New arts merger no forced downsizing, but a chosen path to growth

In a move that has surprised many in Western Australia, two of the state’s long-running government-funded arts companies are merging into one after 30 years of existing as stand-alone organisations specialising in presenting work for young audiences.

Last month, WA’s Minister for Arts and Culture David Templeman announced that Perth-based Barking Gecko Theatre and AWESOME Arts (aka the AWESOME International Arts Festival for Bright Young Things) will combine and operate as the one organisation known as Barking Gecko Arts.

And while in the current context, it may be easy to see this deal as one encouraged by the likes of Templeman in order to achieve convenient efficiency dividends during tight times – the real dynamics of this new partnership reveal that’s not the case.

Combining forces for long-term growth

Unlike the typical story of company mergers as cost-saving measures and streamlining strategies, Barking Gecko and AWESOME Arts’ historic move is instead about boosting the growth prospects for these two small arts companies once they start working together towards a shared long-term vision.

Read: Revolving doors: galleries close and others expand

As AWESOME Arts CEO and Artistic Director Jenny Simpson explains, the merger was conceived entirely independently of the companies’ funding stakeholders, and has instead come about through dialogue between the two companies’ CEOs, which led them to realise how much their organisations’ complementary strengths could combine to help them achieve their long-desired goals.

“I’ve known Barking Gecko’s CEO Ryan Taaffe for years,” Simpson tells ArtsHub.

“When he started as Barking Gecko’s CEO [in 2021], we started catching up more routinely to share experiences of working in arts programming for young audiences,” she continues.

“During those conversations, we started to realise our complementary strengths and the mutual challenges we faced and, before long, we were talking about how much more our companies could achieve if we were working as one.

“Our plan essentially evolved from there,” she says.

Simpson adds that once the merger became public news, one of the most common questions she has been asked by her arts sector colleagues is about how the two CEOs negotiated who would be the one to lead the new company.

“The CEO question was such an easy one for me,” Simpson laughs. “From the very start of our conversations, I always said to Ryan that I would be happy for him to be the CEO, and that I could assume a different role.

“The festival director job has been such a big part of my role at AWESOME for the past 16 years ­– so I’m thrilled,” she adds.

Don’t mergers equal job losses?

Another remarkable aspect of this merger is that it will not result in any redundancies or job losses.

“No permanent staff are losing their jobs,” Simpson tells ArtsHub.

“On AWESOME Arts’ side, we have worked as a small core team of four full-time permanent staff for a long time, and those staff will all come across to the new company and continue in their roles.

“On the Barking Gecko side, their team of 10 [including the CEO] will continue in their same roles, but the plan is for everyone to start working more closely together once we more formally come together to start to grow the company into one that can deliver more for our audiences in terms of our breadth and reach.”

As Simpson points out, the merger will also not threaten either former companies’ share of the market. Instead, it will embolden their different arts offerings in their shared market, once their programming is presented in more deliberate alignment.

“It will allow us to start addressing the different gaps each of us had in our programming,” Simpson says, adding that while AWESOME Arts has strong reach into regional WA, Barking Gecko has long struggled to tour its work. Then on the flip side, Barking Gecko has a deep level of audience engagement, which AWESOME Arts festival will benefit from sharing.

“It will allow the work AWESOME Arts does to have greater resonance beyond our annual 10-day festival, and will allow Barking Gecko to become a more multi-arts company, taking it beyond its traditional role in theatre,” Simpson says.

An overnight announcement many months in the making

Clearly, there is an impressive amount of visionary thinking behind his landmark merger. But as Simpson explains, there has also been a healthy dose of legal paperwork to wade through as well.

As she tells ArtsHub, “Ryan and I designed the merger and wrote the business case for it ourselves, and then we pitched it to both our boards for approval.”

The Festival Director adds that while the plans came as a surprise to the companies’ mutual government funding stakeholder, once government understood that nothing in either company’s existing funding contracts would have to change, there was little left to question about the move.

“Both AWESOME Arts and Barking Gecko Theatre currently have four-year government funding agreements in place,” Simpson explains.

“So, at first, there were questions from them about how each of us could still meet our [separate] KPIs if we became the one company.

“But once they understood that we will still be delivering the [AWESOME Arts] Festival and continuing Barking Gecko’s existing programming, and they felt satisfied we could still meet our existing KPIs, they signed off on it.”

Now, after a few months spent settling legal paperwork with their funding body, Barking Gecko Arts is on the path to what is ultimately a growth strategy for both former organisations.

Read: Corrugated Iron Youth Arts celebrates 40 years

“While we acknowledge there are some pragmatic realities of the market at the moment that we did consider as part of our plan, this merger is not a reaction to those conditions. This is absolutely about growth,” Simpson explains.

“It would be easy for people to read this as an arranged marriage – but it’s not,” she adds.

“It’s a total love match where both brands can remain strong, and where we will ultimately be delivering more for WA audiences.”