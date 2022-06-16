Funding round delivers $12M to sector projects

Australia Council has announced its latest round of funding recipients (16 June), to a turn of $11.9 million.

The funding will support 283 creative projects, with a strong boost going towards First Nations arts and culture projects, literature, and projects involving digital technology in this round, explained the Council.

This investment will support diverse, impactful projects for the benefit of audiences right across Australia. Alice Nash, Executive Director for Arts Investment

Nash said this round of funding also included ‘several important projects supporting resilience, recovery, and mental wellbeing following times of crisis.’

The Australia Council received a total of 1,119 eligible applications in this round. 25%, or a quarter of those applicants were successful. To view the full list of recipients.

Among the wins was substantial funding ($90 – 100,000) heading to Lismore Regional Art Gallery and Arts Northern Rivers, after a tough past year with the floods; plus support to the ground roots peak organisations, Arts Access Australia, Museums and Gallery Services QLD, and Museum and Gallery NSW (just shy of this bracket with $83K).

Of note, the Countess Report Inc was also funded with a healthy $100,000 to ensure their continued tracking of gender equity.

There was a decent number of arts organisations awarded grants in the $90 – 100,000 bracket, including the performing arts companies: Somebody’s Daughter Theatre Company, Dance Makers Collective, Gary Lang NT Dance Company, Shaun Parker & Company, Stephanie Lake Company, Red Rattler Theatre, Urban Theatre Projects, Short Black Opera Company, Rumpus Theatre (WA), Sensorium Theatre (SA), and The Rabble (VIC).

Festivals funded at that top level were: Fremantle Biennale – with a light show and cultural storytelling project, First Lights, to tour across regional Western Australia and beyond, engaging with traditional owners and artists from each location.

As well as Gurindji Freedom Day Festival, Gascoyne in May Inc, Placemakers Gold Coast, You Are Here Canberra Inc, Climarte Inc with $50,000, and support for the international Red Dirt Poetry festival held in Alice Springs.

Further, internationally, money went to supporting projects to be presented at Istanbul Biennial, Van Abbemuseum in the Netherlands, a significant tour of Yirrakala bark paintings by the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection in the US, and support for Australian artists Nicola Gunn and James Batchelor to present work as part of the studio program for the international contemporary dance meeting, Tanzmesse

Nash added in a statement that it was ‘promising to see a strong rebound of international arts and cultural activity aligned with the return of international travel.’

Other funding round highlights

Creative projects engaging children and young people:

Western-Sydney based Story Factory’s program promoting a love of reading and writing for school students and the broader public.

West Australia Sensorium Theatre’s multi-sensory immersive theatre work for children with disability.

A range of projects involving digital technology:

A contemporary dance work by Alisdair Macindoe utilising artificial intelligence (AI).

Not-for-profit group Same Drum – a virtual reality (VR) work, created by a Noongar theatre-maker and a leading digital media artist with an oral history from a Noongar Elder.

Australian musician Paul Mac will transform a train in service on the Sydney network into a space of possibility, wonder and communion with his techno train project during Sydney WorldPride 2023.

First Nations arts and culture projects promoting the transfer of cultural knowledge:

A project by Tjarlirli Art Indigenous Corporation including a recording of history and stories from Tjarwina Porter, one of the oldest living women in the Western Desert.

First Nations and Lebanese writer Mykaela Saunders will draw on the poems written by her Uncle, published in the Koori Mail in the 1990s.

Mudburra woman and musician Eleanor Dixon – from the remote Northern Territory community of Marlinja – will create her debut solo album; the project will include performances in three languages (Mudburra, Garrawa and English).

Ananguku Mimili Maku Arts Aboriginal Corporation also received $100,000 towards projects and operations.

Strong support for literature including: