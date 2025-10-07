NGV announces recipients of First Nations mentorship commissions

Following the success of the National Gallery of Victoria’s inaugural biennial First Nations mentorship, the gallery has announced the return of the program in 2026, propelling the careers of eight emerging creatives forward with the support of sector mentors.

The Country Road + NGV First Nations Commissions pair an outstanding emerging Australian First Nations artist or designer with an esteemed industry leader from each state and territory across Australia. Who are they, and what does this mentorship mean?

Who is mentoring whom?

Eight established First Nations mentors have been invited by the NGV to participate and support emerging creatives across a diverse range of disciplines, from photography to video, sculpture, weaving and textiles, and installation.

The recipients of 2026 Country Road + NGV First Nations Commissions are:

Brook Andrew (Mentor) and Jahkarli Romanis (VIC)​

Clothilde Bullen (Mentor) and Katie West (WA)​

Megan Cope (Mentor) and Boneta-Marie Mabo (QLD)​

Brenda L Croft (Mentor) and Paul Girrawah House (ACT)​

Karla Dickens (Mentor) and Charlotte Allingham (Coffinbirth) (NSW​)

Lola Greeno (Mentor) and Nunami Sculthorpe-Green (TAS)​

Doreen Jinggarrabarra (Mentor) and Stephanie Ali (NT)​

Yhonnie Scarce (Mentor) and Carly Tarkari Dodd (SA)

What is wonderful about this opportunity is that it stretches across each of the states and territories, ensuring a truly national lens on emerging talent.

NGV First Nations Commissions: how does it work?

(Clockwise L to R): Jahkarli Romanis. Photo: Lachlan Beckworth; Brook Andrew. Photo: Jason Greer; Nunami Sculthorpe-Green. Photo: Jillian Mundy; Lola Greeno. Photo: Handmark Gallery; Katie West. Photo: Machiko Abe; Clothilde Bullen. Photo: Edith Cowan University; Charlotte Allingham (Coffinbirth). Photo: Courtesy of the artist; Karla Dickens. Photo: Janelle Low; Yhonnie Scarce. Photo: Hugh Stewart, Courtesy the artist and THIS IS NO FANTASY, Melbourne; Carly Tarkari Dodd. Photo: Courtesy of the artist; Megan Cope. Photo: Rhett Hammerton; Boneta-Marie Mabo. Photo: Courtesy of the artist; Dorreen Jinggarrabarra. Photo: Renee Saxby; Stephanie Ali. Photo: Courtesy Maningrida Arts & Culture; Brenda L Croft. Photo: Courtesy of the artist; and Paul Girrawah House. Photo: The Canberra Times.

Each First Nations mentor is invited to nominate an early career practitioner who they deem remarkable and suited for the opportunity. They then work with that artist in the conception, development and creation of new work in response to a theme, which will be exhibited as part of the program.

The gallery explains: ‘The mentorship calls on the expertise of some of Australia’s most respected First Nations artists and administrators who bring with them a diversity of experience and leadership in the sector, both locally and internationally.’

The initiative offers a career defining platform for these emerging artists, encouraging them to push the boundaries of their practice, make their most ambitious work to date, and explore new mediums, scales and ideas. Mentoring them through this leap, this group of selected artists will share experiences working within the sector.

Dr Jessica Clark, Senior Curator, First Nations Art, NGV, says of the opportunity: ‘The exhibition acknowledges and celebrates the important relationships and creative exchanges that already exist amongst emerging and established First Nations artists.’

Tony Ellwood AM, Director, NGV, adds that the commissions offer ‘a vital platform for emerging artists to expand their practices and create ambitious new work under the guidance of an experienced and respected industry mentor. We’re grateful to Country Road for their support in realising this mentorship and national exhibition program, the first and only of its kind in Australia.’

Working to the theme FUTURE COUNTRY, the mentorship will culminate in a major exhibition at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, opening on 20 March 2026.

An incredible bonus of the program is that all the works in the exhibition will enter the NGV’s collection.

FUTURE COUNTRY: Country Road + NGV First Nations Commissions runs from 20 March to 13 September 2026 at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia in Melbourne. Entry is free.

