These appointments build on the success of OSA over the past 25 years and position us to respond to the current and future needs of the industry, and the aspirations of Australia’s young talent.’

Staff changes at Bus Projects

Artist-run organisation Bus Projects, located at Melbourne’s Collingwood Yards, has farewelled co-Directors Nina Mulhall and Jacina Leong, who stepped down from their roles on Friday 8 July.

Joining Bus Projects in 2016 as the Curator – Public Programs, Mulhall made a profound impact on the programming at Bus Projects, creating space for new forms of artistic engagement, encounter, and presentation.

In 2021, alongside the appointment of Nina as Co-Director, Leong joined the team to co-lead Bus Projects through a time of change, experimentation, testing and action, imagining new models of organisational innovation and forms of dynamic, diverse and unexpected artistic programming.

Practising since 2008, Leong brought with her expertise in community engagement and alternative pedagogies, and a transdisciplinary research practice based in an ethics of care.

Under Mulhall and Leong’s careful guidance as co-Directors and informed by their combined 22 years as socially engaged practitioners, they strengthened connections with new and existing communities of practice, locally and nationally, and supported and empowered the depth, breadth and diversity of contemporary art practices by emerging and underrepresented artists.

The Board thanked Mulhall and Leong who, over the past 10 months and in the face of uncertainty, have worked tirelessly to maintain a stable space in which artists could gather and work.

Stepping into new roles at Bus Projects are Nella Themelios, Samm Sutton and Yongping Ren.

Current Board Chair Nella Themelios is stepping into the role of Interim Director and Board Chair, while Samm Sutton and Yongping Ren will join the team as Program Coordinator and Program Assistant respectively.

Themelios is a curator and arts worker and has served as the Board Chair of Bus Projects for the last 12 years. Sutton is a practising artist and curator and produces Crawl Radio, while Ren is an emerging arts worker; both are long-term casual and volunteer members of the Bus Projects community.

NORPA appoints Creative Producer First Nations

Lismore’s NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts) has welcomed Widjabul Wyabul woman Paris Mordecai to the role of Creative Producer First Nations.

Mordecai is a proud member of the Bundjalung nation, with diverse experience in program development and coordination in the First Nations education space. She joins Creative Director First Nations Rhoda Roberts and the NORPA team to grow and deliver an exciting and diverse First Nations program in the Northern Rivers region of NSW.

New staffer joins Michael Reid Art Gallery

Coline Soria joins Michael Reid with six years’ experience in the art industry, having worked in the interior design sector in Paris and contemporary art galleries in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Soria completed a combined Bachelor of Art History and Business and a Masters in research of contemporary art in France, her native country. Broad industry experience has up-skilled Soria to achieve finely tuned expertise and a broad knowledge of contemporary art.

As the Art Bar Gallery Assistant, Coline works alongside Dean Andersen to ensure the successful running of the Michael Reid Art Bar gallery and program.

