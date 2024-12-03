NSW’s contemporary music strategy backs $250 minimum musician fees and calls for a new music school

The NSW Government has released its first statewide Contemporary Music Strategy, which seeks to “wind back outdated laws, reduce costs and find new ways to support artists, venues and festivals,” says Minister for Music and the Night-Time Economy, John Graham.

The 10-year strategy includes the implementation of a $250 minimum payment fee for music artists, backing the campaign first launched by Musicians Australia in 2022. The campaign was initially a response to the millions of dollars of government money directed towards the live music sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, much of which bypassed musicians’ pockets due to the lack of a minimum artist fee guarantee.

Underpinning the strategy are also commitments to prioritising and protecting First Nations music, funding programs to support audience development overseas, initiatives for NSW venues and festivals, industry-led safety programs, venues-based all-ages live music programs and strategic partnerships.

Graham continues, “With this 10-year strategy, we want to make a very clear statement: government is no longer standing in the way of music, it is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the industry to face the challenges and embrace the opportunities ahead.

“The objectives of this strategy cannot be met by government alone, they will be met by the industry itself – with government backing. Success will also require continuing support from local and federal governments. We also need international streamers, tech platforms and music labels working to make our music more discoverable in the global music market.”

The NSW Government recognises the enormous $5.5 billion economic output of the live music ecosystem, and its significant position in the Australian music industry, housing 50% of the nation’s record labels.

Three pillars of the 2024-2034 NSW Contemporary Music Strategy

Pillar one: building a better, more viable music industry

Prioritising First Nations music is central to the first pillar of the strategy, including dedicated funding, resources, First Nations-led support systems, Elder in Residence programs and a best practice engagement guide for industry.

To strengthen the ecosystem of both live and recorded music industries, the strategy will deliver an accreditation scheme to reduce government costs around venues and festivals; support stronger relationships between NSW police and the music community; provide small grants for recording, touring and travel; offer an all-ages live music program; and include a young promoter fund.

The grants will also provide additional investment for regional recipients and First Nations applicants.

The $250 minimum fee for musicians is part of the first pillar, which sets the standard for all government funded commercial events. This ties in with efforts to ‘future-proof the industry’, including up-skilling programs and regulatory reforms.

Read: Regional and Remote Music Summit headed to NSW in 2025

Two particular ambitions stood out: the development of a business case for a world-class Music Business Hub and to advocate for the establishment of a national tertiary education institution for contemporary music artists and industry professionals in NSW. Industry infrastructure, when done well, can have a major impact on local ecology and provide pathways to professionalism.

A recent study, ‘The beat goes on? The current presence of music education in Australian public universities‘, highlights that while tertiary music courses remain common, they “offer very little in the way of units aiming to develop a broader understanding of the industry or inculcating career-relevant skills beyond those that are strictly relevant to music making”. While it’s too early to tell what a “national elite tertiary education institution” for the music sector may look like, it should seek to address these gaps as an utmost priority.

Pillar two: growing audiences for NSW music

An annual NSW Music Prize ($80,000), First Nations Artist of the Year ($40,000) and Breakthrough Act of the Year ($40,000) will be introduced through the second pillar of the 10-year strategy.

The aim to grow audiences will be backed by research and data collection to build insights and knowledge. An example is the ‘State of the Scene 2024 Report‘ commissioned by Sound NSW, a first-of-its-kind social and economic survey to understand the current NSW live music industry, with baseline data on employment, live music venues and pressing issues.

The NSW Government’s vision to expand international markets appears to be in the early stages, with main efforts directed toward identifying opportunities, building a global profile to attract international players and advocating to Federal Government to increase representation of NSW and Australian content across music distribution channels.

Pillar three: strengthening our communities with music

This community-focused pillar will be backed by music tourism campaigns, music in schools initiatives, social impact partnerships focusing on wellbeing, mental health and cultural development, and local music events.

Specific focus will be placed on initiatives for women, young people, First Nations people, those living regionally, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and those living with disabilities.

Measuring success

The majority of the initiatives outlined in the three pillars will be delivered in Phase One (FY25-FY28) of the 10-year strategy, with some rolling over to Phase Two (FY29-FY31).

KPIs (key performance indicators) to be reached by 2034 include a 10% increase per year on the total number of artists supported by government funding and a 43% increase of direct full-time equivalent live music industry workers. The NSW Government is committed to investing $103 million in contemporary music by 2027, and seeks to increase the state’s market share of national ticket revenue from 33.7% to 35% (by 2034).

The number of First Nations recipients in Sound NSW funding and number of community-based events supported by government funding are both positioned to grow by 5% per year.

The strategy also seeks to grow the economic contribution of contemporary music to the state by $800 million, from $2.7 billion to $3.5 billion by 2034.

The NSW Government will publish annual updates on Sound NSW programs, funding, activities and performance against these success measures.

View the full NSW Contemporary Music Strategy.