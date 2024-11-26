New director to lead Art Gallery of South Australia

In a formal statement today (26 November), Jason Smith has been named as the incoming Director of the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA).

Currently the Director of Geelong Gallery (since 2016), Smith was formally Curatorial Manager of Australian Art at Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA, 2014-2016), and brings more than 25 years’ experience in curation and leadership to Adelaide.

Smith replaces Rhana Devenport (2018-2024), who was the first female to hold the Director role in the gallery’s near 140-year history. Emma Fey has been acting in the position since Devenport’s departure and Smith will commence in the role in February 2025.

Read: Under pressure, Rhana Devenport says the only way is up

Smith said of his appointment: “I have been a visitor to, and professionally involved with, the Art Gallery of South Australia since 1996. I am excited to work alongside the Board and with my new AGSA colleagues to realise the Gallery’s vision to be a destination that transforms visitor experience, and that continually asserts the cultural riches of the collection and the state.”

He added of his management style: “The principle that has guided my leadership is to ensure an accessible and inclusive experience of art that enriches people’s lives.”

SA Minister for the Arts, Andrea Michaels congratulated Smith on his appointment, adding, “I look forward to seeing the Art Gallery of South Australia continue to transform the lives of artists and audiences under his directorship.”

Sandy Verschoor, Chair of the AGSA Board, said: “At both Heide Museum of Modern Art and Geelong Gallery, Jason was instrumental in delivering strong leadership with a creative, entrepreneurial approach that has cemented these institutions as cultural destinations.”

More about Smith

Jason Smith studied printmaking at the Canberra School of Art (now the ANU School of Art and Design) from 1984-87, where he developed his love of art history.

“The National Gallery of Australia had opened in 1982 so many lessons were held in front of works of art with educators and curators. That early experience had a profound impact on my love of art museums and collections of material culture more broadly,” he told Public Galleries Association Victoria (PGAV) in an earlier interview.

Smith went on to complete postgraduate program in Museum Studies at Deakin University, and started as an Assistant Curator for the NGV Access Gallery, moving to Senior Curatorial Assistant in the Directorate of the NGV, and eventually Curator, Contemporary Art.

Smith transitioned to directorial roles in 2007. He was the Director and CEO of Heide Museum of Modern Art from 2008 to 2014 and the Director of Monash Gallery of Art from 2007 to 2008, ahead of his position with Geelong Gallery.

Smith added: “I regard it as a particular privilege to be asked to lead the ongoing development of one of the nation’s most acclaimed art collections, and to oversee the scholarship and innovations of AGSA’s thought-provoking exhibitions program.”