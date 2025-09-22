On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Women’s Circus farewells Marketing and Communications Manager

Hanne Grant, Marketing and Communications Manager, will be moving on from Women’s Circus at the end of September.



‘Women’s Circus has been my home for the past three years, and what a wonderfully caring, supportive, fun, and kind home it has been. When thinking about the highlights of my time here, it’s hard to move past the shows – working on Small Acts of Resistance, two member cabarets, The Boss Squad Project, Momentum and three Scratch Nights, I have been so proud to watch our members challenge themselves and shine on stage, expressing themselves creatively through circus,’ Grant said in a statement.

‘Each Women’s Circus show has filled my heart with a feeling like no other – that unique sense of joy and community only social circus can bring. I’ve been proud to work hard raising money for the circus, bringing colour and vibrancy to our marketing, and helping tell our stories to audiences. I will miss our trainers, my fellow staff, our wonderful kids and families, and our members. But I won’t be far away – I am circus through and through and will always be a part of the amazing Women’s Circus community. Onwards to the next adventure!’



Women’s Circus is now seeking a new Marketing and Communications professional with a passion for the arts and whose values are aligned with the company; applications close on 5 October.

Sydney Symphony Orchestra extends Chief Conductor’s tenure

The recent announcement by Sydney Symphony Orchestra (SSO) means that Simone Young AM will continue as the Orchestra’s Chief Conductor through to the end of 2029.

‘It is a joy to lead this remarkable Orchestra. The artistry, passion and ambition of the Sydney Symphony musicians inspire me every day, and I am excited to continue our journey together,’ Young said in a media statement.

The extension has a deeper resonance. In 2026, Young will celebrate 30 years since her first performance with the Sydney Symphony. Also in 2026, the SSO’s multi-year journey through Wagner’s Ring Cycle will reach its conclusion, with the Orchestra performing Wagner’s Götterdämmerung: Twilight of the Gods under her direction. The concert’s performance means Sydney audiences will have had the opportunity to experience concert stagings of the epic four-opera saga in its entirety for the first time in more than 25 years. (Complete productions of Der Ring Des Nibelungen, as the Ring Cycle is properly known, were staged in 2023 in Brisbane with Opera Australia and Queensland Symphony Orchestra, and by Melbourne Opera in Bendigo earlier the same year.)

Sydney Symphony’s performance of Götterdämmerung follows Young’s groundbreaking appearances at the Bayreuth Festival in Germany, in the theatre Wagner built specifically to stage his works. In 2024, she became the first woman and the first Australian to conduct the full Der Ring Des Nibelungen there, a feat she repeated in 2025. Her return to Sydney with the fourth and final concert in Wagner’s monumental orchestral saga consequently marks a significant moment in Australia’s cultural landscape.

Read: 2026 season announcements: our rolling guide to the performing arts

Sydney Symphony Orchestra CEO Craig Whitehead said of Young’s contract extension: ‘We are thrilled that Simone has chosen to continue her leadership of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Her artistry and vision have brought extraordinary vitality to the Orchestra and our audiences, and this extension ensures we can continue building on that success together.’

HotHouse Theatre announces new creative leadership

Following an extensive national process to explore new models of creative leadership, Albury-Wodonga’s HotHouse Theatre has announced a new creative partnership to lead the company into its next chapter. Respected director and festival leader Lindy Hume AM will lead HotHouse Theatre as Creative Director, working with Andrew Gray through their regionally based company, Crimson Rosella Creative Adventures.

Hume is well established in the Australian arts sector, having been Artistic Director of both major festivals and leading opera companies, and directing over 100 productions in Australia, Aotearoa/New Zealand, the UK, Europe and the USA. She champions regional creativity, including in her writing, and co-founded the regionally based creative enterprise Crimson Rosella Creative Adventures in 2023.

Gray is a cultural leader with over 30 years’ experience in the creative industries. As Executive Director of South East Arts, he secured major investment, built strong creative networks and delivered standout events including Headland Writers Festival and the award-winning Giiyong Festival. He has also worked at national institutions such as the Australian War Memorial and National Film and Sound Archive, where he created award-winning public programs. Gray continues to mentor artists, foster cultural tourism and strengthen regional communities across Australia.

Regionally based arts leaders Lindy Hume and Andrew Gray have joined HotHouse Theatre. Photo: David Rogers Photography.

Current HotHouse Theatre CEO Terese Casu will be stepping down from her role this week, finishing up at the regional theatre company on Wednesday 24 September.

‘Since the artists of the Murray River Performing Group seized Australia’s cultural imagination with their creative energy and national ambition from a regional centre, HotHouse Theatre has been at the forefront of innovation in Australia’s regional theatre making movement,’ Hume said in a statement.

‘In that spirit, as a creative practitioner who chooses to live and work in regional Australia, I am thrilled to begin this new creative journey with the famous HotHouse, honoured to walk on the lands of the Traditional Owners of this region, and to listen deeply to the stories, histories and cultural knowledge embedded here … Andrew and I look forward to getting to know the region’s artists, creative community and special places, and to making and sharing life-affirming performance experiences in and from this beautiful place,’ she said.

Gray added: ‘As a creative industries advisor and regional cultural tourism specialist, I understand the opportunities and challenges for regional artists and creative communities. Working with HotHouse provides a chance to collaborate with artists, audiences and partners across the region, nurturing local talent, fostering innovation and ensuring regional stories are celebrated on a national stage. I am inspired by HotHouse’s legacy and thrilled to help shape its next chapter of creative leadership and cultural impact.’

Partnering with Crimson Rosella will heighten HotHouse’s ability to generate distinctive work from a regional base, spark new collaborations, and amplify the voices and stories of the region, according to a Board statement.

Hume and Gray will guide HotHouse through a staged and collaborative pathway that ensures sustainability while enabling ambitious programming and facilitating deep community engagement. Hume, Gray and Crimson Rosella have already begun working closely with the HotHouse Board, local artists, communities and stakeholders in Albury-Wodonga, opening conversations to shape the future direction of the company. The Board is confident this approach will position HotHouse strongly for the future – balancing financial realities with artistic ambition, while celebrating the vibrancy and dynamic creativity of the region.

Music Victoria welcomes new Deputy Chair

Music Victoria, the state’s peak body for contemporary music, has announced the appointment of James Kenyon as the new Deputy Chair of its Board.

Kenyon brings a rare blend of political insight and creative experience to the role. A respected policy advisor and strategist, he has worked at senior levels in Federal and Victorian politics, including as the senior advisor to the Minister for Creative Industries, where he championed investment in the state’s cultural sector.

Kenyon is also a songwriter and performer, releasing albums and undertaking national tours that have made him a respected voice in Australia’s contemporary folk scene.

With deep connections across government and the music community, Kenyon is uniquely placed to help guide Music Victoria through a pivotal period of advocacy and sector growth.

More recent appointments

Discover more arts, screen, games news & and reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.