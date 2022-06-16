News

 > All Arts > News

Funding round delivers $12M to sector projects

Australia Council invests close to $12 million in arts and cultural projects.
16 Jun 2022
Gina Fairley

All Arts

Image: Ilona McGuire, Moombaki (2021). Courtesy of the artist and Fremantle Biennale. Photo: @duncanwright__

Share Icon

Australia Council has announced its latest round of funding recipients (16 June), to a turn of $11.9 million.

The funding will support 283 creative projects, with a strong boost going towards First Nations arts and culture projects, literature, and projects involving digital technology in this round, explained the Council.

This investment will support diverse, impactful projects for the benefit of audiences right across Australia.

Alice Nash, Executive Director for Arts Investment

Nash said this round of funding also included ‘several important projects supporting resilience, recovery, and mental wellbeing following times of crisis.’

The Australia Council received a total of 1,119 eligible applications in this round. 25%, or a quarter of those applicants were successful. To view the full list of recipients.

Read: Crew shortages to be addressed through accredited training program

Among the wins was substantial funding ($90 – 100,000) heading to Lismore Regional Art Gallery and Arts Northern Rivers, after a tough past year with the floods; plus support to the ground roots peak organisations, Arts Access Australia, Museums and Gallery Services QLD, and Museum and Gallery NSW (just shy of this bracket with $83K).

Of note, the Countess Report Inc was also funded with a healthy $100,000 to ensure their continued tracking of gender equity.

There was a decent number of arts organisations awarded grants in the $90 – 100,000 bracket, including the performing arts companies: Somebody’s Daughter Theatre Company, Dance Makers Collective, Gary Lang NT Dance Company, Shaun Parker & Company, Stephanie Lake Company, Red Rattler Theatre, Urban Theatre Projects, Short Black Opera Company, Rumpus Theatre (WA), Sensorium Theatre (SA), and The Rabble (VIC).

Festivals funded at that top level were: Fremantle Biennale – with a light show and cultural storytelling project, First Lights, to tour across regional Western Australia and beyond, engaging with traditional owners and artists from each location.

As well as Gurindji Freedom Day Festival, Gascoyne in May Inc, Placemakers Gold Coast, You Are Here Canberra Inc, Climarte Inc with $50,000, and support for the international Red Dirt Poetry festival held in Alice Springs.

Further, internationally, money went to supporting projects to be presented at Istanbul Biennial, Van Abbemuseum in the Netherlands, a significant tour of Yirrakala bark paintings by the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection in the US, and support for Australian artists Nicola Gunn and James Batchelor to present work as part of the studio program for the international contemporary dance meeting, Tanzmesse

Nash added in a statement that it was ‘promising to see a strong rebound of international arts and cultural activity aligned with the return of international travel.’

Other funding round highlights

Creative projects engaging children and young people:

  • Western-Sydney based Story Factory’s program promoting a love of reading and writing for school students and the broader public.
  • West Australia Sensorium Theatre’s multi-sensory immersive theatre work for children with disability. 

A range of projects involving digital technology:

  • A contemporary dance work by Alisdair Macindoe utilising artificial intelligence (AI).
  • Not-for-profit group Same Drum – a virtual reality (VR) work, created by a Noongar theatre-maker and a leading digital media artist with an oral history from a Noongar Elder.
  • Australian musician Paul Mac will transform a train in service on the Sydney network into a space of possibility, wonder and communion with his techno train project during Sydney WorldPride 2023.

First Nations arts and culture projects promoting the transfer of cultural knowledge:

  • A project by Tjarlirli Art Indigenous Corporation including a recording of history and stories from Tjarwina Porter, one of the oldest living women in the Western Desert.
  • First Nations and Lebanese writer Mykaela Saunders will draw on the poems written by her Uncle, published in the Koori Mail in the 1990s.
  • Mudburra woman and musician Eleanor Dixon – from the remote Northern Territory community of Marlinja – will create her debut solo album; the project will include performances in three languages (Mudburra, Garrawa and English).
  • Ananguku Mimili Maku Arts Aboriginal Corporation also received $100,000 towards projects and operations.

Strong support for literature including:

  • New works from individual authors including Anne-Marie Te Whiu, Jessica Au, Laura Jean McKay, Karen Wyld and Kate Burt.
  • Australian Children’s Laureate Gabrielle Wang receives support towards her work promoting reading and writing.
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Aggregations All Arts Career Advice Features News Opinions & Analysis Performing Arts Sponsored Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Sponsored

Let those who speak your language take care of your wallet

Need accounting advice from someone who understands the creative industries? Look no further.

Celina Lei
a portrait of an Aboriginal man with white hair and a white beard.
News

Opportunities and awards

Call outs for Tamworth Textile Triennial plus winners of 2022 ABIA Book Awards and finalists of Ellen José Art Award…

Celina Lei
Australian Queens Honours Day medals
News

Yet again, the arts barely make the Queen’s Birthday Honours

Who made the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for 2022? We take a look at this years accolades.

Gina Fairley
Wintery scene of shivering man in snowstorm
Features

Research says cold weather is good for the arts

Beating the chill: what research tells us about cold weather and our culture-going habits.

Gina Fairley
Photo of Bert LaBonté and Zahra Newman, who will perform in theatre production, A Raisin in the Sun
News

This week's arts news you may have missed

What's on, what's in the headlines, and the latest program releases – to put you ahead of the game this…

Gina Fairley

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login