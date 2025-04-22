On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains the name of a person who has died.

Artspace Chair to step down

Peter Wilson, the Chair of Woolloomooloo-based contemporary art organisation Artspace, has advised his fellow members on Artspace’s Board of Directors of his intention to step down as both Chair and as a member of the Board.

“This decision follows his and his family’s commitment as much valued advocates and supporters of Artspace over many years. The Artspace Board warmly thanks Peter for his service as Chair and as a director of the Board,” a Board statement said last week.

Wilson’s tenure as Chair included a number of significant contributions to the organisation, including his oversight of initiatives to augment Artspace’s profile and supporter base, demonstrated in part by the success of its first Gala Fundraiser and Benefit Auction; commencing a process of Board renewal with the appointments of Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran and Zoe Paulsen; successfully leading the recruitment process for a new Director (following the departure of long-serving Executive Director Alexie Glass-Kantor in late 2024 and culminating in the appointment of Victor Wang, who was previously Executive and Artistic Director of Beijing’s M Woods Museum); and embarking on a program to consolidate and refresh Artspace’s strategic vision for the future.

Wilson said in a statement, “Artspace is an important institution with a bright future. With Victor’s appointment, it is the right time for the Board renewal process to continue, including my role. I am very grateful for the support of my fellow directors and the team during my tenure and will watch Artspace’s progress with interest and affection.”

The Board’s statement added: “On behalf of the Artspace community, we express our gratitude to Peter for his leadership and commitment. The Board of Artspace extends Peter our very best wishes as we look to the future, equipped with the skills to execute an exciting and speculative vision of radical thinking and new partnerships.”

Common State announces internal promotions and staff recruitment

Melbourne-based cultural communications consultancy Common State has announced several senior appointments, in conjunction with a number of new clients from across the arts, music, major events and digital gaming sectors joining their client roster.

The agency, which also has an office in Sydney and will soon open one in Brisbane, was recently appointed publicity partner for Brisbane Festival, Federation Square (Melbourne’s civic and creative precinct) and Palace Foreshore, a pop-up live music venue in a St Kilda car park that was formerly the home of live music venue The Palace (which hosted Nirvana’s only Melbourne shows on 1-2 February 1993, and which was demolished after being severely damaged in a deliberately lit fire in 2007, shortly after closing). Palace Foreshore recently hosted sold-out summer shows from Ireland’s post-punk outfit Fontaines DC, US alt-pop duo Magdalena Bay and more.

Common State already oversees publicity for Melbourne’s RISING and Sydney Festival, as well as Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF), Always Live (Victoria’s statewide celebration of contemporary music), the Festival of Dangerous Ideas, Melbourne International Jazz Festival, Malthouse Theatre, Rialto Distribution and Melbourne Writers Festival.

Additionally, Superstate – the agency’s recently launched gaming spin-off – has been appointed by Australia’s national museum of screen culture, ACMI, to lead a wide-reaching creator and influencer engagement strategy for Game Worlds, the museum’s upcoming major exhibition exploring the evolution and impact of video games.

To support its growing national remit, Common State has restructured its senior publicity leadership. Long-time team member Charly Binney has been promoted from Senior Account Manager to the newly created role of Head of Entertainment, where she will focus on expanding the agency’s screen, film and television portfolio. Binney brings experience from previous roles at Universal Pictures and the globally renowned film and entertainment communications agency, DDA.

Existing staff members Tierney Kelman and Jadan Carroll have stepped into newly defined roles as Head of Lifestyle and Head of Arts and Culture respectively, with Carroll continuing in his role as co-Managing Partner of Superstate, while Alice Lewinsky remains as Communications Director, overseeing the strategic management and direction of the entire team.

Alongside this, the publicity team has expanded with the appointment of Georgia Fox as Senior Account Manager, bringing more than 15 years’ experience across theatre, festivals, film and live performance to Common State. Her previous roles include Senior Publicist at Sydney Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company, and she has led publicity for some of Australia’s most high-profile productions including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and The Picture of Dorian Gray.

L-R: Charly Binney has been promoted to Head of Entertainment while Georgia Fox has joined the Common State team as Senior Account Manager. Photos: Supplied.

“Common State was founded on the belief that culture drives everything – and that the most exciting stories emerge where art, entertainment and technology intersect,” says Common State Managing Director, Luke McKinnon.

“These senior appointments and partnerships reflect the scale of that ambition. We’re proud to be working with some of the most innovative organisations and artists in the country, and building a national team that doesn’t just follow culture, but helps define where it’s going.”

ABC welcomes inaugural Elder-in-Residence

Professor Jackie Huggins AM FAHA has been appointed as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation‘s (ABC) inaugural Elder-in-Residence.

The Elder-in-Residence role is for a two-year term, with an option to renew, and was created last year in response to the ‘Listen Loudly, Act Strongly‘ report – an independent review into ABC systems and processes in support of staff who experience racism at the national broadcaster, and which was informed by the experiences of 120 current and former ABC staff.

Huggins is a Bidjara and Birri-Gubba Juru woman and an eminent Australian with a distinguished career working across the community, government and non-government sectors; she is also an author and historian. In 2001, Huggins became a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her work on reconciliation, social justice, literacy and women’s issues. Appropriately, Huggins has a long history with the ABC, starting at the age of 16 when she worked at the Toowong, Brisbane headquarters .

Her new role will see Huggins support First Nations employees at the ABC and provide cultural guidance to the management and leadership teams during the implementation of the report’s 15 recommendations, which included that:

ABC Leadership should visibly commit to providing a workplace that is antiracist, culturally safe, inclusive and respectful

ABC Leadership should aim for best practice prevention and response strategies when dealing with workplace health and safety as it applies to the impact of psychosocial hazards

the ABC improve diverse representation in ABC management and leadership

the ABC improve its responses to public attacks

the ABC should revise and improve the complaints framework

the ABC should create culturally safe support systems, and

the ABC establish a robust and psychologically safe exit interview process.

Huggins described becoming the ABC’s Elder-in-Residence as “one of my highest badges of honour” and said the ‘Listen Loudly, Act Strongly’ report had become a blueprint for other organisations to follow.

“My new role is something that I never imagined I would do when I started my employment at the ABC when I was 16 years of age,” she said.

“I have been a long-time audience member and contributor to the ABC. I look forward to deepening that connection through taking up the position of the ABC’s inaugural Elder-in-Residence and to meeting and yarning with people across the divisions and offices of our national broadcaster.

“I am also looking forward to working with the Director First Nations Strategy, the Bonner Committee [the ABC’s primary advisory body on issues relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff, content and communities, named after the late Neville Bonner AO] and the ABC Leadership team in setting the stepping stones for the work ahead.”

ABC Managing Director Hugh Marks welcomed Huggins’ appointment, saying, “With Professor Huggins, and under the leadership of Acting Director of First Nations Strategy Kelly Williams – and with so many other contributors around the ABC – we are well-placed to act strongly.

“We must ensure our approach to addressing issues of racism and any form of inequity reaches into every part of the organisation. This is a priority for me in my new role as Managing Director,” he said.

HotHouse Theatre seeks new artistic leadership

As previously reported by ArtsHub, Wodonga’s HotHouse Theatre farewelled its Artistic Director Karla Conway at the start of the year; producer Fiona Elliott became the primary point of contact for the company’s artistic programming following Conway’s departure.

HotHouse is now recruiting new artistic leadership, but is open to reimagining what that model looks like, according to Terese Casu, HotHouse Theatre CEO.

“We’re inviting creative leaders to think expansively about what leadership in the arts can look like,” Casu said in a recent media statement. “Whether through a single leader, co-leadership or a more unconventional model, we are excited to see proposals that will help HotHouse continue to thrive and push creative boundaries.”

The company’s recent media release notes thatHotHouse Theatre is “particularly interested in leaders who champion storytelling, participation, community engagement, inclusivity, innovation and equity – and who are passionate about reimagining the possibilities of theatre within a regional setting”.

The media release adds that, “While a local presence would be advantageous, HotHouse Theatre welcomes proposals from creative leaders based outside the region who can foster deep and meaningful connections with the Albury-Wodonga community.”

Expressions of interest in the position at HotHouse close on Monday 5 May; read more about the role and how to submit an EOI here.

