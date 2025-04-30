Free program of community events from Queensland Performing Arts Centre 

As part of this year’s Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) International Series, there will be a free program of community events for those in the state, including an exclusive Australian season of Ballet Preljocaj’s Swan Lake in the Lyric Theatre from 31 May to 7 June 2025.

Since its inaugural presentation in 2009, QPAC’s International Series has invited some of the world’s finest performing arts companies – including Bolshoi Ballet, The Royal Ballet and Teatro alla Scala – exclusively to Queensland, with many making their Australian debuts.

Founded in 1985 by French choreographer Angelin Preljocaj, the Aix-en-Provence-based Ballet Preljocaj last appeared at QPAC in 2016 with the sell-out season of Snow White.

On Monday 2 June, in association with Alliance Française de Brisbane, QPAC will also present a free exclusive screening of Valérie Müller’s documentary La Force de l’âge (The Prime of Life) in the Lyric Theatre, followed by a panel discussion with director Müller and Preljocaj.



This documentary follows over 300 individuals over the age of 65 as they audition for a chance to perform at the prestigious Théâtre National de Chaillot in Paris in a daring new dance production by Preljocaj.



Dance for Parkinson’s Australia Director and Founding Teacher Erica Rose Jeffrey and Queensland Ballet’s Zara Gomes, who is the Director of the Van Norton Li Community Health Institute, will join a discussion hosted by Rebecca Levingston, with tickets released to the public at 9am on Friday 2 May.

The behind-the-scenes insights continue after select performances of Swan Lake in the Lyric Theatre, when audiences are invited to attend free panel discussions with speakers from Ballet Preljocaj and the fields of dance, orchestral music and academia.

These conversations will take place after the performances at 1.30pm Saturday 31 May, 6.30pm Tuesday 3 June and 7.30pm Friday 6 June.

To extend the reach of the Australian premiere season, from 13-15 June, 17 venues around the state will host special screenings of Ballet Preljocaj’s Swan Lake, with music by Queensland Symphony Orchestra, performed and recorded in Brisbane.

The Queensland-only broadcast will be free to attend at Brolga Theatre (Maryborough), Dalby Players Little Theatre, Forest View Residential Aged Care (Wondai), Gladstone Entertainment Centre, Kingaroy Performing Arts Centre, Leichhardt Centre (Miles), HOTA Cinema (Gold Coast), Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre, Moncrieff Entertainment Centre (Bundaberg), Mount Isa Civic Centre, Nanango Cultural Centre, Proserpine Entertainment Centre, Redland Performing Arts Centre (Cleveland), Roma Cultural Centre, Studio 188 (Ipswich), The Clink Theatre (Port Douglas) and The J (Noosa).

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy says more Queenslanders than ever before would experience Ballet Preljocaj’s unique style and cultural impact.

“When we bring companies like Ballet Preljocaj to QPAC, which are the best in the world at what they do, we want to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to experience their work,” says Healy.

“Angelin and Ballet Preljocaj completely throw out the rules of ballet, and whether you are witnessing their magic in the theatre or on the big screen, I am confident audiences will be challenged and inspired by this new interpretation of a masterpiece.”

To further encourage cultural exchange during the QPAC season, Queensland dance groups will participate in masterclasses held by Ballet Preljocaj dancers.

For further information about the free Queensland broadcasts of Ballet Preljocaj’s Swan Lake, visit each venue’s website. Additional Queensland venues interested in hosting a screening are invited to submit expressions of interest here.

Ballet Preljocaj’s Swan Lake runs in QPAC’s Lyric Theatre from 31 May to 7 June and is an exclusive Australian season as part of the QPAC International Series and QPAC’s 40th anniversary celebrations.