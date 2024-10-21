On the move: latest arts sector appointments

SALA farewells CEO and welcomes new appointment

After more than a decade with the South Australian Living Artists Festival (SALA), Kate Moskwa has decided to step down from her role as CEO to pursue a new opportunity at the University of Adelaide, where she will manage Special Collections and Archives.

SALA Chair Alexandrea Cannon said, “On behalf of the SALA Board, I express our gratitude to Kate for her dedication to and passion for Australia’s only open-access festival for living [visual] artists.

“I acknowledge that Kate’s vision and passion for the arts have not only enhanced the opportunities for SALA, but have also embedded this beloved Festival into the fabric of our community. Her contributions have been invaluable, and her efforts have solidified SALA as a cornerstone of South Australia’s cultural landscape.”

Reflecting on her journey with SALA, Moskwa said, “I feel incredibly privileged to have been the custodian of South Australia’s treasured SALA Festival and to have worked alongside thousands of talented artists. SALA is an iconic festival that holds a unique place in our state’s annual calendar, and it has been my joy to collaborate with our dedicated arts community to nurture and grow this cultural gem. I am immensely grateful to all the SALA staff and board members, our partners, industry peers and, most importantly, the artists whose creativity enriches our lives and strengthens our communities.”

As Moskwa transitions into her new role, SALA has welcomed Bridget Alfred back to the helm. Alfred previously acted as Interim CEO while Moskwa was on parental leave, overseeing two successful Festival seasons in the process.

Under Alfred’s previous acting leadership, SALA celebrated record numbers of participating artists registering with the Festival and many new initiatives. Alfred was pivotal in moving SALA to its new home within the ILA (Immersive Light and Art) complex, a relationship that is expected to enable future projects and initiatives to thrive.

Alfred said, “I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO for the SALA Festival. Kate’s work has set a high standard and was always centred on benefiting SA’s artists. I am committed to furthering this vision for SALA while fostering our vibrant arts community. Together with the small dedicated SALA team, I look forward to inspiring and engaging audiences across South Australia and beyond.”

Hobart Current welcomes new creative team

The City of Hobart, in partnership with Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG), has announced the creative team responsible for the next iteration of the biennial Hobart Current exhibition, running from November 2025 to April 2026.

For the first time, a Tasmanian creative director has been appointed to Hobart Current, with Travis Tiddy (formerly the Artistic Director and CEO of The Unconformity) and Denise Robinson sharing the role.

Robinson is the first palawa person to direct the exhibition and brings over 40 years of experience in arts management; she is dedicated to promoting Aboriginal creative work in Tasmania.

Travis Tiddy and Denise Robinson are the new co-Creative Directors of the biennial exhibition Hobart Current. Photo: Supplied.

The theme for Hobart Current 2026 is Here and will feature up to 10 artists, including First Nations and Tasmanian artists. Artworks will be displayed at TMAG and in public spaces across Hobart.

Replacing the former City of Hobart Art Prize, Hobart Current is a major biennial program showcasing contemporary artists working across different media, including visual art, performance, music, film, design and literature.

Expressions of interest can now be submitted by artists interested in participating in Hobart Current 2026.

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland welcomes Australian arts leader

As reported by ArtsHub earlier this year, Australian arts leader Daniel Clarke – fresh from heading programming at Canberra Theatre Centre – has relocated to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (Aotearoa New Zealand) to take on the role of Director, Performing Arts at the region’s cultural and economic agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

His new position follows on from his leadership roles at Canberra Theatre Centre (Head of Programming), Sydney WorldPride (co-Festival Creative Director, leading WorldPride Arts), Arts Centre Melbourne (Creative Producer, Theatre and Contemporary Performance) and QPAC (Executive Producer).

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited includes New Zealand’s largest performing arts platform, Auckland Live; Auckland’s zoo, art gallery and maritime museum; three of Auckland’s four major stadiums; responsibility for attracting visitors, major events and investment; and supports wider regional economic development, all on behalf of Auckland Council, Australasia’s largest unitary authority.

Clarke has taken up a new role that recognises the importance of performing arts to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and provides a stronger focus and voice for performing arts and live entertainment at the top table of the agency that works to enrich cultural and economic life in the region.

“I am inspired by the uniqueness of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, and how so many amazing individuals here do what they do because they love Tāmaki Makaurau. From visual arts to climate innovation, film studios to rugby, musicals to tourism, economic development to the Auckland Zoo, supporting positive Māori outcomes to major cultural festivals, every day my work is leading me to new ideas and I feel energised and challenged, in the right way,” Clarke said in a statement earlier this month.

Clarke leads the Performing Arts team, charged with the development and acquisition of content across the iconic Auckland Live venues. He is also tasked with thinking about Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland as a stage, imagining how performing arts experiences can activate the city, with a focus on Aotea Square, at the heart of Auckland’s city centre, to increase engagement and participation in performing arts. He is committed to ongoing collaboration with and support for toi Māori performing artists with Auckland Live [Māori performing artists].

“The opportunity to build on the significant work done to date by past and current leaders at Auckland Live is a privilege, to ensure that we continue to program relevant, innovative, entertaining and diverse performing arts events. At a time globally when audience behaviours have changed and communities are facing economic challenges, it is vital we continue to strive to understand what audiences want now from a performing arts experience, reimagining and redefining what role performing arts can play in civic life,” Clarke said.

Part of his role is to lead the development of the Aotea Arts Quarter on behalf of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, in collaboration with the wider Auckland Council group, a performing arts precinct at the centre of Auckland. This has long been a special place for Aucklanders, from the earliest days on the banks of the Waihorotiu stream, to its evolution as a civic centre, and the growth of Auckland’s dynamic arts and culture scene.

“It is such a unique area in the heart of the region and I am inspired to collaborate on a shared vision of what this area can become. New Zealand’s busiest train station is planned to open here in 2026, with thousands of people coming to the area daily. What an amazing opportunity to connect new audiences with incredible arts and culture and create an environment they want to spend time in.”

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive Nick Hill said Clarke’s energy, in addition to his extensive expertise and experience stood out in the national and international recruitment search for the position.

“Daniel demonstrated a deep love and respect for the performing arts sector, a willingness to build connections, forge strong, authentic relationships and be open to and inclusive of new and different perspectives. He is openly excited by the cultural diversity of Tāmaki Makaurau and the opportunity to connect with a new community of artists and to deeply engage with Māori culture,” said Hill.

Settling into the role since late July, Clarke has taken every opportunity to experience both Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s performing arts culture, and the unique Māori culture and identity in Tāmaki.

“I have been inspired and excited by the breadth of work I have seen so far in Tāmaki Makaurau, including the powerful Autaia, which saw over 600 talented rangatahi [young people] perform highly original haka theatre performance pieces on the Kiri Te Kanawa stage,” he said.

“I have loved attending the Kōanga Festival at Te Pou Theatre, seeing brilliant contemporary performances at Q Theatre and The Basement and stunning music performances by Georgia Lines, Tina Cross and Anna Coddington in different venues across Aotearoa. My weeks are filled with amazing performing arts events across the city.”

