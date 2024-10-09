National Theatre to receive new façade and interior refurbishment

The heritage-listed National Theatre, Drama School and Ballet School is receiving capital works to restore the St Kilda landmark to its original glory.

The National Melbourne is the legacy of Australian performing arts pioneer, Gertrude Johnson, who established The National Theatre Movement in 1935 to ensure training and performance opportunities for young artists in Australia.

Located in Melbourne’s Bayside city of St Kilda, The National Melbourne is home to the 783-seat National Theatre (established in 1974), The National Ballet School (1939) and The National Drama School (1936).



CEO Sarah Hunt acknowledges the historical significance of The National and the not-for-profit organisation’s vision for renewal.



“Since 1921, this building has been a mainstay of St Kilda’s vibrant arts community from its early days as a cinema to its current status as home to The National Theatre, Drama School and Ballet School,” says Hunt.



“Through investment from state and local governments, and the generosity of philanthropists and private donors, we are now able to begin a well-deserved renovation of this much-loved landmark performing arts institution.”



Following repair and preservation of the theatre foyer’s ceilings and a refresh of the Drama and Ballet Schools’ foyer in 2023, The National is going ahead with the Awning Conservation Project, which will enliven the façade while addressing structural integrity and public safety.



The $833,000 project has been funded by the Victorian Government augmented by philanthropic donations and the City of Port Phillip.



Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks has expressed his support. “St Kilda’s National Theatre is a creative icon that has supported generations of Victorians to get their start in the performing arts. We’re proud to back this project, which will enhance the building’s façade and ensure that this heritage gem is as vibrant and inspiring on the outside as the performances, events and classes that take place inside,” said the minister.



The project will prevent the ongoing deterioration of the wider fabric, including the paintwork, masonry and interiors, stop water ingress and comply with current regulations and standards. It will also replace modern works with suitable material, including the fascia cladding, lighting and pressed metal ceiling to ensure its heritage characteristics are preserved.



Capital works have begun on the Carlisle Street façade and will move to Barkly Street, with a project completion date in December.

Inside the building, the mezzanine level women’s restrooms will be refreshed in October, including new fixtures and fittings, flooring and paintwork. These works have been made possible through the Rainbow Relief Fund, which continues to seek donations for further restorations of public restrooms and the addition of a gender-neutral bathroom.

Future renovation projects planned for The National include painting the building façade, upgrading public restrooms and continuing to repair any faulty theatre seats.

In 2023 The National welcomed 130,000 people to its 195 live performances and 40 weeks of performing arts training.





