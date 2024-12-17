News

 > News

Major funding secured for the Australian Festival of Chamber Music’s Pathways Program

The AFCM obtained the funding from The Ian Potter Foundation after a record-breaking 2024.
17 Dec 2024 13:00
Autumn Whiteman

Music

International musicians Julian Bliss and Alexandra Raikhlina in Townsville for 2024 AFCM. Image: Andrew Rankin.

Share Icon

The Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM) in Townsville/Gurambilbarra has secured a grant of $525,000 over four years to go towards the expansion of its AFCM Pathways Program. After a record-breaking 2024, the AFCM has obtained the major funding from The Ian Potter Foundation.

The AFCM has been hosted in Townsville/Gurambilbarra for 34 years. Each year the event attracts musicians from around the world to perform across nine days in July and August. In 2024, more than 35 artists, including 10 international artists, 20 Australian artists and five ensembles, took part, with 14 artists making their AFCM debut. 

Read: Music review: Australian Festival of Chamber Music, various Townsville venues 

The 2024 event saw record-breaking statistics. Independent research shows the 2024 event generated a total spending in Queensland by all attendees of $19.98 million, up 114% from the $9.32 million spent in 2023. The total attendance of 22,106 across all events, was an increase of 31% from 2023, with interstate and overseas visitors increasing by 16%.

A distinctive feature of the AFCM is its dedication to fostering a unique connection between artists and audiences. The Festival encourages a sense of intimacy and engagement, providing opportunities for attendees to interact with the performers through forums, masterclasses and special events. This allows enthusiasts to delve into the intricacies of chamber music, gain insights into the creative process and feel a closer connection with the musicians. 

Read: Australian Festival of Chamber Music offers an impressive and diverse 2024 program

The AFCM Executive Director, Ricardo Peach says, “This funding from The Ian Potter Foundation is a phenomenal vote of confidence in regional Australia, with a nationally significant initiative now solidifying its presence in Townsville/Gurambilbarra. AFCM is beyond thrilled and excited!”

He continues, “We know that AFCM is one of the world’s leading celebrations of chamber music, and last year’s record-breaking figures proved the power of music in attracting patrons from around the country and across the globe. With The Ian Potter Foundation’s support, we will build an even stronger networking and capacity development component of this important Festival.”

This grant will allow AFCM to grow many of its initiatives including increasing the impact of its International Masterclasses, establishing an AFCM faculty to provide professional development opportunities, extending the reach of its AFCM Fellowship Ensemble to smaller towns, and linking elite remote and regional high school music students through building an AFCM Online Teaching platform.

four young people playing classical music on saxophones AFCM
The Andromeda Quartet attending AFCM International Masterclasses. Image: Andrew Rankin.

The Ian Potter Foundation aims to support and promote a fair, healthy, sustainable and vibrant Australia. It makes grants nationally to support charitable organisations working to benefit the community across a wide range of sectors, including the arts, medical research, public health research, early childhood development, community wellbeing and environmental science. 

Paul Conroy, CEO of The Ian Potter Foundation, explains that the AFCM initiative aligns with the Foundation’s aim to foster artistic excellence, innovation and regional engagement: “We are delighted to support the AFCM as it leverages its 30-plus years of experience to foster industry connections and provide a program to address the gaps in high-level specialist production training and business development skills needed by emerging musicians to fully develop their careers,” he says.

Lloyd Van’t Hoff, AFCM Pathways Director says, “We have been diligently building the AFCM Pathways Program over many years, to help emerging musicians and ensembles reach their potential and develop professional networks.  With this funding, we can now move forward with greater reach and confidence, nurturing the next generation of world class musicians, taking our music further into the regions, building a team of experts and expanding our teaching online.”

Australian Festival of Chamber Music 2025 runs from 25 July – 2 August.

Tickets on sale 3 March 2025 and 3 February for AFCM Friends

For more information on the Australian Festival of Chamber Music 2025

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital All Arts Television Features
More
A performer dressed as a fairy in neon green in 'Adventures in Neverland.'
Reviews

Performance review: Adventures in Neverland, St Kilda Botanical Gardens

Tinkerbell and pirates in the Botanical Gardens? Expect a heavy dose of child-friendly silliness.

Isabelle Oderberg
Two panels. On the left is an Asian woman, Cathy Di Zhang with her hair slick back, wearing earrings and a grey tank top. On the right is David Greco, a man with dark short hair and wearing a white shirt and black jacket.
Reviews

Music review: Handel's Messiah, MSO, Hamer Hall

A Christmas tradition performed with dynamism and passion by the MSO.

Leila Lois
Five people in profile with headphones on. They are sitting in the dark with their hands on a table in front of them.
Reviews

Immersive review: Séance: Darkfield, Arts Centre Melbourne forecourt

Immersive audio in a shipping container. You've never been to a séance like this one before.

Kim Hitchcock
The Big Red Bash has been postponed until 2026, but a 2025 concert may keep local business afloat.
Features

After setbacks, Big Red Bash announces concert featuring Australian legend

Big Red Bash has joined the long list of festivals that is changing its programming, with a major impact on…

David Burton
Two young women are dancing in 'Sauce". The lighting that falls on them is in tones of red. Sauce
Reviews

Theatre review: SAUCE, Smith's Alternative, Canberra

Two loners help each other through hurtful life experiences.

Erin Stewart
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login