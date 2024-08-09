News

GIVEAWAY: Complete set of Miles Franklin Literary Award Shortlist 2024 (Victoria only)

Perpetual Trustees and ArtsHub have two entire sets of the six shortlisted books for this year's Miles Franklin to giveaway to a couple of lucky ArtsHub readers.
9 Aug 2024 13:30
Alex Lofting
2024 Miles Franklin Literary Award Shortlist Giveaway

Writing and Publishing

2024 Miles Franklin Literary Award Shortlist Giveaway

Share Icon

Recently, Alexis Wright was announced as the winner of the 2024 Miles Franklin Award for her novel Praiseworthy. Now, thanks to Perpetual Trustees and ArtsHub, we have two whole sets of the shortlisted books to be given away:

The total prize pool for each set is RRP $195.70.

Entry requirements: This competition is restricted to Victoria-based entrants. Winners will have to collect the books from ArtsHub’s office in Melbourne’s CBD from on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. ArtsHub will contact the winner to arrange the collection time.

How to enter: first find the secret code word in our article (it will be obvious) announcing the winner of the Miles Franklin Literary Award 2024. Then use the form below to enter, follow us on our socials for even more chances to WIN!.

2024 Miles Franklin Literary Award Shortlist Giveaway

Can’t see or having trouble with the above entry form? Enter here (opens in a new window)

Good luck, and may the best reader win! 📚✨

There is a boom in AI creative writing tools.
Features

5 AI creative writing tools

There is a boom in AI creative writing tools. We've selected five essentials to get you started.

David Burton
Young Asian woman is sitting at a desk with a book open in front of her but gazing off to the right as if lost in thought. Romantasy.
Features

The rise of the romantasy genre, feminist fantasy and diversity in literature

With increasing positive depictions of Asian women in the media, it's time to also centre them in the romantasy genre.

Keshe Chow
colour mailboxes in a tile grid pattern. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Two panels. On the left is a smiling woman with curly grey hair with her hands resting on the back of a chair. On the right is a photo of two young girls holding onto their mother. The woman's upper body is out of frame.
Reviews

Book review: Cleaved, Jane Cafarella

A memoir about familial separation and living with disability.

Laura Pettenuzzo
Two panels. On the left is a grey-haired smiling woman in green. On the right is a cover of a book with 'My father's suitcase' and 'Mary Garden' in white font. There is an old photo of three young children in white/pale clothing standing in front of foliage.
Reviews

Book review: My Father's Suitcase, Mary Garden

A memoir that explores the rarely spoken about effects of sibling abuse.

Ashleigh Meikle
