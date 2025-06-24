On the move: latest arts sector appointments

New Chair announced for West Australian Opera

West Australian Opera has announced the appointment of new Chair, Darren Lewsen, succeeding Andrew Pascoe, who retires from the Board effective 30 June. The company also confirmed the appointment of Emma Cundale to the Board. Lewsen will be West Australian Opera’s 15th Chair, taking the helm as the Company approaches its 60th anniversary in 2027.

Lewsen said he was honoured to succeed Pascoe, who had been Chair since 2017. “Under Andrew’s leadership, West Australian Opera has continued to innovate, evolve and grow. We have commissioned several new works, including Noongar language works from Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, co-produced several operas with our state opera colleagues around Australia and significantly expanded regional WA and school music education programs. I am incredibly proud to be part of an organisation that shines a well-focused spotlight on the enviable quality of West Australia’s operatic and theatrical capabilities.’’

Carolyn Chard, Executive Director said, “It is an honour to welcome Darren Lewsen as Chair. Darren was appointed to the Board in 2017 and has served as Deputy Chair, and Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee. He is the Western Region Assurance Leader for Ernst and Young, where he leads a practice comprising 14 partners and over 160 employees and is a member of EY’s Oceania Assurance Leadership Team.

“With more than 25 years’ experience providing assurance services and advice across a diverse range of industries, Darren has worked with a number of Australia’s largest companies. Darren also recognises the challenges that not-for-profit arts companies face and encourages us to think differently about finding both solutions and opportunities. I look forward to working with Darren and the Board. I am grateful to Andrew Pascoe for his years of support and commitment to the state opera company and to me,” Chard said.

West Australian Opera’s new Chair, Darren Lewsen. Photo: Supplied.

Emma Cundale was also appointed to the WAO Board. Cundale is a lawyer with over 12 years’ experience specialising in major projects across the infrastructure and energy and resources sectors. She started her career at Allens, working in the projects group, before moving to Perth Airport as in-house counsel and was responsible for working on contractual arrangements central to the airport’s consolidation program of works. Cundale is currently with Curtin University, where she oversees program initiatives related to national resilience.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival announces 2026 Artistic Director

Multi award-winning Australian comedian, singer and writer Reuben Kaye will take on the role of Artistic Director for the 2026 Adelaide Cabaret Festival. His appointment was announced during the final weekend of this year’s Festival, with current Artistic Director Virginia Gay handing over the reins to Kaye at the sold-out 25th Birthday Party in the Banquet Room at Adelaide Festival Centre on Friday night (20 June).

A familiar face to audiences nationally and internationally thanks to his performances at the likes of Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festival – and for controversial remarks on Network Ten’s The Project – Kaye has garnered acclaim and a devoted following for his bold, queer cabaret and for performances in the likes of Jesus Christ Superstar (closing this week in Melbourne), in which he plays Herod. He’s no stranger to Adelaide Cabaret Festival either, having performed in standout shows such as Reuben Kaye: Live and Intimate, The End and enGORGEd.

“Adelaide Cabaret Festival has cemented its place globally as the premier festival for the boundary pushing art form that is cabaret. As such it is a home to the best in the industry and celebrates us, the misfits and outcasts. This festival has launched and fostered the careers of many incredible artists and given Australian audiences the opportunity to experience new and exciting work alongside established performers from Broadway and beyond. There is no festival like it,” Kaye said in a media statement.

“To inherit the mantle of Artistic Director is not something I take lightly. It is a privilege and an honour. This festival has given me so much, I am frothing at the mouth to return the favour. Cabaret is the art form of immediacy, where the world view is deliciously tilted, the status quo is questioned and our humanity magnified. We are in uncertain and scary times no doubt. But that is the crucible where cabaret as an art form was forged. It is a solitary cry in the dark that magically becomes song, laughter, cheers. In Cabaret there are no rules… It can be anything and therefore for me it is everything.”

Incoming Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director Reuben Kaye. Photo: Claudio Raschella.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024-25 Artistic Director Virginia Gay said, “I don’t exaggerate when I say that AD-ing this festival has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life. I cannot tell you how grateful I am for the welcome and generosity that Adelaide audiences have shown me. Everywhere a hug, everywhere a willingness to try something new: a show, a name, an experience. But it’s time for me to sail off into the glittery sunset and make other new worlds for people to play in. And when we were thinking of the perfect fit for the future of the festival – there really is nobody like Reuben Kaye.

“A global cabaret icon, creating the most exciting, irreverent, cutting-edge, sexy, funny, fearless cabaret around. I know you love him already, but you’re gonna get a whole lot more up close and personal with this absolute superstar (imagine more up close and personal than his regular head-in-audience-lap situation). I leave you in his brilliant, leather-and-Swarovski encrusted hands. And you know I’ll be back to see what magic you and he make together in 2026. Try and keep me away!”

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2025 Executive Producer Isobel Marmion added, “We are thrilled to welcome the outrageously talented Reuben Kaye to the team, and what a treat to announce at our very own 25th birthday party! Reuben has long been at the forefront of contemporary cabaret, both here at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and, indeed, internationally. He is an absolute icon, a long-time festival favourite, and I cannot wait to see his program!”

Adelaide Cabaret Festival is produced and presented by Adelaide Festival Centre. Its previous Artistic Directors include the Cabaret Collective: Julia Holt, David Campbell and Lisa Campbell, Kate Ceberano, Eddie Perfect, Ali McGregor, Julia Zemiro, Alan Cumming and Tina Arena (2023), Tina Arena (2022), Alan Cumming (2021), Julia Zemiro (2019 – 2020), Ali McGregor (2018), Ali McGregor and Eddie Perfect (2016 – 2017), Barry Humphries (2015), Kate Ceberano (2012 – 2014), David Campbell (2009 – 2011) and Julia Holt (2001 – 2008).

Two new appointments at Michael Reid Galleries

Michael Reid Galleries has announced two new appointments to its team, strengthening both its operational and curatorial capacities across art galleries.



Amanda Mackinlay has been appointed Murrurundi Art Gallery Manager. Mackinlay brings a multidisciplinary background in architecture, visual arts and project management to the role. Her experience in award-winning residential design supports her curatorial decision-making, while her ongoing studies in visual arts (curation and innovation) provide a solid foundation in contemporary practice. Mackinlay has managed complex projects from concept to delivery and will focus on the effective planning and execution of exhibitions at the Murrurundi Gallery.



Zoe Poulos joins as Financial and Administration Manager. With over 20 years of experience in finance, cultural institutions and curatorial roles, Poulos offers a comprehensive approach to financial oversight. She holds qualifications in accounting and bookkeeping as well as a Master of Art Administration from the University of New South Wales. Poulos has previously worked with organisations including the Australian Design Centre, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Art Money, B’nai B’rith and the University of Sydney Museums. She will oversee financial compliance and administration across all gallery operations, working closely with the Board and in the Executive Management team.



These appointments support the continued growth and professionalisation of Michael Reid Galleries across its national and international platforms.

ATYP welcomes new Creative Producer and Associate Artist

Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) has announced the appointment of Ryan Whitworth-Jones as the national youth company’s new Creative Producer and Associate Artist.

Whitworth-Jones is a proud Wiradjuri man and an award-winning director and producer, who previously held the position of Manager and Artistic Director at Penrith’s Q Theatre. With a Master of Fine Arts in Directing from NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art) and a Bachelor of Arts with Diploma of Education from Macquarie University, Whitworth-Jones has previously collaborated with such companies as Sydney Theatre Company, Darlinghurst Theatre Company, Moogahlin Performing Arts, Opera Australia, Art Gallery of NSW and NAISDA Dance College.

His production credits have earned two IMAGinE Awards and include Posh (Old Fitz), Solid Ground (Carriageworks and Blacktown Arts), Tapu as part of the C3West Program (Museum of Contemporary Art), The Naming of Things (Create NSW, Dharug Community and Blacktown Arts) and HIVE (Art Gallery of NSW and Sydney Festival).

Ryan Whitworth-Jones joins ATYP. Photo: Supplied.

As a director, his credits include The Queen’s City of the South (Qtopia), Venus in Fur (Sydney Fringe Festival, Nominee Best in Theatre), Cloudstreet (Lane Cove Theatre Company, Best Director Nominee). Whitworth-Jones’ experience as assistant director include Cut Chilli (Old Fitz Theatre), What is wrong with us? (Yellamundie Festival) and the Australian premiere of the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre and the Comet of 1812 (Darlinghurst Theatre Company).

ATYP Artistic Director and CEO, Hayden Tonazzi said: “We’re so excited for the skills, knowledge and voice that Ryan brings into this new chapter at ATYP. After doing some incredible work with The Q, we know Ryan is going to be a great support and artistic leader for young and emerging artists coming through our doors.”

Whitworth-Jones has already commenced his new role and is working with the ATYP artistic team to launch brand new programs for the second half of the year.

Interim General Manager joins Performing Lines

Performing Lines has welcomed interim General Manager Suzanne Daley to its national team. With over 20 years’ experience in the arts sector, Daley joins the organisation with a wealth of knowledge and experience in senior leadership roles across strategic planning, governance and philanthropy.

Coming from over 10 years at Arts Centre Melbourne, where she most recently held the role of Director of Philanthropy, Daley is also the current Chair of Auspicious Arts, where she has been a Board member for the last 14 years.

Executive Producer and CEO Simon Wellington said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Suzanne into the PL [Performing Lines] family. Her experience and knowledge of the sector, and background in working with a diverse range of stakeholders to support for artists and projects, will be a huge benefit to us and the independent artists we work with around the country.”

Performing Lines interim General Manager Suzanne Daley. Photo: Supplied.

A highly respected arts leader, Daley’s career highlights include Asia TOPA 2025, the Betty Amsden Participation Projects, community engagement for Matthew Bourne’s Lord of the Flies project, raising vital funds for artists during the worst years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and being part of award-winning projects in disability arts, industry training and environmental sustainability.

Daley, who has collaborated with Performing Lines across her arts career, said of her appointment: “I’m delighted to join the team today, backfilling the magnificent Megan Roberts as interim General Manager. I am excited to work with the Board, Simon Wellington and the team around the country as we solidify Performing Lines’ new place in the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework and continue to create new and transformative performance.”

Daley will be based at the Performing Lines offices at Collingwood Yards in Melbourne.

New Head of Programming joins Arts House

Arts House, the City of Melbourne’s centre for contemporary performance in North Melbourne, has appointed Naomi Velaphi as its new Head of Programming.

Naomi Velaphi, the new Head of Programming at Arts House. Photo: Supplied.

Velaphi is a producer and curator with over 15 years’ experience in the arts and cultural sector. She strives to nurture artists’ work and practices exploring alternative narratives, radical thought and deep connection. Her experience includes working for and among galleries, festivals and performance spaces across artist development, programming and program design, and is centred on producing the work of contemporary, diverse and interdisciplinary artists.

Most recently, Velaphi was Executive Producer for Asia TOPA 2025. She has previously held senior producing and programming roles at Next Wave, the Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM), The Abbotsford Convent and Arts Centre Melbourne. Over the years, through her independent practice, she has worked closely with independent artists to facilitate collaborations between artists, producers, curators and presenters and create pathways for new work.

Velaphi’s curatorial interests are derived through her experiences as a woman of African and Asian identities. She holds a Master of Arts and Cultural Management from University of Melbourne and completed the Australia Council Arts Leadership Program.

