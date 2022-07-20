Jennifer Down wins the 2022 Miles Franklin Literary Award

Melbourne-based Jennifer Down has won the Miles Franklin Literary Award for her second novel, Bodies of Light. Down is one of the youngest authors to win the Award in its 65-year history (the youngest was 23-year-old Randolph Stow for To the Islands in 1958).

On receipt of the award, Down said: ‘To be longlisted, and then shortlisted, among authors whose works I’ve long read and admired, already felt like a stroke of exceptional fortune. I was, and am elated to be in the company of writers embracing stylistic, thematic and formal diversity, whose works explore such different slivers of “Australian life”.’

‘Bodies of Light took me a long time to write, and, many times over, I doubted I would finish it at all. It is not an easy book. It demands quite a lot from the reader, I think; not in the sense of being academic or intellectually challenging, but in what it asks the reader to sit with and witness. I’m grateful to the judges for their willingness to do so, and for considering this a story worthy of recognition,’ she added.

The Miles Franklin Literary Award recognises a novel of ‘the highest literary merit’ that presents ‘Australian life in any of its phases.’

Down will receive $60,000 in prize money. Her novel was chosen from a shortlist that included two-time Miles Franklin shortlisted author Michael Mohammed Ahmad, two-time Miles Franklin winner Michelle de Kretser, award-winning novelist Alice Pung and self-published writer Michael Winkler.

The 2022 judging panel comprised of author and literary critic, Dr Bernadette Brennan; literary scholar, Dr Mridula Nath Chakraborty; book critic, Dr James Ley; NSW Mitchell Librarian and Chair, Richard Neville; and author and editor, Dr Elfie Shiosaki.

The judges said ‘Bodies of Light invites readers to witness the all-too-often concealed, destructive forces of institutionalised care.With extraordinary skill and compassion, Down has written an important book which speaks to an urgent issue in contemporary Australian life.’

ArtsHub’s own reviewer Elroy Rosenberg said that the book’s central premise was ‘one woman’s attempt to conquer the past. There is no real inciting incident. It’s simply a chronology, a kind of event-punctuated, fastidious retelling of one’s past pain, a pain which, no matter how many times Maggie attempts to reinvent herself anew, cannot simply be waved away. Down insists on it going bone-deep.’

Down has had an impressive literary career thus far. Aside from winning this year’s Miles Franklin, she has been twice included in the Sydney Morning Herald’s Best Young Australian Novelists Awards: for One Magic Hour (2017) and Pulse Points (2018). Pulse Points also won the 2018 Steele Rudd Award for a Short Story Collection in the Queensland Literary Awards.

This year’s Miles Franklin has been marked by both controversy and delight. Multiple plagiarism attempts against John Hughes for his novel, The Dogs, resulted in the book being withdrawn from the longlist while Michael Winkler’s Grimmish made the Award history for being the first book to have been self-published when it was chosen for the longlist.

The 2022 winner announcement was streamed live on 20 July 2022.

