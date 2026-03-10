On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Opera Australia announces Director of Opera

Following a rigorous national and international search, Opera Australia has announced the appointment of Amy Lane as Director of Opera, completing OA’s senior leadership recruitment and marking a defining moment in the company’s 70th anniversary year.

Lane joins OA after a successful seven-year tenure as Artistic Director of the Copenhagen Opera Festival and, prior to that, as Head Staff Director at The Royal Ballet and Opera, Covent Garden. She has worked at major opera houses and festivals across the UK, Europe and North America, and was engaged by OA as Revival Director for Kasper Holten’s production of Szymanowski’s King Roger, performed in Melbourne and Sydney in 2017.

An innovative and highly respected artistic leader, Lane’s achievements were recognised when Copenhagen Opera Festival received the 2025 Oper! Award for Best Future Project, one of Europe’s most respected opera honours.

During her tenure in Copenhagen, she expanded the festival into a globally connected platform for new work and reimagined repertoire, forging international collaborations, artist and visitor programs, and major productions across both traditional and unconventional spaces.

Opera Australia’s new Director of Opera, Amy Lane. Photo: Westrup.

Together with OA’s CEO Alex Budd and Music Director Andrea Battistoni, Lane forms a senior leadership team of complementary expertise, united by a shared commitment to artistic excellence and a clear ambition to strengthen OA’s standing within the global operatic landscape.

‘Amy is one of the most compelling leaders of her generation in the opera world,’ Budd said. ‘Her international work as a stage director, combined with her strong relationships with executive and artistic producers, singers, directors and designers, uniquely positions her to shape OA’s ambitious artistic plans for the future.

‘I am delighted Amy is joining our team. Her deep knowledge of the artform, strategic insight and proven collaborative leadership will significantly strengthen our vision and drive our next chapter with confidence.’

Bringing extensive strategic planning and administrative experience from major opera houses, Lane will guide OA’s long-term artistic strategy and shape repertoire planning and production. She will work closely and collaboratively with the Music Director, CEO and executive team, driving the company’s artist engagement and commissioning and cultivating relationships with both Australian and international co-producers. She will also bring her extensive experience in audience development and community engagement to ensure opera becomes more accessible to more people.

Lane said: ‘Opera Australia is a company with extraordinary artists working across all disciplines and a distinctive national voice. I am excited by the scale of its ambition and its appetite for bold and innovative work, led essentially by strong narratives and vibrant storytelling.

‘My wish is that together, we can create productions that both matter and inspire great artistic conversations – work that honours the extraordinary and much-loved canon, while speaking clearly to contemporary audiences. I look forward to building that future with Alex, Andrea and the outstanding teams at OA.’

The Director of Opera appointment completes a leadership structure designed to strengthen OA’s position as a company of national and international relevance: one that honours the depth of the operatic canon while pursuing new creative horizons and deepening its relationship with audiences, artists and partners.

Amy Lane commences with OA in September 2026.

New members join ACT Arts Minister’s Creative Council

The Minister’s Creative Council, a solutions focused, Ministerial advisory body for the arts in Canberra, has welcomed five new members.

New MCC Chair Holly Trueman is a screen industry champion and CEO of Screen Canberra. Deputy Chair Fernando Pino is an architect, designer and interdisciplinary artist. Jordan Best is an award‑winning director, producer and arts leader. Samuel Conway is a festival director, venue operator, musician and advocate for emerging talent. Sally Golding is an internationally recognised artist and curator. Visit the artsACT website for their full biographies.



The five new members join five existing MCC members who are now in their second term. MCC terms are staggered to ensure continuity of the work plan during the rotation of its membership on a biennial basis.

The MCC is a two-way conduit of information and provides strategic advice to the ACT Government on the arts and sector issues. The ACT’s Minister for the Business, Arts and Creative Industries, Michael Pettersson MLA, uses the MCC in its capacity as an advisory body to explore and test ideas. The MCC provides advice on matters referred to the council directly by the Minister, and assists the ACT Government to develop arts policies, in order to promote and advance the arts across government and community, reflecting the importance of the arts to all.

