On the move: latest arts sector appointments

New Executive announced for Matilda Awards

Following recent transitions within the Matilda Awards Inc. Executive Committee, the organisation has announced the appointment of new office bearers who will steward the next chapter of Queensland’s premier theatre awards.

Nigel Lavender has been appointed as Chair of the Matilda Awards Executive. A creative, solutions-focused arts consultant and producer, Lavender brings international and wide-ranging experience in community engagement and arts leadership.

Known for his commitment to cultural excellence and sector development, he offers a strategic vision for sustainable growth, underpinned by strong partnerships and collaborative networks that will support the ongoing success of the organisation.

‘It’s an honour to step into this position at such a pivotal time for the Matilda Awards,’ Lavender said. ‘I look forward to working with the Executive and Judging Panel to celebrate the achievements of Queensland’s extraordinary theatre industry and continue building a platform that supports artistic excellence and innovation.’

Joining him in the leadership team is Ruth Atkinson, appointed as Deputy Chair. Atkinson is a respected figure in the creative industries with a background in producing, strategy, and arts advocacy. She served as Executive Producer for the 2024 Matilda Awards held at Brisbane Powerhouse earlier this year, delivering a dynamic and well-received celebration of Queensland theatre. Her insight and team-oriented approach will support the Executive’s work, fostering strong connections within the sector.

The Committee has also announced Paul Dellit OAM as the new Lead Judge. A past Gold Matilda Award recipient and one of Queensland’s most respected creative producers and leaders, Dellit brings a deep understanding of artistic excellence and industry integrity to the role.

His longstanding commitment to the performing arts will be vital in overseeing a fair, transparent, and artistically rigorous judging process.

Phoebe Leighton steps into the role of Secretary, bringing strong organisational acumen, excellent communication skills, and passion for the arts. Currently an Associate Producer at Brisbane Powerhouse and a qualified educator, Leighton is drawn to bold, contemporary performance and is committed to amplifying new voices. Her collaborative spirit and dedication to emerging artists will be a valuable asset to the Matilda Awards Executive.

Outgoing Chair Jan Irvine said, ‘We are thrilled to welcome Nigel, Ruth, Paul and Phoebe to their new roles. Each of them brings exceptional skills and a fresh energy that will help drive the Matilda Awards forward. I’m confident the organisation is in excellent hands.’

The new Executive Committee will commence planning for the 2025 Matilda Awards ceremony, with a date to be released in future announcements.

Board departures at Ausdance Victoria

Ausdance VIC formally farewelled three valued Board members at its recent AGM: Rhys Holden, Alisdair Macindoe and Elle Bethune. Each brought unique perspectives, skills and lived experiences to the Board, reflecting the richness and diversity of Victoria’s dance community. Their contributions have made a lasting impact, not only on Ausdance VIC as an organisation, but on the wider dance sector.

Ausdance VIC extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to:

Rhys Holden: Throughout his tenure, joining the Board in 2021 and appointed Secretary in late 2023, Holden demonstrated both practical insight and compassionate leadership. His support and encouragement were deeply appreciated by Board and staff alike – particularly during periods of transition, where his guidance to the incoming Secretary was invaluable.

Alisdair Macindoe: A respected dancer, sound designer and choreographer, Macindoe joined the Board in 2020. His artist-centered thinking and thoughtful contributions enriched many discussions, and his advocacy for independent artists helped shape key strategic directions. Ausdance VIC is also grateful for his leadership as Vice President during his final year on the Board.

Elle Bethune: Joining as a general Board member in 2023, Bethune brought a rare combination of experience as a dancer, teacher, studio owner and lawyer. Her considered input and clear-sighted advocacy for studio owners helped Ausdance VIC strengthen its support for this vital part of the dance ecosystem. Her contributions to governance and policy discussions were equally valued.

‘To Rhys, Alisdair and Elle – thank you. Your time, energy and expertise have strengthened our organisation and the dance community we serve. On behalf of the Ausdance VIC Board and staff, we wish you every success in your future endeavours,’ said an Ausdance VIC Board spokesperson.

Discover more arts news and reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub.