On the move: latest arts sector appointments

New CEO joins Museums of History NSW

Museums of History NSW, the primary custodian and advocate of the state’s cultural history, has a new CEO.

Minister for the Arts John Graham said the successful candidate, Annette Pitman, brings a breadth of experience in heritage preservation, activation and storytelling across public, private and not-for-profit sectors to the role.

As Chief Executive of Create NSW for the last two and a half years, Pitman led the revitalisation of Sydney’s Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, The Gunnery and many other significant cultural spaces. She also oversaw the development of the state’s first Arts, Culture and Creative Industries policy, Creative Communities.

With a proven track record in arts, heritage and cultural leadership, Pitman is well-equipped to elevate Museums of History NSW in its mission to preserve and share the stories of the state through places, collections and archives.

Graham said, “The Museums of History NSW has an important role to play in collecting and celebrating our state’s cultural history across the vast archives and records, historic houses, museums and collections previously in the care of the Sydney Living Museums.

“I would like to congratulate Annette on her appointment to the role. I look forward to working together to deliver on the Government’s priorities for the sector and people of NSW.

“I am excited about the next chapter of this important organisation under Annette’s leadership, leveraging the successes and partnerships she has built across the NSW creative sector to further the mission of Museums of History.

“I would also like to thank Mary Darwell for acting in the role for the past 16 months, and commend her for the excellent contribution she made during her interim tenure. Mary led with care and integrity during Museums of History NSW’s important establishment phase, placing the community at the heart of its work. She leaves a substantial legacy,” the Minister concluded.

Pitman will commence in the role on 14 October, 2024.

Minister for Creative Industries welcomes ABC appointment

Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks MP, has welcomed the Albanese Labor Government’s appointment of Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation Director and CEO Katrina Sedgwick OAM to the Board of the ABC.

“As the only Victorian on the Board, Katrina Sedgwick will ensure Victoria’s voice is heard while bringing a wealth of experience in arts, screen and cultural leadership to this important role. In 2020, she was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for her outstanding contributions to film, theatre and visual arts administration,” Brooks said.

“With more than a decade of significant contributions to Victoria’s cultural landscape – including as the former CEO of the Australian Centre for the Moving Image and a long-standing career spanning festivals, theatre, and screen – Katrina is uniquely positioned to advocate for Victoria’s interests and reaffirm our state’s reputation as Australia’s cultural capital.

“Katrina has also held executive and board positions at the Adelaide Film Festival, Back to Back Theatre, the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, Chunky Move, the Art Gallery of South Australia, and the Australian Film Television and Radio School, and served as Head of Arts at the ABC from 2012 to 2015,” the Minister continued.

“Her appointment is not only a win for Victoria, but also for the entire country, bringing a vital perspective to the ABC’s role in communications, daily news stories, culture, sport and regional community media.”

Sedgwick will begin her role on 2 October 2024, succeeding outgoing member Peter Lewis, whose term concludes on 1 October 2024.

“Katrina will continue to serve in her current role at the Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation while contributing her expertise to the ABC Board, ensuring Victoria’s voice is heard and championing the essential role of the ABC in our national discourse,” Brooks said.

“This appointment to the ABC Board is a significant step in ensuring Victoria has strong representation at the national level. Her extensive leadership in the arts and cultural sector makes her a valuable asset to the Board and to the continued growth of Victoria’s vibrant creative industries.”

Brink welcomes new member to its Board of Directors

Brink Productions has announced the appointment of Justina Gardiner to its Board of Directors. With over two decades of leadership experience, Gardiner is a dynamic force in the world of business, known for her ability to ignite change and drive growth across a range of industries, including luxury goods, education, distribution/manufacturing, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and professional services.

Gardiner has been at the forefront of organisational strategy, uniting stakeholders to achieve impactful outcomes in workforce planning, brand development, social responsibility and digital innovation. Her previous roles include General Manager Corporate Services at Perks Accountants & Wealth Advisers, and executive marketing positions at Haircare Group, San Remo Macaroni Company, Torrens University Australia and L’Oréal Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome Justina to our Board,” said Chair Mimi Crowe. “Her extensive strategic and brand experience, as well as her commitment to making a positive impact align perfectly with our mission to create and present innovative and engaging theatre.”

Executive Director Karen Wilson said: “With our groundbreaking new works in development, including Someone You Know and Love Don’t Live Here Anymore, Justina’s appointment to our Board is timely and will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve under the creative leadership of Artistic Director Stephen Nicolazzo in bringing Brink’s next phase of storytelling to life.”

On joining the Brink Board, Gardiner said, ”I am a passionate believer in the essential role that the arts play in bringing diverse narratives, views and cultures into conversation with each other in surprising ways. I am excited to join the Brink Board as it embarks upon the next exciting phase in its evolution under Stephen Nicolazzo’s creative vision and supported by such an experienced team led by Karen Wilson.”

New Artistic Director joins The Unconformity

Tasmania’s west coast arts festival The Unconformity has announced the appointment of Loren Kronemyer as its new Artistic Director. Kronemyer will lead the cultural and creative vision of The Unconformity festival and explorations, taking over from founding Artistic Director Travis Tiddy, who completed his tenure in August 2024.

Kronemyer is an artist living and working in regional Lutruwita/Tasmania, whose work spans interactive and live performance, experimental media art, curatorial work, and large-scale world-building projects aimed at exploring ecological futures and survival skills. She received the first Masters of Biological Arts Degree from SymbioticA Lab at the University of Western Australia and has a PhD from the University of Tasmania. Most recently, Kronemyer has worked as a curator on projects including Faux Mo at MONA FOMA Festival, Forest Congress Field Trip at MONA and as the Director of Art Farm Birchs Bay.

“As an artist and curator working in Lutruwita/Tasmania, I have grown up alongside The Unconformity, having the privilege of working with the team and other West Coast collaborators in many configurations over the years. I am honoured to continue Travis Tiddy’s indelible legacy, and to welcome both existing and new artists, collaborators and audiences to come together and show the world what art can do,” Kronemyer said.

Kronemyer’s approach of deep and immersive research has led her to foster collaborations with a number of experimental societies, labs and specialists. These include Australia’s last broom factory, from which she learned to make millet brooms for the project Millennial Reaper; the World Archery Federation, from which she earned a coaching qualification for her project After Erika Eiffel; and the scientists at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, with whom she developed her show Receiver. Her work has played a role in brokering negotiation around ecological issues, via projects like Epoch Wars by Pony Express, her creative collaboration with Ian Sinclair.

“Experimental art has the power to change the future. I believe no one better demonstrates this than the people of the West Coast, who have created The Unconformity as a way to harness art’s world-building potential. These high stakes and high spirits make The Unconformity an organisation unlike any other. I am excited to play my part in contributing to its next stages as Artistic Director, supporting acts of creative exploration, speculation, remembrance, play and self-determination,” Kronemyer said.

The Unconformity’s CEO Louisa Gordon congratulated Kronemyer on her appointment. “I am thrilled to share the news of Loren Kronemyer’s appointment as Artistic Director of The Unconformity. Loren’s engagement completes the change of leadership for The Unconformity that will propel us into a new phase of creative vision for the festival, explorations and cultural development on the West Coast of Lutruwita/Tasmania. I look forward to sharing the strong collaborative spirit and the bold and innovative approach that Loren brings to place-based work with the team, community, artists and stakeholders that are integral to The Unconformity’s mission,” she said.

Kronemyer will begin her role on 7 October 2024, bringing her experience and knowledge to the development of the organisation’s 2025 festival and ongoing cultural programs.

The Unconformity invites the West Coast community to welcome Loren at an informal meet and greet event at 5:30pm on Wednesday 9 October 2024 at The Unconformity Hall, 35 Cutten Street Queenstown.

Chamber of Arts and Culture WA announces new Board members and Chairperson transition

The Chamber of Arts and Culture WA has announced several significant developments within the Chamber Board.

The Chamber received four nominations for the four available Board positions. As such, no ballot process was required for this election cycle. The elected positions include the reappointment of current Board members Fiona Sinclair and Libby Klysz, as well as the addition of two new members, Soula Veyradier and Suzanne Worner.

These appointments reflect the Chamber’s commitment to strong leadership representing the sector’s diversity. They join current Board members Ingrid Puzey (Deputy Chair), Jim Cathcart, Dr Andrew Lu AM, Rick Heath, Paul Nielsen, Tim Cooper and Kylie Ashenbrenner.

Soula Vouyoucalos Veyradier brings extensive managerial and curatorial experience within the arts and cultural sector in Australia and Europe. Across her work history she has established leading arts programs deeply connected to place, with a focus on incubating and inspiring practitioners, and reaching multi-sector audiences. Veyradier was most recently Programs Director at International Art Space and has held roles at the WA Museum, City of Melville, Pierre Berès Fine Art (France) and the Hania Archaeological Museum (Greece).

She brings a sound understanding of the Australian and international cultural ecology and extensive involvement in the sector, participating in industry initiatives and forums, including Asialink Regional//Regional, Artlands, Danjoo Koorliny, ICOM/ UNESCO Australian Memory of the World summits.

Veyradier maintains strong working relationships across the arts sector and beyond, and sustains these through active involvement in sector activity, key initiatives and networks, and industry roles and boards, including Creative Australia Peer, Industry Adviser, Fremantle Biennale Arts Advisory and Regional Arts WA Boards, East Fremantle Public Art Committee and the Australian Museums and Galleries National Council.

Suzanne Worner’s career began at the Ten Network in 1993. She spent nearly two decades as Production Manager for ABC News before transitioning to freelance publicity, focusing on independent film festivals and community events.

In 2011, Worner took over communications for the Revelation Perth International Film Festival, becoming General Manager in 2013. She curated programs for the Perth Fringe World Festival in 2018, winning the ‘Free and Community’ Award, hosts weekly film reviews on Curtin Radio’s Afternoon Show, curates film events both in WA and Italy, has numerous IMDb credits to her name and in 2020, created the WA Screen Culture Awards to fill the void of acknowledgement for local screen industry practitioners.

Elected to the City of Vincent Council in 2021, Worner now serves as Chair of the Arts Advisory Group, continuing her unwavering and steadfast advocacy for the arts.

The newly elected and returning members bring a diverse range of skills and perspectives to further strengthen the Chamber’s advocacy for the arts in Western Australia.

As part of a leadership transition, the Chamber has also announced that after many years’ service, June Moorhouse will be stepping down as Chairperson, and from the Chamber Board, after the organisation’s 2024 Annual General Meeting. The Board has endorsed Anthony Hasluck as the incoming Chairperson. Hasluck is a current Board member and Managing Director of Clarity Communications.

Moorhouse was elected to the Chamber Board in 2018, re-elected for a second term in 2022 and has led the organisation as Chairperson from December 2022.

“June stepped into the role at a moment of great uncertainty for the Chamber, overseeing an organisational review and the adoption of a new business model and strategic plan for the organisation. Her leadership and commitment to the Chamber and Western Australia’s arts, culture and creative industries sectors are borne out in her achievements in the role, most notably securing peak body funding for the Chamber to continue to champion the essential place of arts and culture for everyone, everywhere across WA,” said Chamber CEO Tania Hudson.

“On a personal level, I am extremely grateful for June’s wisdom, warmth and professionalism, which have been a mainstay of my time at the Chamber.”

The Chamber thanked Moorhouse for her invaluable contribution to the Chamber and welcomes Hasluck as he takes on this important role leading the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to support and grow arts and creativity in Western Australia.

Reflecting on her time as Chairperson, Moorhouse said, “It’s been an honour to lead the Chamber and work on behalf of the sector. It’s only through collective action and a united voice that we will bring about the change needed to ensure the centrality of this sector in the daily lives of West Australians is realised. I am excited to see how the Chamber’s next chapter unfolds.

“It has been a privilege to serve alongside such dedicated individuals in the arts and culture sector. I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I have full confidence that the Chamber, under Tania and Anthony’s leadership, will continue to drive meaningful change for the Western Australian community and our members.”

New Head of VCA Film and Television appointed

David Balfour has been appointed as the new Head of Film and Television at the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) within the University of Melbourne’s Faculty of Fine Arts and Music.

Balfour is an internationally recognised education leader, teacher and film industry practitioner with extensive experience across the UK, the US and Australia. His career spans various roles in the film and television industry, including senior positions at leading educational institutions. Most recently, as Director of Teaching and Learning at the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) from 2020 to 2024, Balfour oversaw the development and delivery of teaching programs, led curriculum innovation and forged strategic industry partnerships.

In addition to his academic leadership, Balfour continues to work as a producer and script development consultant for production companies in the UK and the US. He holds a Master of Arts in Producing from the National Film and Television School in the UK and is passionate about empowering new voices in screen storytelling.

Balfour said he is thrilled to join the VCA as the new Head of Film and Television. “The VCA is an institution that for over 50 years has been at the heart of producing innovative and powerful Australian screen storytellers. Its graduates have had tremendous impact, not just in the industry, but on audiences globally,” he said.

“Working with my Faculty colleagues, I aim to build upon the VCA’s stellar history, to enhance our programs and empower the next generation of creative practitioners. Our aim is to continue to be the vibrant, forward-thinking educational environment that nurtures creativity and produces the diverse, skilled storytellers ready to shape the future of film and television.”

Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Music Professor Marie Sierra said Balfour’s appointment heralds a new era for Australia’s oldest film school.

“This appointment comes at an exciting time for VCA Film and Television,” she said. “With the recent launch of our pioneering LED Volume Studio facilities for virtual production, David will be well-positioned to lead the school into the fast-moving future of screen storytelling.”

VCA Director Professor Emma Redding said Balfour’s strengths as an educator and filmmaker, coupled with his global industry background, will benefit VCA Film and Television students enormously.

“With over 16 years of experience in higher education and international screen production, David is passionate about fostering innovation in curriculum design, embracing new technologies, partnering with industry, and promoting inclusive practices that prepare students for the dynamic realities of the screen industries and creative careers,” she said.

“We look forward to seeing his impact on our venerated School of Film and Television.”

Balfour will take up the position in December 2024.

Appointment to the National Archives of Australia Advisory Council

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Amanda Heyworth as a member of the National Archives of Australia Advisory Council for a three-year term.

The National Archives is Australia’s federal government record collecting agency, preserving and managing documents and other evidence that record important events in Australian history, and making them available to the public.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Heyworth would be a valuable addition to the Council.

“The National Archives holds some of our most important records dating back to Federation in 1901, helping to tell the story of our nation,” he said.

“Amanda’s experience in digital transformation and service design will benefit the National Archives as it works to make collections more digitally available and improve information management.”

Heyworth is a professional company director, with expertise in governance, strategy and innovation. She currently holds Chair positions at UniSA Ventures Pty Ltd and the Centennial Park Cemetery Authority, and is a non‑executive Director at People First Bank and Commissioner of the Essential Services Commission of South Australia.

Heyworth has previously held senior executive positions in the venture capital, technology and finance sectors. Early in her career, she served as an economist with the Federal Treasury and as Adjunct Faculty in the Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales.

Monkey Baa appoints three new Board members

Monkey Baa Theatre Company has announced the appointment of three new Board Directors: Amy Payten, Jo Dyer and Claudia Chidiac. Each brings a wealth of experience and unique skills that will help guide the company as it strengthens its role as a national leader in theatre for young people and makes a lasting impact on young audiences across Australia.

With their expertise in theatre, education, philanthropy and producing, the new directors will support Monkey Baa’s vision of bringing transformative theatre experiences to more young people.

Claudia Chidiac, a creative producer and artist with over 20 years of experience, joins the Board with a deep understanding of how the arts can transform lives. Chidiac has spearheaded community-driven projects like the Hive Festival and the Way Out West (WOW) Festival. Her belief in amplifying the voices of young people through creative expression makes her an important voice on the Board, ensuring Monkey Baa remains a leader in innovative and inclusive theatre practices.

Jo Dyer is a writer, literary curator and producer of theatre and film. Most recently, she was Director of Adelaide Writers’ Week, having also held leadership roles at national cultural institutions, including CEO of Sydney Writers’ Festival, Executive Producer of Sydney Theatre Company and General Manager of Bangarra Dance Theatre. Through her company Soft Tread Enterprises, Dyer has produced acclaimed works that have been staged at iconic venues around the world. She has a deep passion for storytelling across mediums and will bring this expertise to Monkey Baa’s mission to expand its reach to young audiences.

Amy Payten, Head of Drama at St Catherine’s School, is a passionate drama educator with training from NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art), NYU (New York University) and UNSW (University of New South Wales). In addition to her work in education, Payten has been deeply involved in not-for-profit initiatives with the Sony Foundation, Macquarie Foundation and the Robertson Foundation. Her commitment to inspiring young people through theatre aligns with Monkey Baa’s mission to empower young audiences through creative experiences.

The new appointments follow the earlier announcement of Professor Judith McLean as Monkey Baa’s Chair. McLean’s leadership has played a key role in shaping Monkey Baa’s direction and ensuring that its focus remains on delivering exceptional live theatre experiences for young people.

“We are thrilled to have Amy, Jo and Claudia join the Board at this exciting time,” McLean said. “Their combined expertise will bring fresh perspectives and energy as we continue to expand Monkey Baa’s influence and provide more young people with access to inspiring theatre. Their commitment to making a difference perfectly aligns with our vision.

“Monkey Baa is well-positioned to continue growing its impact across the country, and the leadership from our new Board members will be instrumental in ensuring that we stay true to our mission of creating world-class theatre for young people,” she concluded.

Festival of Voices Artistic Director steps down

Isobel Marmion, the Artistic Director of Hobart’s winter event Festival of Voices (FoV), has announced she is stepping down from the role in order to take up the position of Executive Producer at Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Marmion will be leaving Festival of Voices at the end of October and has been working with the Festival’s Board to ensure a recruitment plan is in place.

“This position was an unexpected opportunity that I couldn’t ignore, and I am both excited to be embarking on a new adventure, but I will miss Festival of Voices and the whole team,” Marmion said.

“My predecessor, Peter Choraziak, will be stepping back into the role of Artistic Director as the organisation goes through the recruitment process. I know that Peter is excited to be returning, albeit briefly, and I am glad to know that the AD position will be in such capable hands as the team prep for 2025.

“I have absolutely loved my time at Festival of Voices. We’ve achieved a lot in the past two years, and thanks to the immense hard work of a truly wonderful team, 2024 was the biggest year in FoV history and I feel hugely privileged to be leaving the organisation in such a strong position. It has been a blessing to work at such a well-supported, beloved festival, and I want to thank all of our partners, participants and audiences for making my job such a delight. I know that the team will continue to light up Tasmania with singing in creative and vital ways, I know that FoV will continue to grow and expand, and I can’t wait to see what happens with the 2025 Festival, the 20th ever Festival of Voices,” she said.

Sydney Festival names new Festival Director for 2026-2029

A Canadian-born artistic director and CEO who has worked extensively on festivals in Ireland and the UK has been announced as the next Festival Director of Sydney Festival.

Kris Nelson was announced as the incoming Festival Director of Sydney Festival on 24 September. His inaugural program will be the Festival’s 50th edition in January 2026.

Nelson will relocate to Sydney later this year to take up the role, having recently concluded six and a half years as Artistic Director and CEO at the London International Festival of Theatre (LIFT).

Read our story about his appointment.

New appointment to the Public Lending Right Committee

The Albanese Government has appointed Will Kostakis to the Public Lending Right Committee as an author representative for a four-year term.

The Committee is responsible for the administration of the Public Lending Right Scheme, which ensures Australian book publishers and creators are compensated for the free use of their work in Australian public and educational lending libraries.

Kostakis is an award-winning children’s and young adults’ author who has extensive experience working with public and educational libraries. An accomplished public speaker, he has spent more than 16 years travelling around Australia and overseas to speak about his books and writing at schools, festivals and conferences.

His books have been shortlisted for numerous awards, and his latest book We Could Be Something won the 2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards in the Young Adult Literature category.

Read: Failure and frustration spawn success for Prime Minister’s Literary Awards winners

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Kostakis’s skill and continued advocacy for young readers and writers would be an asset to the Committee.

“Will is a dedicated and passionate young author whose work tells the stories of the people that make up modern Australia,’ Burke said.

“The Public Lending Rights Committee ensures writers and publishers are properly compensated for their work and so it’s invaluable to have working writers, such as Will, on board.

“The Albanese Labor Government’s changes to include ebooks and audiobooks have meant even more Australian writers are now benefiting from these schemes,” the Minister concluded.

