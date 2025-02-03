New writing program for Pasifika-Australian authors

Sweatshop Literacy Movement and NewSouth Publishing have collaborated to produce Fresh Off The Books: The Pasifika Australia Literary Initiative.

It will be Australia’s first-ever literary program for Pasifika-Australian writers, with 12 successful applicants to each receive a year-long scholarship to develop their portfolios. The scholarship will include masterclasses, consultative and editorial support and a stipend of $1000 for each successful recipient.

The program will be led by Winnie Dunn, who was the first Tongan-Australian author to release a novel by and about the Pasifika Australian community, Dirt Poor Islanders.

“I’m thrilled to be leading Fresh Off The Books. What a manna-filled opportunity to amplify the voices of emerging Pasifika writers across our nation so often overlooked and forgotten. Fresh Off The Books celebrates the richness of Pasifika-Australian stories, and I’m honoured to help bring it all to life with NewSouth and Sweatshop’s commitment to authentic and diverse storytelling,” says Dunn.

The initiative will culminate in an anthology of Pasifika writing – making it the first collection by Australian writers of Samoan, Tongan, Fijian, Māori, Hawaiian, Torres Strait Islander and other South Pacific cultural backgrounds.

The anthology will be published by NewSouth Publishing in the 2026, with the project spearheaded by. NewSouth editor Harriet McInerney.

Applications for Fresh Off The Books are now open until 28 February 2025 and open for all emerging writers from Pasifika backgrounds aged 18+. For details visit Sweatshop Literary Movement Inc.