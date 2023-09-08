New program will help build mentally healthy arts workplaces

Recognising the unique challenges and stressors facing the arts sector, Arts Centre Melbourne’s Arts Wellbeing Collective has launched a new training program, developed by the industry for the industry, to create mentally healthy workplaces and widespread systemic change.

Supported by the Ron and Margaret Dobell Foundation, the program is open to both individuals and organisations, and includes new full-day, half-day and two-hour in-person and online workshops.

The program aims to educate performing arts workers on how to make positive change to their and their team’s mental well-being, and is focused on designing and implementing creative self-care, creating mentally healthy workplaces, and Mental Health First Aid

Arts Wellbeing Collective Learning and Engagement Manager Claire Pearson says, ‘Everyone benefits from a safer workplace.’

She continues: ‘We know from an industry-wide survey conducted in 2022, over 35% of those who work in the performing arts have reported a current mental health condition and over 66% had high or very high levels of psychological distress, which is four times greater than the general population.

‘Increasing understanding of mental health reduces stigma and encourages awareness and early help-seeking. By moving away from an attitude of “we’ll deal with it when it happens”, you safeguard not only your and your employees’ well-being, but also your reputation and financial situation,’ Pearson says.

The new workshop program has been tailored to focus on the intended recipients of the well-being support, whether individuals, members of a specific work group, or the collective responsibility of an organisation.

Courses also aim to keep training affordable for arts workers and groups. The workshops are delivered in-person in Melbourne; however, online sessions are open to all and the Arts Wellbeing Collective will continue to also provide free resources online.

The Arts Wellbeing Collective has followed Aaron Jarden’s ‘Me, We, Us’ model (2016), which outlines the importance of action at the individual, organisational and system levels.

‘We encourage performing arts organisations to take a strengths-based and preventative focus approach on mental health and this training program will give organisations and individuals the opportunity to do just that,’ Pearson says.

The Arts Wellbeing Collective is an industry-led workplace mental health initiative established by Arts Centre Melbourne in 2017 following the release of research from Victoria University, commissioned by Entertainment Assist, which revealed performing arts workers across all roles reported significantly higher levels of mental distress than the general population.

More recent research has demonstrated there is a continued need for mental health support for arts workers. Onstage or offstage, the Arts Wellbeing Collective supports and empowers the performing arts sector to create mentally healthy workplaces, for the benefit of the community.

Visit The Arts Wellbeing Initiative for more information about the new training program.