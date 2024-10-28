On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Next Wave farewells two arts leaders

Melbourne’s Next Wave, which supports experimental art-making by early-career practitioners working across multiple art forms, has announced that CEO/Director Jamie Lewis will not be returning to Next Wave following a period of parental leave. Acting CEO/Director Jacina Leong is also moving on after she finishes in the interim role in December.

Next Wave was established in 1984 as ‘Victoria’s Festival of Young People and the Arts’ and operated on a festival model for many years. In 2021, Next Wave moved to a new operational model, which came into practice in 2022, focusing on supporting creative development, intergenerational artist-led learning and industry pathways for early-career practitioners.

Lewis commenced at Next Wave in 2021, bringing a wealth of experience as an artist, curator, dramaturg and facilitator. She was the catalyst for Next Wave’s move away from the festival model and towards more sustainable programming and a year-round focus on mentorship of emerging creative practitioners.

In 2023, while Lewis went on maternity leave, Leong stepped in to continue this work.

An artist-curator, academic and experienced arts leader, Leong was instrumental in securing Next Wave’s ongoing tenancy at Brunswick Mechanics Institute and in shaping the organisation’s plans for the next phase of its evolution.

Both are finishing at Next Wave to pursue their respective practices and projects.

Next Wave’s outgoing CEO/Director Jamie Lewis (left) and Acting CEO/Director Jacina Leong, who is also leaving the organisation at the end of the year. Photo: Supplied.

“It has been a privilege to steward a small chapter in Next Wave’s 40 years. I am grateful for the trust of the sector, and the Board and staff, especially in supporting the model change. Next Wave has seen many lives – and it enters another iteration, as I am re-entering artistic practice as a parent. I am excited to see how Next Wave will continue to flourish – responding to and enabling the creative practices of young people and their communities, now and into the future,” said Lewis.

Leong added, “As I finish in my role as Acting CEO/Director, I want to express my gratitude to the extended community of practitioners (artists, arts workers, supporters) whose collaborative generosity and commitment to the future of Next Wave, has made stepping into this role possible. Thank you to the Next Wave Board and staff for welcoming me to be part of this organisation. I look forward to seeing how Next Wave continues to evolve and build on its impactful legacy, supporting early-career practitioners to test, develop and share their creative practice, and creating open and welcoming spaces for communities to gather and engage in creative experimentation.”

Next Wave’s next CEO will guide the implementation of the organisation’s revised Strategic Plan 2025–28, which outlines a focus on artists, programming, community and partnerships – with a particular spotlight on sustainability – from its home base at Brunswick Mechanics Institute.

Canberra Theatre appoints Executive Producer

Canberra Theatre Centre has announced the appointment of Lisa Freshwater in the role of Executive Producer.

Lisa Freshwater. Photo: Supplied.

Freshwater brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent the past 20 years working in theatre and major events across the globe. Most recently, she served as Executive Producer at the Sydney Fringe Festival, the largest independent arts festival in New South Wales.

Freshwater also served as Festival Producer at Sydney WorldPride, delivering WorldPride Arts, WorldPride Sports and Pride Amplified.

“Throughout her career, Lisa has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills that will be instrumental to the Canberra Theatre Centre as we grow, innovate, enhance and redefine our creative direction through the Canberra Theatre Redevelopment Project,” said Alex Budd, Canberra Theatre Centre Director.

Lisa Freshwater commences in the role of Executive Producer on Monday 25 November.

Board changes at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art

4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art has welcomed multidisciplinary Australian artist Mehwish Iqbal to its Board of Directors, simultaneously farewelling departing Board members Susan Acret and Chun Yin Rainbow Chan (陳雋然).

Iqbal is renowned for her innovative practice spanning printmaking, painting, textiles, sculpture and installation. She holds a BA in Fine Arts from the National College of Arts and an MA in Fine Arts from the University of New South Wales. As the first recipient of the Viktoria Marinov Award and a finalist in prestigious competitions such as the Blake Prize, Hobart Art Prize, Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize, Fisher Ghost Art Prize and Paramor Prize, her work has been showcased extensively across Australia and internationally. Notably, her pieces are held in significant collections, including the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia.

Iqbal’s current research examines the geopolitical scenarios contributing to the influx of refugee and migrant diasporas, the commodification of human agency, the monopoly of power dynamics and the complexities of hybrid identities in alien environments.

“I am honoured and excited to join the board of the 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art. As an organisation dedicated to exploring and showcasing the richness and diversity of contemporary Asian art, 4A plays a pivotal role in fostering cultural exchange, understanding and appreciation across communities,” Iqbal said.

New 4A Board member Mehwish Iqbal. Photo: Jacquie Manning.

“I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of 4A, working alongside such a talented and passionate team. Together, we will strive to elevate the voices of contemporary Asian artists and ensure that their work resonates within the broader cultural landscape.

“Thank you for welcoming me into this vibrant community. I am eager to embark on this journey with all of you and to support the important work that lies ahead,” she concluded.

The organisation also thanked Susan Acret and Chun Yin Rainbow Chan (陳雋然) as they step down from 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art’s Board of Directors.

“Both have made invaluable contributions to 4A during their tenure, shaping our organisation with their expertise and passion,” a 4A spokesperson said.

Susan Acret, a highly respected writer, editor, adviser and collector, has been a pivotal figure in the contemporary art world for over 20 years. With a deep focus on Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, she has brought immense expertise to 4A. Acret’s journey includes 13 years in Hong Kong, where she worked with Asia Art Archive, co-founded an advisory business, and continued her work as a freelance writer and editor. Returning to Sydney in 2014, Acret remains active in her practice and continues to shape the arts as Chair of the Power Institute Foundation Council at the University of Sydney.

Acret shared her thoughts on her long-standing connection with 4A: “My relationship with 4A goes back to its inception in 1996, to a time when it stood alone in its remit. Today 4A continues to be an important organisation in a more representative Australian visual arts ecology, and its reach is testament to its ongoing relevance as well as the vitality of its programming.”

Chun Yin Rainbow Chan (陳雋然) is an interdisciplinary artist, singer and music producer based in Naarm/Melbourne. Her work bridges contemporary visual art with a background in popular music, exploring themes of cultural representation, (mis)translation and matrilineal histories. Chan creates immersive installations that combine silk paintings, traditional weaving, sound and performance.

Central to her recent projects is the revitalisation of women’s folk songs from the Weitou people, Hong Kong’s original settlers. Reflecting her deep ancestral ties to Weitou women, Chan’s works contemplate the connection between memory, love and loss. In 2024, her work was commissioned for the Yokohama Triennale in Japan and MCA’s annual exhibition, Primavera. She has exhibited nationally and internationally at Firstdraft Gallery, Artspace, 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, Cement Fondu and I-Project Space, Beijing.

Chan expressed her gratitude for her time on the 4A Board: “4A has been instrumental in developing my artistic practice through residencies, exhibitions, performances and workshops over the years. Joining the Board in 2020, I am honoured to have played a role in shaping 4A and advocating for artists. Thank you to the Board, Thea [-Mai Baumann] and the rest of 4A’s wonderful team for their ongoing dedication and commitment to platforming Asian-Australian voices in the arts. I look forward to seeing 4A flourish for many more years to come.

“We extend our deepest thanks to Susan Acret and Chun Yin Rainbow Chan (陳雋然) for their unwavering dedication and wish them both the very best in their future endeavours. Thank you for your continued support as we evolve and enrich the cultural landscape of contemporary Asian art,” the spokesperson said.

New CEO joins Design Declares Australia

Design Declares Australia, an industry-recognised climate change initiative representing a growing group of designers, design studios, agencies and institutions, has announced the appointment of Andrew Simpson, founder of Vert Design, as its new CEO.

Simpson will lead efforts to align the Australian design industry with the global Design Declares movement, a collective of designers, studios, agencies and institutions committed to declaring a climate and ecological emergency.

He will focus on executing the organisation’s ‘8 Acts of Emergency’ across five key sectors: communications, product, digital, service and interiors. Reporting to Design Declares Australia’s advisory Board, Simpson aims to harness design to reimagine, rebuild and heal our world.

More recent appointments