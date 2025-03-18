iHeartRadio Music Awards winners

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today (18 March). As with the GRAMMY Awards, the major winners reflected a celebration of country music and a diverse mix of new and established voices. Artist of the Year was hotly contended, but Taylor Swift claimed the prize.

Billie Eilish won for Album of the Year after losing in similar categories at the GRAMMYs. Lady Gaga was specially awarded the iHeartRadio Innovator award, Nelly received the Landmark Award, and Mariah Carey received the Icon Award. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was specially recognised as Tour of the Century.

Song of the Year

‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ – Shaboozey

‘Agora Hills’ – Doja Cat

‘Beautiful Things’ – Benson Boone – WINNER

‘Espresso’ – Sabrina Carpenter

‘Greedy’ – Tate McRae

‘I Had Some Help’ – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

‘Lose Control’ – Teddy Swims

‘Lovin on Me’ – Jack Harlow

‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘Too Sweet’ – Hozier

Best Collaboration

‘Die With a Smile’ – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – WINNER

‘Fortnight’ – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

‘I Had Some Help’ – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

‘Like That’ – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

‘Miles on It’ – Kane Brown and Marshmello

Best New Artist (Pop):

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims – WINNER

Pop Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Country Artist of the Year:

Jelly Roll – WINNER

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Future

GloRilla – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

R&B Song of the Year:

‘ICU’ – Coco Jones

‘Made For Me’ – Muni Long – WINNER

‘Sensational’ – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

‘Water’ – Tyla

‘WY@’ – Brent Faiyaz

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Muni Long

SZA – WINNER

Usher

Victoria Monét

Alternative Song of the Year:

‘Dilemma’ – Green Day

‘Landmines’ – Sum 41

‘Neon Pill’ – Cage The Elephant

‘The Emptiness Machine – Linkin Park

‘Too Sweet’ – Hozier – WINNER

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Cage The Elephant

Green Day – WINNER

Linkin Park

Sum 41

twenty one pilots

Rock Song of the Year:

‘A Symptom of Being Human’ – Shinedown – WINNER

‘All My Life’ – Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll

‘Dark Matter’ – Pearl Jam

‘Screaming Suicide’ – Metallica

‘The Emptiness Machine’ – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year:

Green Day

Linkin Park

Metallica

Pearl Jam

Shinedown – WINNER

Producer of the Year:

Julian Bunetta – WINNER

Jack Antonoff

Evan Blair

Mustard

Dan Nigro

Songwriter of the Year:

Josh Coleman

ERNEST

Ashley Gorley

Amy Allen – WINNER

Justin Tranter