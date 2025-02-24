Missy Higgins, Hoodoo Gurus, The Angels, Kate Ceberano and more set to rock the Mundi Mundi Bash

Despite pressures upon the live music festival sector, the 2025 Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash is nearly sold out ahead of its August event.

Organised by the Outback Music Festival Group, the iconic outback music event is close to 90% ticket capacity. This is great news for the sector, which has been suffering in recent years, off the tail of COVID and insurance and production costs hikes.

Clearly, the all-ages dog-friendly camping-based music festival is doing something right.

“We know that while the Big Red Bash event is taking a temporary breather this year, some of those intrepid travellers are coming to Broken Hill for their annual Bash fix,” says Festival owner and Managing Director of the Outback Music Festival Group, Greg Donovan.

“We can’t wait to get back out to the Mundi Mundi Plains for an epic party in the Outback with our pop-up city that has a ‘population’ close to the size of Broken Hill itself,” he continues.

The event is staged at Belmont Station on the red earth of the Mundi Mundi Plains, which is located nine kilometres north of the remote town of Silverton (NSW) – or 35 kilometres north of Broken Hill – over three days from 21-23 August, 2025.

“The whole town has embraced us and each year our festival-goers have more to experience in the region with businesses organising special activities and promotions in town pre and post the Bash,” says Donovan.

Stage and campsites at Mundi Mundi Bash 2024. Photo: Matt Williams.

Camping under the stars, with a backdrop of the Barrier Ranges, the Mundi Mundi Bash is a full festival experience. This year there will be a world record attempt for the ‘Nutbush’ dance, Big Blue Day, ‘Mad Max dress up’, a charity Mundi Undi fun run, through to comedy and outdoor film screenings, scenic helicopter flights, morning yoga, camel rides, dunny door painting, an animal petting zoo and so much more.

Bash headlining artists

Moving across a mix of rock, pop, country and alternative music, highlights include multi-award-winning artist and ARIA Hall of Fame inductee Missy Higgins, rockers Hoodoo Gurus, The Cat Empire, Birds of Tokyo, The Angels, and local legends Kasey Chambers, Kate Ceberano and Leo Sayer.

Fans can also expect performances from Chocolate Starfish – returning for a record fourth Mundi Mundi Bash.

Also in the mix are Brad Cox, Rose Tattoo, Ross Wilson, Shannon Noll, Pierce Brothers, Thirsty Merc, Dragon, Mi-Sex, Sarah McLeod, Ziggy – 50 Years of David Bowie starring Iota, Jeff Duff, Steve Balbi and Bryden Stace, 19Twenty, Chantoozies, Caitlyn Shadbolt and Mick Thomas, and local talents Leroy Johnson and the Waterbag Band and Tha Boiz.

The Mundi Mundi Plains has a sealed road leading right up to the event site on Belmont Station, with the last remaining kilometres of unsealed roadway set to be bitumened by the NSW Government before the event.

