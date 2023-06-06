The Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize, Linden New Art’s Postcard Show, Centre for Contemporary Printmaking’s Biennial International Miniature Print Competition and an array of small works prizes and exhibitions show that there is an appetite for smaller works. The size prerequisite challenges artists to innovate, and also makes purchasing and collecting an artwork more accessible for spaces of all shapes and sizes.

But how big can you go with miniature? The Giant Miniature Art Exhibition (GMAE) at Melbourne’s Como House and Garden boasts the ‘world’s largest miniature art exhibition’ with over 800 pieces from more than 215 artists around the world.

Hosted by the National Trust of Australia (Victoria), the exhibition features artworks with a fixed dimension of 25 millimetres by 38 millimetres, not much bigger than the size of a postage stamp.

Despite working in miniature, the pieces explore a range of mediums, from oil to ink and everything in between. Artists from the US, the UK, Israel, Ecuador, Poland, Philippines, South Africa and more have entered their works for GMAE. Also included in this year’s exhibition are 46 miniature artworks from members of the Twenty Melbourne Painters Society (founded in 1918).

The 2023 exhibition more than doubles the number of artworks presented in the inaugural GMAE in 2021.

‘The Giant Miniature Art Exhibition’ 2023 at Como House. Photo: Neisha Breen Photography.

National Trust of Australia (Victoria) Director Wayne Degenhardt says: ‘The Trust is delighted to present its second exhibition of miniature art, which has apparently set a record as the world’s largest miniature art exhibition. This exhibition is an incredible opportunity for artists from all around the world to showcase their talent and creativity in miniature art, and we are pleased to provide this platform.’

All the delicate artworks are available for purchase and sale proceeds will go towards the Trust’s efforts in protecting and conserving Victoria’s natural, cultural, built and Indigenous heritage.

Artwork prices start at $55, and the top 100 artworks determined by the judges will be available through an online Silent Auction via the National Trust website with a starting reserve price of $100.

Artists participating in GMAE 2023 are in the running for the Gordon Moffat Miniature Art Prize for ‘Best in Show’ and the People’s Choice Award through public voting.

The Trust has also selected more than 300 works to be included in the Small Wonders – A Selection of Artworks from The Giant Miniature Art Exhibition 2023 book.

The Giant Miniature Art Exhibition is on view until 23 July at Como House and Garden, South Yarra, Melbourne; free entry.