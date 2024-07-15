On the move: latest arts sector appointments

The Unconformity appoints new CEO

Lutruwita/Tasmania’s west coast, multi-arts festival The Unconformity has announced the appointment of Louisa Gordon as its new CEO.

Gordon’s appointment marks a new chapter for the organisation, with founding Artistic Director Travis Tiddy and General Manager Kate Harrison both finishing up in their roles on 2 August 2024.

Gordon has an extensive career in arts management both locally and nationally, most recently as Executive Producer of Mona Foma and Music at Mona. She has previously worked as Director of Programming and Production at Ten Days on the Island, Executive Producer of Taste of Tasmania, and in advisory roles in events, grants and community engagement at City of Hobart.

An arts manager for over 25 years, Gordon started her career in the performing arts in Nipaluna/Hobart before graduating from the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) in 1992. She worked for over 10 years as a stage production, technical and tour manager both nationally and overseas.

Louisa Gordon is the new CEO of The Unconformity. Photo: Ivett Dodd.

Following further study in Creative Industries at Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Gordon took on leadership roles at various arts organisations, including as General and Program Manager at Northern Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA) and Program Manager at Flying Arts in Brisbane. She was also a Senior Producer at the Queensland Music Festival (QMF) and Business Manager at The Australian Voices, and she established the first logistics department at Brisbane Festival. She returned to Lutruwita/Tasmania in 2014 to work at Ten Days on the Island.

Gordon is currently the Chair of Mature Artists Dance Experience (MADE) and has sat on other advisory committees and panels including Tasmania Performs and the Regional Arts Australia Fund.

Chair of The Unconformity, Rick Snell, congratulated Gordon on her appointment. ‘Louisa brings extensive experience working in the arts, with festivals and community engagement in various regions over the last 25 years,’ he said.

‘Louisa has an inclusive approach to both management and her engagement with community and artists. She understands and is committed to The Unconformity’s focus on the local and place in the creation and enhancement of arts and creativity on the West Coast.’

Gordon begins her role on 16 July 2024, bringing her experience and knowledge to the development of the organisation’s 2025 festival and ongoing cultural programs.

‘As I step into the role of CEO at The Unconformity I’ve been reflecting on my unconventional journey through the world of arts and culture where I’ve learned to navigate the unpredictable, and to thrive on challenges,’ she said.

‘I’ve always gravitated towards the creation of work that has the capacity to transform communities, artists and audiences through unforgettable experiences that captivate imagination. I’m very excited (and humbled) to be chosen to continue the incredible legacy of Travis Tiddy and to lead the unique creative force of The Unconformity with the West Coast community, the Board and team into this new chapter.’

With Gordon’s appointment finalised, the organisation will now begin its recruitment process for the role of Artistic Director.

Snell said: ‘The Board of The Unconformity is excited by what Louisa, and our yet-to-be-appointed Artistic Director, will achieve in this next period of the organisation.’

ACCA to farewell Artistic Director/CEO

Max Delany, the Artistic Director and CEO of the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) has advised ACCA’s Board and his colleagues of his intention to step down from his role in November 2024.

ACCA Chair Dr Terry Wu said Delany’s contributions to ACCA have been immense and profound: ‘While we are all deeply saddened to hear this news, we know Max leaves ACCA in incredible shape after nine years delivering a dynamic and ambitious curatorial vision.

‘Max’s time at ACCA is marked by many accomplishments. He has welcomed strong engagement with First Nations communities and programming, expanded the reach of our education programs, and embedded diverse artistic and curatorial voices in ACCA’s programs and vision,’ said Wu.

Outgoing ACCA AD/CEO Max Delany. Photo: Casey Horsfield.

Delany took on the position of Artistic Director and CEO of ACCA in early 2016, following leadership roles at the National Gallery of Victoria, Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) and Gertrude Contemporary. His achievements at ACCA are extensive, and include landmark exhibitions exploring contemporary art’s relation to wider social, cultural and political contexts, including Sovereignty, Unfinished Business: Perspectives on art and feminism, On Vulnerability and Doubt and Who’s Afraid of Public Space?, among others.

‘Throughout his time at ACCA, Max has amplified ACCA’s role as a leading platform for contemporary artists, delivering an influential commissions program, ambitious annual solo exhibition projects with Australian artists and an annual series of major exhibitions, which have seen the work of leading international artists shown here in Australia, often for the first time,’ said Wu.

‘Max has also been instrumental in embedding First Nations voices and self-determination through exhibitions such as Sovereignty, the Yalingwa series, and major solo projects with artists Yhonnie Scarce and Tennant Creek Brio (opening this September). Under his leadership, ACCA is also proud to have established a dedicated First Nations curatorial position, with Hannah Presley inaugurating the role in 2018, now held by Dr Jessica Clark since 2022.’

Wu said Delany was an unrivalled leader and community builder, and noted that ACCA today has the support and involvement of an exceptionally dedicated group of artists, colleagues, donors and collaborators locally, nationally and internationally.

‘Max’s enthusiasm and dedication to art and artists has never wavered, and we wish him the best of times as he embraces new horizons in the next chapter in his career,’ Wu said.

Delany himself said: ‘It has been a privilege to lead ACCA over almost a decade. It has been an honour working with such an outstanding, dedicated and inspiring team, and members of ACCA’s Board, whose vision, support and counsel has been courageous and unwavering, motivating and enabling. The work of artists lies at the heart of what we do, and I am immeasurably grateful for their collaboration and trust, and for the visionary, philosophical and transformational role that artists play in our society.

‘ACCA’s role is amplified by dedicated philanthropy, and I extend sincere thanks and appreciation to our wonderful and loyal community of donors and supporters, and our government partners, who make such an important contribution to what we do,’ he continued.

‘I’m proud of our collective achievements and remain confident and convinced of ACCA’s necessity, impact and potential in a rapidly and radically transforming world and cultural sector. Thank you to the many artists, colleagues, supporters, partners and friends who have guided, contributed to and supported ACCA over the past decade – more power to you!’

ACCA’s Board will begin the recruitment process for a new Artistic Director/CEO shortly.

ACMI announces new Board members

Australia’s national museum of screen culture, ACMI, has welcomed three new Board members while also bidding farewell to three long-serving Board members.

‘For their nine years of service, I’d like to thank customer-focused technology expert Karen Corry, renowned screen practitioner Rachel Griffiths AM and specialist plastic surgeon (and dedicated contemporary art advocate) Dr Terry Wu. We remain immensely grateful to Karen, Rachel and Terry for their governance of ACMI since 2015 and their commitment to completing maximum Board terms. All three brought unique skills and talents into the boardroom, and had major impact on the strategic direction of ACMI,’ said ACMI Board President, Janet Matton AM.

‘This month we also welcome three new Board members: Matthew Everitt, proud Taungurung man of the Kulin from Central Victoria and co-Founder of Dreamtime Art Consultancy; Gabrielle Lim, creative entrepreneur and experiential design expert, and co-Founder of the escape room, Trapt; and Chris Wright, co-Founder and Managing Director of games companies Fellow Traveller Games, Double Jump Communications and The Treasure Hunters FanClub.

L-R: New ACMI Board members Matthew Everitt, Gabrielle Lim and Chris Wright. Photo: Supplied.

‘Matthew, Gabrielle and Chris join our current Board members Ian Forsyth, Alison Parker, Tea Uglow and Paul Wiegard, where the combined expertise of our Board continues to guide us on our journey to becoming a globally recognised hub for film, TV, video games and screen-based art,’ said Matton.

New Director for Campbelltown Arts Centre

Campbelltown City Council has announced the appointment of Mouna Zaylah as the new Director of Campbelltown Arts Centre.

Zaylah brings over 10 years of leadership experience, and over 30 years’ experience in the arts and cultural sector to the role. Her tenure at Campbelltown Council spans eight years, having previously been influential in her position as Business and Engagement Manager at the Arts Centre.

In this position, Zaylah played a pivotal role in developing a strong education and engagement program, catering to young people and culturally and linguistically diverse communities. She has also played an important role in developing the public art program that has become an integral part of the revitalisation of Queen Street, and has most recently led the development of the City’s first Cultural Strategy: Creative Campbelltown 2024-2030.

Zaylah was recently recognised for her significant contribution to the Western Sydney arts sector at the inaugural Women of Western Sydney Awards in March 2024. She was the co-recipient of the Woman of Western Sydney (Arts) award.

As Director, Zaylah will oversee the curatorial, engagement and operational teams at Campbelltown Arts Centre. She will also lead the arts, culture and creative outcomes for the City of Campbelltown, working closely with the cultural sector and the local community to ensure Campbelltown Arts Centre remains an inclusive space for contemporary artistic expression.

‘We are thrilled to have Mouna as the Director of the Arts Centre. Her vision and passion align with our mission to inspire and engage our community through the arts,’ said Mayor Dr George Greiss.

‘We are confident that Mouna will bring innovative and exciting new perspectives to our centre,’ he added.

Zaylah’s vision for the Arts Centre is for it to be loved and respected as a contemporary arts and cultural facility by locals and visitors alike. She envisions the Arts Centre to be a place of opportunities for artists to make bold and exciting works both in the Centre and beyond its walls, embedding art in residents’ everyday experiences and reaching national and international audiences.

Zaylah said of her new role: ‘I am thrilled to be taking on this role and to be working with the exceptional Arts Centre team. Campbelltown Arts Centre is recognised as a national leader, known for its contemporary artistic programming.

‘I am excited to build on its positive reputation, deepen our engagement with audiences and the local community, and promote it as a major cultural destination for both locals and visitors.

‘My priorities include presenting powerful and unique exhibitions, increasing engagement with emerging creative practitioners, building a strong performance and screen programs, and embedding art throughout Campbelltown in public spaces and continuing to build new audiences,’ Zaylah concluded.

