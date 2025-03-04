On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Adelaide Festival announces new Artistic Director for 2026 to 2028

The Adelaide Festival Corporation Board yesterday (3 March) announced that Matthew Lutton OAM has been appointed as Artistic Director of the Adelaide Festival for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Lutton will take the creative leadership of Australia’s preeminent cultural event after nine years as Artistic Director and co-CEO of Melbourne’s Malthouse Theatre. His appointment follows an extensive global search and significant interest from candidates both internationally and within Australia.

During his time as Artistic Director and co-CEO at Malthouse Theatre, Lutton elevated the Company’s reputation as a space where classic works are reinterpreted, and new worlds are brought to life. His artistic leadership shaped Malthouse into a hub of theatre, opera and dance.

Crucially, Lutton also brings a wealth of global collaborative experience to Adelaide Festival. His international connections and partnerships with institutions including the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh, the Lyric Hammersmith in London and the Barbican have elevated the voices of Australian creatives on the global stage.

Lutton’s directing credits at Malthouse Theatre include the first stage adaptation of Picnic at Hanging Rock, which was invited to Edinburgh and London; the international collaboration on the science fiction work Solaris; the Australian premiere of Tom Waits’ musical The Black Rider (a co-production with Victorian Opera and Melbourne Festival); Australia’s largest immersive theatre production during the COVID pandemic, Because the Night; and the co-direction of the large-scale First Nations work, The Return by John Harvey, alongside Yorta Yorta director Jason Tamiru for RISING Festival.

Matthew Lutton is the new Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival. Photo: Roy VanderVogt.

The annual presentation of a major opera as Adelaide Festival’s centrepiece draws significant attention and excitement to South Australia, and Lutton’s deep passion for this art form, coupled with his impressive directorial credits, played a pivotal role in his appointment as Artistic Director. His opera directing credits include: Make No Noise for the Bavarian State Opera, Strauss’ Elektra for Opera Australia and West Australian Opera, and Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman for New Zealand Opera. In 2022 he directed Kurt Weill’s Happy End for Victorian Opera.

Previously, Lutton was Malthouse Theatre’s Associate Director, and Artistic Director of the Perth-based independent company, ThinIce.

South Australia’s Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels said: “Congratulations to Matthew Lutton OAM on being appointed the new Artistic Director of the Adelaide Festival. The Adelaide Festival is our state’s premier arts festival with a legacy spanning 65 years and I’m delighted to see Matthew take the reins for the next three years. He brings a wealth of experience to the role and I’m looking forward to seeing his vision for the Festival as it continues to be at the forefront of arts festivals globally.”

Adelaide Festival Chair, Tracey Whiting AM, said, “On behalf of the Adelaide Festival Corporation Board, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Matthew Lutton OAM as our new Artistic Director. Matthew’s visionary leadership at Malthouse Theatre, along with his profound understanding of contemporary performing arts, will ensure that Adelaide Festival continues to thrive as one of the world’s most respected and prestigious arts festivals. His passion for theatre and opera combined with his innovative artistic vision positions him perfectly to drive the continued evolution of Adelaide Festival as Australia’s premier cultural event.”

Ahead of his move to Adelaide, Matthew Lutton OAM said, “It is an extraordinary honour to be the next Artistic Director of the Adelaide Festival. As Australia’s premier international festival, it holds an astonishing artistic legacy. It is a festival renowned for large-scale international theatre, opera, dance and music that can only be experienced in Adelaide. It launches daring new commissions that unite Australian and global artists, and it brings to life outdoor spectacles that astonish thousands. The Adelaide Festival truly is a national event in the ‘Festival State’ and I am thrilled to lead the Festival into its next chapter.”

Adelaide Festival Artistic Director Brett Sheehy AO, who concludes his tenure with the 2025 program, said, “Matt’s appointment heralds an exciting generational change for the Festival. Having long admired Matt’s artistic integrity and courage at the helm of Malthouse Theatre, I very much look forward to seeing the vision he will bring to Australia’s greatest international arts festival.”

The Adelaide Festival is on now until 16 March 2025. Lutton officialy commenced in his new role on Monday 3 March 2025.

Firstdraft welcomes inaugural Artist Advisory Committee and new Board members

Woolloomooloo-based gallery Firstdraft has announced the appointment of its first Artist Advisory Committee, alongside four new Board members, marking a significant transition to a more sustainable organisational structure. This change sees the Firstdraft Board – led by incumbent Chair Augusta Supple – shift its function, focusing on governance and strategy, and allowing operations to be steered by staff under the leadership of Director, Caity Reynolds.

Firstdraft has an almost 40-year history of supporting early career artists and championing experimentation. As the organisation enters a period of celebration around this milestone, the leadership structure has evolved to improve long-term organisational sustainability and better support the expanding needs of the Firstdraft community.

Following a comprehensive expression of interest and recruitment process, Firstdraft has announced the appointment of Lilah Benetti, Rayleen Forester, Audrey Newton, Vedika Rampal and Ebony Wightman to the newly established Artist Advisory Committee.

The committee will play an essential role in guiding Firstdraft’s artistic vision, ensuring that artists remain at the centre of crucial decision-making that directly impacts them. Drawing on their diverse experiences and expertise, the newly appointed committee members will provide critical guidance in the development of Firstdraft’s program and offer insight into the challenges facing artists today.

Alongside the Artist Advisory Committee, Firstdraft is also pleased to welcome new Board members Amanda Dobbie, Bill Dunbar, Margaret Hancock and Katie Belgiorno-Nettis, whose expertise spans the arts, governance and community development sectors. Their combined experience will strengthen Firstdraft’s strategic direction, sustainability and capacity to advocate for artists within a rapidly shifting cultural landscape.

Caity Reynolds, Director of Firstdraft, said: “The introduction of the Artist Advisory Committee marks a pivotal moment in our history. This development in our organisational structures is not a recent decision and is built on the hard work of many prior Board members in the last five to 10 years.

“While we embrace a more structured model, our core ethos remains rooted in our legacy of artist-led thinking. The Artist Advisory Committee ensures that artists continue to have agency in shaping the organisation’s future, while our new Board members bring vital skills to support our next phase of growth.

“More than ever the sector needs strong and ethical leadership and spaces that champion experimentation, risk-taking and freedom of expression. By adopting a more sustainable model, Firstdraft is able to remain agile and responsive to the changing needs of our community and artists more broadly,” Reynolds explained.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Firstdraft has been a space for experimentation, dialogue, and artistic risk-taking. This transition reflects the organisation’s long-standing commitment to evolving in response to the needs of artists, the arts community and the broader cultural sector, ensuring its sustainability for future generations.

Firstdraft is looking to solidify its position as a space fostering the future of contemporary art. Firstdraft’s vision remains artist-centred, honouring its legacy as an artist-run initiative and cultivating the next generation of artists and arts leaders. Firstdraft will continue to create career pathways and offer opportunities for professional development for artists.

The newly appointed Artist Advisory Committee and Board members commence their roles immediately, working in tandem to shape Firstdraft’s future.

MSO announces new Concertmaster

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra CEO Richard Wigley has announced the appointment of Germany-based Australian violinist Natalie Chee as the next MSO Concertmaster, commencing in January 2026.

“We are thrilled that Natalie Chee will be joining the MSO artistic family as our next Concertmaster,” said Wigley. “Natalie has been Concertmaster of the Gürzenich Orchestra in Cologne (Germany) since 2019 and a regular Guest Concertmaster with significant orchestras across Europe. It’s wonderful for the MSO that Natalie will be joining us in our great city.”

Natalie Chee is the MSO’s new Concertmaster. Photo: Duncan Smith.

MSO Chief Conductor and Artistic Adviser Jaime Martín welcomed the announcement: “Natalie is a fabulous musician and a fantastic colleague who has earned the admiration and respect from orchestras around the world. Ever since she first worked with the MSO I felt a very strong musical connection; now I look forward to sharing this collaboration with our audience in Melbourne, Australia and abroad.”

Chee was previously First Concertmaster of Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra and Camerata Salzburg. Originally from Sydney, she began her musical career at the age of four on piano. By the age of 10 she was studying violin with Alex Todicescu, a professor at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and member of the Sydney String Quartet.

After winning numerous competitions and prizes in Australia, a teenaged Chee appeared as a soloist with all the Australian Symphony Orchestras while still in high school. Following completion of her HSC, Chee was accepted into the Soloist Class of Professor Igor Ozim in Berne, Switzerland where she received her Soloist Diploma in 1998 with High Distinction.

While still a student under Ozim, Chee was invited to become a member of Camerata Bern in the position of second violin leader. During this time, she also co-founded the chamber music ensemble Tiramisu and the Mozart Piano Quartet. She toured North and South America, Europe and Australia with these groups and made several recordings with prominent labels in Switzerland and Germany.

In 2000, Chee won the position of First Concertmaster of Camerata Salzburg – a position she held until 2009. In 2009, Natalie became First Concertmaster of the Radio Symphony Orchestra in Stuttgart. She is a regular guest Concertmaster of orchestras throughout Europe including the BBC Symphony Orchestra, where she had the honour of leading in the Last Night of the Proms in 2014. Chee has been Concertmaster of the Gürzenich Orchestra in Cologne since 2019.

Chee shared her excitement with MSO musicians and staff in a statement: “I am thrilled that I will soon be joining you as your leader. Needless to say, I feel extremely honoured. It is hugely exciting for me to be coming home to Australia after so many years in Europe and I am looking forward to sharing the stage with you all and making some incredible music together very soon.”

Appointments to National Library of Australia Council

The Australian Government has appointed Professor Sarah Holland-Batt and reappointed Dr Shane Simpson AM as members of the Council of the National Library of Australia for three-year terms.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said both members would contribute significant experience towards the management and operation of the Library.

“Shane has been a valuable member of the Council, providing expertise and knowledge in the arts and law for the past six years and his insight will continue to be of great value,” he said.

“I’d also like to welcome Sarah, whose experience will help the National Library forge stronger connections with Australia’s academic and literary communities.

“The Library holds some of our nation’s most valuable treasures, and is the custodian of Trove, so we need strong leadership to guide its administration,” the Minister added.

The Council – established by the National Library Act 1960 – is the National Library’s governing body and sets the overall strategic direction of the Library.

Simpson is Special Counsel at Simpsons Solicitors, having established the firm in 1986. One of Australia’s most highly regarded intellectual property and entertainment lawyers, Simpson was the founder of the Arts Law Centre of Australia and has served as the Chair of the Bundanon Trust Board, the New South Wales Film and Television Office (now Screen NSW), Museums and Galleries of NSW and various other boards and foundations. In 2011, Simpson was appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia for service to the law and the arts through leading roles in intellectual property and entertainment law, and as a contributor to a range of cultural organisations.

Holland-Batt is an award-winning contemporary poet, editor, critic and academic. Her books have won several literary prizes, including the Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Poetry, the Stella Prize, the Queensland Premier’s Award for State Significance and more. Her poems have been widely published in international journals and magazines, including The New Yorker and Poetry, and have been translated into several languages. In 2025, Holland-Batt was elected as an Honorary Fellow of the Australian Academy of the Humanities. She is a member of the Creative Writing and Literary Studies faculty at Queensland University of Technology and works as an adviser to various industry bodies; Holland-Batt is currently Chair of Australian Book Review.

Federal Government announces several additional appointees to major cultural institutions

In addition to the Council of the National Library of Australia, mentioned above, the Albanese Labor Government announced a number of other new appointments since our last edition of On the move.

These are:

Reappointing Hayley Baillie and Hugo Michell as members of the Board of the National Portrait Gallery of Australia for two-year terms;

Appointing Lauren Moss as a member of the Australia Council Board of Creative Australia for a four-year term, replacing Christine Simpson Stokes AM;

Appointing the Hon Don Harwin (formerly the NSW Minister for the Arts as a member of the Liberal–National Coalition) as a member of the Council of the Australian National Maritime Museum for a three-year term; and,

Appointing Penny Fowler AM and Jay Weatherill AO (formerly the 45th Premier of South Australia for the Labor Party, serving from 21 October 2011 until retiring on 19 March 2018) and reappointing Ilana Atlas AO as members of the Council of the National Gallery of Australia for three-year terms.

The National Portrait Gallery of Australia

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said the reappointments would help ensure the Gallery could continue its important role telling Australian stories.

“Hugo and Hayley have been valued members of the board and I’m confident they will continue to make strong contributions,” the Minister said in a statement.

“Both have leadership experience in Australia’s arts industry and will continue lending their valuable expertise to the Gallery.”

The National Portrait Gallery holds Australia’s largest collection of portraits of notable Australians, exploring our identity, history, culture, creativity and diversity.

Hayley Baillie co-founded Baillie Lodges, an experiential travel enterprise, with her husband James in 2003. In addition to the National Portrait Gallery Board, Baillie currently sits on the board for the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, the Australian String Quartet Board and is a foundation member of The Australian Ballet. Baillie was also a member of the Tourism Australia Board from 2016-2022 and she holds a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Cross University.

Hugo Michellestablished Hugo Michell Gallery in Beulah Park, South Australia in 2008 and has grown the Gallery to be highly respected within the Australian art scene. Over the past few years Hugo Michell Gallery has collaborated with some of Australia’s top galleries such as Darren Knight Gallery in Sydney and Tolarno Galleries in Melbourne. Michell currently sits on the Visual and Performing Arts Foundation Board, the Jam Factory South Australia Board and assists with judging and advisory panels for numerous local organisations.

The National Gallery of Australia

Burke congratulated the new and returning appointees to the Council of the National Gallery of Australia.

“Ilana has been serving on the Council since 2022 and was appointed as Deputy Chair by the Council in November 2023 and we’re thankful she’s agreed to continuing lending her talents,” Buke said.

“I’d also like to welcome Jay and Penny. As former Premier of South Australia and Minister for the Arts, Jay was a strong advocate for the sector and will be an excellent addition to the board.

“Penny has been the Chair of the National Portrait Gallery Board and understands the important role institutions have in preserving and showcasing some of our nation’s greatest treasures,” the Minister concluded.

The National Gallery is dedicated to collecting, sharing and celebrating art from Australia and the world. It is home to the country’s most valuable collection of art, with 155,000 works worth around $7 billion. This includes the world’s largest collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art.

Ilana Atlas AO has served on the National Gallery of Australia Council since March 2022 and was elected Deputy Chair by Council members in November 2023. She is Chair of Jarwun Limited and Scentre Group Limited and is a non-executive director of Origin Energy Limited, the Paul Ramsay Foundation and is also a Panel Member of Adara Partners and a director of Adara Development. Her previous non-executive director roles include Chairman of the Bell Shakespeare Company and Coca-Cola Amatil Limited and Director of ANZ Banking Group and the Human Rights Law Centre. Prior to serving on these Boards, Atlas had a 10 year career at Westpac. Atlas was also a partner in law firm Mallesons Stephen Jaques (now known as King & Wood Mallesons). In 2020 she was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service to the financial and manufacturing sectors, to education, and to the arts.

Jay Weatherill AO is the former Premier of South Australia from 2011 to 2018. He currently leads the Thrive by Five campaign within the Minderoo Foundation and is an Ambassador for Reggio Children. He will soon join the Susan McKinnon Foundation pursuing their democracy reform agenda. Previously Mr Weatherill worked as a lawyer between 1987 and 1995, becoming the founder and principal of his own firm between 1995 and 2002. In 2002 he became a member for the Parliament of South Australia and later Premier where he oversaw various portfolios including Minister for the Arts. Following his term, Weatherill became an Industry Professor at the University of South Australia from 2019 to 2024. He serves on several government and industry and philanthropic boards. In 2021 Weatherill was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service to the people and Parliament of South Australia, particularly as Premier, and to early childhood and tertiary education.

Penny Fowler AM is Chairman of the Herald & Weekly Times and is News Corp Australia’s Community Ambassador. Fowler has been a member of the National Portrait Gallery Board since March 2016 and served as Chair since January 2022 (her term will end on 8 March 2025). She chairs the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal, the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria and the Tourism Australia Board. She is also on the Advisory Board of Visy/Pratt USA and is a board member of Tech Mahindra and the Bank of Melbourne (St. George) Foundation. Fowler is a member of Chief Executive Women and an Ambassador for the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation and SecondBite. In 2024, Fowler was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the community through a range of organisations.

Burrinja welcomes new Chief Operating Officer

Burrinja Cultural Centre in Upwey, Victoria, has welcomed a new Chief Operating Officer, Tamara Jungwirth.

Jungwirth brings a wealth of management experience across festivals and significant arts venues to her new role, having worked on the construction and opening of Melbourne Museum and the National Portrait Gallery, Canberra. She held senior roles with the Royal Exhibition Building, the Australian Centre for the Moving Image, and was CEO of Gasworks Arts Park for 14 years where she transformed the site through extensive sculpture commissions and building renovations.

Jungwirth is a current Board member of the Victorian Association of Performing Arts Centres and has served on numerous industry panels including for Deakin University and the Australia Council for the Arts.

Burrinja’s new Chief Operating Officer, Tamara Jungwirth. Photo: Supplied.

In her creative practice, she is an award-winning documentary film director, a writer, script editor and circus producer. She has been an industry delegate at global events such as Edinburgh Fringe, Brighton Fringe and the Cannes Film Festival.

Jungwirth grew up in Upwey, attended Upwey South Primary School, and has family in the area. She said, “I’ve always been very fond of Burrinja as it punches above its weight in the arts scene and I believe the audiences have an appetite for adventure. I’m thrilled to be joining the team and to be supporting our CEO Melanie Burge to achieve her vision.”

Jungwirth takes up her new role at Burrinja in mid-March.

TMAG announces a number of new appointments

The Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG) has announced a number of new appointments, including a new Head of Art and a Head of Marketing and Communications.

Dr David Ashley (Ash) Kerr is TMAG’s recently appointed Head of Art. Kerr has wide ranging experience in arts leadership, having held curatorial, gallery management and academic positions in Melbourne, in Gippsland and internationally in Helsinki, Berlin and Riga. Kerr has curated and produced over 50 group and solo exhibitions in Australia and the EU and participated in over 40 group and 10 solo exhibitions as an artist since 2009.

Kerr’s collaborative approach to curatorial practice is informed by formative experiences in site activation and cross-disciplinary projects in Melbourne’s thriving artist-run initiatives (ARI) scene from 2011-2015, and later in Germany working with curator-led project spaces, residencies and other NGOs across the EU in northern and central Europe from 2015-2023 in a combination of academic and curatorial contexts. He relocated to Australia in 2023 and was appointed Senior Curator at Latrobe Regional Gallery in Gunai-Kurnai country, Gippsland, Victoria. Kerr parted ways with Latrobe Regional Gallery in July last year, telling ArtsHub that he had serious concerns about the Gallery’s accountability, practices and staffing benchmarks.

Kerr now joins the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG) in nipaluna/Hobart as Head of Art, replacing Jane Stewart who held the position for 16 years. Stewart’s final exhibition, On Island, featuring 29 contemporary Tasmanian artists, can be seen until 21 September 2025.

TMAG has also appointed Chloe Tanner as its new Head of Marketing and Communications. Tanner brings experience across the arts, cultural and heritage sectors, having worked with organisations including MONA, Dark Mofo, Mona Foma, WOMADelaide, Adelaide Fringe Festival and the Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM).

Tanner is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD). She has held corporate global leadership roles in marketing and business development, returning to the arts in 2022 as Director of the Abbey Museum of Art and Archaeology in regional Queensland. As former Deputy Chair of Australian Dance Theatre (ADT), Tanner has recently been appointed to the Board of The Unconformity Festival on the far West Coast of Tasmania.

Recently returning from Europe on a Creative Australia grant, Tanner’s research, ‘The Art of Abandonment’, explores site-specific interdisciplinary contemporary art and the psychogeography of abandoned places.

Tanner holds postgraduate qualifications in International Business, Marketing, and Museum and Curatorial Studies from Adelaide University and the University of Oxford.

Finally, TMAG has also appointed Jody Steele as Head of Cultural Heritage. With 25 years of experience in heritage, Steele’s career began at TMAG and she has subsequently worked across the world in diverse environments, from the tiger snake-inhabited terrain of Preservation Island to the humid heat of Florida and the icy katabatic winds of Antarctica.

Steele has contributed to build heritage planning and conservation, collection management, exhibition design, interpretation, cultural tourism, visitor experience planning, stakeholder engagement, and education and training into the organisations she works for, and is passionate about making history and heritage accessible. She loves collaborating with communities to bring the past to life in engaging and meaningful ways. Now, 20 years after helping move the TMAG collection across the river, she is excited to return – bringing her wealth of experience and enthusiasm back to the museum.

Junior Major appoints Engagement and Strategy Lead

Junior Major, a digital arts studio specialising in immersive, interactive experiences for museums, galleries and public spaces, recently appointed Sophie Penkethman-Young as Engagement and Strategy Lead, leaving her role at Creative Australia as Manager, Digital Culture Initiatives Capacity Building, Sector Development and Strategic Partnerships.

The role at Junior Major is newly created, and will see Penkethman-Young lead new opportunities, manage sector relationships and contribute to the strategic direction of the studio.

“We’re so excited to have Sophie join the team,” said Claire Evans, Director and co-Founder of Junior Major. “She brings an instinctive understanding of our studio’s approach and aesthetic, along with valuable insight into the Australian arts ecology. As a practising artist, she aligns with our belief in having a team embedded in creative practice – it’s part of why we work four-day weeks – making her a fantastic addition to Junior Major.”

Junior Major recently delivered exhibitions and interactive artworks at CMAG, Casula Powerhouse, Royal Australian Mint and MOD.

Mosman Art Gallery Director moves on

After 15 years of service, Mosman Art Gallery (MAG) Director and Council’s Manager of Cultural Services, John Cheeseman, stepped down from his position on 28 February 2025.

Cheeseman left to pursue a long list of personal, professional and creative projects that he has put aside for many years while working as Gallery Director.

Under Cheeseman’s leadership, MAG has become renowned as a centre of excellence, working with world-class artists to develop and present exhibitions that resonate with audiences while attracting high levels of public, private and community support.

“While we are saddened that John won’t be a part of MAG’s future, we are grateful for everything John has provided for the Gallery, the team and the Mosman community,’ a Mosman Art Gallery spokesperson said. “We can’t wait to see what John does next!”

Melbourne International Jazz Festival appoints Take Note program leader

Melbourne International Jazz Festival (MIJF) has announced improvising multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, composer and educator SOLUNE (Selene Messinis) as the Festival’s 2025 Take Note program leader.

SOLUNE is one of Melbourne’s most sought after musicians, recognised for her versatility and strength of sound. As a graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts with a major in Jazz Piano, she honed her fluid and sophisticated performance style under the mentorship of legendary pianist Joe Chindamo. Her instrumental project, Mad Vantage – a progressive metal/nu-jazz quartet – earned the MWIJF Recording Prize (2021) and has cemented her as a powerful force with its use of synthesisers, distortion and electronic sounds.

With SOLUNE recently announced as this year’s recipient of APRA AMCOS’ Professional Development Award in the Jazz and Improvised Music genre, 2025 marks an exciting year of artistic and professional growth for the artist.

“I am beyond thrilled to be selected as this year’s Take Note Leader,” said SOLUNE. “It means so much to be seen and supported in my entrance into the scene as a solo artist, and I look forward to developing a career strategy for my unique brand of music with some of our industry’s finest mentors.

“This year marks a journey of self-discovery for me, both as an artist and as a woman entering a new chapter of life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to discover and learn about the scales and modes of my Greek heritage, which will inspire and shape the creation of a body of work set to premiere at MIJF 2025”.

Currently in its seventh consecutive year, Take Note is a program that tackles the under-representation of women and gender-diverse musicians in jazz, fostering leadership and visibility through performances and education programs across Victoria.

SOLUNE’s extensive career includes composing and touring with Circus Oz and working with a diverse range of acclaimed artists, such as Parvyn, thndo, NO ZU, Gordon Koang and NIKODIMOS. Her performances span major festivals and institutions, including Arts Centre Melbourne, Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, WOMADelaide, RISING, Strawberry Fields Festival, Nine Lives and the now-cancelled Mona Foma. She also leads her own other projects, including the pop-house electronic duo LEFKADA and the improvised hip-hop/nu-jazz duo Hey Guise.

Hadley Agrez, CEO and Program Director of Melbourne International Jazz Festival, said: “For six years, Melbourne International Jazz Festival has supported incredible artists through the Take Note program – and we’re delighted to announce SOLUNE as our seventh Take Note Jazz Leader.

“[She is a] truly innovative artist with an enormous breadth of experience in the industry; I can’t wait to see SOLUNE inspire the next generation of jazz through school workshops, take bold new steps in her career, and bring her ambitious artistic vision to life at our 2025 festival in October.”

The MIJF returns from 17-26 October 2025, with the Festival program to be announced in August.

More recent appointments

