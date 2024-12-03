News

 > News

NSW’s contemporary music strategy backs $250 minimum musician fees and calls for a new music school

The first-ever NSW Contemporary Music Strategy vows to invest $103 million over the next three years with funding initiatives and infrastructure.
3 Dec 2024 15:07
Celina Lei
A look at NSW’s Contemporary Music Strategy. Two musicians standing on stage back to back singing into a microphone. A diamond window of blue light frames them, and their faces are not visible.

Performing Arts

A look at NSW’s Contemporary Music Strategy. Photo: Karsten Winegeart, Unsplash.

Share Icon

The NSW Government has released its first statewide Contemporary Music Strategy, which seeks to “wind back outdated laws, reduce costs and find new ways to support artists, venues and festivals,” says Minister for Music and the Night-Time Economy, John Graham.

The 10-year strategy includes the implementation of a $250 minimum payment fee for music artists, backing the campaign first launched by Musicians Australia in 2022. The campaign was initially a response to the millions of dollars of government money directed towards the live music sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, much of which bypassed musicians’ pockets due to the lack of a minimum artist fee guarantee.

Underpinning the strategy are also commitments to prioritising and protecting First Nations music, funding programs to support audience development overseas, initiatives for NSW venues and festivals, industry-led safety programs, venues-based all-ages live music programs and strategic partnerships.

Graham continues, “With this 10-year strategy, we want to make a very clear statement: government is no longer standing in the way of music, it is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the industry to face the challenges and embrace the opportunities ahead.

“The objectives of this strategy cannot be met by government alone, they will be met by the industry itself – with government backing. Success will also require continuing support from local and federal governments. We also need international streamers, tech platforms and music labels working to make our music more discoverable in the global music market.”

The NSW Government recognises the enormous $5.5 billion economic output of the live music ecosystem, and its significant position in the Australian music industry, housing 50% of the nation’s record labels.

Three pillars of the 2024-2034 NSW Contemporary Music Strategy

Pillar one: building a better, more viable music industry

Prioritising First Nations music is central to the first pillar of the strategy, including dedicated funding, resources, First Nations-led support systems, Elder in Residence programs and a best practice engagement guide for industry.

To strengthen the ecosystem of both live and recorded music industries, the strategy will deliver an accreditation scheme to reduce government costs around venues and festivals; support stronger relationships between NSW police and the music community; provide small grants for recording, touring and travel; offer an all-ages live music program; and include a young promoter fund.

The grants will also provide additional investment for regional recipients and First Nations applicants.

The $250 minimum fee for musicians is part of the first pillar, which sets the standard for all government funded commercial events. This ties in with efforts to ‘future-proof the industry’, including up-skilling programs and regulatory reforms.

Read: Regional and Remote Music Summit headed to NSW in 2025

Two particular ambitions stood out: the development of a business case for a world-class Music Business Hub and to advocate for the establishment of a national tertiary education institution for contemporary music artists and industry professionals in NSW. Industry infrastructure, when done well, can have a major impact on local ecology and provide pathways to professionalism.

A recent study, ‘The beat goes on? The current presence of music education in Australian public universities‘, highlights that while tertiary music courses remain common, they “offer very little in the way of units aiming to develop a broader understanding of the industry or inculcating career-relevant skills beyond those that are strictly relevant to music making”. While it’s too early to tell what a “national elite tertiary education institution” for the music sector may look like, it should seek to address these gaps as an utmost priority.

Pillar two: growing audiences for NSW music

An annual NSW Music Prize ($80,000), First Nations Artist of the Year ($40,000) and Breakthrough Act of the Year ($40,000) will be introduced through the second pillar of the 10-year strategy.

The aim to grow audiences will be backed by research and data collection to build insights and knowledge. An example is the ‘State of the Scene 2024 Report‘ commissioned by Sound NSW, a first-of-its-kind social and economic survey to understand the current NSW live music industry, with baseline data on employment, live music venues and pressing issues.

The NSW Government’s vision to expand international markets appears to be in the early stages, with main efforts directed toward identifying opportunities, building a global profile to attract international players and advocating to Federal Government to increase representation of NSW and Australian content across music distribution channels.

Pillar three: strengthening our communities with music

This community-focused pillar will be backed by music tourism campaigns, music in schools initiatives, social impact partnerships focusing on wellbeing, mental health and cultural development, and local music events.

Specific focus will be placed on initiatives for women, young people, First Nations people, those living regionally, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and those living with disabilities.

Measuring success

The majority of the initiatives outlined in the three pillars will be delivered in Phase One (FY25-FY28) of the 10-year strategy, with some rolling over to Phase Two (FY29-FY31).

KPIs (key performance indicators) to be reached by 2034 include a 10% increase per year on the total number of artists supported by government funding and a 43% increase of direct full-time equivalent live music industry workers. The NSW Government is committed to investing $103 million in contemporary music by 2027, and seeks to increase the state’s market share of national ticket revenue from 33.7% to 35% (by 2034).

The number of First Nations recipients in Sound NSW funding and number of community-based events supported by government funding are both positioned to grow by 5% per year.

The strategy also seeks to grow the economic contribution of contemporary music to the state by $800 million, from $2.7 billion to $3.5 billion by 2034.

The NSW Government will publish annual updates on Sound NSW programs, funding, activities and performance against these success measures.

View the full NSW Contemporary Music Strategy.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital All Arts Television Features
More
Erik Thomson as Scrooge. He is wearing a pink coat and is standing in a door frame. The ensemble are in black behind him.
Reviews

Musical review: A Christmas Carol, Comedy Theatre

Back again for its third iteration, this version comes with a new Scrooge and is as engaging as the previous…

Reuben Liversidge
A production of 'Edging.' Sammaneh Pourshafighi in acqua blue tracksuit is in forefront. Eden Falk is in the background. There is an image of the contents of someone's luggage on the screen behind them and part of an airport security equipment with a piece of luggage on it.
Reviews

Performance review: Edging, Arts House

A show highlighting the perverse reality of Australia’s border security processes.

Catherine C Turner
Canberra Theatre Centre: The Playhouse, as seen from the stage.
News

Canberra Theatre Centre celebrates 60th anniversary in 2025 and wants your memories

As part of its diamond jubilee, Canberra Theatre Centre has announced its first anniversary performance and launched a new project…

ArtsHub
Ballerina Ako Kondo in white tutu in mid leap. Around her are other dancers in pale pink costumes.
Reviews

Dance review: The Nutcracker, Sydney Opera House

The Australian Ballet delivers a sumptuous festive feast for all ages.

Virginia Balfour
WASO's Principal 3rd Horn Robert Gladstones and Associate Principal Oboe Liz Chee.
News

WASO embraces new venues and new programs in its 2025 season

Despite the temporary closure of Perth Concert Hall, the West Australian Symphony Orchestra shows no sign of slowing down in…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login