How do you move a 13-tonne sculpture?

While the journey in many ways began in late 2021 – when artist Lindy Lee was commissioned by the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) to create a signature sculpture for its 4 0th anniversary – that journey truly starts today.

Travelling approximately 1250km via oversized haulage vehicles, Lee’s Ouroboros will make its way with a police escort across three states, journeying from Brisbane – where the sculpture has been fabricated over the past two years by the UAP team in consultation with Lee – to its new resting place in front of the NGA.

ArtsHub caught up with Lee last week in Brisbane, as the 13-tonne sculpture was being prepared for transport. ‘I grew up in Brisbane, so emotionally it’s significant that it has been made here, and then the idea of having this migratory passage through the heartland of Australia is just poetic,’ she explains.

When packed for travelling the sculpture will measure 9m long by 7m wide by 4.6m high, and will have custom support ribs to ensure its structural integrity. The normal lane width is 3.5m.

The route travelled

The cavalcade departs this evening, Friday 14 June, arriving on the morning of 15 June in Goondiwindi, located on the Queensland side of the NSW boarder. It will be a spectacle for locals.

Continuing inland, Ouroboros will depart the following morning to make its way to West Wylong, NSW, arriving on the evening of 16 June. The last leg of the journey will see the sculpture crossing the NSW-ACT boarder on 17 June, to finally arrive at the NGA on 19 June at the crack of dawn.

Lee is joining the cavalcade for the journey.

The artwork will then be lifted in situ via a 130-tonne crane. It will be located on Ngunnawal Country, at the corner of King Edward Terrace and Parkes Place East outside the NGA, abutting the busy boulevard and within proximity of James Turrell’s iconic work.

‘Ouroboros’ at UAP Company, Brisbane, 2023, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, Photo: Josef Ruckli.

Lee consulted with Ngunnawal elder Aunty Jude Barlow on the placement. ‘I hope it is that beacon, that it announces that you are at the NGA – so welcome, come in,’ Lee says.

Over the next three months it will be settled on the site, to hover over a 240m2 pool of water, with public access fine-tuned via a stainless steel walkway. Come October, when it will be formally opened to the public, people will be able to access the work day and night for free.

A partnership of engineering and vision

UAP’s catchphrase is ‘Incredible things don’t just happen; they’re created, nurtured, believed in.’ Lee’s sculpture is testament to that kind of visionary partnership with artists.

Amanda Harris, General Manager at UAP and charged with overseeing the production of Ouroboros, tells ArtsHub: ‘Our goal from the commencement of the project has really been to deliver something in line with Lindy’s vision – to basically live up to her ambitious vision.

‘The biggest challenges are related to the engineering. The artwork itself is a very heavily perforated skin – it’s the only thing holding the entire work up!’ Harris continues.

‘It’s the largest single budget, but it’s also the most complex [[oece] that we’ve worked on. We partnered with an engineer based in London, who worked on Cloud Gate for Anish Kapoor. We needed to be able to trust their advice, because obviously, when you’re looking at something so perforated that affects the strength,’ she explains.

Approximately 200 people, from engineers, to designers, boilermakers, welders, crane operators, and so on, have worked collaboratively to deliver Lee’s vision.

Lindy Lee, ‘Ouroboros’, 2024, (artist’s interpretation), courtesy the artist, UAP and Sullivan+Strumpf, © Lindy Lee.

A journey of sustainability

Another first with Ouroboros is that it is the largest sustainability-driven sculpture to ever have been produced in Australia.

Harris explains that each piece of scrap material is ‘probably like half the size of a piece of cutlery, and there’s 13 tonnes of scrap that we have melted down,’ adding that each pour has been measured with a spectrometer to ensure the grade of stainless steel is correct.

The metal for the work was sourced from 100% scrap on-shore in Australia and is comprised of thousands of offcuts of steel sections and waste product. Harris says the sculpture has set a new benchmark for UAP.

‘It kind of changes the way that you think about some of those items, the scale of it changes the way that you think about them, it’s an opportunity for some kind of turnkey change,’ she explains.

‘We actually implemented a change in our foundry systems, and did that with the help of a Queensland grant, unrelated to the project, but for the benefit of the project. Our furnace used to be a gas operating system; it’s now an induction furnace and is electric powered with a solar bay on the roof. The melt time is reduced to a quarter of what it used to take with gas.’

Harris also said this also limits the risk to the fabricators when exposed during the foundry process.

‘In addition, we’re going to be recycling sand in future, and that’s a big part of that, which came about through this commission. It’s like identifying, “What are the biggest contributors that we need to address, and then how do we improve them?” And that’s a forever job,’ adds Harris.

Approximately 360 tonnes of sand was required for the moulds used in the foundry process.

On site in Canberra, the water pool has been calculated and managed for the most sustainable outcome, connecting back into current infrastructure and water reticulation systems. The Gallery is also looking at solar powering for their lighting systems.

‘We’re very attached to it,’ Harris concludes of Ouroboros.

Ouroboros will be unveiled in October 2024. It will be accompanied by an exhibition of Lee’s work within the NGA.

Visitors will be able to access Ouroborous day and night and it is fee to visit.