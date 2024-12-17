Major funding secured for the Australian Festival of Chamber Music’s Pathways Program

The Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM) in Townsville/Gurambilbarra has secured a grant of $525,000 over four years to go towards the expansion of its AFCM Pathways Program. After a record-breaking 2024, the AFCM has obtained the major funding from The Ian Potter Foundation.

The AFCM has been hosted in Townsville/Gurambilbarra for 34 years. Each year the event attracts musicians from around the world to perform across nine days in July and August. In 2024, more than 35 artists, including 10 international artists, 20 Australian artists and five ensembles, took part, with 14 artists making their AFCM debut.

The 2024 event saw record-breaking statistics. Independent research shows the 2024 event generated a total spending in Queensland by all attendees of $19.98 million, up 114% from the $9.32 million spent in 2023. The total attendance of 22,106 across all events, was an increase of 31% from 2023, with interstate and overseas visitors increasing by 16%.

A distinctive feature of the AFCM is its dedication to fostering a unique connection between artists and audiences. The Festival encourages a sense of intimacy and engagement, providing opportunities for attendees to interact with the performers through forums, masterclasses and special events. This allows enthusiasts to delve into the intricacies of chamber music, gain insights into the creative process and feel a closer connection with the musicians.

The AFCM Executive Director, Ricardo Peach says, “This funding from The Ian Potter Foundation is a phenomenal vote of confidence in regional Australia, with a nationally significant initiative now solidifying its presence in Townsville/Gurambilbarra. AFCM is beyond thrilled and excited!”

He continues, “We know that AFCM is one of the world’s leading celebrations of chamber music, and last year’s record-breaking figures proved the power of music in attracting patrons from around the country and across the globe. With The Ian Potter Foundation’s support, we will build an even stronger networking and capacity development component of this important Festival.”

This grant will allow AFCM to grow many of its initiatives including increasing the impact of its International Masterclasses, establishing an AFCM faculty to provide professional development opportunities, extending the reach of its AFCM Fellowship Ensemble to smaller towns, and linking elite remote and regional high school music students through building an AFCM Online Teaching platform.

The Andromeda Quartet attending AFCM International Masterclasses. Image: Andrew Rankin.

The Ian Potter Foundation aims to support and promote a fair, healthy, sustainable and vibrant Australia. It makes grants nationally to support charitable organisations working to benefit the community across a wide range of sectors, including the arts, medical research, public health research, early childhood development, community wellbeing and environmental science.

Paul Conroy, CEO of The Ian Potter Foundation, explains that the AFCM initiative aligns with the Foundation’s aim to foster artistic excellence, innovation and regional engagement: “We are delighted to support the AFCM as it leverages its 30-plus years of experience to foster industry connections and provide a program to address the gaps in high-level specialist production training and business development skills needed by emerging musicians to fully develop their careers,” he says.

Lloyd Van’t Hoff, AFCM Pathways Director says, “We have been diligently building the AFCM Pathways Program over many years, to help emerging musicians and ensembles reach their potential and develop professional networks. With this funding, we can now move forward with greater reach and confidence, nurturing the next generation of world class musicians, taking our music further into the regions, building a team of experts and expanding our teaching online.”

Australian Festival of Chamber Music 2025 runs from 25 July – 2 August.

Tickets on sale 3 March 2025 and 3 February for AFCM Friends

For more information on the Australian Festival of Chamber Music 2025