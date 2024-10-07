On the move: latest arts sector appointments

CIAF appoints Acting Artistic Director

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair’s (CIAF) Curatorial Associate Teho Ropeyarn has taken up the Acting Artistic Director’s role, effective immediately.

Ropeyarn is a long-serving member of the CIAF leadership team, a celebrated artist and respected arts worker who has dedicated his career to advancing First Nations artists and communities throughout North Queensland.

CIAF CEO Dennis Stokes welcomed Ropeyarn’s appointment, which follows Francoise Lane’s resignation after two years at the artistic helm and overseeing the delivery of CIAF 2024 – the Festival’s 15th anniversary edition.

“Teho is a well-respected member of Australia’s creative arts industry, and being a Cairns, Far North Queensland local, his interim appointment to Artistic Director is a good news story for the community,” said Stokes.

Together with Stokes commencing as the Festival’s first CEO in June, Ropeyarn’s appointment signals the start of a new chapter for CIAF.

Teho Ropeyarn. Photo: Ben Searcy.

“Teho is a valued member of our team who brings his deep passion for First Nations art and culture to the forefront of this celebrated platform,” said Stokes.

“Under his artistic leadership in this interim period, CIAF will continue to build on its reputation for promoting the diverse voices and stories of Queensland’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.”

Born in Mount Isa in 1988 and hailing from Injinoo in the Cape York Peninsula, Ropeyarn holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the College of Fine Arts, University of New South Wales, Sydney. His extensive experience includes roles as Gallery Curator at UMI Arts, Curator of Indigenous Australian Art at the Cairns Art Gallery and, most recently, CIAF’s Curatorial Associate.

Over his career to date, Ropeyarn has collaborated with more than 100 artists and produced over 30 exhibitions, including notable projects such as the co-curated Goobalathaldin Dick Roughsey: Stories of this Land exhibition, which was presented at both the Cairns Art Gallery and Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA). He also managed the Big Sculpture exhibition, CIAF’s first major touring project.

Ropeyarn’s curatorial expertise has been internationally recognised through numerous prestigious developmental opportunities, including participation in the Getty Paper Project at the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection and the National Gallery of Australia’s Wesfarmers Indigenous Leadership Program.

Ropeyarn’s career as an artist has flourished parallel to his curatorial practice, with his work showcased in several solo and group exhibitions in national and international settings, including the 23rd Biennale of Sydney (2022), Nuit Blanche in Canada (2022) and the Queen Sonja Print Award in Norway (2022), as well as in significant collections including the National Gallery of Australia, QAGOMA and the Art Gallery of South Australia.

Ropeyarn commenced his new role as CIAF’s Acting Artistic Director this month, and will continue in the position until 31 January 2025.

Stompin Artistic Director steps down

Caitlin Comerford, Artistic Director of Launceston-based youth dance company Stompin, has announced her decision to step down from the role after eight and a half years.

“Caitlin has had an immeasurable impact on our young people, and her vision and dedication have been pivotal in shaping the company’s legacy; we are forever grateful for the years she has devoted to inspiring our community,” a Stompin spokesperson said.

“As we navigate this transition, we want to assure everyone that our upcoming primary Stompin project, will continue as planned under the expert guidance of Rikki Mace and Rachel Moore. We will also be recruiting a new Artistic Director in the coming weeks.”

Comerford said being part of the Stompin story had been “an immense honour”, adding: “I came to Lutruwita expecting to run a youth dance company making dance shows with professionals and young people. Of course, that has been true, but what I did not expect was to have my whole understanding of art making, community and what family is reimagined in the most spectacular and magic way.

Caitlin Comerford. Photo: Supplied.

“Stompin is unlike anything I have come across in the dance industry. This is especially true because of the young people that make up the Company. They are the undercurrent, the heartbeat – they are astonishing. Each young person who I have had the privilege of working with has shaped the artistic vision and the development of each show and project.

“As I step out of my role at the Company that I love so dearly, I am grateful for everything it has afforded me and know with astounding clarity that it is the community that makes Stompin magic – not any one individual. I hope to be part of that community forever. I want to acknowledge the tremendous support and love I have had from my ‘partners in dance’ – Alison Wilkes, Mary Shannon, Freyja Wild and, of course, Rachel Moore. How fortunate I have been to work alongside these inspiring, kick-arse women.

artspace.org.au↗

“From now until forever – pump up the jam until your feet are Stompin,” Comerford concluded.

Artspace welcomes new Board member

The Board of Artspace has announced that creative arts professional Zoe Paulsen has been appointed to the Artspace Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Currently Fair Director for Sydney Contemporary, Paulsen has previously held roles with Affordable Art Fair, Melbourne Street Art Festival, Can’t Do Tomorrow and The Other Art Fair. She has also been a long-standing member of MCA Next Committee for Museum of Contemporary Art since 2010.

Paulsen said, “Artspace is one of the leading presenters of contemporary art in the Asia Pacific region, and as one of the most respected, innovative and creative institutions in Australia, I am so honoured to have been welcomed onto the Board of Directors. I’m excited to further engage with this vibrant community that continues to have such a positive impact on Sydney’s arts and culture industry. A space that deeply supports artists exploring bold ideas and new practices is key to positioning the arts in Australia among a global context. It’s this dynamic and inclusive platform making the arts more accessible and sustainable – something that personally resonates and continues to inspire me every day.”

Artspace’s Board of Directors also thanked outgoing Board member, Amanda Love who has been instrumental to Artspace during her 10-year tenure on the Board.

Artspace Chair Peter Wilson said, “Artspace has been privileged to have the wisdom, networks and support of Amanda Love over the past 10 years, and we paid tribute to her at our Gala event last Friday [27 September]. As we look to the future, we are delighted that Zoe Paulsen has agreed to join our Board, bringing her deep knowledge of contemporary art, passion for the artists and for the sector, and connectivity with the new generation of collectors, benefactors and creators.”

Castlemaine Art Museum welcomes new Chief Operating Officer

The Board of Castlemaine Art Museum (CAM) has welcomed Ella Hughes as the new Chief Operations Officer at Castlemaine Art Museum.

Chair of the Board Helen Symon KC said, “Castlemaine Art Museum is delighted to welcome Ella Hughes to work alongside Museum Director, Naomi Cass. Ella will lead strategic and business planning and management, and ensure effective operations for CAM’s future. Thanks to Naomi’s outstanding work in building CAM’s artistic reputation, it is the right time for CAM to focus on building capacity. Ella brings the experience and expertise necessary to CAM achieving long-term sustainability.”

Cass, who has led the organisation since 2019, said: “I am delighted to welcome Ella Hughes to the CAM team. Ella’s management experience combined with her long-standing commitment to the visual arts make her an excellent fit for this role. I look forward to collaborating with her to build CAM’s sustainability and programming in Central Victoria and beyond.”

Originally from New Zealand, Hughes studied arts before moving to Melbourne in 2000. She has held senior roles at Melbourne Fringe Festival, Falls Festival of the Arts and Music and Banyule City Council, and she was the Director of Bundoora Homestead Art Centre (Darebin City Council) for almost six years. Hughes has been a regular visitor to Central Victoria and moved here permanently in 2021. She lives in Guildford with her husband, three dogs and approximately five million bees. Hughes is a practising artist with a Fine Arts degree (First Class Honours) from La Trobe University, has a studio at Lot 19 in Castlemaine and is the President of Castlemaine Clay.

Speaking about her new position, Hughes said, “Castlemaine Art Museum is one of my favourite places in the region. I love taking visitors to the Museum to find out about the history of Central Victoria, and I am always delighted by the beauty of the galleries and the exceptional curation of the artworks. I look forward to working alongside Naomi, the Board, staff, volunteers, artists and community to ensure the long-term sustainability and local relevance of the museum.”

Founded in 1913, Castlemaine Art Museum has a unique collection of Australian art, First Nations cultural material and historical artefacts reflecting the early history of the region.

TURA announces appointment of inaugural Executive Producer/Director

Tura has announced the appointment of Carly Davenport Acker to the new position of Executive Producer/Director.

Davenport Acker joins Tura at a pivotal time for the organisation as it approaches its 40th anniversary and marks a significant moment for the future. The appointment further strengthens Tura’s position as a vital cultural institution, not only through its award-winning artistic output, but also the various programs that deliver positive social impact outcomes in regional and remote communities.

Announcing the appointment, Tos Mahoney, Tura’s Artistic Director and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to have found someone with Carly’s depth and breadth of experience. She has worked side-by-side with First Nations people on major projects and in community. Her commitment to positive social change through her cultural work is perfectly aligned with Tura’s purpose.”

Davenport Acker joins Tura post her role as CEO and Director of Ainslie and Gorman Art Centres, Arts Capital Limited. With over 25 years’ experience working in diverse creative and cultural organisations and locations across urban and remote Australia, she brings a deep understanding of Australian culture and social impact to the role.

Looking towards Tura’s future, Robyn Glindemann, Tura Chair, said: “Tura’s current and future success lies with its long-term commitment to working in community, and its ability to drive programs that adventurously stimulate deep connections, shared learning and confidence. As a keen adventurer herself, Carly’s leadership is welcomed as part of Tura’s next era of growth.”

Davenport Acker has worked in senior positions at a national and international level with major arts institutions such as the National Museum of Australia and Australian Parliament House, with significant experience in exhibition design, senior arts project management and governance. She is a Winston Churchill Fellow and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Arts History and Curatorship from the Australian National University (ANU) with a Graduate Diploma in Anthropology from University of Melbourne.

Davenport Acker said: “When engaging with diverse artists, storytellers and audiences, Tura creates tangible resonance and impact. I’m excited to join forces with the Tura team, an organisation that aligns directly with my values and commitment to intercultural collaboration.”

Wheeler Centre announces new Head of Programming

The Wheeler Centre has announced the appointment of Gene Smith as the organisation’s incoming Head of Programming. The news was shared by The Wheeler Centre’s CEO Erin Vincent at the opening night of the organisation’s Spring Fling event series on Wednesday 2 October.

Smith was named Head of Programming following an extensive search and will return to Melbourne to take up the position, following a number of years spent working overseas.

Erin Vincent, CEO, The Wheeler Centre, shared her delight at Smith’s appointment: “Gene brings almost a decade of programming experience working with world-renowned artists, across a range of respected literary organisations. We are so excited to be welcoming Gene and can’t wait for him to deliver his bold programming vision to our audiences.”

Gene Smith. Photo: Leah Jing McIntosh.

Smith joins Melbourne’s Centre for Books, Writing and Ideas with a wealth of curatorial and programming experience both locally and abroad. His recent stint in Dubai saw Smith dually serve as the Head of Programming of the Emirates Literature Foundation and Associate Director of the Foundation’s Festival of Literature, where he hosted the likes of Bernardine Evaristo, Ben Okri, Curtis Sittenfeld and Paul Lynch at this year’s event.

Prior to his time in the UAE, Smith was the International Program Consultant at the Ubud Writers and Readers Festival in Bali on the occasion of its 20th anniversary edition. Before departing overseas, Smith was Associate Director at the Melbourne Writers Festival from 2019-2022.

Ahead of his return to Melbourne, Smith said: “After some years abroad, I am thrilled to be returning to Melbourne – a city I love – to be the new Head of Programming at The Wheeler Centre for Books, Writing and Ideas.

“From packed-out shows featuring the world’s most high-profile writers, thinkers and storytellers to its public-spirited events and initiatives, The Wheeler Centre has always been a place to which people journey when in search of fresh insights, new connections and captivating experiences.

“I look forward to building on this tremendous legacy with Erin and the team by curating bold and imaginative programs that resonate with existing audiences and invite new people into The Wheeler Centre’s fold. Australia is a nation of stories, many of which go back tens of thousands of years, and it will be a privilege to help bring some of them to life in surprising and unforgettable ways,” he said.

Smith will assume the role of Head of Programming on Monday 11 November where he will join the current programming team in planning The Wheeler Centre’s activity for 2025 and beyond.

New Director announced for Drill Hall Gallery

Anthony (Tony) Oates has been appointed as Director of the Drill Hall Gallery and Australian National University (ANU) Art Collection.

Described as an outstanding curator and art gallery director, Oates has been with the Drill Hall Gallery since 2001, co-Director with Terence Maloon from 2022–2023 and Interim Director since June 2023.

Anthony Oates. Photo: Supplied.

Oates has established a reputation for curating highly successfully, energetic thematic exhibitions and critically acclaimed artist surveys, which historically contextualise artistic achievements. Over the last two years he has significantly developed the Director’s role: securing a major donation in support of DHG Publishing and the creation of a three-year philanthropically funded Writers Fellowship. He also developed the ANU Art Collection through significant gifts of artworks, received a sizeable donation to support public programs and inspired a dedicated team to produce a nationally recognised, stimulating and challenging program of engagement. He is a passionate and inspiring leader who engages closely with research and education at ANU.

ACCA announces new Artistic Director and CEO

The Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) has appointed Myles Russell-Cook as its new Artistic Director and CEO, following the announcement that Max Delany, who has held the role for the past nine years, is stepping down in November.

A descendant of the Wotjobaluk people on his maternal side, Russell-Cook has been strongly engaged in Indigenous studies and championing First Peoples’ agency throughout his career. He is currently Senior Curator of Australian and First Nations Art at the Gallery of Victoria (NGV), where he has played crucial roles in a number of key projects, including an upcoming touring exhibition of Indigenous Australian art in the US.

Read our stand-alone story for more details about Russell-Cook’s new role at ACCA.

QMusic Management Committee announces new members

QMusic, the peak body for Queensland’s contemporary music industry, has announced the appointment of Maggie Collins and Jake Challenor as new members of its Management Committee. Their appointments follow on from July’s Committee leadership transition, which saw Vivienne Mellish and John (JC) Collins step into the roles of President and Vice President respectively, succeeding Natalie Strijland and D-J Wendt.

The QMusic Management Committee also congratulated Collins on his appointment as Queensland’s first Night-Life Economy Commissioner. He will work with key stakeholders in live music venues, nightclubs, festivals and entertainment precincts to ensure the sustainability and growth of Queensland’s nightlife economy.

L-R: Maggie Collins and Jake Challen. Photos: Supplied.

QMusic Management Committee President Vivienne Mellish said, “We are so pleased to welcome Maggie and Jake to the QMusic Management Committee. So many excellent applicants put themselves forward, which is a testament to the breadth of knowledge and commitment out there in our local industry.

“Maggie has a rich history with QMusic and brings excellent national policy and industry knowledge through her current work with the Association of Artist Managers (AAM), which will be an asset to our strategy to help propel our Queensland music economy forward.

“It’s also great to have our first Sunshine Coast-based Committee member join us. Jake’s extensive experience in music and entertainment media and communications, and executive industry connections both nationally and abroad, will bring a fresh perspective to the organisation as QMusic moves into this new chapter.”

Collins and Challenor each possess a plethora of industry experience and credentials, which will assist QMusic’s service to Queensland’s rich music community.

Collins, currently based in Brisbane, has held a diverse range of roles within the music industry over 17 years. She was a presenter and producer at triple j for 10 years and founded the artist management company Morning Belle, representing ARIA Award-winning and Gold Record accredited artists such as DZ Deathrays, Odette, Miiesha and Donny Benet, among others. Collins held the role of Executive Programmer for BIGSOUND from 2016 to 2019 and, after seven years on the board of the Association of Artist Managers, in 2021 she moved into the Executive Director role, where she currently remains. In 2020, she received The Lighthouse Award, an honour given to Australian female managers who exhibit passion, creativity, advocacy, integrity and commitment to the community.

Challenor is the CEO and co-founder of Sound Story, Australia’s strategic communications consultancy catering specifically to the creative industries. With over 20 years of experience, Challenor utilises his storytelling talents to co-create narratives for brands across the music, media, advertising, and technology sectors. Challenor owned an independent record label and artist management company prior to returning to the world of journalism and launching Sound Story in 2023. As the former print editor of Rolling Stone Australia, founding editor of Variety Australia and publisher of online magazine The Music Network and radio industry website Radio Today, he has hands-on expertise across a variety of creative sectors, and is able to assess Queensland’s music landscape from different viewpoints.

Looking ahead, Mellish emphasised QMusic’s ongoing efforts to engage with policymakers to secure greater commitments for Queensland’s music sector in the lead-up to the upcoming state election.

“Alongside QMusic CEO Kris Stewart, various Management Committee members have been meeting with key stakeholders and policymakers to ensure the Queensland music industry is not forgotten in the upcoming state election. We are hopeful to see a commitment from all sides of politics over the coming weeks,” she said.

State Library SA appoints new Director

Highly experienced local government and library services executive, Megan Berghuis has been appointed Director of the State Library of South Australia. She replaces current Director, Geoff Strempel, who will retire next month after seven years in the role and a distinguished career spanning more than 40 years in library services.

Commencing her new role on 4 November 2024, Berghuis will lead the State Library of South Australia through its next phase of growth.

Berghuis brings a wealth of experience and breadth of skills across the libraries network, cultural management and local government sector, and is a strong advocate for arts and culture in South Australia. She joins the State Library following successful executive roles at the City of Unley, most recently as General Manager Community and Organisational Development, overseeing a diverse portfolio including arts, culture, libraries and museum, and has held various other leadership positions at the Council over a 12-year period.

Megan Berghuis. Photo: Supplied.

Berghuis currently sits on the Libraries Board of South Australia and is Chair of the Public Libraries Committee. She regularly participates in various industry committees and project steering groups, as well as volunteering to support performing arts opportunities for young people.

“I’m thrilled and honoured to join the State Library of South Australia as Director. I look forward to collaborating with the Libraries Board, staff and key stakeholders to discover innovative ways to celebrate and share the rich stories of South Australia with current and future generations,” Berghuis said.

“The State Library of South Australia is a much-loved and cherished cultural institution and the state’s largest research library. It’s future is incredibly bright, with numerous exciting project activations, collections and exhibitions on the horizon which will continue to tell the rich and diverse stories of South Australia.

“I am extremely passionate about the arts and look forward to further transforming the State Library and the public libraries into an even stronger, more cohesive network,” she said.

Berghuis’ appointment as Director follows an extensive national recruitment process. Libraries Board of South Australia Chair, Bruce Linn welcomed her appointment, saying it would help drive the State Library’s strategic direction.

“I am delighted, on behalf of the Libraries Board, to welcome Megan Berghuis to the role of Director,” Linn said.

“For more than a decade, I have observed first-hand, Megan’s passion and commitment to libraries, and I am confident she will bring her considerable leadership qualities, collaborative style and enthusiasm to this role, engaging with our many stakeholders to continue to provide world-class State and public libraries for the benefit of all South Australians.”

Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels congratulated Berghuis on her appointment at the State Library of South Australia and thanked Strempel for all of his hard work in the role.

“Libraries are the cornerstone of our communities, fostering a lifelong love of learning and connecting people with knowledge and resources,” Michaels added. “I look forward to working with Megan on new and exciting ways to share the State Library’s considerable collections with the people of South Australia.”

More recent appointments