On the move: latest arts sector appointments

New Board appointments at ACE

Adelaide Contemporary Experimental (ACE) has announced the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors: Chartered Accountant Elena Krotiris, Barrister Samuel McDonough, Non-Executive Director Jenny Paradiso, and Investment Manager Edward Sinclair.

The new appointments follow the departure of longstanding Board members Anton Andreacchio, Gemma Harris and Becci Love, who have completed their terms.

“We are delighted to welcome Samuel, Elena, Jenny, and Edward to the ACE Board,” said Chair Amanda Pepe. “Each brings valuable expertise and a fresh perspective to the organisation. Their collective experience across law, finance, entrepreneurship, and investment will support ACE’s ongoing commitment to artists and contemporary practice in South Australia.”

Samuel McDonough said: “I’m honoured to join the ACE Board and contribute to an organisation that plays an important role in fostering creativity, leadership, and innovation.”

Krotiris added, “Contributing my financial experience to an organisation like ACE is an opportunity to support its ongoing work with artists and the wider community”.

Paradiso, a seasoned governance leader, said: “This opportunity allows me to combine my governance experience with my love for art and exploring new ideas”.

Edward Sinclair noted, “Joining the ACE Board is an opportunity to support an organisation that values experimentation, fosters the development of the next generation of great South Australian artists, and showcases the world class talent we have here in our state”.

Pepe extended ACE’s thanks to departing members Andreacchio, Harris and Love, saying they, “brought clarity, care and commitment to every conversation and have all had a profound influence on ACE’s direction”.

Located in Adelaide’s Lion Arts Centre precinct, ACE supports artists through exhibitions, studios, live programs and professional development. It was formed in 2017 after the merger of the Contemporary Art Centre of South Australia and the Australian Experimental Art Foundation.

New appointments to Performing Lines Board

Performing Lines has welcomed Rhys Holden to its Board and announced Natalie Jenkins as its new Deputy Chair.

Holden, currently CEO and Creative Director of Geelong Arts Centre, brings experience in managing arts organisations and developing productions across theatre, dance, music and visual arts. He previously held senior positions including General Manager of Mona Foma, Company Manager at Sydney Theatre Company and producer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for the Michael Cassel Group. He has also served as General Manager of La Boite Theatre Company and Roundhouse Theatre.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the board of Performing Lines,” said Holden. “Now, more than ever, we need organisations championing the work of contemporary and independent artists, and touring them to regional communities.”

Jenkins, who has served on the Board since 2023, brings over 30 years of experience in the arts, including as Co-CEO and Executive Director of Black Swan State Theatre Company and most recently as CEO of Short Back and Sidewalks. She has also worked in the commercial creative industries as CEO of Block Branding and previously ran her own advisory firm for eight years. Jenkins is also a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

“I am delighted to be stepping into the Deputy Chair role,” said Jenkins. “Performing Lines is completely unique in its model and the way we work, forging new collaborations across the country and supporting independent artists to create and sustain bold new Australian works.”

Chair Robi Stanton said, “Their leadership and vision will be instrumental as Performing Lines looks to the future—supporting artists and driving innovation across the national arts landscape.”

Robert Morgan retires from Creative Australia Board

Robert Morgan has announced his retirement as Chair of Creative Australia, with Deputy Chair Professor Wesley Enoch AM to step in as Acting Chair.

Morgan served as Board Chair since July 2021, playing a pivotal role in establishing Creative Australia as part of the National Cultural Policy, Revive. Under his leadership, Music Australia, Creative Workplaces, and the First Nations Board were established, with Writing Australia to follow in July. Morgan was also Chair of Creative Australia when the Board made the decision to abruptly cancel Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino’s Venice Biennale contract, and subsequently appeared alongside CEO Adrian Collette at a tense Senate Estimates Hearing about the issue on 25 February this year.

Morgan’s predecessor, Sam Walsh AO, served as Chair of the Australia Council (as Creative Australia was then known) from 2016 until 2021; he was initially appointed for a three year term.

Morgan said, “It has been a great honour to have served as the Chair of Creative Australia during the period of its establishment. I am delighted Wesley Enoch will be the Acting Chair… I have great confidence Creative Australia will continue to deliver its mandate.”

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke thanked Morgan for his “commitment, passion and professionalism”.

Enoch, a proud Quandamooka man from Minjerribah, is an internationally acclaimed playwright and director and was previously Artistic Director of the Sydney Festival and Queensland Theatre. He joined the Australia Council Board in August 2023.

Zhao Liang and Kim Roberts named Co-CEOs of Nexus Art

Nexus Arts has announced the appointment of Zhao Liang and Kim Roberts as its new Co-Chief Executive Officers, following the departure of Emily Tulloch.

Zhao Liang is a Singapore-born, Adelaide-based composer and artistic producer, known for her acclaimed intercultural music works and community-based collaborations. She has a long-standing connection with Nexus Arts as both an artist and advocate.

“As I step into this role, I do so with great honour and deep respect,” Liang said. “I hope to build on Emily’s legacy and continue to foster a space for intercultural collaboration.”

Kim Roberts is a musician and experienced arts leader, with past roles including General Manager of MusicSA. She is currently General Manager for the Arts Industry Council of South Australia and has worked nationally in arts strategy, advocacy, and organisational development.

“It’s a real privilege to be stepping into this shared leadership role with Zhao,” said Roberts. “Nexus has long championed diverse voices and bold ideas.”

Outgoing CEO Emily Tulloch said she was “delighted to see the appointment of these two brilliant women… Kim and Zhao bring a rich and complementary mix of skills and perspectives that will serve the organisation beautifully”.

Artists join new Sound NSW Advisory Board

Country artist Fanny Lumsden and hip hop veteran Hau Latukefu are among 12 members appointed to the newly legislated Sound NSW Advisory Board.

The Board includes leaders from ARIA, PPCA, APRA AMCOS, major music festivals, artist management, venues and broadcasting. It recently held its first meeting and will meet quarterly to advise Sound NSW and Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, the Hon. John Graham MP.

“I want to see more denim jackets and fewer suit jackets in boardrooms,” Graham said in a media statement. “It is crucial we tap the experience of actual musiciansmusicians, given it’s their livelihoods we’re fighting to protect.”

Board Chair Adelle Robinson said, “NSW is fast becoming the best state in Australia to produce music events, be a musician and consume live music.”

Sound NSW head Emily Collins added, “[Lumsden and Latukefu’s] guidance will strengthen our ability to deliver real outcomes for artists and audiences across the state”.

Other members of the Board include leaders from MusicNSW, Crowbar, ABC Music, APRA AMCOS and the Electronic Music Conference. The Board is part of a broader suite of NSW Government initiatives supporting music venues, festivals and artist development.

Sarah Hunt appointed Executive Director of The Australian Ballet School

The Australian Ballet School has announced the appointment of Sarah Hunt as its new Executive Director. She commences in the new role on 21 July 2025.

Hunt brings over 25 years of experience in the creative industries, leading teams through change and achieving growth in both Australia and the UK. Most recently, she served as CEO of The National in Melbourne, managing an 800-seat theatre and two training institutions – The National Drama School and The National Ballet School. She has held senior leadership roles at Arts Centre Melbourne and Bangarra Dance Theatre, and worked with renowned institutions in London including the National Theatre of Great Britain and Donmar Warehouse.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed Executive Director of The Australian Ballet School,” Hunt said. “I look forward to working closely with Artistic Director Megan Connelly to progress the strategic goals, forge strong partnerships and enrich the organisational culture.”

Chair Sarah Matheson AM said Hunt was the standout candidate from a global search, citing her “visionary, empathetic and strategic leadership”.

Artistic Director Megan Connelly added: “Together, [Hunt and I] are set to lead The Australian Ballet School into an exciting new chapter.”

