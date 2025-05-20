On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Back to Back Theatre announces new Executive Producer and Co-CEO

The Board of Geelong’s Back to Back Theatre this morning (20 May) announced the appointment of Tanya Bennett as the company’s new Executive Producer and Co-CEO, commencing on 23 June 2025. This follows the resignation of current Executive Producer and Co-CEO Tim Stitz, who is relocating to South Australia.

Bennett is currently Back to Back Theatre’s Head of Artistic Planning. Board Chair Rose Hiscock said, “Since joining Back to Back Theatre in 2019, Tanya has played an integral role in the company’s success… Tanya comes from an entrepreneurial background, she seizes opportunity and has the ability to turn ambition into reality. We look forward to Back to Back Theatre’s next chapter with Tanya in the role of Co-CEO.”

The Back to Back Ensemble said, “Tanya brings a wealth of experience in producing, project delivery and artistic planning… She’s got the talent and ability to be the Executive Producer and help us find further opportunities to present our work in Australia and overseas… Tanya will make a great EP Co-CEO at Back to Back Theatre.”

Responding to her appointment, Bennett said, “I am absolutely honoured to be stepping into this role and co-leading Back to Back Theatre into the future. I get to work alongside the Ensemble witnessing their honest, passionate and genuine storytelling and performance. It really doesn’t get better than this.”

Bennett’s previous roles include stage and company management with Playbox/Malthouse Theatre, Melbourne Theatre Company, Sydney Theatre Company, and The Gate Theatre in Dublin. She has also lectured at the Victorian College of the Arts and held programming roles at Geelong Performing Arts Centre. Outside the sector, she co-founded two successful hospitality businesses in Geelong before returning to the arts in 2019.

Back to Back Theatre is internationally recognised for challenging assumptions in contemporary theatre.

CEO departs The National

Govind Pillai, Chair of The National (Melbourne’s heritage-listed National Theatre and home to the National’s Drama School and Ballet School) has announced the departure of CEO Sarah Hunt after a five year tenure.

“It is with immense gratitude and respect that we farewell our brilliant CEO Sarah Hunt, who after five years at the helm is moving on to take the role of Executive Director of the Australian Ballet School,” said Pillai.

“Sarah has transformed the organisation into one that has both a solid foundation and an incredible future. She will be greatly missed by the board, management, staff and the broader National family of performers, presenters, audiences, students and parents. We wish her all the best for her future.”

Hunt joined The National in August 2020 at a challenging and pivotal time in the organisation’s 90-year history. After steering the organisation through Melbourne’s COVID-19 lockdowns, she assembled a new management team and led the organisation through significant growth and development. Last year, The National staged a record 225 shows, welcomed 89,000 patrons and trained more than 400 students in the performing arts, marking one of its best years in recent times.

Hunt said of her decision to move on: “After five amazing years, I am leaving this inspiring organisation with mixed emotions – sadness, pride and excitement for the future of The National. While the building, theatre and schools abound with fascinating history, it’s the people who ‘Love the Nash’ – its presenters, students, staff and audiences – who have given me so much encouragement, support and joy over the years.

“I am eternally grateful to Chairs Susan Thacore and Govind Pillai, Board members past and present, our generous donors, the amazing and passionate individuals who make up our management team, faculty and support staff, and the broader arts community who have engaged with this historic landmark and vital performing arts organisation.”

During her tenure, Hunt was instrumental in securing capital investment from the Federal Government to support building upgrades and renovations. Recruitment for the new leader of The National will commence shortly. Venue Operations Manager Rod Gilbert will serve as Interim CEO from 23 June.

Design Tasmania appoints new CEO

Nationally respected cultural leader and Tasmanian native Travis Tiddy has been appointed the new CEO of Design Tasmania. Tiddy’s strategic creative vision is well demonstrated through the arts and cultural projects he has led, including the much-awarded festival The Unconformity.

Read: Exit interview: Travis Tiddy, The Unconformity

“Travis’ rare ability to unite creative ambition with business will prove invaluable as we continue our legacy of defining Tasmania’s global reputation for design and craft,” said Megan Perkins, Chair of the Design Tasmania Board. “His leadership comes at a pivotal moment to support our community impact. Design Tasmania is one of Launceston’s key cultural attractions and an important economic driver for the region, contributing to over 130 small business jobs annually through our programs.”

Tiddy is currently a Board member of Brand Tasmania and a recipient of a Winston Churchill Fellowship. He is sought after for public speaking and national forums in the creative industries. His expertise in place-branding and destination promotion is expected to help position Design Tasmania as a key cultural tourism offering in northern Tasmania.

Tiddy said: “I’m honoured to join Design Tasmania at this exciting moment in its journey. As someone who has built a career exploring how culture connects people to place, I see enormous potential to further elevate Tasmanian design as a defining voice in Australia’s creative landscape. I’m especially energised by the opportunity to work alongside Artistic Director Michelle Boyde, support our island’s remarkable designers and makers, and grow Design Tasmania’s reach by remaining deeply grounded in Launceston and Tasmania’s vibrant creative community.”

Tiddy’s connection to Tasmanian materials and design practices will help drive Design Tasmania’s next phase, which will culminate in its 50th anniversary in 2026.

Executive Producer role created at Camerata

Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra has announced a new development in its leadership structure with the creation of an Executive Producer position. Angela Loh, formerly Managing Producer and Interim Executive Director, has been appointed to the new role.

Executive Director Dr Jay Byrnes said, “Angela has long played a vital role at Camerata… As Executive Producer, Angela will help to shape the future of Camerata alongside the Artistic and Executive Directors and play an important part of the senior leadership team.”

Artistic Director Brendan Joyce added, “Angela led our team beautifully during the six-month transition to Jay Byrnes starting as Executive Director, and what a light it shone on her talent, creative ideas, and commitment and dedication to Camerata.”

Camerata, a two-time Helpmann Award-nominated ensemble and recent recipient of the 2024 Luminary Art Music Award for Queensland, continues to grow its reach and impact, performing more than 50 concerts annually to over 35,000 people.

Leadership change at Theatre Network Australia

Kate Sulan, Chair of peak body Theatre Network Australia (TNA) has announced that Joshua Lowe has stepped down from his role as Interim CEO and will not be part of the recruitment process for the organisation’s next CEO.

The news follows an earlier announcement, reported by ArtsHub on 1 April, that TNA’s former Co-CEO Erica McCalman had departed the organisation on 27 March leaving Lowe as sole CEO.

Lowe joined TNA in 2021 as General Manager during a time of significant change. His achievements include leading the organisation’s digital transformation, co-authoring the Independent Dance Sector Report, and unifying advocacy efforts across the sector. He served as Co-CEO from early 2024.

“Josh made a lasting impact on the sector for children, young people and the arts,” said Sulan. “We are deeply grateful for his contributions.”

Applications for the CEO role closed on 28 April. The TNA Board is now progressing its selection process with the support of former Chair Jill Smith.

Melbourne Recital Centre announces new Chair

Melbourne lawyer, businessman and philanthropist Peter McMullin AM has been appointed Chair of the Melbourne Recital Centre. Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks announced the appointment on 6 May 2025.

McMullin has an extensive career spanning public and private sectors. He is Chair of the McMullin Group, former Mayor of Greater Geelong and Deputy Mayor of Melbourne, and currently President of the Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

A long-time supporter of the arts, McMullin has previously held Board roles at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong Gallery, Museums Board of Victoria and the Australian Chamber Orchestra. He is also the founder of the Peter McMullin Centre on Statelessness at Melbourne Law School.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed Chair of the Melbourne Recital Centre – one of the world’s most impressive live music venues,” said McMullin. “I look forward to working with the Board and CEO Sandra Willis to expand the Centre’s reach and welcome diverse new audiences.”

NIDA appoints Director of Partnerships and Engagement

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) has appointed Hugh Baldwin as its new Director of Partnerships and Engagement.

Baldwin is a NIDA BFA Acting alumnus (1992) with a career that spans television, content strategy, production and creative industries leadership. He spent 15 years at Nickelodeon as Director of Television for Australia and New Zealand and held senior roles at MTV, Comedy Central and Spike under Paramount. Most recently Baldwin was Executive Producer of Development at Flying Bark Productions.

“Hugh brings a wealth of industry experience across the screen and performing arts sectors, brand-building expertise and a thorough knowledge of NIDA’s value to the creative sector,” said NIDA CEO Liz Hughes.

Baldwin said, “I’ve always been truly grateful to have been a graduate of NIDA… so I’m very happy to walk back through the doors to take on this role.”

