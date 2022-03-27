News

Gallery bids farewell on a high

After a 10-year run in the tight knit Chippendale community, Galerie pompom is closing the chapter to ‘finish on a high’.
28 Mar 2022
Celina Lei

Visual Arts

The team at Galerie pompom bids farewell. Image supplied.

Since opening its doors in 2012, Galerie pompom in Chippendale, Sydney, has presented more than 160 exhibitions, including works by over 200 Australian and international artists.

However, this last week the team has announced that it will be closing at the conclusion of its current exhibitions on 10 April 2022.

For many the announcement might’ve come as a surprise, but the Co-Directors of Galerie pompom, George Adams and Samantha Ferris, told ArtsHub: ‘It was the right time for us to close the gallery. It is our tenth year and we wanted to finish on a high.’

While COVID has posed a difficult challenge for many and has changed much of how we think about art and galleries, it actually allowed Galerie pompom to try new approaches, said the team.

‘COVID actually made us do things differently and this really worked for our business model; we had to rethink things and take different approaches. We did our openings differently, we started creating artist videos. We did things that activated the gallery and the exhibitions, and created social events. We worked well with the challenge.‘

Even when looking back now at their decade-long establishment, the team said ‘we have no regrets.’

‘We have loved watching our artists grow, it is a real privilege to be in our position,’ they added. ‘We have had many fantastic exhibitions with amazing artists and our openings have always been a must do.’

For those who are currently running a gallery, Galerie pompom’s piece of advice would be to ‘be honest and be real.’

‘We’ve had many people be in contact about the closure; this comment from one artist – “You’ve made such a supportive and friendly space for so many artists” – is very typical of what people have been saying to us. This together with the outstanding work of the artists that exhibited at pompom and helped make its reputation what it is, is really all we could have asked for.‘

Extending their thanks to the artist, collectors and broader community, the team added: ‘While we look forward to spending more time with our families, we will remain fervent supports of the art community.’

The gallery is currently showing solo exhibitions Danica Firulovic The White Square and Anna Madeleine Raupach Too Late to Leave until 10 April; and group exhibition Chrome City – Australian art in Los Angeles until 9 April.

