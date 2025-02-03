News

New writing program for Pasifika-Australian authors

A project set to amplify the voices of Pasifika-Australians.
3 Feb 2025 9:00
Thuy On
Writing and Publishing

Sweatshop Literacy Movement and NewSouth Publishing have collaborated to produce Fresh Off The Books: The Pasifika Australia Literary Initiative.

It will be Australia’s first-ever literary program for Pasifika-Australian writers, with 12 successful applicants to each receive a year-long scholarship to develop their portfolios. The scholarship will include masterclasses, consultative and editorial support and a stipend of $1000 for each successful recipient.

The program will be led by Winnie Dunn, who was the first Tongan-Australian author to release a novel by and about the Pasifika Australian community, Dirt Poor Islanders.

“I’m thrilled to be leading Fresh Off The Books. What a manna-filled opportunity to amplify the voices of emerging Pasifika writers across our nation so often overlooked and forgotten. Fresh Off The Books celebrates the richness of Pasifika-Australian stories, and I’m honoured to help bring it all to life with NewSouth and Sweatshop’s commitment to authentic and diverse storytelling,” says Dunn.

The initiative will culminate in an anthology of Pasifika writing – making it the first collection by Australian writers of Samoan, Tongan, Fijian, Māori, Hawaiian, Torres Strait Islander and other South Pacific cultural backgrounds.

Read: Australian literary festivals in 2025

The anthology will be published by NewSouth Publishing in the 2026, with the project spearheaded by. NewSouth editor Harriet McInerney.  

Applications for Fresh Off The Books are now open until 28 February 2025 and open for all emerging writers from Pasifika backgrounds aged 18+. For details visit Sweatshop Literary Movement Inc.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

