On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Director departing Canberra Contemporary Art Space

Canberra Contemporary Art Space (CCAS) has announced the upcoming departure of its Director, Janice Falsone, who will step down in mid-January 2025 after nearly three years of dedicated leadership.

During her tenure, Falsone has driven significant growth and renewal at CCAS, enhancing support for artists and audiences, securing increased government funding and philanthropy, and refocusing its programming. She led the delivery of an impactful exhibition program, providing vital platforms for both local and national artists to create ambitious, career-defining works. Falsone also introduced the annual mural commission, revitalised the project space program, expanded the staff team and directed a major rebranding, set to be revealed in the coming weeks. Her leadership, marked by a strong commitment to early- and mid-career artists and collaboration has elevated CCAS’s profile and established a solid foundation for its continued growth.

Speaking on behalf of the CCAS Board, Chair Amanda Biggs said: “While we are saddened to see Jan leave, we are incredibly grateful for what she has achieved during her time at CCAS. Her arts leadership, professionalism and commitment to artists has been outstanding. We wish her all the very best in her new role and thank her for her dedicated service.”

Reflecting on her time at CCAS, Falsone said: “It has been a privilege to lead an organisation so deeply committed to supporting and nurturing artists’ practices and careers, while championing speculative and experimental work. I am immensely proud of all that we’ve achieved together at CCAS. It’s been an honour to collaborate with such talented artists, curators, staff and peers. I look forward to seeing CCAS continue to thrive, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have contributed.”

Falsone will be leaving CCAS, and Kamberri/Canberra, to take up the role of Gallery Director at the South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) in Bega, NSW.

The CCAS Board will soon commence the recruitment process for a new Director.

100 Story Building farewells co-founder

Jessica Tran, the co-founder and Story Hubs Manager of young writers’ centre 100 Story Building, will be leaving the organisations at the end of the year.

Tran has been with 100 Story Building from the very beginning, being one of three co-founders who dreamed up a place where young people could come, write, play and let their imaginations run free with characters and stories. Thanks to this shared vision, 100 Story Building has blossomed into the thriving centre for creativity it is today.

“Jess has brought leadership, academic cred, loads of creativity and initiative to our organisation; the impact she has had on our team and the wider community through the Story Hubs program – which began as a seed idea in 2017 to co-create an imaginative space for children and young people in the community – has been truly extraordinary,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

“Jess’s story now will be finishing her PhD, which is about Story Hubs! So, she isn’t going too far, in fact stepping away so that she can continue digging, down below the 100 levels to find out even more.”

Tran will finish up as Story Hubs Manager at the end of 2024; details about the role will be announced next year.

“A big thanks from the very bottom of our building and each of the levels above for everything you’ve gifted us, Jess!” the spokesperson concluded.

New members appointed to Arts Centre Melbourne Foundation

Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Karen Quinlan AM has announced the appointment of new members to its Foundation, including respected businesswoman and entrepreneur, Anastasia Fai Kogan.

Arts Centre Melbourne’s core purpose is to enrich the lives of all Victorians culturally, educationally, socially and economically, by contributing to the creative and visitor economies. While provided with base funding as a Victorian Government cultural institution, it relies on philanthropic support to deliver on its full mission and purpose.

A key contributor to achieving fundraising targets is through the Arts Centre Melbourne Foundation, established to promote Arts Centre Melbourne as a destination for philanthropy, ensuring that supporters recognise the importance of philanthropy and partnerships to achieving the Trust’s financial goals.

“We are delighted to welcome Anastasia to the Foundation. She joins a group of generous, committed and energised individuals who enable Arts Centre Melbourne to be a place where all Victorians are welcome and belong. Anastasia’s business acumen and deep understanding of the digital world, audience and brand on an international scale will bring a welcome perspective to the Foundation,” Quinlan said.

Kogan is a senior executive with 15 years of experience in digital content marketing with a proven record of achieving profitable results. She is the founder and owner of multi-media agency S&I Media, which has produced award-winning brand campaigns for a range of global clients, with a particular focus on customer journey, brand and communication strategies.

Kogan said of her new role: “Arts Centre Melbourne is at the heart of the arts in Victoria. I’ve always been in awe of the power of live performance and the impact it has on us as humans, individually and collectively. The performing arts — and, for me, especially opera and music — transcends you, and transports you to other worlds. I’m looking forward to supporting the Arts Centre Melbourne team to build new relationships and deepen its connection to audiences that will help sustain its future prosperity.”

She joins fellow new Foundation members Peter Jopling AM KC (philanthropist, Chair and non-executive director of various community boards and foundations), Lily Ong (Principal of a boutique property and commercial legal practice in Melbourne and a Law Institute of Victoria accredited immigration law specialist), Wilson Lai (Chairman of Sonita Capital Pty Ltd) and Katrina Knowles (property developer and investor).

Continuing members of the Foundation are Ian Carson AM (President of the Victorian Arts Centre Trust), Paul Bonnici (Foundation Chair and Victorian Arts Centre Trustee), John Barlow (Chair of Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne capital campaign, Imagine Anew), Dr Alberto Calderon (global executive in the mining sector), Vas Katos (founder of Anthem Group) and Wendy Kozica (investor, non-executive director and Board member).

Live Performance Australia appoints new CEO

Live Performance Australia has welcomed Eric Lassen as the new Chief Executive Officer of Australia’s peak body for live arts and the entertainment industry.

Lassen brings significant leadership experience to the role, including as CEO of PayPal Australia and Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for Live Nation Entertainment. He has also served on a number of not-for-profit boards, including as President of the Music Forward Foundation. Lassen will take up the position in early January 2025 and succeeds outgoing Chief Executive Evelyn Richardson, who has served in the role for the past 18 years.

LPA President Richard Evans AM said Lassen’s appointment comes at an important time for the live arts and entertainment industry.

“While audiences have returned in strong numbers since COVID, our members are rebuilding and adapting to the post-pandemic environment, and dealing with a challenging economic and business environment, as well as managing policy and regulatory change,” Evans said.

“Eric’s demonstrated leadership experience and ability to successfully navigate complex business, policy and regulatory issues will ensure that LPA stays at the forefront in representing our members’ best interests and supporting their growth and success.”

Lassen said of his new position: “I am delighted to be taking up this role and look forward to working with LPA’s Executive Council and team to support our Members across the live arts and entertainment industry.

“Australia is home to some of the world’s best creative talent and arts and business leaders, and I’m keen to work alongside them in building and advocating for a sustainable, successful and growing industry which will excite, engage and entertain current and future generations of Australian and international audiences,” he said.

LPA’s outgoing Chief Executive Evelyn Richardson said it had been a privilege to represent Australia’s live arts and entertainment during her tenure at LPA.

“The industry has grown strongly and evolved significantly over the past couple of decades, notwithstanding the disruption inflicted by the pandemic and other challenges along the way,” Richardson explained.

“It is driven by the passion and resilience of those who create, produce and present live performance. While the current economic and business climate continues to pose challenges, I have every confidence the industry has a bright future and that LPA will continue to play a leading role as its advocate and champion,” Richardson said.

Changes announced at MSO Board

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) Board has announced a number of changes to its membership as well as several updates to its activities.

The Board has commenced a process of orderly Board renewal, with MSO Chair David Li AM, co-Deputy Chair Margaret Jackson AC, co-Deputy Chair Diane Jameson OAM and Director Andrew Dudgeon AM retiring progressively by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Li will retire as a Director and Chair in the first quarter of 2025, having served on the MSO Board for 12 years, to enable an orderly process for the appointment of new board members to commence. Jackson will also retire, having served as a director for a decade. Both Li and Jackson will remain members of the MSO Music Hub Committee.

David Li said, “For more than a decade I have been honoured to work closely with the Board, management team and our extraordinary musicians to solidify the MSO’s reputation as a world-class orchestra. Among the initiatives closest to my heart is the creation and endorsement of the East Meets West concert series, a pioneering program that has fostered cultural exchange and brought communities together.

“I am thrilled I can continue to contribute to this wonderful organisation by supporting the development of the MSO Hub project, building a 21st century home for the MSO and the wide Victorian arts community.”

Board Director Edgar Myer has assumed the role of MSO Chair-elect with immediate effect. Directors Martin Foley and Farrel Meltzer have been appointed as co-Deputy Chairs.

The MSO Board has also announced the appointment of Richard Wigley as CEO, effective immediately.

Myer said: “I thank David, Margaret, Di and Andrew for their leadership, drive and dedication to the advancement of the MSO. I pay particular tribute to David, who has made a profound contribution to the MSO and has led the Board with great energy and vision.

“The MSO is an iconic organisation brimming with talented musicians and artistic teams, led by a professional management team under Richard. I am humbled by the privilege of leading the MSO Board and am committed to working with the Board to strengthen the MSO, with an immediate focus on engaging new directors to reflect a renewed approach to achieving the organisation’s objectives and growing audiences.”

Wigley, an experienced orchestral leader has demonstrated strong leadership since his appointment as Interim CEO in September 2024. He swiftly established effective working relationships with all stakeholders, particularly musicians and employees, while progressing important initiatives to drive organisational change.

Wigley said, “It’s been a privilege to work closely with musicians, staff, audiences and Board in recent months as we seek to build on the remarkable history of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. I’ve seen first-hand why the MSO’s global reputation for artistic and creative excellence is well deserved and look forward to harnessing this spirit as we continue the rebuild of the MSO. While I am conscious there is more work to do, we have already made important progress in repositioning the MSO while continuing to deliver landmark musical experiences for our audiences.”

The MSO Board has also revealed the terms of reference for its independent governance review, announced earlier in the year following the controversial cancellation of a performance by pianist Jayson Gillham, who has subsequently launched legal action against the MSO.

A program to drive cultural change at the MSO will be conducted in 2025 to design improvements necessary to support a modern creative cultural organisation. Details about the governance review and cultural change process can be read online.

Byron Writers Festival announces new team members

Byron Writers Festival has welcomed two new members to its team. Clare McGregor (formerly the Festival’s publicist) joins as Program Manager and Kate Reynolds will lead communications as Marketing Manager. They will both commence in their new roles in the new year.

Clare McGregor has more than 20 years’ experience in publicity, marketing and events across literature, performing arts, visual arts and music in Australia. If there’s a festival in the Northern Rivers, McGregor has most likely worked on it. She has also worked with NORPA, Spaghetti Circus, Arts Northern Rivers, Living Lab Northern Rivers, Lismore Regional Gallery, the Gallipoli Art Prize and Bangarra Dance Theatre, McGregor is also the Australian publicist for instrumental trio The Necks.

McGregor has been the publicist for Byron Writers Festival since 2016 and has a deep respect and care for the organisation. She is looking forward to collaborating with Artistic Director Jessica Alice and the Byron Writers Festival team to deliver inspiring and engaging programs for writers and audiences. McGregor has lived in the Northern Rivers for 19 years and has a lifelong connection to Byron Bay, but she still can’t surf.

Reynolds been obsessed with books ever since she first read Enid Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree. Her love of storytelling has led to a career steeped in words: from being a breakfast radio host and voice actor to a news journalist and creative writer. Reynolds grew up in Naarm/Melbourne, but an opportunity to be a radio announcer eight years ago brought her to the Northern Rivers, and she fell in love with the region. After living in the Big Smoke for the past seven years, Reynolds returned with her young family, and you can often find her bird-watching, hiking in nearby national parks, stretching out on the yoga mat or working on her debut novel.

The next edition of Byron Writers Festival runs from 8-10 August 2025.

JUTE Artistic Director to retire

JUTE Theatre Company’s founding Artistic Director and CEO, Suellen Maunder, is stepping down from the regional Queensland company after nearly three decades of leadership.

JUTE Chair Gill Townsend praised Maunder’s creativity, vision and tireless dedication, making the Cairns-based organisation a national leader in regional arts, and a vibrant company that has empowered diverse voices and inspired audiences for 32 years.

Townsend said that Maunder leaves JUTE and Australia’s regional arts industry with a great legacy.

“Since its inception in the early nineties, JUTE has blossomed from a small ensemble into an award-winning theatre company known for its bold productions, community outreach and dedication to nurturing emerging artists,” she said.

“Under Suellen’s guidance, JUTE has become a beacon of creativity and storytelling, awakening an entire theatre ecosystem across regional Queensland.

“Suellen’s artistic integrity has been at the heart of JUTE’s success. Her imprint is not only in the theatre we have built, but in the many artists and audiences her work has inspired over the years,” said Townsend.

According to Townsend, Maunder also played a key role in establishing Bulmba-ja Arts Centre and has long championed regional voices on the national stage.

“Suellen’s contributions to Queensland’s arts community will resonate for generations,” she said.

Maunder has been recognised with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Gold Matilda Award presented earlier this year, recognising her outstanding contribution to Queensland’s theatre industry. Notable initiatives under her leadership include the award-winning ‘Dare to Dream’ program, which since its launch in 2016 has delivered mentorship and development opportunities to thousands of First Nations artists, and ‘Driving and Activating the Regional Theatre Sector (DARTS)’, a three-year, artist-led initiative (spearheaded by JUTE Theatre Company in collaboration with a cohort of 50-plus theatre-makers living and working in regional Queensland).

Reflecting on her journey, Maunder said, “It’s been an incredible ride, and my passion for JUTE and regional theatre remains as strong as ever. I’m so grateful and proud of our work together and excited to see the future unfold for JUTE and the incredible team of artists who will continue to push boundaries.

“I’m especially thankful to Kathryn Ash and Susan Prince for igniting the spark that created JUTE. Our partnership was the foundation of everything JUTE has accomplished,” Maunder said.

With Maunder ready to close the curtain on her incredible run, the search for her successor will begin in the new year. The JUTE Board is working with renowned specialist search firm AEGEUS to find a dynamic new Executive Artistic Director to lead JUTE into its next chapter.

D’Lan Contemporary announces new Director

Luke Scholes has been appointed as Director of D’Lan Contemporary, a private gallery with spaces in Melbourne, Sydney and New York. The focus of this new role will be to support D’Lan Contemporary’s vision to further collaborate with and represent First Nations artists and art centres, and to present a series of curated primary and secondary market exhibitions at its existing galleries and internationally.

Scholes brings over 20 years’ experience to his new role. Since beginning his career as Field Officer, then Assistant Manager at Papunya Tula Artists in 2003, Scholes has forged a career as a respected curator and scholar in First Nations art. In 2008, he worked for Martumili Artists in Western Australia, before joining the National Gallery of Victoria as Project Officer, Indigenous Art.

In 2015, he was appointed curator of Aboriginal Art and Material Culture at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, where he curated the Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Awards (2016-2020) and the award-winning exhibitions Tjungun̲utja: from having come together (2017) and The Moment Eternal: Nyapanyapa Yunupingu (2020). More recently, he was Associate Research Fellow at Deakin University, Melbourne.

Scholes said, “I am thrilled to join the team at D’Lan Contemporary as they continue their exciting trajectory into the global contemporary art market. I look forward to working with some of Australia’s finest First Nations artists and art centres to deliver outstanding exhibitions at our galleries in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, and internationally and to assisting private collectors and institutions in their efforts to develop collections of significance.

“With an emphasis on excellence, scholarship and impeccable provenance, our exhibitions and advocacy will seek to further support and develop the burgeoning global interest in Australian First Nations art and artists,” he said.

D’Lan Davidson, Director and Founder of D’Lan Contemporary said, “In his over 20-year career in this sector, Luke has built a reputation based on integrity and scholarship. It is this, and his in-depth knowledge and passion for First Nations art that will, alongside D’Lan Contemporary Head of Research, Vanessa Merlino, help us deliver an exceptional international exhibition and talks program. We are very excited to welcome him to the team.”

