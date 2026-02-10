On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Canberra Glassworks appoints new CEO

Canberra Glassworks has appointed Aimee Frodsham as its new Chief Executive Officer. This newly combined role unites CEO and Artistic Director responsibilities, marking a new chapter for Australia’s leading centre for contemporary glass.

Frodsham more than 25 years’ experience working closely with artists and craftspeople brings to the role. Her international career has also been shaped by 12 years at Victoria & Albert Museum and Tate in London. Since returning to Australia in 2015, she has become deeply embedded in Canberra’s glassmaking community and since 2018, has served as Artistic Director at Canberra Glassworks, working alongside a dedicated team to strengthen the organisation’s artistic program, partnerships and public profile.

During her tenure, Frodsham curated and produced numerous exhibitions featuring such acclaimed artists as Maree Clarke, Cobi Cockburn and Annette Blair. She has also played a key collaborative role in major projects with Iltja Ntjarra Art Centre, Patricia Piccinini, Tony Albert, Lucy Simpson, Alex Seton and Elliat Rich.

Frodsham’s practice-led leadership has supported a culture of collaboration, skills exchange and ambitious making across Glassworks. Recognised for her expertise in studio glass, Frodsham was invited to guest edit the 2022 GLASS NOW edition of Art Monthly Australasia, reflecting her standing within the contemporary craft and visual arts sector.

Canberra Glassworks Artistic Director and CEO Aimee Frodsham. Photo: Supplied.

In her new role, Frodsham will lead Canberra Glassworks into its next phase of growth, with a focus on organisational sustainability, skills development and advancing major initiatives including recycled glass production and artist-led projects.

‘This appointment represents both continuity and opportunity. I’m honoured to expand into the CEO role and look forward to working with the board, staff, artists and partners to build on the incredible foundations already in place,’ Frodsham said in a statement.

The Board of Directors welcomes Frodsham’s appointment and looks forward to her leadership as Canberra Glassworks continues to evolve as a nationally and internationally recognised centre for contemporary glass.

Bangarra appoints a new company dancer

Bangarra Dance Theatre has appointed a new Company Dancer, Maddison Fraser, a proud Palyku and Yindjibarndi woman from the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Fraser, who joins the company from April, was raised on Wajuk Land in Perth and now calls Darkinjung Land on the Central Coast of New South Wales home.

Fraser is a graduate of NAISDA Dance College, where she completed her Advanced Diploma and developed her passion for storytelling through movement. She performed with Catapult Dance on Hysteria, danced in Jasmin Sheppard’s work The Cord, and performed in Song Spirals at Darwin Festival and Sydney Opera House, choreographed by Rosalee Pearson.

In 2025, Fraser performed with West Australian Ballet in Tara Gower’s piece Ripples for their Ballet at the Quarry season. Maddison joined Bangarra as a guest artist in 2025 for the company’s premiere season of Illume at the Sydney Opera House. Most recently, she performed with Peta Strachan and Jannawi Dance Clan in Garrigarrang Badu as part of Sydney Festival 2025.

Maddison Fraser joins Bangarra Dance Theatre. Photo: Daniel Boud.

With a vibrant spirit and deep cultural roots, Fraser brings warmth, strength and power to the stage. She is passionate about sharing stories, culture and movement with audiences near and far.

Bangarra’s Artistic Director and Co-CEO, Frances Rings, said: ‘Maddison is an intelligent, gifted and artistically vibrant young woman who stands proudly in her Palyku and Yindibarndi heritage. Her optimism, enthusiasm and work ethic is inspirational. We’re excited to have her join us at Bangarra and look forward to the many creative journeys that lay ahead.’

Fraser will take the stage in Bangarra’s 2026 national tour, Sheltering, which premieres in Canberra in late May before touring to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

ArtsHub farewells Visual Arts Editor

Gina Fairley, ArtsHub’s National Visual Art Editor, has stepped down from the role after 12 and a half years; her last day at ArtsHub was 3 February. Fairley will continue writing for ArtsHub in a freelance role as Senior Contributing Writer.

‘I am really looking forward to the slower pace and writing timely and topical pieces that connect with the sector,’ she said.

Gina Fairley. Photo: Supplied.

Paul Dalgarno, ArtsHub’s Head of Content, said of her departure: ‘Gina’s contribution to arts coverage in Australia to date has been nothing short of spectacular. While we’re obviously sad to see her leave the permanent staff at ArtsHub, I’m also thrilled that she’ll continue with us as a Senior Contributing Writer, producing many more of the news stories, industry insight, features and interviews for which she is so rightly celebrated. We wish Gina nothing but success in her forthcoming projects and arts practice.’

Reflecting on her time at ArtsHub, Fairley said: ‘It has been an incredible journey over the last 12.5 years – one of growth, one of immense pleasure and one of pride in representing my sector. I feel however, that it is time to allow some fresh energy and ideas to take on this role.’

The catalyst for Fairley’s decision to step back from her senior role at ArtsHub was her contemporary jewellery practice, which she will continue to focus on with renewed vigour, though Fairley notes, ‘I am also stepping up as an Art Tour Leader for the Art Gallery of New South Wales, with a sold-out tour to Mexico in April. Exciting days ahead.’

She will also be available for freelance work, guest lecturing, panel talks, prize judging, art travel and more.

‘My sincere thanks for your generosity of time, support and incredible stories over the past decade-plus (I know how hard you all work!) … [Bringing] these stories to life for our readers has been such a pleasure and a great privilege,’ Fairley concluded.

Barking Gecko Arts appoints inaugural ambassadors

Based in Perth (Boorloo), Barking Gecko Arts has announced the appointment of three inaugural ambassadors, strengthening its commitment to ensuring that creativity belongs to everyone – every child, every young person, every family and every community across Western Australia.

The three ambassadors were selected for their proven track records and deep expertise in areas aligned with Barking Gecko Arts’ mission. Each was carefully chosen for their ability to advocate for creativity and their potential to inspire and engage children and communities through innovative practices.

The newly appointed ambassadors are Jodi Cant, Ambassador for Strategic Innovation and Public Value, James Foley, Ambassador for Creativity and Curiosity, and Dr Kate Raynes-Goldie, Ambassador for Play and Innovation.

Together, the cohort reflects Barking Gecko Arts’ evolution into a company centred on creativity, working across the arts, creative learning, community connection and future-focused thinking for children and young people.

CEO Ryan Taaffe said the ambassador appointments reflect a deliberate shift in how Barking Gecko Arts positions creativity in the public conversation.

‘Creativity is not a luxury or an add-on; it’s a fundamental human capability,’ Taaffe said. ‘These ambassadors represent creativity in different but complementary ways: imagination, play, innovation and public value. Together, they help us show that creativity belongs to every child, not just a talented few.

‘At Barking Gecko Arts, we believe creativity builds confidence, connection and possibility. These ambassadors give voice to that belief across families, schools, government and the wider community.’

Barking Gecko Arts ambassador Jodi Cant. Photo: Supplied.

As Ambassador for Strategic Innovation and Public Value, Jodi Cant brings deep experience in senior leadership, reform and community impact across Western Australia. Cant has held significant executive roles across the public sector, including leading major transformation projects and digital and innovation initiatives focused on public value, inclusion and human-centred design. Her career has been defined by a commitment to building systems that better serve people and communities.

‘Creativity is essential to strong communities and better systems,’ Cant said. ‘I’m proud to support Barking Gecko Arts in championing creativity not just as artistic expression, but as a capability that helps children, and society, imagine and build better futures.’

Barking Gecko Arts’ ambassador James Foley. Photo: J Wyld.

Award-winning author and illustrator James Foley, whose work includes Stellarphant, Bigfoot vs Yeti, Happy Barry Capybara, Secret Agent Mole and Chickensaurus, will serve as Ambassador for Creativity and Curiosity.

Foley is known for stories that celebrate imagination, courage and curiosity. His work is widely used in schools and libraries, and he is currently collaborating with Barking Gecko Arts on the stage adaptation of Stellarphant.

‘Curiosity is where creativity begins,’ Foley said. ‘Barking Gecko Arts does an extraordinary job of giving children permission to imagine, to ask questions and to see their ideas as valuable.’

Barking Gecko Arts ambassador Dr Kate Raynes-Goldie. Photo: Supplied.

As Ambassador for Play and Innovation, Dr Kate Raynes-Goldie brings expertise in the power of play for serious outcomes for adults and children alike.

Raynes-Goldie is a Canadian-born, Perth-based LEGO Serious Play facilitator, Business News innovation columnist, award-winning game designer, and global keynote speaker who advocates for the power of curiosity and play. Her work explores play as a powerful driver of learning, growth and human connection. She has worked across a variety of industries, from education to community to global companies, helping people and organisations to learn, grow and change their thinking about themselves and what’s possible.

‘The research shows us that play is necessary for us to be happy, creative and connected humans,’ Raynes-Goldie said. ‘Barking Gecko Arts understands that play isn’t optional; it’s foundational, regardless of age. I’m excited to support an organisation that places imagination and play at the heart of childhood, creating a better future for us all.’

Chair Tony Chong said the ambassador appointments reflect Barking Gecko Arts’ long-term vision: ‘These ambassadors embody the values at the heart of Barking Gecko Arts. They strengthen our ability to advocate for creativity as a public good, something that benefits families, communities and the future of Western Australia.’

Patron David Templeman welcomed the announcement, saying: ‘Barking Gecko Arts has long been a leader in creative work for young people. This ambassador cohort reinforces the organisation’s role as a champion for creativity, imagination and opportunity for children across the state.

‘There is no more important time than now for us to all embrace the importance of creativity and the valuing of imagination for our young people and their growth as human beings. That’s why our ambassadors will play a crucial role in helping Barking Gecko Arts on our journey to ensure everyone has that opportunity and everyone benefits from unlocking our creativity in an increasingly complex world.’

The ambassador roles are designed to amplify Barking Gecko Arts’ mission through authentic advocacy. Each ambassador will contribute in ways that align with their expertise and availability, supporting Barking Gecko Arts’ work across the arts, learning, access and future-focused initiatives.

Barking Gecko Arts will also welcome an additional Family Connection Ambassador, to champion creativity in family connection, in due course.

