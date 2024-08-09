GIVEAWAY: Complete set of Miles Franklin Literary Award Shortlist 2024 (Victoria only)

Recently, Alexis Wright was announced as the winner of the 2024 Miles Franklin Award for her novel Praiseworthy. Now, thanks to Perpetual Trustees and ArtsHub, we have two whole sets of the shortlisted books to be given away:
- Only Sound Remains by Hossein Asgari (Puncher & Wattmann)
- Wall by Jen Craig (Puncher & Wattmann)
- Anam by André Dao (Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Random House)
- The Bell of the World by Gregory Day (Transit Lounge)
- Hospital by Sanya Rushdi (Giramondo Publishing)
- Praiseworthy by Alexis Wright (Giramondo Publishing)
