Not so anti-resolution after all – January is when most Aussies read

Data gathered from the 2024 Rakuten Kobo Book Report has shown that January is the most popular month for Australians to be reading an ebook or listening to an audiobook, while the most popular reading days are Tuesdays and the most popular time is 9pm. This can perhaps be attributed to reading being one of the top new year’s resolutions, at a time when people are getting back into the rhythm of the everyday from the festive break.

Digital reading habits reveal interests influenced by global events, including the 2024 Paris Olympics, which created a spike in people reading ebooks on the sporting competition by 26% in Australia (93% globally). People turned to memoirs by Olympic runner Caster Semenya and Aussie Olympic swimming gold medalist Leisel Jones, as well as titles like Mind Gym: An Athlete’s Guide to Inner Excellence.

The most popular ebook in Australia was Lola in the Mirror by Trent Dalton, while the most popular audiobook was The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman. In 2024, Australians collectively spent the equivalent of 1455 years reading and listening online, with fiction being the most popular genre.

Titles under crime and mystery genres accounted for 55% of Australia’s top 20 most popular audiobooks, including The Thursday Murder Club: The Last Devil To Die (Richard Osman), Camino Ghosts (John Grisham) and All the Colours of the Dark (Chris Whitaker).

Sales for female erotica surged from 2023 to 2024, with Aussie readers also looking for more titles in the contemporary romance sub-genre, followed by historical romance. Science-fiction and fantasy romance grew 54% year on year, with titles including Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros and Powerless by Lauren Roberts taking out spots in the top 10 most read ebooks of the year.

The data also highlights the impacts of cost of living on reading habits and the kinds of knowledge people are seeking out, with ebooks about needlework and fashion dominating the top 10 in the hobbies genre, making up 50% of related sub-genres. This could indicate that Aussies are looking to be more economical in their clothing choices, opting to make their own or repair older clothing items.