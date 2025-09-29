On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Artistic Director to farewell Force Majeure

Force Majeure today (29 August) announced that Danielle Micich will step aside from her role as Artistic Director and CEO at the end of 2025, marking the close of a 10-year tenure that has shaped the company’s legacy and expanded the boundaries of movement-based theatre in Australia and beyond.

Since her appointment in 2015, Micich led Force Majeure with bold artistic vision, deep integrity, and a collaborative spirit that has inspired hundreds of artists nationally and internationally. Her decade at the helm has seen the company evolve into a powerhouse of interdisciplinary performance, known for its visceral storytelling and courageous themes.

‘I’ve been deeply inspired by the artists I’ve had the privilege to collaborate with,’ Micich said. ‘Their generosity, curiosity, and brilliance have shaped me as a leader and maker. There are other artistic possibilities I’ve long wanted to explore, and now I’m making space to follow those paths.’

Throughout her tenure, Micich premiered signature works that uphold the company’s longstanding commitment to confront challenging contemporary questions. You Animal, You interrogated taboos and humanity’s most animal behaviour; The Last Season brought together 13 child performers with Paul Capsis, Pamela Rabe and Olwen Fouéré for an intergenerational dialogue on environmental destruction and survival; and idk was a tender and playful examination of navigating boundaries and consent.

Danielle Micich finishes up at Force Majeure in December 2025. Photo: Teresa Tan.

Passionate about improving safe and consensual practices for artists working in physical performance, Micich introduced Consent and Boundaries Workshops with the goal to share approaches for safe creative practice and support the wellbeing of the wider arts sector.

Furthermore, Micich deepened Force Majeure’s steadfast commitment to artist pathways through the Associate Artist program. With Danielle’s mentorship, Margaret Harvey, Liesel Zink and Ghenoa Gela have worked within the company and created self-determined new work. Zink deepened her community-engaged movement practice through The Future Is…, empowering women to reclaim their voices through creative and collaborative imagining, and Force Majeure produced Gela’s GURR ERA OP, the culmination of many years’ collaboration, which was commissioned by four festivals through Creative Australia’s Major Festivals Initiative.

‘Danielle Micich’s leadership has redefined what movement-based theatre can do in this country, fusing rigour with generosity and carving out a space where artists are emboldened to take risks,’ said Margaret Harvey, Associate Artist 2024-2025, who developed her solo work The Dark Matter of Usulal through the Associate Artist program. ‘Her legacy is a body of daring, co-devised work that empowered artists and audiences alike.’

Under Micich’s leadership, Force Majeure has expanded the impact of its distinct methodology of embodied storytelling, sharing it extensively through the renowned INCITE artist development program. Over 620 artists have participated in INCITE and over 66% of them have seeded new works from their experience with Force Majeure. A recent survey of participating artists highlighted the wide-reaching and profound impact of Micich’s approach and the value of her unwavering belief in each artist’s unique experience and perspective. Danielle Micich’s final INCITE Intensive runs this October/November, with applications closing on 12 October.

Micich will continue to lead the company through to the end of 2025, including the imminent premiere of her final work as Artistic Director, Gardener’s Apprentice (at Carriageworks from 1-4 October, and Wollondilly Performing Arts Centre in Picton from 10-11 October) which reflects her signature style of storytelling. In 2026, she will embark on new creative projects across theatre, opera and film.

Force Majeure’s Board will begin a leadership search in the coming weeks with a commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and honouring the company’s legacy of excellence, experimentation, and inclusion.

Force Majeure’s Chair Julieanne Campbell said, ‘Danielle has been an extraordinary leader and visionary for the company – taking the reins from founding Artistic Director Kate Champion and forging a distinctive style, depth of practice and unshakeable commitment to inclusion and honouring First Nations artists and artists of all disciplines. Danielle leaves a powerful legacy, not just for Force Majeure but for the sector more broadly and in particular the space carved out for movement-led theatre in Australia.’

ILBIJERRI Theatre Company welcomes its new Artistic Director

Australia’s longest running First Peoples theatre company, ILBIJERRI Theatre Company, has announced the appointment of acclaimed Yorta Yorta/Gunaikurnai playwright and director Andrea James as its new Artistic Director and co-CEO.

As previously detailed by ArtsHub, Dr Rachael Maza AM ends her 18-year tenure as Artistic Director and co-CEO at the end of this year.

Read: Rachael Maza on shaping the narrative, trusting her gut and preparing to say goodbye

James is a Yorta Yorta/Gunaikurnai woman and graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts. A celebrated playwright, director and producer, she creates work that reflects her identity and shares historical and contemporary Aboriginal experiences in a striking contemporary theatrical language. Her acclaimed works include Yanagai! Yanagai!, Coranderrk: We Will Show The Country, Sunshine Super Girl, Winyanboga Yurringa and Big Name, No Blankets. Her productions have toured nationally and internationally, she has directed and written for companies including Melbourne Theatre Company, Griffin Theatre and Urban Theatre Projects, and her accolades include the Mona Brand Award for women stage and screen writers (2021) and a National Theatre Award (2024).

James’ appointment, the result of a rigorous national search led by ILBIJERRI’s Board of Directors and supported by REA arts + culture, specialists in executive search for cultural leaders across Australia and Aotearoa/NZ, heralds a significant new chapter for the company, which was founded in 1991 on Kulin Country.

Andrea James said, ‘I have been privileged to witness the rise of a theatre organisation that came from the ground up, to the staunchly Blak and highly respected company that ILBIJERRI is today. Rachael Maza leaves a legacy that has taken ILBIJERRI to the national and international stage with community and cultural integrity at the core.

Andrea James is the new Artistic Director and co-CEO of ILBIJERRI Theatre Company. Photo: Jacinta Keefe.

‘Theatre brings people and communities together and in these dangerous times, if ever we’ve needed a company that celebrates Boldness, Blakness and Brilliance in all its full power, it is now.

‘I am honoured to build on the “Maza era” to continue to platform First Peoples stories of national significance with an invigorated focus on our surrounding communities and their thriving waves of spirited Blak talent,’ James said.

Ping Flynn, Executive Director and co-CEO, ILBIJERRI Theatre Company, said, ‘Seeking our new Artistic Director was as much about looking toward the future as it was honouring the past 18 years of Rachael’s trailblazing leadership. Andrea James is an exceptionally talented playwright and director, who has already had a tremendous impact on the company with her work on Big Name, No Blankets and Coranderrk: We Will Show The Country.

‘Her wealth of theatre-making experience and unwavering commitment to First Peoples storytelling will bring the company into its next chapter with brilliance,’ Flynn said.

Dr Eugenia Flynn, Chair of ILBIJERRI, added, ‘The Board of Directors recognises the unique place ILBIJERRI holds within the First Peoples arts and culture sector and the broader theatre landscape, grounded in the Koorie communities of Victoria. After a rigorous national search, we are delighted to welcome Andrea James as Artistic Director and co-CEO. Andrea brings exceptional experience, deep cultural grounding and an exciting artistic vision that will carry ILBIJERRI’s bold, Blak and brilliant storytelling into an even stronger future.’

Dr Rachael Maza AM, outgoing Artistic Director and co-CEO, said, ‘I’m incredibly proud of everything I’ve built with ILBIJERRI over nearly two decades as Artistic Director. It was important to me to embark on this next chapter at the right time and the company has never been more solid.

‘Andrea James’ appointment fills me with excitement for the future of Blak storytelling. Her sharp contemporary voice is rooted in identity, creative sovereignty and truth-telling. Andrea’s extraordinary talent as a writer, director and producer will honour ILBIJERRI’s legacy of bringing bold and impactful Blak stories to the national and international stage. I can’t wait to see her carry this vision forward.’

New team members join Circus Centre Melbourne

Two new arts professionals have joined the team at Circus Centre Melbourne, the circus training, rehearsal and creation space in Collingwood (Vic), overseen by the Flying Fruit Fly Circus.

Hanne Grant (she/her) has been appointed to the role of Engagement and Development Manager. Grant is a communications specialist with a background in circus performing and producing. She holds a Master of Strategic Communications (2021) and a Bachelor of Circus Arts (2013) and is passionate about the vital role the arts play in society.

Most recently, Hanne was Marketing and Communications Manager at Women’s Circus, where she led audience development, delivered successful fundraising and marketing campaigns, and built strong partnerships. In this role, she developed a deep understanding of social circus and the power of community engagement. Her background as a professional circus performer including as a founding member of the award-winning drag cabaret YUMMY informs her approach. Values-driven, Hanne is committed to fostering inclusive spaces and supporting artists to thrive.

Read: Flying Fruit Fly Circus appointed head tenant of state-of-the-art circus centre in Melbourne

Isabelle Champagne-Chittick (she/her) joins Circus Centre Melbourne as Venue and Program Coordinator. Originally from Bega, NSW, Champagne-Chittick trained in dance and gymnastics before performing for eight years with Fling Physical Theatre. A graduate of the National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA), she has since built a career as both a performer and producer, working across contemporary circus and community engagement.

As a founding member of Na Djinang Circus, Champagne-Chittick has been central to the company’s growth – contributing as performer and co-creator before stepping into the role of Associate Producer. She has coordinated tours, residencies and development programs, including Making Tracks, a First Nations-led initiative creating pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists in circus. Alongside producing, Champagne-Chittick teaches at Women’s Circus and is passionate about inclusive, accessible, and collaborative creative spaces.

Minderoo Foundation welcomes new Manager, Arts and Culture

This month, the West Australian-based philanthropic body Minderoo Foundation, welcomes Joel Evans into their Vibrant and Connected Communities team as Manager, Arts and Culture.

Evans comes with a broad experiential pedigree, having worked for Western Edge Youth Arts, Arts Centre Melbourne and Bunjil Place (Vic) and most recently, The Blue Room Theatre (WA), where he brought his national networks and a community focus to the role. Evens will deliver a range of arts-related programs as part of Minderoo’s Vibrant & Connected Communities team.

With experience producing and programming across cultures, arts forms, and suburban settings, Evans brings a unique perspective to arts leadership, prioritising inclusion and representation. A team member of Arts Centre Melbourne’s first Access and Inclusion team, and having joined Bunjil Place as its inaugural Senior Programming Coordinator, he has been an integral member of many innovative and sector leading programs.

Evans leaves The Blue Room Theatre in a highly successful year. With new initiatives such as Development Incubator (a program for early-mid career artists to receive up to four weeks of in-kind rehearsal space) with Australian Cultural Fund (ACF) support, ThisGen with Encounter Theatre, and many new partnerships, the Blue Room is thriving under Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa’s leadership. The Blue Room Theatre’s 2026 season launch takes place on 13 November in the State Theatre Centre Courtyard, Boorloo/Perth.

From RISING to Abbotsford Convent

Deanna Smart recently finished up at Melbourne’s major mid-year festival RISING. ‘It has been a privilege to be the Head of Creative Program, to collaborate with so many brilliant artists, colleagues, and partners over the past four years,’ Smart announced on LinkedIn. ‘I am truly grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such an ambitious festival and to help bring extraordinary projects to audiences.’



Smart has moved onto a new role as Experience Manager at Abbotsford Convent, where she will help design and deliver programs and initiatives within one of Melbourne’s most significant cultural precincts.

More recent appointments

Discover more arts, screen, games news & and reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.